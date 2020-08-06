Mexican Drink Recipes

Complete your Mexican menu with classic Mexican drink recipes like horchata, aguas frescas, Mexican hot chocolate, and tequila cocktails.

Staff Picks

Lola's Horchata

Rating: 4.42 stars
A very easy way to make great horchata!
By LOLA

Sangrita Fresca (Mexican Sangrita)

Rating: 4 stars
Sangrita is a favorite Mexican chaser that is traditionally served alongside a shot of tequila. Serve sangrita at your next party, and guests will be talking about it the next day!
By gem

Watermelon Lime Agua Fresca

Rating: 4.56 stars
A very refreshing drink. You may also use cantaloupe or honeydew melon. These taste like the juices served in authentic Mexican restaurants. Serve in tall glasses over ice.
By Anonymous

Agua Fresca de Pepino (Cucumber Limeade)

Rating: 4.66 stars
This is another common agua fresca from Mexico. Refreshing, healthy, and delicious! Serve over ice.
By Yoly

What is Piloncillo? How Is It Used?

Piloncillo is a unique and complex sweetener that brings an earthy flavor to many traditional Mexican dishes.
By Mandy Naglich

Agua de Jamaica (Hibiscus Water)

Rating: 4.82 stars
This drink is served throughout Mexico. It is nice and refreshing. It is similar to a tart cranberry tea drink. You may add more or less sugar to your taste if you prefer. Enjoy!
By Sherbear1

Licuado de Mango

Rating: 3.41 stars
Every town in Mexico has someone selling this fabulously refreshing drink. Try experimenting with other fruit!
By SunFlower

Authentic Mexican Hot Chocolate with Chile

Rating: 5 stars
To make this authentic Mexican hot chocolate, you need Mexican hot chocolate tablets or squares which gives it its unique taste. Eat the chile only if you can handle it!
By gem

Mexican Atole

Rating: 4 stars
Atole is a popular Mexican hot beverage, thickened with masa and flavored with cinnamon and brown sugar. Try this soothing beverage after dinner or in the afternoon with some cookies. You can be creative and add some pureed fruit if you wish!
By Lizzie

Spicy Mezcal Margarita

Rating: 5 stars
Hot peppers and mezcal, a smokier version of tequila, make this the perfect summer cocktail.
By GoodFoodStories

Refreshing Oatmeal Drink (Agua de Avena)

Rating: 4.36 stars
This is a refreshing drink from Mexico that is very similar to horchata but healthier and easier to make! Serve cold.
By Becky Perez

Tequila Sunrise

Rating: 4.52 stars
This pretty drink with layers of orange juice and grenadine is delicious on a hot day. The fact that the ratio of juice to tequila is high makes it a good choice for a brunch cocktail.
By squawk93
Inspiration and Ideas

14 Cool and Refreshing Agua Fresca Recipes
Warm weather refreshment doesn't get better than agua fresca. We've rounded up 14 top-rated recipes to try.
10 Cool and Creamy Horchata Recipes
Horchata de arroz is easy to make at home with these top-rated recipes.
17 Non-Alcoholic Mexican-Inspired Drinks to Try
Salty Chihuahua
Rating: Unrated
7 Refreshing Mexican Drinks Without Tequila
16 Favorite Tequila Cocktails

Vampiros Mexicanos (Mexican Vampires)

Rating: 4.67 stars
If you are looking for a real Mexican cocktail, you just found it! This drink combines, in one glass, the best of Mexico: tequila and sangrita (Mexican's favorite tequila chaser). Don't look for cheap tequila; if you like the good stuff, don't be afraid to mix it.

More Mexican Drink Recipes

Horchata Iced Coffee

For this delicious iced coffee you first need to make Mexican horchata, but the final drink is well worth the time and effort!
By Yoly

Beer Margaritas

Rating: 4.75 stars
Who would believe that beer would be the perfect solution to eradicating fluorescent green margaritas? Well, it is! Best to use not-so-micro brews to avoid an overpowering beer flavor. Use the limeade can to measure the ingredients, and adjust with extra water if the mixture seems too sweet. Straining the pulp is always a good idea, unless, of course, you like pulp!
By big surprise

Presidente Margarita

Rating: 5 stars
If you love a famous Mexican food chain's 'presidential' margarita, you'll love this recipe. The key is good tequila and brandy.
By moltobella

