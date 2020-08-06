Vegetarian Curry Recipes

Looking for vegetarian curry recipes? Allrecipes has more than 120 trusted vegetarian curry recipes complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Staff Picks

Butter Chickpea Curry

738
A delicious, creamy chickpea and potato curry, full of flavor and so simple. You control the spice! Try it once and you'll be hooked! My sister gave me this recipe. I don't know where it came from but I'm glad she did! Serve over a bed of rice.
By Sushi0306

Thai-Style Butternut Squash Curry

5
A simple and spicy curry that tastes great with steamed sticky rice, wide noodles, or naan bread. Serve with a dollop of mozzarella (burrata, if you have it) to cut the spicy. Or serve plain. Very easy to make ahead and makes a great lunch! Trust your gut with seasonings; you can always add more as you go on and cooking will deepen the flavors. Curry will thicken as it cools.
By Christine Ryan

Green Curry Tofu

49
This is so simple and so good! I replicated this recipe from my favorite Thai restaurant in Atlanta. Serve tofu over the rice and drizzle generously with green curry sauce!
By Janet

Egg and Potato Curry

5
North Indian in origin, I was very grateful to have found this recipe. It is very similar to what was served to us by our Bengali neighbors years ago! Serve hot with a side of thickly sliced bread.
By sunwind

Tofu Vindaloo

91
This is an easy vegetarian tofu vindaloo similar to the kind found in Indian restaurants. Serve with basmati rice.
By sidnam

Easy Vegetarian Kofta Curry

6
My mother-in-law is Indian and let me in on a secret: The vegetable balls from IKEA® make for a great and ridiculously easy vegetarian kofta curry. This is ready in just about 30 minutes, making it perfect for a weeknight. Serve with basmati rice.
By Diana Moutsopoulos

Absolutely Perfect Palak Paneer

238
This Indian dish combines fresh spinach and ricotta in a creamy curry. Use paneer if you can find it! It is absolutely wonderful with basmati rice or naan (Indian flat bread). The key is in the spices, which you can find at an Indian grocery.
By MCFALONE

Seitan Makhani (Vegan-Style Indian Butter Chicken)

16
Chicken Makhani is a dish I always loved before becoming vegan. It is my absolute favorite Indian dish, so I knew I had to try to make it so I could curb my cravings. The sauce tastes amazing with naan and white rice. The seitan is an excellent substitute for meat in many dishes. You can buy store-bought seitan, which can be expensive, or you can make your own.
By soapymayhem

Red Lentil Curry

1408
This is a rich and hearty lentil curry, great as a main meal rather than as a side dish like the more traditional Indian dhal. Don't let the ingredient list faze you, this really is an easy dish to make. This dish is great served with basmati rice.
By Allrecipes Member

Vegetarian Korma

1644
This is an easy and exotic Indian dish. It's rich, creamy, mildly spiced, and extremely flavorful. Serve with naan and rice.
By YAKUTA

Chana Masala (Savory Indian Chick Peas)

206
Indian food is not just curried sauces. It's not too exotic either. Unless 'exotic' is code for 'yummy and full of flavor.' This dish features a healthy mixture of chickpeas, tomatoes, onion, and spices. Both carnivores and vegetarians will enjoy this meal. My kids love it. Leave out the green chile if the kiddies will be eating. Serve over basmati or jasmine rice and enjoy. Namaste y'all!
By latinmama

Vegan Sweet Potato Chickpea Curry

29
Yummy vegan curry dish. Serve with basmati rice and naan bread.
By Sherri Zeringue D'Argenio
Inspiration and Ideas

21 Indian Vegetarian Curry Recipes
Pair any of these Indian curries with rice, naan, or chapati for a winning vegetarian meal.
Spicy Vegan Potato Curry
1123
Abundant spices make this better than any restaurant curry I've tasted. :)
Chickpea Curry
718
Quick and Easy Vegetable Curry
117
Marrakesh Vegetable Curry
623

A vegetable-full curry! Serve this curry over your favorite rice and you're sure to have a tasty meal. If you have carrot-ginger juice available to you, try using it in place of the orange juice - either one is delicious!

