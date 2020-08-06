Hillshire Farm®

Easy Smoked Sausage Skillet

Rating: 4.34 stars
366
Dinner's on the table in no time with this one-skillet sausage and veggie dish served over rice.
By Hillshire Farm(R) Brand

Hillshire Farm® Sausage Alfredo

Rating: 4.63 stars
366
This creamy pasta and sausage dinner gets some heat from Cajun seasoning, and it's ready to serve in 15 minutes.
By Hillshire Farm(R) Brand

Sausage and Shrimp Gumbo

Rating: 4.68 stars
57
This classic Cajun dish with sliced smoked sausage, shrimp, bell peppers and okra in a rich broth is ladled into bowls over rice.
By Hillshire Farm(R) Brand

Shrimp and Smoked Sausage Jambalaya

Rating: 4.75 stars
48
In partnership with Hillshire Farm Brand, we're helping you make dinnertime easy, quick, and delicious. Here, a medley of sweet and spicy flavors comes together in this classic Cajun dish.
By Hillshire Farm(R) Brand

Quick Jambalaya

Rating: 4.37 stars
78
This quick and easy recipe will fill up your family with delicious jambalaya flavors without spending hours in the kitchen.
By Hillshire Farm(R) Brand

Classic Smoked Sausage & Peppers

Rating: 4.66 stars
88
Sliced smoked sausage is sauteed with onions and red and green bell peppers for a quick and colorful weeknight dinner.
By Hillshire Farm(R) Brand

Smoked Sausage with Potatoes, Sauerkraut & Ale

Rating: 4.2 stars
75
This German-inspired one-skillet dinner combines smoked sausage slices, potatoes, sauerkraut, ale and whole grain mustard for a quick and hearty meal.
By Hillshire Farm(R) Brand

Sheet Pan Smoked Sausage, Apple, and Root Veggie Dinner

Rating: 4.79 stars
151
The smoked sausage flavor you love joins your favorite winter produce in this easy meal, in partnership with Hillshire Farm® Brand.
By Hillshire Farm(R) Brand

Hawaiian Pineapple Sweet & Sour Smoked Sausage

Rating: 4.6 stars
106
Sauteed smoked sausage, red bell pepper, and fresh pineapple with sweet chili garlic sauce are served over hot cooked rice.
By Hillshire Farm(R) Brand

Smokey Sausage, Kale & Sweet Potato Soup

Rating: 4.86 stars
86
This soup is so versatile that it works with whatever you have on hand. If you don't love chickpeas, use cannellini, black or kidney beans. Or, take them out altogether. If you don't like kale add swiss chard or spinach. Feel free to switch up the spices if you prefer something a bit tamer.
By Hillshire Farm(R) Brand

Creamy Pasta Toss with Smoked Sausage

Rating: 4.62 stars
61
Comfort food gets a flavorful upgrade with seared rope smoked sausage in this delicious meal, in partnership with Hillshire Farm® Brand.
By Hillshire Farm(R) Brand

Smoked Sausage and Tortellini Skillet

Rating: 4.47 stars
76
Bite for bite this one-pan meal is delicious, cheesy and even better: easy!
By Hillshire Farm(R) Brand
Smoked Sausage and Tortellini Soup
Rating: Unrated
105
Nothing is better than a bowl of warm soup filled with cheesy pasta and meaty smoked sausage. Comfort food in 20 minutes!
Voodoo Pasta
Rating: Unrated
58
Even if you don't have a lot of time to spend getting dinner together, you can still charm your family with this clever meal idea. In less time than it takes the fusilli to cook, you can conjure up a spicy Alfredo sauce with blackened Smoked Sausage. When the pasta is done, just toss with the sauce. It's pure magic.
Cheesy Potatoes with Smoked Sausage
Rating: Unrated
36

Hash Brown Casserole with Hillshire Farm® Smoked Sausage

Rating: 4.21 stars
14

Feeding the whole family for breakfast or brunch is a rise-and-shine situation when you prep this cheesy, smoked sausage-filled casserole the night before.

Hillshire Farm Lit'l Smokies® French Toast Bites

Rating: 5 stars
2
A fun new way to serve French toast and smoked sausage for a crowd-pleasing brunch.
By Hillshire Farm(R) Brand

Smoked Sausage and Cauliflower Fried Rice

Rating: 4.58 stars
33
In partnership with Hillshire Farm Brand, we're helping you make dinner time easy, quick, and delicious. Here, a tasty cauliflower fried rice that's great for a weeknight meal or a casual snack any time.
By Hillshire Farm(R) Brand

Saucy Smoked Sausage Sandwich

Rating: 4.6 stars
10
A tangy, sweet and rich sauce makes these dinner sandwiches the perfect way to complete your weeknight meal.
By Hillshire Farm(R) Brand

New Orleans Corn Bisque with Smoked Sausage

Rating: 4.6 stars
414
This creamy corn bisque with smoked sausage is a quick way to warm up on a chilly week night.
By Hillshire Farm(R) Brand

Smoked Sausage & Mushroom Pasta Marinara

Rating: 4.44 stars
9
Smoked sausage slices and mushrooms are simmered in your favorite marinara sauce then tossed with Parmesan cheese and hot cooked pasta.
By Hillshire Farm(R) Brand

