Southern Appetizer Recipes

This is the real deal that is found in the heart of Florida. I made this recipe to resemble the taste of my favorite boiled peanuts found in the Ocala National Forest. My family agreed this recipe was one of the best!
Pimiento cheese spread is one of those Southern comfort foods that doubles as a really delicious appetizer. If solace is what you're seeking, use the spread to make a sandwich on white bread, or grill it a la grilled cheese. If an appetizer is what you need, put it in a bowl and serve it on toast points or with crackers and celery sticks.
Wonderful crispy onions made from Vidalia® or any good sweet yellow onions. These are famous in several restaurants around the Southeast. A great southern staple. Serve hot for best results. Slice onions as thin as possible. You should be able to see the knife clearly through the onion as you slice it.
These flavorful gizzards are always requested at football and holiday parties. I don't know if anyone would show up if I didn't make them. The extra time boiling before frying makes a huge difference in making them tender. Definitely save the broth in the freezer!
This recipe for smoked fish dip is world class, puts most others to shame, and is served in several prominent restaurants on the gulf coast of Florida. We used smoked whitefish, well boned, but any other smoked fish should work. Serve with crackers, lemon or lime wedges, and capers.
My ex-mother-in-law lives in the South and has lots of pecan trees. She sends me bags of shelled pecans every year for Christmas. I found out how they make the roasted pecans at the fair. Even though they use big roasters, these turn out just as great.
These flavorful gizzards are always requested at football and holiday parties. I don't know if anyone would show up if I didn't make them. The extra time boiling before frying makes a huge difference in making them tender. Definitely save the broth in the freezer!
This recipe for smoked fish dip is world class, puts most others to shame, and is served in several prominent restaurants on the gulf coast of Florida. We used smoked whitefish, well boned, but any other smoked fish should work. Serve with crackers, lemon or lime wedges, and capers.
My ex-mother-in-law lives in the South and has lots of pecan trees. She sends me bags of shelled pecans every year for Christmas. I found out how they make the roasted pecans at the fair. Even though they use big roasters, these turn out just as great.
Yummy zucchini corn fritters that my family can't get enough of. These fritters are light and fluffy with lots of zucchini and fresh corn. Cheese is optional, but not in my house. Serve hot with ranch dressing.
A mashup of the BBQ pork nachos that are on so many menus in Memphis and the South-of-the-Border influenced Totchos that have blown up as the must-try bar food in Seattle. Serve with extra barbeque sauce for dipping.
This was given to my mom by her best friend who is a southern girl at heart. It is a sweet and savory flavor that you never forget. Try it with a grilled cheese or on scrambled eggs...you can put it on anything!
This is the real deal that is found in the heart of Florida. I made this recipe to resemble the taste of my favorite boiled peanuts found in the Ocala National Forest. My family agreed this recipe was one of the best!
Two of the most crucial ingredients used in New Orleans cooking are Cajun spice and local seafood! Crab has always been my favorite type of shellfish, but I have never really cared much for crab cakes. The overpowering presence of seasoned breadcrumbs used in most recipes interferes with the sweet and delicate flavors of the fresh lump crabmeat. After years of experimenting with many of New Orleans' most famous crab cake recipes, I have created a flavorful, mouth-watering, delicious piece of work! The key is to use a small amount of crumbled crackers instead of breadcrumbs. I hope you enjoy!
I don't normally like hush puppies. They are generally too dry, too dense, and too bland for my taste. After tasting some in a restaurant that I actually liked, I decided to come up with a recipe of my own. This one deliberately uses stuff right out of the pantry so that it can be whipped up quickly and served fast.