Pumpkin Cake Recipes

Pumpkin Caramel Bourbon Poke Cake

A rich, creamy pumpkin poke cake with caramel and bourbon. One slice is never enough!
By Stasty Cook

Pumpkin Magic Cake with Maple Cinnamon Whipped Cream

This magical confection is part pudding, part cake, entirely delicious.
By Julie Hubert

Perfect Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars

These pumpkin cheesecake bars are delicious and perfect for the fall holidays. They taste best when chilled in the refrigerator overnight!
By Kiwi

Grandma Carol's Pumpkin Roll

My mom always makes her pumpkin roll around Thanksgiving and takes one to work where everyone asks her if she can make them one and they all want the recipe. You may want to halve the recipe unless you are making for a crowd or to give away. It makes a lot. It is without a doubt the best pumpkin roll I've ever had!
By SusieQ

Pumpkin Cheesecake Squares

Cinnamon chips and sugar cookie dough add a interesting (and easy) twist to a dessert that's great any time of year. I serve these with a dollop of Cool Whip.
By TOMGIRL

Pumpkin Spice Cake with Cinnamon Cream Cheese Frosting

This is a super easy and deliciously different pumpkin dessert. Great for the holidays or just for a quick get together
By Jennifer Pauley Buckner

Pumpkin Cheesecake II

This is a very old recipe and it seems like there are a lot of ingredients, but it is worth the effort. I use the extra whipping cream to decorate the top of the cheesecake.
By Cathy

Pumpkin Tahini Cheesecake

This cheesecake with tahini is a Middle Eastern twist on your classic recipe. The extra-long baking time ensures a crack-free surface on the cheesecake.
By Despy

Easy Pumpkin Pie Cake

This easy-to-make cake is from a cake mix box but no one will ever know. Add in a few ingredients and you've got a yummy, moist pumpkin cake. Garnish with chopped or whole walnuts, if desired.
By Yoly

Double Layer Pumpkin Cheesecake

Easy. two-layer spiced pumpkin cheesecake baked in a graham cracker crust.
By Stephanie Phillips

Pumpkin Dump Cake

Flavored with spice cake mix, this pumpkin dessert is a tasty fall treat.
By Carolyn Busch

Pumpkin Ginger Cupcakes

Delicious, light and fluffy! These taste of Fall, and the crystallized ginger gives then a lovely little zing. Even people who don't like pumpkin love these cupcakes. These disappear as fast as I can set them out!
By Lisa Lewis
Great Pumpkin Dessert

This is a very easy cake made with canned pumpkin and yellow cake mix. Serve with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.
By Nancy

Marbled Pumpkin Cheesecake

This is a wonderful pumpkin cheesecake with a gingersnap crust. The gingersnap really does make a difference.
By Renee

Pumpkin Bars with Cream Cheese Frosting

Moist pumpkin bars with cream cheese frosting are the perfect holiday treat for you and your family to enjoy! Keep refrigerated as they taste best served cold.
By WeibellMommy

Granny Kat's Pumpkin Roll

This moist rolled cake has a rich cream cheese filling. Serve it cold. This will be a hit! It has a pinwheel look.
By Angela

Pumpkin Muffins with Streusel Topping

This is a moist and hearty breakfast muffin made with fresh pumpkin, oatmeal, and brown sugar.
By BRETTNSHARA

Pumpkin Crumb Cake

A buttery crumb topping sits on a pumpkin custard and a cakey crust.
By Debbie

Pumpkin Dessert

Yellow cake mix stands in for pastry crust in this yummy pumpkin dessert.
By Bea Gassman

Pumpkin Roll Cake

A thin pumpkin cake, rolled around in a white cream filling, then in nuts. Can be frozen and served chilled. Dust with confectioners' sugar, if desired.
By Stephanie

Keto Pumpkin Cheesecake with Almond Pecan Crust

This keto pumpkin cheesecake has a nutty almond-pecan crust. It's a yummy and rich-tasting cross between my decades-old cheesecake recipe and pumpkin pie that I converted to be low-carb. I also use low-fat cream cheese to reduce the amount of fat. It's wonderful for Thanksgiving, or just for fun anytime. Unless you tell people it's low-carb, they'll never guess!
By DRJILL2

Pumpkin Cake with Apple Crisp Topping

An apple crisp-like topping sits atop a spiced pumpkin cake for a decadent fall dessert! Make sure to use a high-sided 9x13-inch pan as this cake rises a lot while baking!
By Kim

Cream Cheese Pumpkin Roll

This is great for a Halloween or Thanksgiving dessert.
By Junia Sonier

Low-Carb Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars

Low-carb cheesecake bars with few ingredients. They taste like the inside of a pumpkin pie!
By Paula Todora (Paula T)

Pumpkin Pecan Cheesecake

A new addition to our holiday menu. Combines pumpkin, pecans, and cheesecake.
By Eleanor Johnson

Pumpkin Cake II

A simple dessert using pumpkin and yellow cake mix. Watch out, pumpkin pie!!!
By BLINKERS88

Upside Down Pumpkin Cake

This pumpkin upside-down cake has become my family's favorite dessert at Thanksgiving, taking the place of pumpkin pie! Walnuts can be substituted for pecans.
By JCAIN2U

Harvest Pumpkin Cupcakes

Rich and spicy pumpkin cupcakes with orange cream cheese frosting!
By ARGO, KARO and FLEISCHMANN'S
How to Make Pumpkin Cheesecake

We're combining America's favorite cheese-based dessert with America's favorite gourd! (Sorry, cucumbers!) There's a lot of ingredients, but the good news is it's super-easy to do. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkling of toasted pumpkin seeds.
By Chef John

Maple Pumpkin Cheesecake

For something a little bit different and a whole lot delicious, make this autumn pumpkin cheesecake instead of pumpkin pie for your Thanksgiving feast.
By Eagle brand
Mini Pumpkin Cheesecake

So tasty, cute, and totally YUMMY! All the greatness of the original versions, but MINI! No need for a traditional water bath or for the lengthy cooling time.
By Lisawas

Pumpkin Coffee Cake with a Brown Sugar Glaze

Delicious fall breakfast/brunch recipe. Serve warm or at room temperature.
By Morgan Hebert

Pumpkin Cake I

Even though pumpkin is a fall favorite, this spice cake recipe using canned pumpkin puree is good any time of the year.
By dottie

Pumpkin Crisp

If you like pumpkin pie, you will love Pumpkin Crisp. I never make pumpkin pie anymore, this is better and easier.
By Bunny

Walnut Pumpkin Roll

This is the best walnut pumpkin roll recipe I've ever made. Everyone who tastes it always asks for the recipe. Dust with additional confectioners' sugar, if desired.
By BUCHKO
