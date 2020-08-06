Chicken Stock Recipes

This is the recipe I use to make chicken broth for use in other recipes. Because it's done in the slow cooker, you don't need to fuss with it. I like to use breasts and wings, but any bone in pieces will make a nice broth.
Chicken stock has almost endless uses, from soup bases, of course, and gravies to a rich but low fat flavoring for veggies. The stock freezes will in those zipper type freezer bags. After trying homemade stock you will never want the store-bought kind again.
This is a Polish way of making chicken stock. It is very rich because of the stewing hen. A stewing hen is an older chicken, therefore it is much richer tasting than fryers, roasters, etc. It is a clear, rich broth that I fed to my children. They still ask for it when they are feeling sick. It is truly the Polish cure for anything when you're feeling down and out. You can also use this clarified soup as a base for chicken noodle soup.
A stock so rich and savory, your soups and gravies will be amazing! It's a little work, but it's cheap and sooo worth it. I save up 'used' bones in a freezer bag in the freezer for weeks or months until I have enough to make a stock. This is also a great way to use the backs or necks from whole chickens.
Real chicken stock is made over a period of 3 to 4 hours to develop the flavor, so here it goes. You can buy chicken bones from your local butcher (mine charges a mere 49 cents a pound) or you can buy whole chickens and cut them up yourself, freeze the edible parts, and use the carcasses for the stock.
This slow-cooked bone broth uses roasted bones and unpeeled veggies, which produces a much deeper flavor and darker color. For a lighter-colored broth, omit the roasting step and use peeled veggies. The longer this simmers, the richer it gets, however don't go longer than 48 hours as the flavor can turn bitter. Make sure about half your bones are collagen-rich, such as chicken backs, feet, or wings. Season with additional salt, if desired, upon serving.
This stovetop chicken bone broth begins with the traditional method of roasting bones to draw out the marrow, and is followed up with a slow simmer, using slight seasonings and vinegar to help draw out flavor.
Utilizing the carcass of a rotisserie chicken results in the richest, most flavorful broth you will ever know. This also makes for a good sipping broth. Once you've made this, you will never go back to canned or boxed again. With the help of your Instant Pot®, you can make this in a fraction of the time it would take to do it in a slow cooker.
Make this marvelous and nutritious bone broth in your Instant Pot® with your chicken scraps, seasoned with turmeric and ginger; a great complement to a clean eating diet. This broth can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days, or can be frozen for 3 months.
This simple yet flavorful chicken stock is great for everything...and the pressure cooker is the magic tool here! You need a decent-sized pressure cooker for this recipe. The result is the same thing you'd get with 8+ hours of conventional simmering. This is a great way to use a leftover chicken carcass from dinner the night before, even if it's one of those rotisserie chickens from the store! I like to season the stock at the end, so that you can accurately control the amount of salt.
This is not a quick recipe, but the results are worth it. I usually take an entire Saturday to make this, but most of the time it's simmering on the stove, so it's not labor intensive. Chicken bones browned with celery, onions and carrots make this broth dark and rich. I freeze leftover rotisserie chicken bones and make this about once a month or so. I freeze the stock in quart bags and use one whenever I would use chicken broth.
All this time you've been drinking tea made out of dried twigs and leaves, when you could've been drinking tea from bones and meat. This is very concentrated version of what our parents would've called "chicken bouillon." Whether you're looking to enjoy a chicken in liquid form, or to crush that cold, or maybe your soul just needs a warm hug, I hope you give this a try soon. Serve with hot buttered crackers if desired!