Southern Side Dish Recipes

Allrecipes has more than 190 Southern side dish recipes--think grits, fried green tomatoes, okra, collard greens, and chow-chow, complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Staff Picks

Okra and Tomatoes

109
This is a very simple recipe. I hope you enjoy it as much as my family does.
By GWYNN

Southern Macaroni and Cheese

47
Rib sticking macaroni and cheese.
By LINDA PAGE

Braised Collard Greens

87
My Grandma Ollie-Belle made the best 'greens.' This recipe is as close to hers as I could come. The 'pot-liquor' is the key to great greens!! Serve with fresh green onions and black-eyed peas with rice.
By THYME4MA

Southern Comfort Sweet Potatoes

30
This is a vegetable dish that tastes more like a dessert. When done, it will have the consistency of pumpkin pie. I personally am not fond of yams and sweet potatoes, but I love this dish.
By Emtmom

Cottoneyed Peas

34
Years ago a friend gave me her black-eyed pea recipe that was not your usual black-eyed peas. She called them Cottoneyed Peas. It was a spicy and warm welcome into the New Year. I now get requests for it all the time. You can make it as spicy as you like or, if you don't like spicy, use the peas without jalapeno.
By LREYNAL

Texas Ranch Potato Salad

430
This is not your usual mustard mayo potato salad. These potatoes are slathered in a rich ranch dressing and bacon pieces. My family and friends love this potato salad! It is requested at every cook-out.
By 8BREAK

Al's Sufferin' Succotash

39
A great side dish for any occasion, using store bought items and a minimum of effort and time! Fordhook lima beans, corn, and green chile peppers combine to make a tasty addition to any meal.
By ALGHJR

Southern Green Beans

432
I just love these beans! What could be better than green beans, potatoes, and bacon, all in one dish?!
By Erica Anderson

Baked Cream Corn

122
Learned from my godmother who was a chef, this recipe brings back a special Southern nostalgia. Simple yet flavorful, a wonderful side dish for any meal. Play with the spice and sugar measurements to suit your own taste.
By TAMARA HERSOM

Roasted Vidalia Onions

77
Roasted in the oven or on the grill, these onions are simple and tasty. They taste like French onion soup, and smell great. In college I used to put it on the top of my gas stove! Still delicious just the same. Very very easy and loads of flavor.
By LOTUSFLOWER1971

Southern Fried Cabbage

682
This dish was always a favorite at Mammaw's house. Cabbage is fried with onion and bacon in this simple quick side dish. Terrific with cornbread.
By JNADX3

Southern Butternut Squash

110
My mother made this dish every year for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Now I make it for my family every year. Whenever we get together for a big meal, they always request I bring it! Delicious!
By Jiniwin Schroeder
Inspiration and Ideas

15 Southern Side Dishes for Summer Picnics
Round out your next picnic with our favorite Southern side dishes, from creamy slaw to crunchy cucumber salad.
25 Favorite Southern Christmas Side Dishes
Here you'll find all the classics your Southern grandma would approve of.
Kickin' Collard Greens
1713
Grandmother's Buttermilk Cornbread
7219
Best Fried Green Tomatoes
953
Southern Fried Apples
222

Just a few basic pantry items are all you need to turn plain apples into a tasty, sweet side dish for meats or to serve with breakfast.

More Southern Side Dish Recipes

Southern Candied Sweet Potatoes

891
Sweet potatoes are topped with a sugar-and-spice mixture and butter, then slowly cooked on the stovetop until tender, syrupy, and delicious.
By Allrecipes Member

Slow Cooker Creamed Corn

748
Good and easy!
By DOTTE

Southern Grits Casserole

245
If you're from the South you will definitely love this recipe, which includes grits, eggs, sausage, and cheese. When I cook it, I place it in the slow cooker to stay warm. There is nothing worse than cold grits.
By Ella Baldwin

Fried Okra

384
A simple Southern classic! Okra is dredged in seasoned cornmeal, then fried until golden.
By Allrecipes Member

Roasted Okra

533
Roasting okra is simple and easy, and as a bonus, the vegetable's texture is much firmer when roasted.
By ncope

Arkansas Green Beans

430
My family would drink the sauce to this green bean dish, if I would let them! Your family will never look at Green Beans the same again. These beans are sweet and savory and smell fabulous in the oven.
By KamiShay

Fried Dandelions (Appalachian Style)

15
This is a recipe handed down by my mother and is a local favorite back in West Virginia, up in the Appalachian Mountains. This recipe consists of picking the largest dandelion flowers and leaving the entire stem behind, battering the flowers up and frying them in butter. Has a flavor similar to that of mushrooms. One word of caution...to avoid a bitter taste, make sure the dandelion flowers you're picking have not been sprayed by dogs or pesticides.
By Micah Funk

Country Fried Squash

175
This recipe was my Grandmother's and it actually won a Blue Ribbon in the Tennessee State Fair! Be sure to use fresh squash, I use butternut but other squash would also be good.
By Maryanne

Leslie's Salty Grilled Potatoes

141
These fantastic grilled potatoes will have everyone eating the skin! But be careful, no other baked potato will do after this. So be prepared to make it again.
By Leslie

Healthy and Delicious Southern Turnip Greens

54
Traditional seasonings for southern greens are bacon grease or ham. This healthier version is a delicious alternative. Serve as-is or with sauteed bell peppers, onions, and garlic.
By wright134

Savannah Seafood Stuffing

82
This is a seafood stuffing that has been in my family for a while. We have never actually stuffed the bird with this to avoid the turkey having a 'fishy' taste. We tend to like our dressing very moist, but if you prefer a drier stuffing, only use half of the broth.
By TIANA1T

Grandma's Southern Mac and Cheese

15
This is my grandmother's macaroni and cheese recipe that we all crave and only get to have twice a year, if we play our cards right. Fairly simple and straightforward. The key is cooking time more than anything.
By Rhett Towles

Chayote Squash Side Dish

94
A simple and elegant, EASY side dish made from an exotic, but inexpensive squash. Paired with chicken or fish, it rounds out a weeknight supper.
By Navy S

Perfect Mixed Greens

42
A delicious mixture of greens. The washing process is the most important part for these tender, tasty greens. Don't forget the sugar! If you follow directions exactly, you'll have the most perfect greens ever!
By Mama Luvs Papa

Cajun Corn and Bacon Maque Choux

64
This is a Cajun recipe I've had forever! I first prepared it when I was in my high school class in Metairie, Louisiana. It's awesome!
By Jodi Hanlon

Zucchini Corn Fritters

173
Yummy zucchini corn fritters that my family can't get enough of. These fritters are light and fluffy with lots of zucchini and fresh corn. Cheese is optional, but not in my house. Serve hot with ranch dressing.
By Danni Hughes

Southern Cabbage for the Pressure Cooker

66
A good pot of cabbage can be served stand-alone with some cornbread or as a side dish to your favorite meal. Preparing cabbage in a pressure cooker preserves most of the nutrients and produces a very sweet yet savory dish. This recipe is quick, flavorful and easy!
By EyeSpy

Southern Fried Cabbage with Bacon, Mushrooms, and Onions

229
Crispy bacon tops pan-fried cabbage and mushrooms for a deliciously rich side dish.
By Wanda
