Southern Appetizer Recipes

Favorite Southern appetizers are easy with this collection of recipes for boiled peanuts, fried pickles, pimento cheese, hush puppies, crawfish dip, and alligator fingers.

Staff Picks

Vicki's Hush Puppies

643
This is a simple, no-fuss recipe for hushpuppies - a great side for seafood.
By VICKI C

Deep Fried Dill Pickles

215
Delicious dill pickles that are battered then fried. This recipe also works well with other pickled vegetables, like pickled peppers.
By MARBALET

Rachael's Superheated Cajun Boiled Peanuts

179
This is the real deal that is found in the heart of Florida. I made this recipe to resemble the taste of my favorite boiled peanuts found in the Ocala National Forest. My family agreed this recipe was one of the best!
By Rachael N Reed Palmer

Party Pimento Cheese Spread

14
Pimiento cheese spread is one of those Southern comfort foods that doubles as a really delicious appetizer. If solace is what you're seeking, use the spread to make a sandwich on white bread, or grill it a la grilled cheese. If an appetizer is what you need, put it in a bowl and serve it on toast points or with crackers and celery sticks.
By S McKinney

Southern Style Fried Mushrooms

46
This is a Southern twist to an old favorite. The batter is made with red wine which adds an unexpected kick. It is a flavorful, crisp shell that highlights the mild flavor of the mushroom.
By The Hensters Kitchen

Mississippi Hot Caviar

8
Different, delicious, DIABLO!
By Kimber

Grandma Oma's Pickled Okra

93
Grandma Oma always made these, and I still do. They are a welcome change on a relish tray.
By Lorelei Rusco

Vidalia® Onion Straws (Onion Strings)

17
Wonderful crispy onions made from Vidalia® or any good sweet yellow onions. These are famous in several restaurants around the Southeast. A great southern staple. Serve hot for best results. Slice onions as thin as possible. You should be able to see the knife clearly through the onion as you slice it.
By lcasad

Grandmother's Buttermilk Cornbread

7214
Grandma's recipe for a sweet, moist cornbread likely to become your favorite!
By Bethany Weathersby

Southern Fried Chicken Gizzards

96
These flavorful gizzards are always requested at football and holiday parties. I don't know if anyone would show up if I didn't make them. The extra time boiling before frying makes a huge difference in making them tender. Definitely save the broth in the freezer!
By pnutmommy

Smoked Fish Dip

93
This recipe for smoked fish dip is world class, puts most others to shame, and is served in several prominent restaurants on the gulf coast of Florida. We used smoked whitefish, well boned, but any other smoked fish should work. Serve with crackers, lemon or lime wedges, and capers.
By KPERKINS100

Sweet Potato Bread I

509
A Southern delight with a 'more-ish' taste. One bite and you want more! This bread freezes well.
By Mary E. Crain
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

20 Best Southern Thanksgiving Appetizers
Try these Southern Thanksgiving appetizers that boast big flavors and an extra helping of soul.
Old-Fashioned Roasted Pecans
130
My ex-mother-in-law lives in the South and has lots of pecan trees. She sends me bags of shelled pecans every year for Christmas. I found out how they make the roasted pecans at the fair. Even though they use big roasters, these turn out just as great.
Zucchini Corn Fritters
173
Pickled Sausage
29
Oysters Rockefeller
30

A traditional recipe for oysters Rockefeller.

More Southern Appetizer Recipes

Grandmother's Buttermilk Cornbread

7214
Grandma's recipe for a sweet, moist cornbread likely to become your favorite!
By Bethany Weathersby

Southern Fried Chicken Gizzards

96
These flavorful gizzards are always requested at football and holiday parties. I don't know if anyone would show up if I didn't make them. The extra time boiling before frying makes a huge difference in making them tender. Definitely save the broth in the freezer!
By pnutmommy

Smoked Fish Dip

93
This recipe for smoked fish dip is world class, puts most others to shame, and is served in several prominent restaurants on the gulf coast of Florida. We used smoked whitefish, well boned, but any other smoked fish should work. Serve with crackers, lemon or lime wedges, and capers.
By KPERKINS100

Sweet Potato Bread I

509
A Southern delight with a 'more-ish' taste. One bite and you want more! This bread freezes well.
By Mary E. Crain

Old-Fashioned Roasted Pecans

130
My ex-mother-in-law lives in the South and has lots of pecan trees. She sends me bags of shelled pecans every year for Christmas. I found out how they make the roasted pecans at the fair. Even though they use big roasters, these turn out just as great.
By Patricia K

