Canning and Preserving Recipes

Ruby red grapefruit and sugar is all you need to make a slightly bitter, sweet, and tangy marmalade. Try this on toast or, for a twist, use it in any recipe calling requiring orange jam or marmalade. I have used it on meatballs and chicken wings with delicious results. Make sure you use organic grapefruit to ensure an edible zest.
I love to save money, especially with my big family. So making my own jams and jellies is a favorite hobby of mine to share with my kids. This jam is not only fun to make, but it is also very delicious. There's nothing like your own fresh jam on toasted Italian bread.
The health benefits of fermented foods are well established, and they're tasty to boot! If you're lucky enough to have a bumper crop of beets, try this easy recipe. Once beets are fermented, store in the refrigerator for up to 3 months.
These old-fashioned deli-style pickles are created entirely by fermentation, without the use of vinegar. This recipe produces a quantity that fills a half-gallon Mason jar. If you like, add a few non-traditional chile de arbol peppers for their red visual appeal (and spiciness)!
This is Italian giardiniera. It is wonderful on Chicago style Italian beef sandwiches, sausage sandwiches, French dips, pastas or even as a pizza topping. You can even snack on it as is if you choose. Once you taste it you will figure out what you prefer to use it on.
This recipe was given to me many years ago by an elderly farmers wife and has been one of my 'must do' yearly canning recipes. If you have a large amount of beets, just keep repeating brine until your beets are all gone! Enjoy!
The Damson plum makes a tart, flavorful, soft-setting jam that is a rich, deep wine-colored spread for cookies, waffles, bread, or anything else, really. Cardamom adds an unusual and subtle perfume to these preserves. Though this recipe does take some time to complete, the majority of the cooking time is hands-off. The best part? You will not need to purchase pectin from the store! Adjust the sugar content to your liking, erring on the side of less sweet, as the jam will cook down considerably.
This strawberry freezer jelly is quick, easy and delicious on toast, ice cream or even in milkshakes! Keep jars of this in the freezer and take them out when you are ready to use them. Once thawed, they will last approximately 1 month in the refrigerator. If it lasts that long!
This is an easy recipe for homemade wine. You can choose whatever flavor you like but my favorite is the red. You will need a sterile milk jug, a large latex balloon and a rubber band to complete the project. This Wine is a bit stronger than regular table wine. Its great for cooking as well as drinking.
If marmalade is not your favorite type of fruit preserve, it's most likely because of those bitter flavors from the white parts of whatever type of citrus was used. That is not an issue with this gorgeous kumquat marmalade.
This is another 'lucky' situation when things turn for better. While making my raspberry jam, I totally forgot to add pectin. The result: exactly the same that if I did add some. Easier, simpler, and less risky than adding pectin to it.
If you love authentic Korean cuisine, you'll want to try your hand at creating your own kimchi; it's not as complicated or time-consuming as you might think. Kimchi is a fermented dish, the more it ages the better it tastes, likewise with the sugar. Use a persimmon in place of the apple, if you prefer. If you want to serve it the very next day, don't refrigerate.
A family favorite. Expect a few wrinkled noses maybe at the title, but result is worth the effort. Maybe not for beginning cooks since there's a couple potentially tricky steps. Serve a cup of jam over a bar of cream cheese with crackers, or as a spread for meat sandwiches. Keep in refrigerator in covered container for up to two weeks.