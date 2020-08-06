Vegetarian Curry Recipes

A delicious, creamy chickpea and potato curry, full of flavor and so simple. You control the spice! Try it once and you'll be hooked! My sister gave me this recipe. I don't know where it came from but I'm glad she did! Serve over a bed of rice.
A simple and spicy curry that tastes great with steamed sticky rice, wide noodles, or naan bread. Serve with a dollop of mozzarella (burrata, if you have it) to cut the spicy. Or serve plain. Very easy to make ahead and makes a great lunch! Trust your gut with seasonings; you can always add more as you go on and cooking will deepen the flavors. Curry will thicken as it cools.
My mother-in-law is Indian and let me in on a secret: The vegetable balls from IKEA® make for a great and ridiculously easy vegetarian kofta curry. This is ready in just about 30 minutes, making it perfect for a weeknight. Serve with basmati rice.
This Indian dish combines fresh spinach and ricotta in a creamy curry. Use paneer if you can find it! It is absolutely wonderful with basmati rice or naan (Indian flat bread). The key is in the spices, which you can find at an Indian grocery.
Chicken Makhani is a dish I always loved before becoming vegan. It is my absolute favorite Indian dish, so I knew I had to try to make it so I could curb my cravings. The sauce tastes amazing with naan and white rice. The seitan is an excellent substitute for meat in many dishes. You can buy store-bought seitan, which can be expensive, or you can make your own.
This is a rich and hearty lentil curry, great as a main meal rather than as a side dish like the more traditional Indian dhal. Don't let the ingredient list faze you, this really is an easy dish to make. This dish is great served with basmati rice.
Indian food is not just curried sauces. It's not too exotic either. Unless 'exotic' is code for 'yummy and full of flavor.' This dish features a healthy mixture of chickpeas, tomatoes, onion, and spices. Both carnivores and vegetarians will enjoy this meal. My kids love it. Leave out the green chile if the kiddies will be eating. Serve over basmati or jasmine rice and enjoy. Namaste y'all!
A vegetable-full curry! Serve this curry over your favorite rice and you're sure to have a tasty meal. If you have carrot-ginger juice available to you, try using it in place of the orange juice - either one is delicious!
Rajma is comfort food at its best. I like rajma best with simple jeera (cumin) rice. Of course, some roti would be great too. When I was in college, I ate rajma at least once a week. Cheap, nutritious, and comforting. What is not to like?
This recipe was given to me by my boss, who is Asian. It has been passed through generations of her family so as you can imagine it is the real deal. Very healthy and super tasty. You can serve it as a side or main. Serve with either rice, bread, bhaji, or samosas.
This is an Indian vegetable korma with nuts, paneer cheese, and an adjustable list of vegetables. It is in a tomato-cream sauce as opposed to the usual yogurt based sauce. 'Navratan' means 'nine gems,' so choose nine of the vegetable, nuts, and paneer ingredients; you can leave out the elements you don't want to use, or add them all so it is 'ten gems' if you wish.