Vicki's Hush Puppies

643
This is a simple, no-fuss recipe for hushpuppies - a great side for seafood.
By VICKI C

Zucchini Corn Fritters

173
Yummy zucchini corn fritters that my family can't get enough of. These fritters are light and fluffy with lots of zucchini and fresh corn. Cheese is optional, but not in my house. Serve hot with ranch dressing.
By Danni Hughes

Pickled Sausage

29
A convenience store treat that you can make in your own home. Cooked smoked sausage is pickled in a red brine for an irresistible indulgence.
By Mike

Oysters Rockefeller

30
A traditional recipe for oysters Rockefeller.
By Barrett

Buttermilk Hush Puppies

121
Hush puppies are a great Southern tradition along with buttermilk coleslaw and Southern-fried catfish. Why not use all that buttermilk together in all your recipes? Try them all!
By Mama Smith

Memphis BBQ Pork Totchos

19
A mashup of the BBQ pork nachos that are on so many menus in Memphis and the South-of-the-Border influenced Totchos that have blown up as the must-try bar food in Seattle. Serve with extra barbeque sauce for dipping.
By Leslie Kelly

Alligator Fingers

20
Quick and easy way to fix up gator bites for your friends - exotic, but taste like chicken! You can get frozen alligator meat online.
By JerryFLA

Fried Pickles

85
Who would have thought that pickles could taste so good fried? Partner them with Cajun buttermilk ranch dressing for dipping. Yum!
By Mama Smith

Tomato and Bacon Jam

61
This was given to my mom by her best friend who is a southern girl at heart. It is a sweet and savory flavor that you never forget. Try it with a grilled cheese or on scrambled eggs...you can put it on anything!
By 3RDTIMESACHARM

Rachael's Superheated Cajun Boiled Peanuts

179
This is the real deal that is found in the heart of Florida. I made this recipe to resemble the taste of my favorite boiled peanuts found in the Ocala National Forest. My family agreed this recipe was one of the best!
By Rachael N Reed Palmer

Deep-Fried Peanuts

3
A true Southern delicacy. This recipe comes from the peanut capital of the world: Sylvester, Georgia. Passed down through generations, this is sure crowd pleaser. Straight from momma's kitchen.
By Kristi Whittington

Cajun Crab Cakes (No Breadcrumbs)

36
Two of the most crucial ingredients used in New Orleans cooking are Cajun spice and local seafood! Crab has always been my favorite type of shellfish, but I have never really cared much for crab cakes. The overpowering presence of seasoned breadcrumbs used in most recipes interferes with the sweet and delicate flavors of the fresh lump crabmeat. After years of experimenting with many of New Orleans' most famous crab cake recipes, I have created a flavorful, mouth-watering, delicious piece of work! The key is to use a small amount of crumbled crackers instead of breadcrumbs. I hope you enjoy!
By Tracy

Quick and Easy Hush Puppies

25
I don't normally like hush puppies. They are generally too dry, too dense, and too bland for my taste. After tasting some in a restaurant that I actually liked, I decided to come up with a recipe of my own. This one deliberately uses stuff right out of the pantry so that it can be whipped up quickly and served fast.
By Denise

Vidalia Sweet Onion Dip

59
Creamy, cheesy, yummmmy dip. Use a potato peeler to get the onion very thin. Serve with your favorite cracker.
By Jenn

Creamy Sandwich Spread

11
This is just like the famous sandwich spread in a jar.
By BEARLYBARBIE

Fancy Pimento Cheese

4
I had the best pimento cheese at a resort in North Carolina and replicated it in my kitchen. Tastes great with flatbread crackers, topped with chow chow and a slice of pickled okra! Try it!
By TNCOLLEGEGIRL

Cheddar Cheese Straws

182
I won't forget the cheese straws that my mother made for my father. The only difference was that she did not add cayenne pepper. These make wonderful hors d'oevres.
By Carol

Okra Patties

76
These fried okra patties are made from fresh okra and onion in a cornmeal batter. A delightful southern-style snack.
By REDIRG

Spicy Bean Salsa

1504
Serve with tortilla chips. Very addicting!
By Susan Navarrete
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com