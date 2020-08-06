Persian Recipes

Learn to make tahdig, the famous, fluffy Persian rice, and how to use pomegranate molasses and lots of fresh herbs to create traditional Persian dishes.

Staff Picks

Persian Cucumber Yogurt (Maast-o Khiar)

56
This cool and healthy dip can be served along side rice and meat, or simply with bread. No Persian meal is complete without Maast-o khiar! This dish is best if refrigerated for a few hours, but if you are strapped for time feel free to serve after mixing. Don't be afraid to get creative! Try adding spinach, raisins, or walnuts. Other herbs could be used as well (i.e. mint, tarragon, oregano). More cucumbers, less shallots...it's your call! Enjoy!
By SASHAYEGHI
Sponsored By MyPlate

Strawberry, Ginger and Mint Sekanjabin

19
This syrup is based on an ancient Persian recipe, and it keeps virtually indefinitely without any special care. Excellent for camping, and truly refreshing on a hot, hot day! And there's no waste, you use every part of every ingredient in this stuff. After straining, remove the lemon peels and ginger and toss in a bag of sugar for a candied treat!
By The Magpie

Duck Fesenjan

9
A savory stew featuring duck, pomegranate, and walnuts, which is every bit as exotic as it sounds. This is my interpretation of the ancient classic. I'm assuming like most similar recipes, every household has their own version, and this kind of thing can easily be tailored to your tastes.
By Chef John

Persian Rice

84
I believe I've posted a few fool-proof methods for cooking perfect rice, but this Persian version takes the grand prize, and it's not even close for second. The beauty of this method is that it doesn't rely on any specific measurements, or even exact times. This will make some of you very nervous, but just go with it.
By Chef John

Ghormeh Sabzi (Persian Herb Stew)

Ghormeh sabzi is deliciously savory and loaded with the flavors of several different green herbs. It's traditionally served atop white rice (polow). You can also serve it with lavash bread.
By marybakes

Persian Sabzi Polo (Herb Rice with Fava Beans)

37
This is a Persian dish which I often make for my husband. It will taste much better if you use fresh herbs. It also goes very well with either fish or chicken. Hope you like it.
By GONDWANA

Fereni Starch Pudding

14
A delightful pudding that can be eaten hot or cold, during Ramadan, particularly on sohur or iftar. Adjust both the sugar and the rosewater to taste.
By Zahra

Ash-e-jow (Iranian/Persian Barley Soup)

I've seen a lot of recipes for this soup; however, my mother-in-law adds tomato paste for a bit of a different flavour and she doesn't add any lentils or beans. It's thick, filling, and delicious, and you could make it vegetarian by using vegetable stock.
By Autumn Leaves

Lubia Polo (Green Bean Rice)

44
Lubia Polo is a one-pot Persian dish with rice, ground beef, green beans, tomato sauce, and curry spices. You will need a nonstick pan so you can invert the dish onto a serving platter and preserve its crisp rice crust--the tah digh.
By Trina

Ash-e Reshteh (Persian Legume Soup)

10
Wonderful Persian soup.
By AlliePeacock

Kuku Sabzi

This easy Persian frittata, or kuku sabzi, uses egg as the binder to showcase the fresh herbs that make this dish so delicious.
By Ali Ramee

Khoresht Fesenjaan (Chicken with Pomegranate Sauce)

25
This sweet-sour chicken dish is made with pomegranate and walnuts.
By PFEIFFER
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Persian Recipes to Add to Your Weeknight Rotation
Persian cuisine is an ancient cooking tradition that focuses on fresh herbs, rice, stews, vegetables, grilled meats, yogurt, citrus.
My Persian Grandmother's Secret For Unbelievably Fluffy Rice
Maman knows best!
An Introduction to Persian Cuisine
Iranian/Persian Salad Shirazi
What Is Pomegranate Molasses?
Recipes for Nowruz, the Persian New Year
Ghormeh Sabzi (Persian Herb Stew)
13

Ghormeh sabzi is deliciously savory and loaded with the flavors of several different green herbs. It's traditionally served atop white rice (polow). You can also serve it with lavash bread.

More Persian Recipes

8 Persian Rice Recipes That Marry Aromatic Flavor with Irresistible Texture

If you love rice, then you need to try Persian rice.
By Sarra Sedghi

How to Cut and Seed a Pomegranate

Get over your pomegranate intimidation once and for all with this easy, mess-free method for cutting and seeding them.
By Vanessa Greaves

Eggplant Mirza

1
An authentic Persian eggplant omelet. Serve warm with flatbreads for an incredible brunch dish!
By Ms Parinaz

Sabzi Polo (Green Herb Rice)

Sabzi polo is a classic Nowruz (Iranian New Year) dish brimming with fragrant fresh green herbs and the scent of spring. A fragrant, long-grain basmati rice is optimal here. This version is prepared with a crispy, saffron-tinged lavash tahdig that also acts as a barrier so the herbs don't burn at the bottom of the pot. Enjoy sabzi polo with mahi sorkh shodeh (fried fish), and a side of smoked fish.
By Naz Deravian

Persian Saffron-Braised Chicken Thighs

Juicy chicken thighs are braised in a delicious curry-saffron sauce. A simple chicken dish to impress company or to have for a weeknight dinner!
By Sumac and Salsa

