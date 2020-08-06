Southern Main Dish Recipes

Cooking signature Southern main dishes will be easy with 280+ recipes for barbecue, catfish, crawfish, jambalaya, pork chops, and fried chicken complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Staff Picks

Tanya's Louisiana Southern Fried Chicken

109
This recipe is from my grandmother and great grandmother's family.
By Allrecipes Member

Creole Black-Eyed Peas and Rice

96
An easy spicy dish. Adjust the spices to your needs - less Creole Seasoning if you like it mild, add chili powder or cayenne pepper for more kick! This is also good with salsa on top. You can substitute 1/2 pound dried black-eyed peas, cooked for the canned black-eyed peas if you wish.
By Sola

Southern Fried Catfish

125
Marinated in creamy buttermilk, coated with a crispy cornmeal batter, and then deep friend to a golden brown, flaky catfish prepared Southern-style is divine.
By Mama Smith

Ann's Shrimp Etouffee

244
Delicious shrimp dish with a Cajun flair! I've spent 6 years perfecting this shrimp recipe. I use shrimp harvested from a local shrimp farm. This is also great with firm crab meat or fish!!
By Ann Cooper

Southern Grilled Barbecued Ribs

300
These ribs will have the smoky flavor without all the grilling time. It takes just 30 minutes on the grill to give the ribs that smoky flavor Southerners expect. You can use this recipe for spare ribs too, just bake for 15 minutes longer.
By MYSST

Jambalaya

989
A spicy jambalaya recipe with chicken, andouille sausage, rice and Cajun seasonings.
By Allrecipes Member

Crawfish Pie

27
This delicious pie is loaded with crawfish and fresh vegetables. Even the pickiest of eaters will enjoy crawfish when you make this pie!
By Randy Brown

Barlow's Blackened Catfish

505
Cajun catfish served up with just the right touch of spices and flavor. This entree is perfect for a quick, excellent way to taste the unique flavor of catfish mixed with the traditional method of down south cooking, just without all the fat. Serve on top of white rice.
By INDIANABARLOW

The Best Chicken Fried Steak

1387
This chicken fried steak recipe is a Southern dish your family will love!
By norah

Southern Burgers

47
This is a quick hamburger recipe that I threw together one night. Pretty good for a guy!
By Wayne

Authentic Louisiana Red Beans and Rice

1298
Andouille stars in this authentic red beans and rice recipe.
By MIAMI BEACH

Old Charleston-Style Shrimp and Grits

1050
This shrimp and grits recipe is a traditional low-country favorite!
By berskine
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Louisiana Crawfish Boil
27
Feed a crowd with a Cajun-style crawfish boil prepared outside over propane heat or inside atop the stove. Use your largest stockpot and boil artichokes, potatoes, corn, onions, mushrooms, green beans, and sausage with crawfish in a spicy broth brimming with traditional seasonings.
Southern Fried Chicken Livers
179
Chicken livers are coated with garlic-flavored flour, and deep fried to a golden, crispy brown for an old-time Southern treat.
Dave's Low Country Boil
523
Southern Grits Casserole
245

If you're from the South you will definitely love this recipe, which includes grits, eggs, sausage, and cheese. When I cook it, I place it in the slow cooker to stay warm. There is nothing worse than cold grits.

More Southern Main Dish Recipes

Authentic Louisiana Red Beans and Rice

1298
Andouille stars in this authentic red beans and rice recipe.
By MIAMI BEACH

The Best Chicken Fried Steak

1387
This chicken fried steak recipe is a Southern dish your family will love!
By norah

Southern Fried Catfish

125
Marinated in creamy buttermilk, coated with a crispy cornmeal batter, and then deep friend to a golden brown, flaky catfish prepared Southern-style is divine.
By Mama Smith

Old Charleston-Style Shrimp and Grits

1050
This shrimp and grits recipe is a traditional low-country favorite!
By berskine

Louisiana Crawfish Boil

27
Feed a crowd with a Cajun-style crawfish boil prepared outside over propane heat or inside atop the stove. Use your largest stockpot and boil artichokes, potatoes, corn, onions, mushrooms, green beans, and sausage with crawfish in a spicy broth brimming with traditional seasonings.
By IMANKAY
Sponsored By Sparkle

Southern Fried Chicken Livers

179
Chicken livers are coated with garlic-flavored flour, and deep fried to a golden, crispy brown for an old-time Southern treat.
By Cindy Capps Lepp

