Canning and Preserving Recipes

Jams, preserves, pickles and more! You'll find just the right home canning recipe right here.

Staff Picks

Rummage Relish

13
This recipe has a mixture of red and green tomatoes plus a few other vegetables to make a zesty relish that tastes great on sandwiches.
By TAZZIEBP

Grapefruit Marmalade

5
Ruby red grapefruit and sugar is all you need to make a slightly bitter, sweet, and tangy marmalade. Try this on toast or, for a twist, use it in any recipe calling requiring orange jam or marmalade. I have used it on meatballs and chicken wings with delicious results. Make sure you use organic grapefruit to ensure an edible zest.
By Buckwheat Queen

Preserved Cherries

1
Preserve sweet or sour cherries to remind you of summer all year round. Easy to make, keeps well all winter, and makes a great gift for friends and family.
By LenaM

Apricot Jam

65
I love to save money, especially with my big family. So making my own jams and jellies is a favorite hobby of mine to share with my kids. This jam is not only fun to make, but it is also very delicious. There's nothing like your own fresh jam on toasted Italian bread.
By Megan

Spicy Cayenne Tomato Jam

6
This tomato jam has a sweet and spicy kick that goes great with meats and cheeses. Serve it up with grilled chicken and pork or slather over some crusty baguette with ricotta cheese. Enjoy!
By CJ

Raw Fermented Beets

1
The health benefits of fermented foods are well established, and they're tasty to boot! If you're lucky enough to have a bumper crop of beets, try this easy recipe. Once beets are fermented, store in the refrigerator for up to 3 months.
By Magpie

Fig Jam

A spiced fig jam to serve on toast for breakfast or to upgrade your next PB&J. The jam will keep in the refrigerator for about 2 weeks.
By Buckwheat Queen

How to Can Peaches for Year-Round Use 
Don't limit peaches to just one season. 
By Melanie Fincher

Fermented Kosher-Style Dill Pickles

1
These old-fashioned deli-style pickles are created entirely by fermentation, without the use of vinegar. This recipe produces a quantity that fills a half-gallon Mason jar. If you like, add a few non-traditional chile de arbol peppers for their red visual appeal (and spiciness)!
By Doug in Manhattan

Hot Italian Giardiniera

248
This is Italian giardiniera. It is wonderful on Chicago style Italian beef sandwiches, sausage sandwiches, French dips, pastas or even as a pizza topping. You can even snack on it as is if you choose. Once you taste it you will figure out what you prefer to use it on.
By PHONETEK

Pickled Beets

233
This recipe was given to me many years ago by an elderly farmers wife and has been one of my 'must do' yearly canning recipes. If you have a large amount of beets, just keep repeating brine until your beets are all gone! Enjoy!
By SHARON HOWARD

Damson Plum Cardamom Jam

23
The Damson plum makes a tart, flavorful, soft-setting jam that is a rich, deep wine-colored spread for cookies, waffles, bread, or anything else, really. Cardamom adds an unusual and subtle perfume to these preserves. Though this recipe does take some time to complete, the majority of the cooking time is hands-off. The best part? You will not need to purchase pectin from the store! Adjust the sugar content to your liking, erring on the side of less sweet, as the jam will cook down considerably.
By Jamie Northern
More Canning and Preserving Recipes

Homemade Pickled Ginger (Gari)

49
Pickled ginger, called gari or amazu shoga in Japanese, is served as a palate cleanser alongside sushi or sashimi to enhance the flavors. It's also great with Century Eggs, a Chinese delicacy.
By Phoena

Easy Small-Batch Blueberry Jam

170
Quick and easy blueberry jam is simple to make using only 4 ingredients.
By Deb C

Strawberry Freezer Jam

180
This strawberry freezer jelly is quick, easy and delicious on toast, ice cream or even in milkshakes! Keep jars of this in the freezer and take them out when you are ready to use them. Once thawed, they will last approximately 1 month in the refrigerator. If it lasts that long!
By JORDAN76

Homemade Wine

115
This is an easy recipe for homemade wine. You can choose whatever flavor you like but my favorite is the red. You will need a sterile milk jug, a large latex balloon and a rubber band to complete the project. This Wine is a bit stronger than regular table wine. Its great for cooking as well as drinking.
By MSGYPSYLEE

Chef John's Kumquat Marmalade

26
If marmalade is not your favorite type of fruit preserve, it's most likely because of those bitter flavors from the white parts of whatever type of citrus was used. That is not an issue with this gorgeous kumquat marmalade.
By Chef John

Quick Pickled Jalapeno Rings

431
These pickled jalapeno rings are delicious with nachos, sandwiches, salads, and more!
By Chef John

Crisp Pickled Green Beans

164
This grandmother's pickle recipe produces crisp pickles with a wonderful dill flavor and a red pepper flake punch.
By Jani Whitsett

Hot Pepper Jelly

319
Enjoy this spicy treat on crackers with cream cheese. It also makes a festive holiday appetizer.
By ranger1

Pickled Red Onions

7
These pickled red onions are easy to make and a great topping for tacos, salads, etc. Keep refrigerated.
By itsvince

Japanese-Style Pickled Cucumber (Sunomono)

9
Quick and easy side dish to made that is extremely healthy and bursting with flavor!
By Alex Mei

Zucchini Pickles

82
A great way to use all those zucchini your garden produced! Most of the time spent on this recipe is letting the ingredients stand.
By clover

Refrigerator Dill Pickles

340
These easy refrigerator dill pickles are perfectly seasoned, crisp, and delicious.
By Tammy Gulgren

Pickled Asparagus

58
Use the freshest asparagus for best color. These make great appetizers or garnishes. They look so pretty all 'canned up'!
By Behr

Raspberry Jam without Pectin

41
This is another 'lucky' situation when things turn for better. While making my raspberry jam, I totally forgot to add pectin. The result: exactly the same that if I did add some. Easier, simpler, and less risky than adding pectin to it.
By Francine Lizotte Club Foody

Traditional Kimchi

3
If you love authentic Korean cuisine, you'll want to try your hand at creating your own kimchi; it's not as complicated or time-consuming as you might think. Kimchi is a fermented dish, the more it ages the better it tastes, likewise with the sugar. Use a persimmon in place of the apple, if you prefer. If you want to serve it the very next day, don't refrigerate.
By henry

Onion Jam

41
A family favorite. Expect a few wrinkled noses maybe at the title, but result is worth the effort. Maybe not for beginning cooks since there's a couple potentially tricky steps. Serve a cup of jam over a bar of cream cheese with crackers, or as a spread for meat sandwiches. Keep in refrigerator in covered container for up to two weeks.
By WENDYMARIE37

Pickled Onions

123
A tangy and easy little condiment to spice up any dish.
By Bobi

Jalapeno Jelly

218
This recipe came from the Black Lakes in Canada. It is the best that I have ever tasted, and very easy to make.
By Sue Delgrego

Vinegar Pickled Carrots

38
Tasty pickled carrots are easy to prepare and sure to please everyone, maybe even your favorite bunny!
By sal

Bread and Butter Pickles II

400
These are the best bread and butter pickles I have ever had!! And I have been looking for a long time. I guarantee you'll love them! This recipe makes a lot, so get ready to crunch. Enjoy!
By David

Mango Jam

67
Mango Jam can be made with any variety of mangoes. Semi-ripe mangoes work best, but either raw or ripe mangoes may be used.
By RADHIKA GHATAGE
