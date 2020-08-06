Southern Side Dish Recipes

My Grandma Ollie-Belle made the best 'greens.' This recipe is as close to hers as I could come. The 'pot-liquor' is the key to great greens!! Serve with fresh green onions and black-eyed peas with rice.
Years ago a friend gave me her black-eyed pea recipe that was not your usual black-eyed peas. She called them Cottoneyed Peas. It was a spicy and warm welcome into the New Year. I now get requests for it all the time. You can make it as spicy as you like or, if you don't like spicy, use the peas without jalapeno.
This is not your usual mustard mayo potato salad. These potatoes are slathered in a rich ranch dressing and bacon pieces. My family and friends love this potato salad! It is requested at every cook-out.
Learned from my godmother who was a chef, this recipe brings back a special Southern nostalgia. Simple yet flavorful, a wonderful side dish for any meal. Play with the spice and sugar measurements to suit your own taste.
Roasted in the oven or on the grill, these onions are simple and tasty. They taste like French onion soup, and smell great. In college I used to put it on the top of my gas stove! Still delicious just the same. Very very easy and loads of flavor.
If you're from the South you will definitely love this recipe, which includes grits, eggs, sausage, and cheese. When I cook it, I place it in the slow cooker to stay warm. There is nothing worse than cold grits.
My family would drink the sauce to this green bean dish, if I would let them! Your family will never look at Green Beans the same again. These beans are sweet and savory and smell fabulous in the oven.
This is a recipe handed down by my mother and is a local favorite back in West Virginia, up in the Appalachian Mountains. This recipe consists of picking the largest dandelion flowers and leaving the entire stem behind, battering the flowers up and frying them in butter. Has a flavor similar to that of mushrooms. One word of caution...to avoid a bitter taste, make sure the dandelion flowers you're picking have not been sprayed by dogs or pesticides.
This is a seafood stuffing that has been in my family for a while. We have never actually stuffed the bird with this to avoid the turkey having a 'fishy' taste. We tend to like our dressing very moist, but if you prefer a drier stuffing, only use half of the broth.
This is my grandmother's macaroni and cheese recipe that we all crave and only get to have twice a year, if we play our cards right. Fairly simple and straightforward. The key is cooking time more than anything.
A delicious mixture of greens. The washing process is the most important part for these tender, tasty greens. Don't forget the sugar! If you follow directions exactly, you'll have the most perfect greens ever!
Yummy zucchini corn fritters that my family can't get enough of. These fritters are light and fluffy with lots of zucchini and fresh corn. Cheese is optional, but not in my house. Serve hot with ranch dressing.
A good pot of cabbage can be served stand-alone with some cornbread or as a side dish to your favorite meal. Preparing cabbage in a pressure cooker preserves most of the nutrients and produces a very sweet yet savory dish. This recipe is quick, flavorful and easy!