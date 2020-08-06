Coconut Curry Recipes

This is a green curry recipe I've cobbled together over the years. The vegetables aren't completely traditional, but they give the whole thing a good texture and variety. Often asked for in my household, hopefully it'll become a favorite in yours. Serve over rice.
This is a subtle yet richly flavored curry that complements shrimp perfectly. A very authentic taste, and a very easy meal to prepare when you are in a hurry. Make sure you pop the shrimp tails off before adding to skillet. Serve with rice.
Panang curry with chicken represents the diversity of Thailand's southern region. Panang refers to the island of Penang in Northern Malaysia bordering southern Thailand. Use 4 tablespoons curry paste from a fresh curry paste recipe or 5 tablespoons pre-made curry paste if time does not permit making your own paste
This is a special beef recipe from my country which is really tasty and there is a special technique which softens the beef until the texture is like chicken. The dried shrimp is an added flavor and modification I made to the original dish. This recipe is easy to make, and will be a hit at family gatherings. Tastes really good with steamed or spiced rice.
There are a handful of basic, fundamental recipes that anyone who really wants to learn how to cook has to master. It's learning to make dishes like this chicken and broccoli curry that allows you to go from someone who knows how to follow a recipe, to someone who actually creates recipes. The same basic technique is going to work no matter what meats, vegetables, and spices you use. Serve over rice, noodles, or even French fries for a curry version of poutine.
Indian food is one of my favorites, so when my friend made this slow cooker version for my family we were head over heels! I don't think I've had a Butter Chicken that I've liked more. It's wonderful to put into the slow cooker in the morning and come home to the warm Indian spice smell....LOVE IT! Serve with basmati rice and warm naan bread.
This is a quick, easy, and authentic Thai curry dish that's sweet and very spicy. I became addicted to the dish at a local restaurant and then worked to duplicate it at home. I think I've got the taste and presentation pegged. I'm guesstimating on the amounts since I don't measure much when I cook. Feel free to adjust to taste.
Awesome and flexible slow cooker Thai dish that is perfect for the busy family, couple or single person. Prep the night before or the morning-of. Cook for 6, 8, or 10 hours. This recipe is as tasty as it is forgiving.