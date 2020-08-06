Coconut Curry Recipes

Browse recipes for creamy coconut curries, like Penang curry, Beef Rendang, or red Thai curry chicken.

Staff Picks

Vegan Indian Curry with Cauliflower and Lentils

A staple dish in Indian cuisine, this vegetarian dhal with vegetables is made with coconut milk, giving it extra flavor. Serve with rice, warm naan, or chappatis.
By Maggie Pannell

Thai Green Curry with Chicken

7
This is a green curry recipe I've cobbled together over the years. The vegetables aren't completely traditional, but they give the whole thing a good texture and variety. Often asked for in my household, hopefully it'll become a favorite in yours. Serve over rice.
By Galen Dobbs

Indian Shrimp Curry

298
This is a subtle yet richly flavored curry that complements shrimp perfectly. A very authentic taste, and a very easy meal to prepare when you are in a hurry. Make sure you pop the shrimp tails off before adding to skillet. Serve with rice.
By Jacqueline B

Butternut Squash Coconut Curry

10
This is a quick and delicious mild-to-medium spicy south Indian stew that is best served over hot white rice.
By hame0051

Panang Curry with Chicken

247
Panang curry with chicken represents the diversity of Thailand's southern region. Panang refers to the island of Penang in Northern Malaysia bordering southern Thailand. Use 4 tablespoons curry paste from a fresh curry paste recipe or 5 tablespoons pre-made curry paste if time does not permit making your own paste
By wiley

Thai Chicken Curry in Coconut Milk

149
This recipe is one of the favorites in the family! If you don't have fish sauce available, try making it with soy sauce.
By NELL ROSS

Instant Pot® Red Thai Curry Chicken

27
Thai red curry chicken is a quick and delicious soup with chicken, onions, and bell peppers. Enjoy hot with jasmine rice. If you like, add Thai basil leaves.
By Jessica DiPonziano

Special Beef Rendang Curry

This is a special beef recipe from my country which is really tasty and there is a special technique which softens the beef until the texture is like chicken. The dried shrimp is an added flavor and modification I made to the original dish. This recipe is easy to make, and will be a hit at family gatherings. Tastes really good with steamed or spiced rice.
By THANISLIM

Curried Coconut Chicken

3860
Curried chicken simmered in coconut milk and tomatoes makes for a mouthwatering hint of the tropics! Goes great with rice and vegetables.
By ROMA

Vegan Sweet Potato Chickpea Curry

Yummy vegan curry dish. Serve with basmati rice and naan bread.
By Sherri Zeringue D'Argenio

Thai Green Curry Chicken

In this quick and easy recipe that never fails, the chicken stays moist and tender. Serve over jasmine rice for a satisfying meal.
By laus

Chicken and Broccoli Curry

17
There are a handful of basic, fundamental recipes that anyone who really wants to learn how to cook has to master. It's learning to make dishes like this chicken and broccoli curry that allows you to go from someone who knows how to follow a recipe, to someone who actually creates recipes. The same basic technique is going to work no matter what meats, vegetables, and spices you use. Serve over rice, noodles, or even French fries for a curry version of poutine.
By Chef John
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Curry-Coconut Shrimp
243
"This was a quick and easy-to-follow recipe. My family loved it!" – Islandal
Slow Cooker Butter Chicken
"So so easy—followed the recipe to the letter, a great success." – Sue Halfpenny
Indian Coconut Curry in the Slow Cooker
94
Clean-Eating Coconut Chickpea Curry
Chef John's Best Curry Recipes

More Coconut Curry Recipes

Slow Cooker Butter Chicken

672
Indian food is one of my favorites, so when my friend made this slow cooker version for my family we were head over heels! I don't think I've had a Butter Chicken that I've liked more. It's wonderful to put into the slow cooker in the morning and come home to the warm Indian spice smell....LOVE IT! Serve with basmati rice and warm naan bread.