Flavorful Persian Braised Lamb Shanks

5
This lamb shank is tender, juicy, and so flavorful. It is an authentic Persian recipe passed down from my father who was born in Tehran, Iran. It does take a lot of time to prepare but it's worth it. My friends and family say it's comparable to something served in a 5-star restaurant. Serve with seasoned lentils, white rice, dill rice, or rice with lima beans. This is a dish to impress, perfect for the holidays!
By Andraya Winters

Kalam Polo (Persian Cabbage and Rice)

1
It is a traditional Persian cuisine with an aromatic flavor. You can omit the ground beef if you want it vegetarian. Serve it with shirazi salad it will taste wonderful.
By Soheila

The Rebbetzin Chef's Persian Walnut Cookies

28
These delicately-spiced, rose-scented cookies are the perfect treat for Passover since they contain no flour. They are nutty and rich, slightly chewy with a crunchy exterior. Pistachios or almonds can be substituted for the walnuts.
By The Rebbetzin Chef

Adas Polow (Persian Rice and Lentils)

10
It is an Iranian food.
By xxxx

Persian Shish Kabob

36
Keep it simple is the idea in this recipe. The beef is marinated in a mixture of lime juice and onion, seasoned with salt and pepper, and grilled. Serve with a Persian style pilaf.
By MANOUCHEHR DELSHAKIB

Iranian / Persian Salad Shirazi

17
An excellent light side salad to accompany a heavy Persian meal or any meal really. Sumac is the red bitter spice usually served for sprinkling on kebab. It's available at most Middle Eastern stores, but if you can't find it just leave it out. I like to dice the veggies very small about 1/4-inch. Serve with fresh lemon wedges.
By Autumn Leaves

Persian Herb and Cheese

2
This is a very interesting Persian starter dish or side dish. Feel free to add different veggies such as cucumbers and radishes.
By MattOlay V-H

Iskender Kebab

21
I tried this dish at a Turkish restaurant in London and was amazed by its delicious taste! I later found out that this dish was named after Alexander the Great, whom the Persians called 'Iskender.' Apparently it was his favourite food.
By GATOULA

Jujeh Kabob (Persian Chicken Kabobs)

7
This is a classic Persian chicken kabob that is very delicious and tasty. Serve with roasted tomatoes, fresh onions, sliced lemons, and rice.
By Reza Michael

Persian-Style Tomato Avocado Salad

19
A refreshing summer salad that is bit more substantial than a greens-based salad. It is unparalleled for taking advantage of the first succulent tomatoes of the season.
By Chad
Sponsored By MyPlate

Persian Kabob

47
This is how my mother-in-law was taught by her Persian mother-in-law to make kabob. We always grill onions, bell pepper, and tomatoes to go along with our meal. This is wonderful served with Persian rice and a cucumber salad.
By BaysChick

Persian Lentil Stew

6
My mom's lentil stew always comforted me as a child so this is a recipe close to my heart. Earlier this week my husband told me he was craving it so I made my own version of the soup. I tweaked the recipe by adding some herbs and spices not traditionally used in this dish (paprika, red pepper flakes, and red onion). This stew is great for a winter evening or in the summertime served with some tangy yogurt. Enjoy!
By Persian Spice Elevator

Sekanjabin (Iranian Mint Vinegar Syrup)

4
A traditional Iranian beverage, wonderfully refreshing on a hot summer day. Great for outdoor events since you can make it weeks ahead of time and dilute at time of serving. Mix 4 to 5 tablespoons of this syrup with ice water and garnish with mint to serve.
By Desert Damsel

Herbed Pomegranate Salsa

27
A delightfully different salsa for the true salsa lover, this bittersweet salsa is often found in Mexican cuisine as well as Persian.
By DRAGONSBANE

Gheymeh (Persian Beef Stew)

Yummy Iranian stew. Can be hot, depending on how much of the spices you wish to put in. Very little prep, especially if you skip the potatoes, but this Persian beef stew takes several hours to cook, like any stew should.
By calepine

Reshteh Polo (Persian Noodle Rice)

1
Reshteh polo is a fragrant rice and noodle dish often served at Nowruz (Iranian New Year) for lunch or dinner. You can purchase the roasted noodles from Iranian markets or online. The noodles in this dish symbolize good wishes for the new year. This version is prepared with crispy, saffron-tinged potato tahdig.
By Naz Deravian

Mahi Sorkh Shodeh (Persian Fried Fish)

3
A Nowruz (Iranian New Year) meal wouldn't be complete without Persian-style fried fish. Serve mahi sorkh shodeh with sabzi polo (green herb rice).
By Naz Deravian

Persian Fesenjun

38
An amazing ethnic exotic Persian dish. Incredibly easy to make. Crowd pleaser. A lot of oil will come to the top of the dish. Don't worry, this is normal. This is the oil from the walnuts. Pomegranate paste or syrup may be found in Middle Eastern food specialty shops.
By MRFANTASTIC

Azeri Yogurt-Marinated Chicken Thighs

1
Tender chicken thighs marinated in rich and creamy yogurt mixed with spices is a popular dish in Azerbaijan.
By NutmegBunny
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com