Jalapeno and Cucumber Margarita

Rating: 4.62 stars
Nothing tastes better than tequila and jalapeno; the cucumber adds a freshness that helps to mute the jalapeno's bite. The longer it chills, the more jalapeno and cucumber infuses into the tequila. Serve over ice in a salt-rimmed glass, garnished with cucumber slices.
By Dillon McGill

Horchata Made Easy

Rating: 4.7 stars
Horchata (cinnamon rice milk) has been a favorite addition to the many Mexican meals I've had in the Bay Area. It's lightly sweet and refreshing. This is a much easier recipe than the traditional method which requires up to 3 hours to make.
By jheelan

Mayan Hot Chocolate

Rating: 4.62 stars
Don't knock it till you've tried it. This rich, delicious, and kicky hot chocolate might make you abandon your traditional ties. No marshmallows needed; this is for grown-ups. Everything in this recipe can be altered to suit your taste, however I recommend following the recipe to the letter the first time you try.
By That Grace

Mexican Strawberry Water (Agua de Fresa)

Rating: 4.65 stars
Fresh fruit waters, or Aguas de Frutas, made with crushed or blended fruit are a common and popular drink all over Mexico. This recipe is extremely flavorful and refreshing, especially when fresh strawberries are in season.
By Olivia

The Perfect Blended Margarita

Rating: 3.5 stars
This beats any pre-made margarita mix you can find. I prefer mine straight-up, but you can add salt to the rim if you like.
By Darren Hurley

Mexican-Style Coffee

Rating: 4 stars
Mixing warm coffee with tequila and coffee liqueur makes for a perfect 'apres ski.'
By OLIVIANOVA

Clamato® Michelada Perfecta

Rating: 3.5 stars
Whether you're grilling or partying, Chelada is the perfect combination of Clamato® and beer that will stimulate your senses.
By Clamato
Paloma

Rating: 4.8 stars
A refreshing tequila cocktail that is a favorite in Mexico. It's a light, fruity drink with a fizz that is a great alternative to a margarita.
By shasty

Horchata (Cinnamon Rice Milk)

Rating: 1.93 stars
Recently had homemade rice milk in a Mexican restaurant in San Francisco. I talked to a few friends and they told me a few different ways to make it. Here is a simple version (I like to add vanilla, but it is optional). Seriously, it is the best ever - and, it costs just pennies to make!
By IVYP

Watermelon Agua Fresca

Rating: 4.58 stars
This is a drink served throughout Mexico. It is made with several different fruits. This is a watermelon drink.
By Sherbear1

Rum-Spiked Horchata

Rating: 4.73 stars
The Mayans and Aztecs called this the drink of the gods.
By TimG

Horchata

Rating: 3.91 stars
Horchata is a refreshing summer drink. I learned this recipe a couple years ago from a Mexican coworker, and I was immediately addicted!
By Lindsay W

Easy Frozen Margaritas

Rating: 4.9 stars
Authentic margaritas call for lots of fresh lime juice - both expensive and time-consuming. I've found I can shortcut the process by using frozen limeade. And for a festive non-alcoholic drink, combine a 12-ounce can of limeade (thawed) with a 48-ounce bottle of sparkling water.
By USA WEEKEND columnist Pam Anderson

Lauren's Grapefruit Margaritas

Rating: 4.88 stars
Grapefruit and lime are the perfect refreshing combination for this margarita. Fresh juices taste so much better than store-bought.
By Lauren

Parker's Famous Margaritas

Rating: 4.49 stars
"My father-in-law developed a taste for margaritas [while living] in Zihuatanejo."
By squawk93

Atole de Elote

My mother-in-law taught me this recipe. Atole de elote, also called 'atole' for short, is usually served as a hot drink, although it can also be served in the form of a pudding or a soup. Here's my recipe for a simple atole in the form of a hot drink. Garnish with cinnamon if desired.
By POSTRES de La Cipota

Creamy Coconut Margarita

Rating: 4.94 stars
A refreshing cross between a margarita and a pina colada!
By MrsFisher0729

Margarita On The Rocks

Rating: 4.5 stars
A successful and upscale Mexican cantina nearby makes the best margaritas I've ever tasted. They look, smell, and taste 'purer' than any others I've had. I always assumed they were using all top-shelf ingredients, until I found out their secret. . . lemon-lime soda! Now I'm able to re-create them at home.
By UNCLEBEN1980

Mexican-Style Hot Chocolate

Rating: 4.4 stars
Warm and creamy; simple chocolate flavors with a hint of cinnamon.
By Anonymous
