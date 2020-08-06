You can also fry up red tomatoes with this recipe but make sure they are not over ripe or they will be mushy. Serve these tomatoes outside with a glass of iced tea one summer night and enjoy the sunset with someone you love.
I have been making fried green tomatoes for over 35 years, taught by my grandmother who is from down south. Over the years I have tried and made fried green tomato recipes and this is the one that is perfect. Cajun ranch sauce goes perfect with this crispy on the outside but smooth and creamy on the inside tomato.
This recipe was given to me by my mother-in-law; it is so good! You can add anything else you want and it only makes it better. I recommend everyone at least give it a try! You can even add some bacon pieces. Serve with fried deer meat. You can use olive oil or vegetable oil instead of the bacon grease, if desired.
This recipe comes from my mom and they are, hands down, the best fried green tomatoes. She makes these every summer with fresh tomatoes from her garden. My sister begs her to make them for her as soon as she sees tomatoes growing big and green on the vines. While most recipes call for breadcrumbs and oil, this one calls for flour and has you fry the tomatoes in butter, which helps give these an incredible flavor.
I love the tangy taste of fried green tomatoes, but they are, well...fried! And messy to make. I developed this recipe to help assuage my hunger for fried green tomatoes, and yes, it does the job quite well. Without all the grease and batter, the tangy taste of the tomato can really shine through!
I've blended many reviewer suggestions for fried green tomatoes with an ingredient my elderly ex mother-in-law suggested. The result is a sweet, hot combination that delights fried green tomato lovers. Serve with ranch or blue cheese dressing as dip.