Indian Chicken Curry II

1396
Indian-inspired chicken curry includes a variety of aromatic spices simmered in a coconut milk-based sauce and served with naan bread and rice.
By Amanda Fetters
Sponsored By MyPlate

Vegan Sweet Potato Chickpea Curry

31
Yummy vegan curry dish. Serve with basmati rice and naan bread.

Curried Coconut Chicken

3860
Curried chicken simmered in coconut milk and tomatoes makes for a mouthwatering hint of the tropics! Goes great with rice and vegetables.
By ROMA

Indian Shrimp Curry

298
This is a subtle yet richly flavored curry that complements shrimp perfectly. A very authentic taste, and a very easy meal to prepare when you are in a hurry. Make sure you pop the shrimp tails off before adding to skillet. Serve with rice.
By Jacqueline B

Thai Pineapple Chicken Curry

504
This is a quick, easy, and authentic Thai curry dish that's sweet and very spicy. I became addicted to the dish at a local restaurant and then worked to duplicate it at home. I think I've got the taste and presentation pegged. I'm guesstimating on the amounts since I don't measure much when I cook. Feel free to adjust to taste.
By NELLYDESIGN

Panang Curry with Chicken

247
Panang curry with chicken represents the diversity of Thailand's southern region. Panang refers to the island of Penang in Northern Malaysia bordering southern Thailand. Use 4 tablespoons curry paste from a fresh curry paste recipe or 5 tablespoons pre-made curry paste if time does not permit making your own paste
By wiley

Thai Green Curry Chicken

563
In this quick and easy recipe that never fails, the chicken stays moist and tender. Serve over jasmine rice for a satisfying meal.

Spicy Vegan Potato Curry

1123
Abundant spices make this better than any restaurant curry I've tasted. :)
By MeganLee

Thai Steamed Mussels

200
Delicious and easy spicy Thai steamed mussels that can be finished in just thirty minutes.
By MURINMOON

Sri Lankan Chicken Curry

22
Based on a traditional Sri Lankan family recipe, this curry is spicy and full of flavor. Try this recipe and you will love it! Serve with basmati or jasmine rice and any other curried dish.
By Sriyani

Slow Cooker Chicken Massaman Curry

4
This slow cooker chicken Massaman curry is creamy, slightly spicy, nutty, and rich with flavor.
By JenniferCooks

Instant Pot® Thai-Style Green Curry Chicken

1
This Thai-style chicken has a creamy green coconut curry sauce with just the right amount of spice, and is made quickly and easily in your Instant Pot®. It is delicious served with rice.
By fabeveryday

Thai Yellow Chicken Curry

63
This Thai-style yellow chicken curry is quick and delicious.
By regancooks

Thai Chicken Curry in Coconut Milk

149
This recipe is one of the favorites in the family! If you don't have fish sauce available, try making it with soy sauce.
By NELL ROSS

Spicy Pork Curry

16
This delicious curry has just the right amount of heat but it can be adjusted to any taste. Delicious served over lemon-coconut scented rice.
By Lillithmaximus

African Curry

351
This is an African (Mozambique) curry that can be done with chicken, shrimp, or crab. Goes well with tomato chutney and onion hot sauce. For shrimp or crab, use 1 pound.
By VALERIEKOOKA

Instant Pot® Red Thai Curry Chicken

27
Thai red curry chicken is a quick and delicious soup with chicken, onions, and bell peppers. Enjoy hot with jasmine rice. If you like, add Thai basil leaves.
By Jessica DiPonziano

Vegan Coconut-Lentil Curry with Sweet Potatoes

This delicious vegan curry with lentils, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, and coconut milk is full of Indian flavors and easy to prepare and great to serve over your favorite rice.
By VegHead

Chicken and Broccoli Curry

17
There are a handful of basic, fundamental recipes that anyone who really wants to learn how to cook has to master. It's learning to make dishes like this chicken and broccoli curry that allows you to go from someone who knows how to follow a recipe, to someone who actually creates recipes. The same basic technique is going to work no matter what meats, vegetables, and spices you use. Serve over rice, noodles, or even French fries for a curry version of poutine.
By Chef John

Sweet Potato, Spinach, and Halloumi Curry

9
I saw this at a festival last year but never got to try it, so I came up with a recipe that I love and is very adaptable to different tastes. Serve hot with brown basmati rice and papadums.
By nhannides

Authentic Thai Green Curry

4
This is a classic Thai green curry (kaeng kiau wan) and my favorite curry of all time! You can substitute chicken or tofu for the pork, but make sure you serve it with lots of jasmine rice.
By Toi

Curry-Coconut Shrimp

243
Jumbo shrimp in a lightly spiced coconut curry sauce. Serve over hot cooked brown rice.
By dakota kelly

Slow Cooker Thai Curried Beef

72
Awesome and flexible slow cooker Thai dish that is perfect for the busy family, couple or single person. Prep the night before or the morning-of. Cook for 6, 8, or 10 hours. This recipe is as tasty as it is forgiving.
By Sapper26
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com