Southern Main Dish Recipes

An easy spicy dish. Adjust the spices to your needs - less Creole Seasoning if you like it mild, add chili powder or cayenne pepper for more kick! This is also good with salsa on top. You can substitute 1/2 pound dried black-eyed peas, cooked for the canned black-eyed peas if you wish.
These ribs will have the smoky flavor without all the grilling time. It takes just 30 minutes on the grill to give the ribs that smoky flavor Southerners expect. You can use this recipe for spare ribs too, just bake for 15 minutes longer.
Cajun catfish served up with just the right touch of spices and flavor. This entree is perfect for a quick, excellent way to taste the unique flavor of catfish mixed with the traditional method of down south cooking, just without all the fat. Serve on top of white rice.
Feed a crowd with a Cajun-style crawfish boil prepared outside over propane heat or inside atop the stove. Use your largest stockpot and boil artichokes, potatoes, corn, onions, mushrooms, green beans, and sausage with crawfish in a spicy broth brimming with traditional seasonings.
If you're from the South you will definitely love this recipe, which includes grits, eggs, sausage, and cheese. When I cook it, I place it in the slow cooker to stay warm. There is nothing worse than cold grits.
This is an easy and delicious take on a Louisiana classic that you can prepare and cook in 40 minutes! I use turkey kielbasa to cut down on the fat, but not the flavor. Season with hot pepper sauce if you like.
This is a down home recipe that I have used for years, and thought I would share it! The buttermilk marinade is terrific and is such a comfort food. However this is not a recipe that can be done quickly, but the wait is WELL worth it!
Miss the tarheel tradition of a pig pickin'? Then find yourself a crock pot, a big pork shoulder, some cider vinegar and get cooking! While ground and crushed red pepper will provide the basic heat - go the extra mile and find some Texas Pete (or Trappey's) pepper sauce to bring the taste of Carolina to your kitchen.
Mmmm...mmm... This is the recipe that my momma passed down to me. Born and raised in the South, and my momma was raised on a farm, so my family knows a lot about southern cookin'. With this recipe, don't be shy to add other spices to it. This goes great with mashed potatoes, green beans and sweet tea. You can use the gravy from the steak for the mashed potatoes.
These gigantic sandwiches were invented a century ago at Sicilian Deli here in New Orleans. The spicy, tangy olive salad is what really sets this meat and cheese sandwich apart. A genuine muffuletta should be made on oven-fresh Italian bread topped with sesame seeds. Be sure and use the highest-quality ingredients available; it really makes a difference! Since you're going to all the trouble of making the olive salad, consider doubling the recipe so you'll have some extra waiting around for when you get another muffuletta craving -- it keeps for at least a month! Note: Use round bread loaves for real muffuletta.
This was my grandmother's and mother's recipe. It is 125 plus years old. If you are going to fry anything, let it be a frying size chicken. Cut your calories some other way! Start a new tradition, as I have, of fried chicken on Christmas Day!
There's a lot of love in those dumplings! This is comfort food at its best and so worth the time and effort. I love the ohhs, awws, and OMGs, smiles, and sighs of total satisfaction that come with this bowl of heaven.
Tomatoes and shrimp cooked up with garlic and onions - this Gulf Coast tradition will have you dreaming of the bayou. This recipe can either be a main dish or a side dish. You can make it as hot as you want, just add more chili powder and hot sauce. Serve over hot rice.
This is my take on a Louisiana classic. No shortcuts! Put everything into the slow cooker in the morning and you will have your meal ready in the late afternoon or evening, whenever you are ready. This recipe will feed a lot of people.