Smoked Sausage Gnocchi with Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Rating: 4.43 stars
83
Prepared gnocchi with smoked sausage, sun-dried tomatoes and spinach is topped with Parmesan cheese for a quick and delicious weeknight meal.
By Hillshire Farm(R) Brand

Spicy Yellow Rice and Smoked Sausage

Rating: 4.33 stars
27
A recipe with so much taste it will wow your friends, and wow you with how easy it is to make. Just try not to drool while you're cooking.
By Hillshire Farm(R) Brand

Lit'l Smokies® Mummy Dogs

Rating: 4.77 stars
115
For your next Halloween party, create spooky mummy dogs with strips of crescent dough for the bandages and tasty Hillshire Farm® Lit'l Smokies® for the mummies.
By Hillshire Farm(R) Brand

Smoked Sausage and Tuscan White Bean Soup

Rating: 4.78 stars
27
Grab your programmable pressure cooker and make this hearty smoked sausage and vegetable-loaded soup, in partnership with Hillshire Farm® Brand.
By Hillshire Farm(R) Brand

Jalapeno Poppers with Hillshire Farm® Smoked Sausage

Rating: 4.59 stars
22
Start off your summer grilling season with a platter of these jalapeno poppers, a fun appetizer of bacon-wrapped smoked sausage pockets stuffed with cream cheese and jalapenos.
By Hillshire Farm(R) Brand

Smoked Sausage Skillet Pot Pie

Rating: 4.1 stars
10
Flaky crust and flavorful gravy make this one-pan meal the perfect weeknight dinner.
By Hillshire Farm(R) Brand

Smoked Sausage and Butternut Squash Pasta

Rating: 4.78 stars
23
In partnership with Hillshire Farm Brand, we're helping you make dinner time easy, quick, and delicious. Here, a butternut squash pasta with smoked sausage that will soon become a go-to comfort dish.
By Hillshire Farm(R) Brand

Snack Dippers with Hillshire Farm® Smoked Sausage and Honey Mustard

Rating: 4.67 stars
27
Smoked sausage is coated in brown sugar and baked to make these delectable snack dippers, complete with a honey mustard sauce.
By Hillshire Farm(R) Brand

Smoked Sausage Tacos

Rating: 3.71 stars
7
Slices of smoked sausage with taco seasoning make delicious tacos topped with any or all of your favorites--avocado tomato salsa, shredded cheese, jalapenos, and more!
By Hillshire Farm(R) Brand

Smoked Sausage White Bean Chili

Rating: 4.51 stars
57
This zesty white bean chili with chopped smoked sausage is ready to serve in 20 minutes.
By Hillshire Farm(R) Brand

Linguine with Hillshire Farm® Smoked Sausage and Greens

Rating: 4.26 stars
27
Ready in 30 minutes or less, this smoked sausage and spinach linguine comes together under a cream sauce for an impossibly silky richness.
By Hillshire Farm(R) Brand

Maple and Beer Glazed Lit'l Smokies® Smoked Sausage

Rating: 4 stars
2
Sweet and rich, these smoked sausage bites are a perfect complement to cheese and crackers for your party crowd.
By Hillshire Farm(R) Brand

Red Beans and Rice from Hillshire Farm®

Rating: 4.41 stars
22
Smoked sausage, kidney beans, and lots of herbs and spices in a rich broth make a quick and delicious weeknight meal.
By Hillshire Farm(R) Brand

Mini Frittatas with Hillshire Farm® Smoked Sausage and Potato

Rating: 4.46 stars
37
Bake these fun mini frittatas in a muffin tin for a satisfying midday snack filled with smoked sausage, hash browns, and bell pepper.
By Hillshire Farm(R) Brand

Italian Smoked Sausage Sandwich

Rating: 4.86 stars
7
Slices of Hillshire Farm® smoked sausage are simmered in tomato sauce with onions and peppers, spooned into hoagie buns, and baked with shredded mozzarella cheese.
By Hillshire Farm(R) Brand

Pesto Spaghetti Squash Skillet with Hillshire Farm® Smoked Sausage

Rating: 4.41 stars
39
Weeknight dinners just got easier with this recipe for roasted spaghetti squash tossed in a skillet of smoked sausage, bell pepper, onion, and pesto.
By Hillshire Farm(R) Brand

Potato Salad with Smoked Sausage

Rating: 4.62 stars
21
Lightly browned smoked sausage, tender new potatoes, and fresh garden vegetables are tossed in Dijon mustard vinaigrette for a quick summer meal.
By Hillshire Farm(R) Brand

Hillshire Farm® Smoked Sausage and Cheddar Overnight Bread Pudding

Rating: 4.43 stars
7
This bread pudding made with smoked sausage, cheddar, parsley, and sweet pepper is assembled ahead of time, deepening the flavors overnight and ensuring easy baking the next day.
By Hillshire Farm(R) Brand

Smoked Sausage Pizza Pasta Skillet

Rating: 4.66 stars
56
All the tasty things that make pizza delicious are piled in this one-pan meal for the easiest weeknight dinner.
By Hillshire Farm(R) Brand
