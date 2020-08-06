Chicken Stock Recipes

Great soups call for flavorful chicken broth, and homemade stock is cheap and easy. Find chicken broth and stock recipes here, and take your soup game to the next level.

Staff Picks

Basic Chicken Stock

136
A great stock to use for soups, sauces, gravies, etc.
By Logan

Chicken Broth in a Slow Cooker

209
This is the recipe I use to make chicken broth for use in other recipes. Because it's done in the slow cooker, you don't need to fuss with it. I like to use breasts and wings, but any bone in pieces will make a nice broth.
By Micki Stout

Chicken Stock

120
Chicken stock has almost endless uses, from soup bases, of course, and gravies to a rich but low fat flavoring for veggies. The stock freezes will in those zipper type freezer bags. After trying homemade stock you will never want the store-bought kind again.
By Margaret Price

Grandma Egan's Chicken Stock

5
This is a Polish way of making chicken stock. It is very rich because of the stewing hen. A stewing hen is an older chicken, therefore it is much richer tasting than fryers, roasters, etc. It is a clear, rich broth that I fed to my children. They still ask for it when they are feeling sick. It is truly the Polish cure for anything when you're feeling down and out. You can also use this clarified soup as a base for chicken noodle soup.
By Karen Barbour

Fast Chicken Soup Base

479
It's from scratch - and fast! With my easy formula, you can make a fresh soup du jour even on a busy weeknight.
By Ben S.

Brown Chicken Stock

49
A stock so rich and savory, your soups and gravies will be amazing! It's a little work, but it's cheap and sooo worth it. I save up 'used' bones in a freezer bag in the freezer for weeks or months until I have enough to make a stock. This is also a great way to use the backs or necks from whole chickens.
By KATHYTAP11

Real Chicken Stock

13
Real chicken stock is made over a period of 3 to 4 hours to develop the flavor, so here it goes. You can buy chicken bones from your local butcher (mine charges a mere 49 cents a pound) or you can buy whole chickens and cut them up yourself, freeze the edible parts, and use the carcasses for the stock.
By flyinmetal

Roasted Chicken Broth

74
Start this flavorful chicken broth by roasting the chicken first, then use all the dark meat to fortify the broth.
By Chef John

Homemade Roasted Chicken Noodle Soup

2
Roasted chicken and homemade stock join tender veggies and egg noodles in this homemade chicken noodle soup that's so much better than anything you'll find in a can.
By NicoleMcmom

Slow Cooker Chicken Bone Broth

4
This slow-cooked bone broth uses roasted bones and unpeeled veggies, which produces a much deeper flavor and darker color. For a lighter-colored broth, omit the roasting step and use peeled veggies. The longer this simmers, the richer it gets, however don't go longer than 48 hours as the flavor can turn bitter. Make sure about half your bones are collagen-rich, such as chicken backs, feet, or wings. Season with additional salt, if desired, upon serving.
By France C

White Stock

2
This chicken and veal stock can be used in a variety of soups.
By Andrew Chinn

Chicken Bone Broth

1
This stovetop chicken bone broth begins with the traditional method of roasting bones to draw out the marrow, and is followed up with a slow simmer, using slight seasonings and vinegar to help draw out flavor.
By Diana71
Inspiration and Ideas

How To Make Chicken Stock Step by Step
How To Make Chicken Stock Step by Step
Chef John's Homemade Chicken Stock
53
There's nothing like homemade chicken stock. It does take a long time to simmer, but the procedure is really quite simple.
Chicken Broth
10
Rich Homemade Chicken Broth
1

This rich, wonderful, herb-infused homemade chicken broth is a staple. You won't go back to store-bought.

More Chicken Stock Recipes

