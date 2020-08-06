Low-Carb Side Dish Recipes

Staff Picks Dressed Up Brussels Sprouts
A quick and easy side dish from the microwave. Combining Brussels sprouts with kielbasa sausage and tomato juice is a new twist on a familiar favorite.
By ZANNY
Okra and Tomatoes
This is a very simple recipe. I hope you enjoy it as much as my family does.
By GWYNN Pan-Fried Asparagus
This garlic asparagus dish is a Northern Italian side dish. My family loves it! Even the kids!
By Allrecipes Member Sugar Snap Peas with Mint
Simple and quick to prepare. Sugar snap peas are quickly fried with green onion and garlic, and tossed with fresh mint leaves. Wonderful use for spring garden vegetables. Serve hot or at room temperature.
By ORNERY Tasty Collard Greens
A classic recipe for collard greens that uses smoked turkey to add some flavor. Greens are simmered in chicken stock, then spiced with a dash of red chile flakes.
By ANADRI Squash Casserole
This squash casserole features gooey cheese and crunchy crackers.
By ROSECART Roasted Garlic Cauliflower
Tender roasted cauliflower tossed in olive oil and garlic is topped with Parmesan and cheese and broiled until golden brown.
By SHELLERY
Grilled Onions
If you like onions, you'll love this grilled treat! When I barbeque, I like to try and make the whole meal on the grill. This dish can be prepared as an appetizer or a side dish. Enjoy!
By Linda Smith Awesome Broccoli-Cheese Casserole
Even though I rarely cook with canned condensed soups, I still make this yummy broccoli casserole during the holiday season. It's fabulous with a Christmas ham and potatoes au gratin too.
Mushrooms and Spinach Italian Style
This recipe is a typical recipe of Southern Italy, specifically Apulia. Spinach and mushrooms are sauteed with onion, garlic, balsamic vinegar, and white wine.
By Salvatore Broccoli Cheese Bake
This is a great casserole that I threw together one day when a friend requested Broccoli au Gratin for her birthday dinner. This is a great idea for those who aren't big fans of bread crumbs. Also, the eggs can be taken out for a great sauce and using skim milk and fat-free cheese works well, too. It's basically a great recipe that can be easily altered according to taste. Enjoy!
Mushy Peas I
Mushy peas are a great side dish with entrees such as fried cod or savory salmon, and sides like tater tots. Add more liquid (water, low-fat milk, or cream) depending how mushy you want your peas.
Pan Fried Green Beans
These green beans were the side dish my grandmother served most often because we all love them. They are done but not mushy like canned beans.
By Shearyah Hawkins
Asparagus with Parmesan Crust
Can be used as either a side dish or a warm appetizer. Indulge yourself with the finest balsamic vinegar you can find, and enjoy!
Patty's Mashed Turnips
The smell of hot buttery turnips always reminds me of the holiday season when my grandmother prepared this dish for the family. Originally submitted to ThanksgivingRecipe.com.
By Patty Spencer Easy Roasted Peppers
This is a really basic way to roast peppers for use in any recipe. Choose any color peppers you like, or use a variety of colors for a beautiful presentation. After they are roasted you can add an oil and balsamic dressing, or fry in olive oil and garlic to serve with crusty bread.
By FISHLOVE Asparagus Parmesan
Quick and easy asparagus that is sauteed, and topped off with Parmesan cheese.
By JenElaine Baked Spaghetti Squash
Spaghetti squash is easily prepared in the oven--just cut it in half and bake it until the skin is easily pierced with a fork. You can then use it as a low-carb pasta substitute or turn it into salads. I often just eat it simply with some Parmesan cheese and olive oil. If you want you can season it before you bake it, but I usually spice it up later.
Tasty Collard Greens
A classic recipe for collard greens that uses smoked turkey to add some flavor. Greens are simmered in chicken stock, then spiced with a dash of red chile flakes.
By ANADRI Artichokes
Simple and delicious steamed artichokes. Serve these with melted butter for dipping. You will need a pan with a steamer insert.
By Shai Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus
My husband taught me this elegant yet easy side dish! Always a hit at the holidays, and dresses up every day chicken.
By Trish Instant Pot® Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Try these crispy roasted Brussels sprouts made in just 5 minutes in your Instant Pot®; they're a quick and easy low-carb side dish that's family-friendly.
Shredded Brussels Sprouts
Not too often do you hear 'fantastic' and 'Brussels sprouts' in the same sentence but this recipe is deserving of that. When I mentioned I was bringing Brussels sprouts to a holiday get together, my mom told me not to bother. After eating this dish, my family now requests I bring it to every get together!
Maria's Broccoli Rabe
This is a nice side dish served with baked chicken or fish. Virtually not fattening and very healthy for you.
