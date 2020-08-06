Southern Drinks Recipes

Peaches are incredibly delicious, especially caramelized on the grill and muddled with your favorite bourbon, grilled lemon, and mint. Strain over ice, make a toast to good times, and enjoy this totally smashing summer refreshment with a good friend.
What's more Southern than sweet iced tea? I've lived in Florida all my life, yet I'm not a huge fan of the overly sweet iced tea that is popular here in the South. My grandma has made this version for as long as I can remember and it is the BEST!! Not too sweet, and not too bitter...and the fresh lime juice u002du002d- amazing!!!
This is a no-frills, bare-bones recipe created during hurricane season one year when we didn't have all of the traditional ingredients, such as the celery stalk or olives. We all loved it, and it's been our go-to recipe since. It's spicy and strong, just like us Southern women.
Sit on the front porch in your rocking chair on a sultry afternoon and sip on one or two of these. The proper way to serve a mint julep is in a frozen silver goblet, but you can use glasses insteadu002du002djust use the most elegant ones you have! You can make the syrup ahead of time and store it in the refrigerator for whenever the julep mood strikes you.
This sweet tea is found in houses, churches, and cafes all over the great state of Alabama. If you're north of the Mason-Dixon, you've NEVER had tea this good! Fresh-squeezed lemon, lime, or orange juice can be added for an extra flavor.
There's a lot to love about this classic whiskey and bitters beverage. The official drink of New Orleans, the Sazerac is every bit as aromatic and flavorful as most anything else from down on the bayou.
Sit on the front porch in your rocking chair on a sultry afternoon and sip on one or two of these. The proper way to serve a mint julep is in a frozen silver goblet, but you can use glasses insteadu002du002djust use the most elegant ones you have! You can make the syrup ahead of time and store it in the refrigerator for whenever the julep mood strikes you.
This sweet tea is found in houses, churches, and cafes all over the great state of Alabama. If you're north of the Mason-Dixon, you've NEVER had tea this good! Fresh-squeezed lemon, lime, or orange juice can be added for an extra flavor.
There's a lot to love about this classic whiskey and bitters beverage. The official drink of New Orleans, the Sazerac is every bit as aromatic and flavorful as most anything else from down on the bayou.
What's more Southern than sweet iced tea? I've lived in Florida all my life, yet I'm not a huge fan of the overly sweet iced tea that is popular here in the South. My grandma has made this version for as long as I can remember and it is the BEST!! Not too sweet, and not too bitter...and the fresh lime juice u002du002d- amazing!!!
Tea, mint, sugar, orange and lemon juices make this a quick and easy, refreshingly delicious drink on a hot summer's day, given to me by a true Southern lady. Goes great with Cajun or spicy foods too. Every time I serve this someone asks me for the recipe!
This beverage is known for its 'sneak up and blow you away' power. There are many different versions, but I believe you will find mine a very good blend of rums, other alcoholic beverages and fruit juices. If you can walk after two of these...well...you just think you can. Everything is bigger and better in Texas u002du002d just try this and see.
Pour absinthe over a sugar cube into a glass and then light the cube on fire to caramelize the sugar before dissolving it into the glass. It's a favorite cocktail at the Old Absinthe House in New Orleans.