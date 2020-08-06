Southern Soups and Stews Recipes

Looking for Southern soup recipes? Allrecipes has more than 120 recipes for Brunswick stew, chicken and dumplings, Frogmore stew, and gumbo complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Staff Picks

Cajun Crawfish and Shrimp Étouffée

579
An authentic Louisiana recipe with a rich and spicy fresh tomato based roux with fresh garlic, bell peppers, celery and onions mixed with crawfish and shrimp. A little time consuming but well worth it!! Serve over steamed rice with hushpuppies and/or crackers on the side.
By RHONDA35

Boudreaux's Zydeco Stomp Gumbo

800
Dis is da toe curlin Texicajun hybrid of a classic dish. This will put a smile on everyone's face that's eatin it. Throw on some Zydeco music and serve on a bed of rice with corn bread and a cold beer. Whew doggie...be thankful to be alive and toast all us Texicajuns!!!
By Lupe Boudreaux

South Carolina She-Crab Soup

88
This soup is a staple for all of us living on the South Carolina coast. Here is my take on the soup that I think is outstanding! Enjoy!
By SOWEN

Southern Style Beef Stew

13
This is how my mother in law makes beef stew and she is from Alabama. As southern as you can get. Do not use generic tomatoes, they make this bland. I use arm shoulder roast and cut it up cause some beef stew meat is too tough. You can also make this with turtle meat and call it turtle stew, that's what we do! You can adjust the ingredients according to your own taste. We love to eat this with buttered bread.
By KIMMYKIM1

Cuban Green Soup

19
This is a great recipe from Tampa, where I loved the Cuban restaurants. I had this soup in several restaurants before I found the recipe! If you have a small army to feed, you may add a few potatoes and stalks of celery. I have never done that even when serving for several teenage boys!! This soup freezes well.
By SBEARLY

Get a Husband Brunswick Stew

502
The thickest, most wonderful Brunswick Stew you've ever had. Those of you who've never had Brunswick Stew will just die.... If you've had it before, you won't believe it. Old family recipe and the best stew around!!!
By RAKESTRAW

Crawfish and Corn Soup

41
This soup is a staple in several New Orleans restaurants. If you don't like it spicy do not use the Creole seasoning, just add more salt and pepper. Serve with salad and garlic bread. It's easy and delicious!
By LucyF

Authentic Cincinnati Chili

251
This was handed down to me by Mom, a Cincinnati native. Skimming the fat makes this a healthier version than most, and gives it the right consistency. I like mine 4-way, with spaghetti, raw chopped onions, grated mild cheddar, and oyster crackers!
By Melissa Hamilton

Jack's Old-Fashioned Beef and Vegetable Soup

26
Each generation added to this recipe, from my mother, my father's mother Emmazettat Bolan born in 1860 in Pine Creek, Ohio, Elizabeth Ann Pemberton Bolan, and from her mother Margaret McCrary born in 1786 in Carolina. It's a very hearty soup my family begs for. I am now 76 and have yet to find one as rich. Serve in large soup plates with hot French bread.
By JHarbold

Kentucky Tomato Soup

31
This creamy tomato soup is delicious and has a twist - the addition of strong, black coffee. This is the perfect summer dish for using freshly picked tomatoes from the garden. Remember - the better the quality of the tomatoes, the better the taste of the soup.
By LAGIRL

Good New Orleans Creole Gumbo

1068
This authentic Creole Gumbo from New Orleans starts out with a slow cooked roux.Traditional gumbo file powder is used to flavor shrimp, crabmeat, and andouille sausage.
By Mddoccook

Jambalaya

990
A spicy jambalaya recipe with chicken, andouille sausage, rice and Cajun seasonings.
By Allrecipes Member
Inspiration and Ideas

8 Soups and Stews That Are Full of Lowcountry Flavor
In the mood for something warm, cozy, and full of coastal character? You're in the right place. These Lowcountry soups and stews are exactly what the doctor ordered.
Louisiana Crawfish Étouffée
235
Here in Louisiana, there's nothing better than this classic during crawfish season. This recipe is easy and can be substituted with shrimp when crawfish are out of season. Even better when served with hot garlic French bread! Start cooking the rice first since this is a quick and easy dish.
Chef John's Shrimp Etouffee
501
Chef John's Sausage & Shrimp Jambalaya
728
Cajun Chicken and Sausage Gumbo
583

A classic roux is the thickening agent for this traditional Cajun-style gumbo made rich and hearty with chicken, sausage, onions, bell peppers, celery, garlic, and lively seasonings.

More Southern Soups and Stews Recipes

Husband's Grandmother's Shrimp Gumbo

93
My husband's grandmother taught me this recipe. She actually cooked for Cajun festivals. She used 40-gallon trash cans for her stock pots. People would line up for this authentic Cajun specialty. This recipe serves eight but multiplies well. Serve gumbo over cooked white rice.
By ranch_maven

