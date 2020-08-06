Fried Green Tomato Recipes

You'll want to be sure you don't let all the tomatoes ripen when you see these top-rated Southern fried green tomato recipes complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Staff Picks

Best Fried Green Tomatoes

You can also fry up red tomatoes with this recipe but make sure they are not over ripe or they will be mushy. Serve these tomatoes outside with a glass of iced tea one summer night and enjoy the sunset with someone you love.
By Diana Swenson-Siegel

Mawmaw's Simple Fried Green Tomatoes

14
My grandmother's fried green tomatoes were famous in our community. The recipe is so simple, but the results are delicious!
By HeyGoodLookin

Spicy Fried Green Tomatoes

31
A quick snack or appetizer during the hot summer months. Old time family recipe. If you like fried zucchini you will like this.
By Sheri

Perfect Fried Green Tomatoes

52
I have been making fried green tomatoes for over 35 years, taught by my grandmother who is from down south. Over the years I have tried and made fried green tomato recipes and this is the one that is perfect. Cajun ranch sauce goes perfect with this crispy on the outside but smooth and creamy on the inside tomato.
By Crystal Bodyroc McGlown

Easy Southern Fried Green Tomatoes

22
Simple recipe for fried green tomatoes, perfect for appetizers or a unique fried green tomato B.L.T.!
By Ali
Inspiration and Ideas

Chef John's Fried Green Tomatoes
See how to make this Southern classic. Serve with a dollop of remoulade sauce.
How to Make the Best Fried Green Tomatoes
Perfect Fried Green Tomatoes
52
Karen's Fried Green Tomatoes
How to Use Up Green Tomatoes

More Fried Green Tomato Recipes

Arkansas Fried Veggie Skillet

1
This recipe was given to me by my mother-in-law; it is so good! You can add anything else you want and it only makes it better. I recommend everyone at least give it a try! You can even add some bacon pieces. Serve with fried deer meat. You can use olive oil or vegetable oil instead of the bacon grease, if desired.
By Lee-Lee

Air Fryer Fried Green Tomatoes

2
Fried green tomatoes are about as southern as you can get, comfort food at its best. An air fryer will allow you to put a healthier, but still totally delicious, version on the table.
By lutzflcat

Fried Green Tomatoes

227
These wonderful country-fried green tomatoes make a great side dish for summer!
By BETHZUKE

Southern Fried Green Tomatoes

45
This is a recipe that I like.
By JESS1199

Kentucky Style Fried Green Tomatoes

62
If you're not frying your green tomatoes in bacon grease then you have lost half of the great flavor! No self-respecting Southerner fries their green tomatoes in anything but bacon grease!
By BONO1

Chef John's Fried Green Tomatoes

76
Fried green tomatoes are a southern American classic. Such an easy recipe! Serve with a little dollop of spicy remoulade sauce (which is Southern for tartar sauce). Oh yeah.
By Chef John

Green Tomato and Bell Pepper Delight

19
Delicious, fresh and tasty! Serve as a side dish or top it on a baked potato or some rice.
By GEORGIANA HOFFMAN

Karen's Fried Green Tomatoes

44
This recipe comes from my mom and they are, hands down, the best fried green tomatoes. She makes these every summer with fresh tomatoes from her garden. My sister begs her to make them for her as soon as she sees tomatoes growing big and green on the vines. While most recipes call for breadcrumbs and oil, this one calls for flour and has you fry the tomatoes in butter, which helps give these an incredible flavor.
By Brandi Rose

Fried Green Tomatoes III

36
Crispy green tomatoes try dipping them in hot pepper sauce for extra flavor enhancement. Easy to make and good to eat what more could you ask for?
By Robin

Fried Green Tomatoes in the Air Fryer

1
Fried green tomatoes made healthier thanks to the air fryer.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Frugal Fried Green Tomatoes

14
Cheapest way to make fried green tomatoes that are crunchy on the outside, and taste like apple pie on the inside. Great side-dish for any meal!
By JONDEIK

Sarah's Fried Green Tomatoes

4
Mmmmm...batter-dipped, crispy, fried green tomatoes. Very good with a side of blue cheese dressing!
By Sarah Dipity

Barb's Fried Green Tomatoes with Zesty Sauce

7
An awesome recipe for southern fried green tomatoes.
By Barbara

Rhonda's Fried Green Tomatoes

3
This is a very good and easy recipe to make.
By Rhonda Brock Fuller

Fried Green Tomatoes with Shrimp Remoulade

23
A classic New Orleans delicacy, fried green tomatoes are complete only with a spicy shrimp remoulade over a bed of greens.
By Liz Horn Pric

Green Tomato Casserole

15
I love the tangy taste of fried green tomatoes, but they are, well...fried! And messy to make. I developed this recipe to help assuage my hunger for fried green tomatoes, and yes, it does the job quite well. Without all the grease and batter, the tangy taste of the tomato can really shine through!
By Kevin Andrews

Fried Green Tomatoes II

8
Tomatoes dipped in a breadcrumb batter and fried to your heart's content.
By MARBALET

Fried Green Tomatoes without Cornmeal

A simple, easy, and healthy way to use up your green tomatoes at the end of summer without using any cornmeal.
By Penelope M

Whoa, Momma, Fried Green Tomatoes

1
I've blended many reviewer suggestions for fried green tomatoes with an ingredient my elderly ex mother-in-law suggested. The result is a sweet, hot combination that delights fried green tomato lovers. Serve with ranch or blue cheese dressing as dip.
By d newman

Northern Fried Green Tomatoes

7
A different take on the Southern classic, utilizing panko bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese.
By Tori
