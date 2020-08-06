Southern Bread Recipes

These are traditional hand-formed South Georgia biscuits as made by my family for generations. Unlike most recipes, these biscuits are formed entirely by hand, not rolled and cut. Once you master the technique, you can make them very quickly and will find the texture and appearance to be much better than rolled biscuits.
Biscuits are hotly debated, but to me these bring together all the best aspects of any great biscuit. They are just salty enough, crispy around the edges, soft and tender in the middle, and never dry or crumbly. There's nothing dusty or bland about these beautiful Southern cream biscuits!
These are the amazingly unique pepperoni rolls found in almost all convenience stores in West Virginia and Southwestern PA. A slightly sweet fluffy dough with spicy pepperoni makes for a delicious treat!
This is the old-time recipe from our grandmamas. There is no real measurement in this for the shortening. Wonderful and tasty heavy biscuit from the old times. Great with homemade sausage gravy. Always always always use White Lily® flour for the fluffiest biscuits. I usually don't always use all of the buttermilk. I seem to usually have just under a 1/4 cup leftover.
Light and fluffy and the closest thing I've found to my grandmother's biscuits. Delicious for jams, butter, honey, corn syrup, or just great bread for any meal. My grandmother used to make them pretty much every day.
As kids, we always put in a heart-filled request for these on Christmas Eve. It was quite a family affair - my mom would make up the dough, my dad would roll them out and cut them and then after frying them up, us kids would take turns shaking them in a paper bag with powdered sugar! I finally got to go to New Orleans and I was excited to get to try 'the real thing' at the famous Cafe Du Monde...I was SO HAPPY because my husband and I both said our recipe was a near carbon copy of CAFE DU MONDE! We've made this recipe for over 40 years and I promise it won't disappoint!
Hoe cake is a Southern bread that is cooked in an iron skillet, like cornbread. This recipe stems back to my great-great grandmother. My father has made this recipe for years, and it is always requested from his grandchildren. A slice of hoe cake will warm your insides -- slathered with some homemade apple butter alongside of some butter beans, freshly sliced tomatoes and a good tall glass of sweet tea. I promise your family will love this truly Southern recipe!
My Great-Grandma used to make this for us whenever we would spend the night at her cabin in Paris, Arkansas. I make it now for my kids and it brings back such wonderful memories! It's absolutely magnificent warm with some sweetened butter.
This is an easy, quick recipe for cornbread that's dense, and adjustably sweet. It will smell great as it bakes and comes out with a great golden crust. It can accompany anything. I love it served with salad, soup, or chili. Add herbs for extra flavor.