Dave's Low Country Boil

523
Famous in the Low Country of Georgia and South Carolina. This boil is done best on an outdoor cooker. It has sausage, shrimp, crab, potatoes and corn for an all-in-one pot all-you-can-eat buffet!
By Lisa

Southern Grits Casserole

245
If you're from the South you will definitely love this recipe, which includes grits, eggs, sausage, and cheese. When I cook it, I place it in the slow cooker to stay warm. There is nothing worse than cold grits.
By Ella Baldwin

Easy Red Beans and Rice

541
This is an easy and delicious take on a Louisiana classic that you can prepare and cook in 40 minutes! I use turkey kielbasa to cut down on the fat, but not the flavor. Season with hot pepper sauce if you like.
By Paula

Slow Cooker Barbeque Chicken

216
A little spicy barbeque chicken that simmers all day in the slow cooker. Super easy preparation.
By mrspie

Oklahoma Brisket

166
This is absolutely fabulous and so easy. Brisket that isn't dried out can be so good. The bar-b-que sauce is also wonderful and can be used for other meat dishes.
By Susan

Southern-Style Neck Bones

102
Seasoned pork neck bones are baked until tender and roasted to a golden brown in this homey Southern recipe.
By KERYNE

Southern-Style Buttermilk Fried Chicken

176
This is a down home recipe that I have used for years, and thought I would share it! The buttermilk marinade is terrific and is such a comfort food. However this is not a recipe that can be done quickly, but the wait is WELL worth it!
By pinkchef

Slow Cooker Carolina BBQ

600
Miss the tarheel tradition of a pig pickin'? Then find yourself a crock pot, a big pork shoulder, some cider vinegar and get cooking! While ground and crushed red pepper will provide the basic heat - go the extra mile and find some Texas Pete (or Trappey's) pepper sauce to bring the taste of Carolina to your kitchen.
By coolmonkshoes

Country-Style Steak

446
Mmmm...mmm... This is the recipe that my momma passed down to me. Born and raised in the South, and my momma was raised on a farm, so my family knows a lot about southern cookin'. With this recipe, don't be shy to add other spices to it. This goes great with mashed potatoes, green beans and sweet tea. You can use the gravy from the steak for the mashed potatoes.
By hmclaurin

Simple Grilled Lamb Chops

351
This very tasty and easy marinade for grilled lamb chops can also be used for steaks.
By Noor

Real N'awlins Muffuletta

212
These gigantic sandwiches were invented a century ago at Sicilian Deli here in New Orleans. The spicy, tangy olive salad is what really sets this meat and cheese sandwich apart. A genuine muffuletta should be made on oven-fresh Italian bread topped with sesame seeds. Be sure and use the highest-quality ingredients available; it really makes a difference! Since you're going to all the trouble of making the olive salad, consider doubling the recipe so you'll have some extra waiting around for when you get another muffuletta craving -- it keeps for at least a month! Note: Use round bread loaves for real muffuletta.
By jenn

Deep South Fried Chicken

261
This was my grandmother's and mother's recipe. It is 125 plus years old. If you are going to fry anything, let it be a frying size chicken. Cut your calories some other way! Start a new tradition, as I have, of fried chicken on Christmas Day!
By Marilyn

Simple Country Ribs

574
Extra tender, extra flavorful ribs, bursting with barbeque flavor.
By PHOENIX33_64

Momma's Best Chicken and Dumplings

31
There's a lot of love in those dumplings! This is comfort food at its best and so worth the time and effort. I love the ohhs, awws, and OMGs, smiles, and sighs of total satisfaction that come with this bowl of heaven.
By MA McBridges

Sweet and Savory Slow Cooker Pulled Pork

272
This is a sweet and savory pulled pork that combines many techniques for the best flavor. The slow cooker makes the meat fall off the bone!
By strayredbolt

Southern Style Chicken and Dumplings

107
A southern favorite and the hit of our family reunion in 1995!
By Teresa C. Rouzer

Louisiana Shrimp Creole II

390
Tomatoes and shrimp cooked up with garlic and onions - this Gulf Coast tradition will have you dreaming of the bayou. This recipe can either be a main dish or a side dish. You can make it as hot as you want, just add more chili powder and hot sauce. Serve over hot rice.
By Katrina Berry

Authentic, No Shortcuts, Louisiana Red Beans and Rice

204
This is my take on a Louisiana classic. No shortcuts! Put everything into the slow cooker in the morning and you will have your meal ready in the late afternoon or evening, whenever you are ready. This recipe will feed a lot of people.
By Melissa S
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com