More Vegetarian Curry Recipes

Spicy Vegan Potato Curry

1123
Abundant spices make this better than any restaurant curry I've tasted. :)
By MeganLee

Chickpea Curry

718
We usually recommend preparing the beans at home, but using canned chickpeas allows for a fast, convenient dish.
By AMINAH A. RAHMAN

Quick and Easy Vegetable Curry

117
A very quick and easy curry to serve up with rice and a salad.
By Mai Forrester

Marrakesh Vegetable Curry

623
A vegetable-full curry! Serve this curry over your favorite rice and you're sure to have a tasty meal. If you have carrot-ginger juice available to you, try using it in place of the orange juice - either one is delicious!
By NIBLETS

Rajma (Kidney Bean Curry)

56
Rajma is comfort food at its best. I like rajma best with simple jeera (cumin) rice. Of course, some roti would be great too. When I was in college, I ate rajma at least once a week. Cheap, nutritious, and comforting. What is not to like?
By SUSMITA

Aloo Gobi Masala (Cauliflower and Potato Curry)

70
Traditional Indian cauliflower and potato curry recipe from my mom. We used to eat this all the time growing up. My sister likes it with peas too.
By vburrito

Sweet Potato, Spinach, and Halloumi Curry

9
I saw this at a festival last year but never got to try it, so I came up with a recipe that I love and is very adaptable to different tastes. Serve hot with brown basmati rice and papadums.
By nhannides

Vegan Chickpea Curry without Coconut Milk

2
This recipe was given to me by my boss, who is Asian. It has been passed through generations of her family so as you can imagine it is the real deal. Very healthy and super tasty. You can serve it as a side or main. Serve with either rice, bread, bhaji, or samosas.
By ssuthers

Vegetable Kottu Roti

2
A spicy one-dish vegetarian dinner with curry flavors. Vegetable kottu roti is traditional Sri Lankan street food.
By Minnie

Vegan Coconut-Lentil Curry with Sweet Potatoes

This delicious vegan curry with lentils, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, and coconut milk is full of Indian flavors and easy to prepare and great to serve over your favorite rice.
By VegHead

Thai Curry Tofu

280
Curried tofu made with coconut milk.
By Shelita

Baingan Bharta (Eggplant Curry)

487
This is a really easy and tasty Indian dish that is sure to stir up your taste buds. Delicious baingan bharta is ready to eat with pita bread, Indian naan, or rice.
By Yakuta Rasheed

Vegan Indian Curry with Cauliflower and Lentils

24
A staple dish in Indian cuisine, this vegetarian dhal with vegetables is made with coconut milk, giving it extra flavor. Serve with rice, warm naan, or chappatis.
By Maggie Pannell

Palak Paneer (Spinach Curry)

9
Given to me by a co-worker from Bangalore, this is a southern Indian recipe for palak paneer. It was easy to make and very delicious!
By International Recipes
Coconut Curry Tofu

732
My vegetarian daughter-in-law gave me this recipe for a creamy coconut milk, spicy curry, and ginger tofu dish! I serve it over rice.
By KATHYCOLLINS
Navratan Korma

138
This is an Indian vegetable korma with nuts, paneer cheese, and an adjustable list of vegetables. It is in a tomato-cream sauce as opposed to the usual yogurt based sauce. 'Navratan' means 'nine gems,' so choose nine of the vegetable, nuts, and paneer ingredients; you can leave out the elements you don't want to use, or add them all so it is 'ten gems' if you wish.
By LUNACITY

Slow Cooker Vegetarian Curry

7
This wonderfully aromatic vegetarian curry recipe is made easy in the slow cooker - perfect for a weeknight meal.
By Anniesails

Quorn™ and Chickpea Curry

24
If you ever fancy a curry that contains more than just vegetables, then try this Quorn™ recipe - it's easy to make and tastes great! Best served with Pilau/Basmati rice.
By Julie MacMillan

Vegetable Curry

68
This recipe calls for ingredients found in any grocery store, or that are already in your own kitchen. Delicious and easy to prepare. Make as spicy or mild as you want.
By MRICHAR4
