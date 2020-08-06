Southern Drinks Recipes

Find recipes for signature Southern drinks, including sweet tea, mint julep, bourbon drinks, sazerac cocktails, and the classic hurricane.

Staff Picks

Grilled Peach Bourbon Smash

3
Peaches are incredibly delicious, especially caramelized on the grill and muddled with your favorite bourbon, grilled lemon, and mint. Strain over ice, make a toast to good times, and enjoy this totally smashing summer refreshment with a good friend.
By Matt Wencl

Sweet Lime Iced Tea

104
What's more Southern than sweet iced tea? I've lived in Florida all my life, yet I'm not a huge fan of the overly sweet iced tea that is popular here in the South. My grandma has made this version for as long as I can remember and it is the BEST!! Not too sweet, and not too bitter...and the fresh lime juice u002du002d- amazing!!!
By CookinginFL

Easy Cajun Bloody Mary

5
This is a no-frills, bare-bones recipe created during hurricane season one year when we didn't have all of the traditional ingredients, such as the celery stalk or olives. We all loved it, and it's been our go-to recipe since. It's spicy and strong, just like us Southern women.
By kymbrown1

Alcohol-Free Mint Julep

30
An alcohol FREE mint julep for you non-drinkers out there.... now you don't have to drink water and can enjoy the classic mint julep with a slight twist while watching the Kentucky Derby!
By SHOWP0NIE

Hurricane Jessica

1
Fruity, sweet, a bit of tang and a whole lot of 'another one of these please!'
By freedivehi

Hilton Head Iced Tea

2
Similar to Long Island iced tea, but with a mule kick. Great for hot and humid days.n If you are the cook, save yours for after the biscuits come out of the oven or the steaks off the grill.
By csappe

Mint Julep Iced Tea

9
Grandma's mint julep iced tea recipe is a fabulous summertime drink.
By cutiemoose

Smooth Sweet Tea

1461
Southern sweet tea, perfect for hot summer days!
By cookincode3

The Real Rum Runner

The real rum runner recipe straight from the source in the Florida Keys, where it was originally concocted in the 50s.
By Jason R

Mint Juleps

77
Sit on the front porch in your rocking chair on a sultry afternoon and sip on one or two of these. The proper way to serve a mint julep is in a frozen silver goblet, but you can use glasses insteadu002du002djust use the most elegant ones you have! You can make the syrup ahead of time and store it in the refrigerator for whenever the julep mood strikes you.
By jenn

Sex with an Alligator

8
Sex with an alligator contains coconut rum, melon liquor, pineapple juice, raspberry liquor, and Jagermeister. It's sweet and satisfying!
By DR_S

Good Ol' Alabama Sweet Tea

176
This sweet tea is found in houses, churches, and cafes all over the great state of Alabama. If you're north of the Mason-Dixon, you've NEVER had tea this good! Fresh-squeezed lemon, lime, or orange juice can be added for an extra flavor.
By LOVECATS2001
Inspiration and Ideas

Sazerac Cocktail
4
There's a lot to love about this classic whiskey and bitters beverage. The official drink of New Orleans, the Sazerac is every bit as aromatic and flavorful as most anything else from down on the bayou.
Southern Boiled Custard
56
A wonderful winter beverage that is part custard, and part heaven. Don't be afraid to try this recipe using almond or rum flavoring instead of the traditional vanilla extract.
Sazerac
9
Hurricane I
75

Super tropical drink that needs to be served in a hurricane glass!

More Southern Drinks Recipes

Lynchburg Lemonade

19
Lemon-lime soda is spiked with whiskey, triple sec and a dash of sweet and sour mix. This was given to me by my aunt, it's divine!
By Michael Charles

New Orleans Hurricane

17
This is the Classic N'awlins Hurricane. Drink through a straw from the bottom first. It starts out calm, but it gets stormy towards the end!
By Renata

Homemade Peach Tea

4
This delicious peach iced tea tastes eerily similar to a famous Italian chain restaurant's peach tea. Serve tea over ice and garnish with peach slices, if desired.
By lxydn

Mint Tea Punch

139
Tea, mint, sugar, orange and lemon juices make this a quick and easy, refreshingly delicious drink on a hot summer's day, given to me by a true Southern lady. Goes great with Cajun or spicy foods too. Every time I serve this someone asks me for the recipe!
By Mc Coy

Texas Hurricane

13
This beverage is known for its 'sneak up and blow you away' power. There are many different versions, but I believe you will find mine a very good blend of rums, other alcoholic beverages and fruit juices. If you can walk after two of these...well...you just think you can. Everything is bigger and better in Texas u002du002d just try this and see.
By MIDNITEPAIN

Swamp Water

8
This refreshing beverage has the appearance of swamp water, but the aroma and flavor are not unpleasant!
By C19651

Southern-Style Vanilla Lemonade

21
This lemon yellow lemonade is what I remember lemonade should taste like. Never watered down with a real lemon kick! Serve over ice or frozen lemonade cubes.
By Nessie-Anne

South Carolina Sweet Tea

48
Remember, this is the South, where simplicity is the secret to most recipes. Follow this to the 'T' and you will have sweet tea, Sand Lapper (South Carolina) style.
By Deanna Ross

Peach Tea

36
This is a very light peach tea, great for a summer day.
By MichaelaK9

Don's Simple Sweet Tea

13
A simple sweet tea recipe that anyone can do.
By Don Dopiriak

Bohemian-Style Absinthe Cocktail

3
Pour absinthe over a sugar cube into a glass and then light the cube on fire to caramelize the sugar before dissolving it into the glass. It's a favorite cocktail at the Old Absinthe House in New Orleans.
By Allrecipes

Georgia Shake

17
Georgia peanuts mixed with milk chocolate make a great shake!
By SUNFLOWER173

Apple Julep

16
A great blend of juices that is great with breakfast or anytime.
By BUSYMOMOFTHREE
