Mexican Drink Recipes

Atole is a popular Mexican hot beverage, thickened with masa and flavored with cinnamon and brown sugar. Try this soothing beverage after dinner or in the afternoon with some cookies. You can be creative and add some pureed fruit if you wish!
If you are looking for a real Mexican cocktail, you just found it! This drink combines, in one glass, the best of Mexico: tequila and sangrita (Mexican's favorite tequila chaser). Don't look for cheap tequila; if you like the good stuff, don't be afraid to mix it.
Who would believe that beer would be the perfect solution to eradicating fluorescent green margaritas? Well, it is! Best to use not-so-micro brews to avoid an overpowering beer flavor. Use the limeade can to measure the ingredients, and adjust with extra water if the mixture seems too sweet. Straining the pulp is always a good idea, unless, of course, you like pulp!
Nothing tastes better than tequila and jalapeno; the cucumber adds a freshness that helps to mute the jalapeno's bite. The longer it chills, the more jalapeno and cucumber infuses into the tequila. Serve over ice in a salt-rimmed glass, garnished with cucumber slices.
Horchata (cinnamon rice milk) has been a favorite addition to the many Mexican meals I've had in the Bay Area. It's lightly sweet and refreshing. This is a much easier recipe than the traditional method which requires up to 3 hours to make.
Don't knock it till you've tried it. This rich, delicious, and kicky hot chocolate might make you abandon your traditional ties. No marshmallows needed; this is for grown-ups. Everything in this recipe can be altered to suit your taste, however I recommend following the recipe to the letter the first time you try.
Fresh fruit waters, or Aguas de Frutas, made with crushed or blended fruit are a common and popular drink all over Mexico. This recipe is extremely flavorful and refreshing, especially when fresh strawberries are in season.
Recently had homemade rice milk in a Mexican restaurant in San Francisco. I talked to a few friends and they told me a few different ways to make it. Here is a simple version (I like to add vanilla, but it is optional). Seriously, it is the best ever - and, it costs just pennies to make!
Authentic margaritas call for lots of fresh lime juice - both expensive and time-consuming. I've found I can shortcut the process by using frozen limeade. And for a festive non-alcoholic drink, combine a 12-ounce can of limeade (thawed) with a 48-ounce bottle of sparkling water.
My mother-in-law taught me this recipe. Atole de elote, also called 'atole' for short, is usually served as a hot drink, although it can also be served in the form of a pudding or a soup. Here's my recipe for a simple atole in the form of a hot drink. Garnish with cinnamon if desired.
A successful and upscale Mexican cantina nearby makes the best margaritas I've ever tasted. They look, smell, and taste 'purer' than any others I've had. I always assumed they were using all top-shelf ingredients, until I found out their secret. . . lemon-lime soda! Now I'm able to re-create them at home.