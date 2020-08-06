Persian Recipes

This cool and healthy dip can be served along side rice and meat, or simply with bread. No Persian meal is complete without Maast-o khiar! This dish is best if refrigerated for a few hours, but if you are strapped for time feel free to serve after mixing. Don't be afraid to get creative! Try adding spinach, raisins, or walnuts. Other herbs could be used as well (i.e. mint, tarragon, oregano). More cucumbers, less shallots...it's your call! Enjoy!
This syrup is based on an ancient Persian recipe, and it keeps virtually indefinitely without any special care. Excellent for camping, and truly refreshing on a hot, hot day! And there's no waste, you use every part of every ingredient in this stuff. After straining, remove the lemon peels and ginger and toss in a bag of sugar for a candied treat!
A savory stew featuring duck, pomegranate, and walnuts, which is every bit as exotic as it sounds. This is my interpretation of the ancient classic. I'm assuming like most similar recipes, every household has their own version, and this kind of thing can easily be tailored to your tastes.
I believe I've posted a few fool-proof methods for cooking perfect rice, but this Persian version takes the grand prize, and it's not even close for second. The beauty of this method is that it doesn't rely on any specific measurements, or even exact times. This will make some of you very nervous, but just go with it.
I've seen a lot of recipes for this soup; however, my mother-in-law adds tomato paste for a bit of a different flavour and she doesn't add any lentils or beans. It's thick, filling, and delicious, and you could make it vegetarian by using vegetable stock.
Lubia Polo is a one-pot Persian dish with rice, ground beef, green beans, tomato sauce, and curry spices. You will need a nonstick pan so you can invert the dish onto a serving platter and preserve its crisp rice crust--the tah digh.
Sabzi polo is a classic Nowruz (Iranian New Year) dish brimming with fragrant fresh green herbs and the scent of spring. A fragrant, long-grain basmati rice is optimal here. This version is prepared with a crispy, saffron-tinged lavash tahdig that also acts as a barrier so the herbs don't burn at the bottom of the pot. Enjoy sabzi polo with mahi sorkh shodeh (fried fish), and a side of smoked fish.
This lamb shank is tender, juicy, and so flavorful. It is an authentic Persian recipe passed down from my father who was born in Tehran, Iran. It does take a lot of time to prepare but it's worth it. My friends and family say it's comparable to something served in a 5-star restaurant. Serve with seasoned lentils, white rice, dill rice, or rice with lima beans. This is a dish to impress, perfect for the holidays!
These delicately-spiced, rose-scented cookies are the perfect treat for Passover since they contain no flour. They are nutty and rich, slightly chewy with a crunchy exterior. Pistachios or almonds can be substituted for the walnuts.
An excellent light side salad to accompany a heavy Persian meal or any meal really. Sumac is the red bitter spice usually served for sprinkling on kebab. It's available at most Middle Eastern stores, but if you can't find it just leave it out. I like to dice the veggies very small about 1/4-inch. Serve with fresh lemon wedges.
I tried this dish at a Turkish restaurant in London and was amazed by its delicious taste! I later found out that this dish was named after Alexander the Great, whom the Persians called 'Iskender.' Apparently it was his favourite food.
This is how my mother-in-law was taught by her Persian mother-in-law to make kabob. We always grill onions, bell pepper, and tomatoes to go along with our meal. This is wonderful served with Persian rice and a cucumber salad.
My mom's lentil stew always comforted me as a child so this is a recipe close to my heart. Earlier this week my husband told me he was craving it so I made my own version of the soup. I tweaked the recipe by adding some herbs and spices not traditionally used in this dish (paprika, red pepper flakes, and red onion). This stew is great for a winter evening or in the summertime served with some tangy yogurt. Enjoy!
A traditional Iranian beverage, wonderfully refreshing on a hot summer day. Great for outdoor events since you can make it weeks ahead of time and dilute at time of serving. Mix 4 to 5 tablespoons of this syrup with ice water and garnish with mint to serve.
Yummy Iranian stew. Can be hot, depending on how much of the spices you wish to put in. Very little prep, especially if you skip the potatoes, but this Persian beef stew takes several hours to cook, like any stew should.
Reshteh polo is a fragrant rice and noodle dish often served at Nowruz (Iranian New Year) for lunch or dinner. You can purchase the roasted noodles from Iranian markets or online. The noodles in this dish symbolize good wishes for the new year. This version is prepared with crispy, saffron-tinged potato tahdig.
An amazing ethnic exotic Persian dish. Incredibly easy to make. Crowd pleaser. A lot of oil will come to the top of the dish. Don't worry, this is normal. This is the oil from the walnuts. Pomegranate paste or syrup may be found in Middle Eastern food specialty shops.