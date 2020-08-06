Southern Soups and Stews Recipes

An authentic Louisiana recipe with a rich and spicy fresh tomato based roux with fresh garlic, bell peppers, celery and onions mixed with crawfish and shrimp. A little time consuming but well worth it!! Serve over steamed rice with hushpuppies and/or crackers on the side.
Dis is da toe curlin Texicajun hybrid of a classic dish. This will put a smile on everyone's face that's eatin it. Throw on some Zydeco music and serve on a bed of rice with corn bread and a cold beer. Whew doggie...be thankful to be alive and toast all us Texicajuns!!!
This is how my mother in law makes beef stew and she is from Alabama. As southern as you can get. Do not use generic tomatoes, they make this bland. I use arm shoulder roast and cut it up cause some beef stew meat is too tough. You can also make this with turtle meat and call it turtle stew, that's what we do! You can adjust the ingredients according to your own taste. We love to eat this with buttered bread.
This is a great recipe from Tampa, where I loved the Cuban restaurants. I had this soup in several restaurants before I found the recipe! If you have a small army to feed, you may add a few potatoes and stalks of celery. I have never done that even when serving for several teenage boys!! This soup freezes well.
The thickest, most wonderful Brunswick Stew you've ever had. Those of you who've never had Brunswick Stew will just die.... If you've had it before, you won't believe it. Old family recipe and the best stew around!!!
This soup is a staple in several New Orleans restaurants. If you don't like it spicy do not use the Creole seasoning, just add more salt and pepper. Serve with salad and garlic bread. It's easy and delicious!
This was handed down to me by Mom, a Cincinnati native. Skimming the fat makes this a healthier version than most, and gives it the right consistency. I like mine 4-way, with spaghetti, raw chopped onions, grated mild cheddar, and oyster crackers!
Each generation added to this recipe, from my mother, my father's mother Emmazettat Bolan born in 1860 in Pine Creek, Ohio, Elizabeth Ann Pemberton Bolan, and from her mother Margaret McCrary born in 1786 in Carolina. It's a very hearty soup my family begs for. I am now 76 and have yet to find one as rich. Serve in large soup plates with hot French bread.
This creamy tomato soup is delicious and has a twist - the addition of strong, black coffee. This is the perfect summer dish for using freshly picked tomatoes from the garden. Remember - the better the quality of the tomatoes, the better the taste of the soup.
Here in Louisiana, there's nothing better than this classic during crawfish season. This recipe is easy and can be substituted with shrimp when crawfish are out of season. Even better when served with hot garlic French bread! Start cooking the rice first since this is a quick and easy dish.
Here in Louisiana, there's nothing better than this classic during crawfish season. This recipe is easy and can be substituted with shrimp when crawfish are out of season. Even better when served with hot garlic French bread! Start cooking the rice first since this is a quick and easy dish.
My husband's grandmother taught me this recipe. She actually cooked for Cajun festivals. She used 40-gallon trash cans for her stock pots. People would line up for this authentic Cajun specialty. This recipe serves eight but multiplies well. Serve gumbo over cooked white rice.
This was handed down to me by Mom, a Cincinnati native. Skimming the fat makes this a healthier version than most, and gives it the right consistency. I like mine 4-way, with spaghetti, raw chopped onions, grated mild cheddar, and oyster crackers!
A delicious broth-based soup that can be modified to your taste! It's close to a Mushroom Soup that I had at a great deli in Florida--I've been trying to duplicate it ever since! I finally found a basic recipe that I was able to modify and this is the result. Great with salad or a sandwich. I hope that you enjoy it! Recommended mushrooms: Shitake, Baby Portobellos & White/Button Mushrooms.
I've been using this recipe for over 20 years, ever since I moved to South Carolina. It can be adjusted to serve any number. Allow 2 tablespoons of seasoning per quart of water. If you cannot find hot smoked sausage, use another smoked sausage such as kielbasa and add crushed hot red pepper to the pot.
My mom and I make this recipe and it always gets rave reviews. It's so creamy and hearty. Being from Louisiana, I am happy to be able to make a crawfish bisque better than any I've ever tried at any restaurant. Serve with French bread and a nice salad.
There's a lot of love in those dumplings! This is comfort food at its best and so worth the time and effort. I love the ohhs, awws, and OMGs, smiles, and sighs of total satisfaction that come with this bowl of heaven.
An authentic Louisiana recipe with a rich and spicy fresh tomato based roux with fresh garlic, bell peppers, celery and onions mixed with crawfish and shrimp. A little time consuming but well worth it!! Serve over steamed rice with hushpuppies and/or crackers on the side.
This is the same recipe my mother's side of the family has been making for years, with my own special touch. Serve it with all of the fixin's. It goes great with cornbread, fried potatoes and fried cabbage.
This dish will warm your heart on a cold day. I first had this at a friend's house in Louisiana and after a few changes, shrimp instead of chicken for instance, I came up with a recipe I think you will enjoy as much as my family does. Serve over rice with additional seasoning on the side if you like it spicier, as I do. Enjoy.
The thickest, most wonderful Brunswick Stew you've ever had. Those of you who've never had Brunswick Stew will just die.... If you've had it before, you won't believe it. Old family recipe and the best stew around!!!
Impress your family and friends when you serve this classic and flavorful Creole dish and best of all, it's easily made in the oven. I brought a huge roaster pan full to a neighborhood fish fry and needless to say, there were no leftovers. Follow the link for the Creole Seasoning Blend, and make your very own seasoning!