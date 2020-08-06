Low-Carb Side Dish Recipes

These delightful side dishes also happen to be low-carb. Prepare low-carb veggie sides to go with any meal.

Dressed Up Brussels Sprouts

19
A quick and easy side dish from the microwave. Combining Brussels sprouts with kielbasa sausage and tomato juice is a new twist on a familiar favorite.
By ZANNY

Okra and Tomatoes

109
This is a very simple recipe. I hope you enjoy it as much as my family does.
By GWYNN

Pan-Fried Asparagus

1744
This garlic asparagus dish is a Northern Italian side dish. My family loves it! Even the kids!
By Allrecipes Member

Roasted Beets and Sauteed Beet Greens

496
This is a great way to use every part of the fresh beets you buy. You can get two delicious side dishes out of this one vegetable.
By BN61079
Sugar Snap Peas with Mint

157
Simple and quick to prepare. Sugar snap peas are quickly fried with green onion and garlic, and tossed with fresh mint leaves. Wonderful use for spring garden vegetables. Serve hot or at room temperature.
By ORNERY

Tasty Collard Greens

441
A classic recipe for collard greens that uses smoked turkey to add some flavor. Greens are simmered in chicken stock, then spiced with a dash of red chile flakes.
By ANADRI

Squash Casserole

2328
This squash casserole features gooey cheese and crunchy crackers.
By ROSECART

Green Bean and Mushroom Medley

711
This is a great vegetable side dish. This is always served at our family gatherings with no leftovers.
By THE MOM

Roasted Garlic Cauliflower

3215
Tender roasted cauliflower tossed in olive oil and garlic is topped with Parmesan and cheese and broiled until golden brown.
By SHELLERY
Grilled Onions

161
If you like onions, you'll love this grilled treat! When I barbeque, I like to try and make the whole meal on the grill. This dish can be prepared as an appetizer or a side dish. Enjoy!
By Linda Smith

Awesome Broccoli-Cheese Casserole

531
Even though I rarely cook with canned condensed soups, I still make this yummy broccoli casserole during the holiday season. It's fabulous with a Christmas ham and potatoes au gratin too.
By Stacy M Polcyn

Mushrooms and Spinach Italian Style

164
This recipe is a typical recipe of Southern Italy, specifically Apulia. Spinach and mushrooms are sauteed with onion, garlic, balsamic vinegar, and white wine.
By Salvatore
15 Keto Side Dishes That Keep the Flavor and Cut the Carbs
From cheesy and decadent to light and refreshing, you're sure to find a keto-friendly side that pairs up perfectly with your main dish.
15 Tasty Low-Carb Thanksgiving Sides
Simply Steamed Asparagus
133
Broccoli Cheese Bake
233
Mushy Peas I
86
Easy Portobello Mushroom Saute
145

This quick and easy recipe tastes so good! You can substitute shallots for the onions if you wish. My family loves this recipe.

More Low-Carb Side Dish Recipes

Easy Portobello Mushroom Saute

145
This quick and easy recipe tastes so good! You can substitute shallots for the onions if you wish. My family loves this recipe.
By BRIDGET678

Pan Fried Green Beans

82
These green beans were the side dish my grandmother served most often because we all love them. They are done but not mushy like canned beans.
By Shearyah Hawkins

Quick and Simple Broccoli and Cheese

98
This recipe is great for just-getting-started-cooks.
By KGASKINS

Asparagus with Parmesan Crust

587
Can be used as either a side dish or a warm appetizer. Indulge yourself with the finest balsamic vinegar you can find, and enjoy!
By Kimber

Patty's Mashed Turnips

79
The smell of hot buttery turnips always reminds me of the holiday season when my grandmother prepared this dish for the family. Originally submitted to ThanksgivingRecipe.com.
By Patty Spencer

Easy Roasted Peppers

79
This is a really basic way to roast peppers for use in any recipe. Choose any color peppers you like, or use a variety of colors for a beautiful presentation. After they are roasted you can add an oil and balsamic dressing, or fry in olive oil and garlic to serve with crusty bread.
By FISHLOVE

Asparagus Parmesan

766
Quick and easy asparagus that is sauteed, and topped off with Parmesan cheese.
By JenElaine

Baked Spaghetti Squash

2
Spaghetti squash is easily prepared in the oven--just cut it in half and bake it until the skin is easily pierced with a fork. You can then use it as a low-carb pasta substitute or turn it into salads. I often just eat it simply with some Parmesan cheese and olive oil. If you want you can season it before you bake it, but I usually spice it up later.
By barbara

Tasty Collard Greens

441
A classic recipe for collard greens that uses smoked turkey to add some flavor. Greens are simmered in chicken stock, then spiced with a dash of red chile flakes.
By ANADRI

Homemade Stewed Tomatoes

28
Homemade stewed tomatoes, right from your garden, is simple, fun, and tasty!
By KITTYANN

Smothered Green Beans

632
Fresh green beans with a robust bacon, onion, and garlicky flavor.
By Michele O'Sullivan

Artichokes

167
Simple and delicious steamed artichokes. Serve these with melted butter for dipping. You will need a pan with a steamer insert.
By Shai

Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus

624
My husband taught me this elegant yet easy side dish! Always a hit at the holidays, and dresses up every day chicken.
By Trish

Instant Pot® Roasted Brussels Sprouts

56
Try these crispy roasted Brussels sprouts made in just 5 minutes in your Instant Pot®; they're a quick and easy low-carb side dish that's family-friendly.
By Fioa

Shredded Brussels Sprouts

687
Not too often do you hear 'fantastic' and 'Brussels sprouts' in the same sentence but this recipe is deserving of that. When I mentioned I was bringing Brussels sprouts to a holiday get together, my mom told me not to bother. After eating this dish, my family now requests I bring it to every get together!
By MOMZRIGHT

Maria's Broccoli Rabe

235
This is a nice side dish served with baked chicken or fish. Virtually not fattening and very healthy for you.
By Maria

Keto Cauliflower Hash Browns

30
Cauliflower, cheese, and bacon come together in this keto alternative to hash browns.
By Soup Loving Nicole
