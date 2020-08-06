Southern Bread Recipes

Bake all the southern classic breads, including cornbread, buttermilk biscuits, beignets, sweet potato bread, and hush puppies with recipes from home cooks like you.

Staff Picks

Kentucky Biscuits

1065
This is a great recipe, different than the usual biscuit. Serve piping hot with butter, jam, or honey.
By COOKIN4MY3BOYS

Olde Tavern Spoon Bread

30
Good ol' Southern style spoon bread made with a cornmeal mush which adds extra moistness.
By Stephanie Holt

Vicki's Hush Puppies

643
This is a simple, no-fuss recipe for hushpuppies - a great side for seafood.
By VICKI C

Delicious Southern Cornbread

43
Nothing is easier and tastes better with eggs and country ham than good Southern cornbread. If you can find sorghum molasses, use it instead of the honey in this recipe.
By Mason Morton

Teena's Overnight Southern Buttermilk Biscuits

123
I'm a Southern girl and these are the ultimate buttermilk biscuits. They're easy to make and, the best part is, you put the dough in the fridge the night before to let them rise extra high!
By LAGIRL

South Georgia Biscuits

62
These are traditional hand-formed South Georgia biscuits as made by my family for generations. Unlike most recipes, these biscuits are formed entirely by hand, not rolled and cut. Once you master the technique, you can make them very quickly and will find the texture and appearance to be much better than rolled biscuits.
By GEORGIACOOK1

Cheese Corn Spoon Bread

82
Although isn't a traditional Thanksgiving dish, our family has been enjoying it for years.
By Tina Sherry

Southern Corn Pone Bread

22
A bona fide Southern tradition! Authentic Southern corn pone is never sweet, and is baked in a cast iron skillet. Just like Grandma used to make!
By Aggie

Real Southern Cornbread

147
This is the real stuff! Find your cast iron skillet and whip up a batch of cornbread tonight!
By Jason

Southern Butter Rolls

131
Light yeast rolls.
By Maria Magee

Grandmother's Buttermilk Cornbread

7214
Grandma's recipe for a sweet, moist cornbread likely to become your favorite!
By Bethany Weathersby

Chef John's Buttermilk Biscuits

1329
Flaky, buttery buttermilk biscuits are perfect to serve with any meal.
By Chef John
Inspiration and Ideas

Southern Cream Biscuits
Biscuits are hotly debated, but to me these bring together all the best aspects of any great biscuit. They are just salty enough, crispy around the edges, soft and tender in the middle, and never dry or crumbly. There's nothing dusty or bland about these beautiful Southern cream biscuits!
Mayonnaise Biscuits
545
This is a simple but tasty biscuit recipe. You don't taste the mayo, but it gives the biscuits a light and fluffy texture. For rolled and cut biscuits, use just enough milk to hold it together.
Beignets
312
Sweet Potato Bread I
509

A Southern delight with a 'more-ish' taste. One bite and you want more! This bread freezes well.

