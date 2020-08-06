Low-Carb Side Dish Recipes

Baked Spaghetti Squash

Rating: 5 stars 2

Spaghetti squash is easily prepared in the oven--just cut it in half and bake it until the skin is easily pierced with a fork. You can then use it as a low-carb pasta substitute or turn it into salads. I often just eat it simply with some Parmesan cheese and olive oil. If you want you can season it before you bake it, but I usually spice it up later.