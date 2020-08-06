Pumpkin Cake Recipes

My mom always makes her pumpkin roll around Thanksgiving and takes one to work where everyone asks her if she can make them one and they all want the recipe. You may want to halve the recipe unless you are making for a crowd or to give away. It makes a lot. It is without a doubt the best pumpkin roll I've ever had!
Delicious, light and fluffy! These taste of Fall, and the crystallized ginger gives then a lovely little zing. Even people who don't like pumpkin love these cupcakes. These disappear as fast as I can set them out!
This keto pumpkin cheesecake has a nutty almond-pecan crust. It's a yummy and rich-tasting cross between my decades-old cheesecake recipe and pumpkin pie that I converted to be low-carb. I also use low-fat cream cheese to reduce the amount of fat. It's wonderful for Thanksgiving, or just for fun anytime. Unless you tell people it's low-carb, they'll never guess!
We're combining America's favorite cheese-based dessert with America's favorite gourd! (Sorry, cucumbers!) There's a lot of ingredients, but the good news is it's super-easy to do. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkling of toasted pumpkin seeds.