Easy Smoked Sausage Skillet
Dinner's on the table in no time with this one-skillet sausage and veggie dish served over rice.
Hillshire Farm® Sausage Alfredo
This creamy pasta and sausage dinner gets some heat from Cajun seasoning, and it's ready to serve in 15 minutes.
Sausage and Shrimp Gumbo
This classic Cajun dish with sliced smoked sausage, shrimp, bell peppers and okra in a rich broth is ladled into bowls over rice.
Shrimp and Smoked Sausage Jambalaya
In partnership with Hillshire Farm Brand, we're helping you make dinnertime easy, quick, and delicious. Here, a medley of sweet and spicy flavors comes together in this classic Cajun dish.
Quick Jambalaya
This quick and easy recipe will fill up your family with delicious jambalaya flavors without spending hours in the kitchen.
Classic Smoked Sausage & Peppers
Sliced smoked sausage is sauteed with onions and red and green bell peppers for a quick and colorful weeknight dinner.
Smoked Sausage with Potatoes, Sauerkraut & Ale
This German-inspired one-skillet dinner combines smoked sausage slices, potatoes, sauerkraut, ale and whole grain mustard for a quick and hearty meal.
Sheet Pan Smoked Sausage, Apple, and Root Veggie Dinner
The smoked sausage flavor you love joins your favorite winter produce in this easy meal, in partnership with Hillshire Farm® Brand.
Hawaiian Pineapple Sweet & Sour Smoked Sausage
Sauteed smoked sausage, red bell pepper, and fresh pineapple with sweet chili garlic sauce are served over hot cooked rice.
Smokey Sausage, Kale & Sweet Potato Soup
This soup is so versatile that it works with whatever you have on hand. If you don't love chickpeas, use cannellini, black or kidney beans. Or, take them out altogether. If you don't like kale add swiss chard or spinach. Feel free to switch up the spices if you prefer something a bit tamer.
Creamy Pasta Toss with Smoked Sausage
Comfort food gets a flavorful upgrade with seared rope smoked sausage in this delicious meal, in partnership with Hillshire Farm® Brand.
Smoked Sausage and Tortellini Skillet
Bite for bite this one-pan meal is delicious, cheesy and even better: easy!