Southern Recipes

Fried chicken and slaw. Grits and greens. Pulled pork and BBQ. These top-rated recipes show the best of the South.

Staff Picks

Cajun Crab Cakes (No Breadcrumbs)

36
Two of the most crucial ingredients used in New Orleans cooking are Cajun spice and local seafood! Crab has always been my favorite type of shellfish, but I have never really cared much for crab cakes. The overpowering presence of seasoned breadcrumbs used in most recipes interferes with the sweet and delicate flavors of the fresh lump crabmeat. After years of experimenting with many of New Orleans' most famous crab cake recipes, I have created a flavorful, mouth-watering, delicious piece of work! The key is to use a small amount of crumbled crackers instead of breadcrumbs. I hope you enjoy!
By Tracy

Blackened Catfish and Spicy Rice

35
Quick and easy blackened catfish recipe. I like to serve this over a Cajun flavored spicy white rice. Although the rice is optional, the slightly spicy Cajun flavor of the rice brings out the taste of the catfish.
By Eric Lubow

Easy Southern Fried Green Tomatoes

22
Simple recipe for fried green tomatoes, perfect for appetizers or a unique fried green tomato B.L.T.!
By Ali

North Carolina Pulled Pork

28
I got this from an North Carolina native and it is the best. It is pretty much foolproof. This is made in the slow cooker.
By skibunny2k

Carolina Mustard Sauce #1

9
Great no-cook sauce for chicken or pork. Make 24 hours before serving for all flavors to develop.
By Chef Bo

Key West Shrimp Boil with Key Lime Mustard Sauce

6
Absolutely the last shrimp boil recipe you'll ever need! These can be served immediately or chilled and served cold.
By SAVVYHOSTESS

Memphis BBQ Pork Totchos

19
A mashup of the BBQ pork nachos that are on so many menus in Memphis and the South-of-the-Border influenced Totchos that have blown up as the must-try bar food in Seattle. Serve with extra barbeque sauce for dipping.
By Leslie Kelly

Grilled Peach Bourbon Smash

3
Peaches are incredibly delicious, especially caramelized on the grill and muddled with your favorite bourbon, grilled lemon, and mint. Strain over ice, make a toast to good times, and enjoy this totally smashing summer refreshment with a good friend.
By Matt Wencl

Sweet Potato Pie

3103
This sweet potato pie is a favorite for everyone who's tasted it.
By COUGAAR

Jambalaya

988
A spicy jambalaya recipe with chicken, andouille sausage, rice and Cajun seasonings.
By Allrecipes Member

Southern Fried Cabbage

677
This dish was always a favorite at Mammaw's house. Cabbage is fried with onion and bacon in this simple quick side dish. Terrific with cornbread.
By JNADX3

Southern Pimento Cheese

915
This wonderful version of pimento cheese can be used for grilled cheese sandwiches, as a spread for crackers, or served alongside your favorite fried green tomatoes.
By QUEENREYNEY
Authentic Louisiana Red Beans and Rice
1296
Bananas Foster II
1085
Grandmother's Buttermilk Cornbread
7214

Grandma's recipe for a sweet, moist cornbread likely to become your favorite!

More Southern Recipes

Ground Beef and Cabbage

301
My mother was a country cook, plain and simple. But as I have traveled and worked and experienced foods from around the world, I look back and realize that many of the dishes she prepared, while simple, were perfect for that moment. Sometimes we have to put emotion and love in a dish to make it extra-special. The dish I am going to give you today is one like that. Simple and easy, yet full of love and goodness. My mother used to serve this with corn on the cob and cornbread. Very inexpensive and very good as well. Enjoy an Ozark memory...
By mtgraham2

Chef John's Buttermilk Biscuits

1329
Flaky, buttery buttermilk biscuits are perfect any time of day.
By Chef John

The Best Chicken Fried Steak

1387
This recipe for chicken fried steak includes a batter spiked with Tabasco Sauce and a pan gravy that is sure to satisfy all the chicken-fried steak lovers at your table.
By norah

Kickin' Collard Greens

1710
These collard greens are kickin' thanks to bacon and red pepper flakes.
By Allrecipes Member

Mardi Gras King Cake

381
Mardi Gras isn't complete without a sweet and colorful king cake, filled with cinnamon, sugar, pecans, and maybe even a plastic baby.
By Jo

Southern Cream Biscuits

Biscuits are hotly debated, but to me these bring together all the best aspects of any great biscuit. They are just salty enough, crispy around the edges, soft and tender in the middle, and never dry or crumbly. There's nothing dusty or bland about these beautiful Southern cream biscuits!
By KatieTries2Cook

Southern Fried Catfish

125
Marinated in creamy buttermilk, coated with a crispy cornmeal batter, and then deep friend to a golden brown, flaky catfish prepared Southern-style is divine.
By Mama Smith

Fresh Southern Peach Cobbler

3870
This peach cobbler recipe with fresh Southern peaches makes the perfect dessert.
By aeposey

Southern-Style Chocolate Gravy

230
Oh yes, you can have chocolate for breakfast! Excellent served on top of hot flaky biscuits or homemade drop biscuits.
By April Yeager

Best Bread Pudding with Vanilla Sauce

546
A beloved recipe for bread pudding, rich with milk and eggs, and chock-full of raisins, was found tucked away in a family Bible for safekeeping. It has a smooth vanilla sauce for serving warm over the pudding, too.
By Gail Cobile

Mayonnaise Biscuits

545
This is a simple but tasty biscuit recipe. You don't taste the mayo, but it gives the biscuits a light and fluffy texture. For rolled and cut biscuits, use just enough milk to hold it together.
By GEORGIEBRENT

Old Charleston-Style Shrimp and Grits

1050
This shrimp and grits recipe is a traditional low-country favorite!
By berskine

Best Fried Green Tomatoes

951
These fried green tomatoes come out perfectly every time with this easy recipe.
By Allrecipes Member

Louisiana Crawfish Boil

27
Feed a crowd with a Cajun-style crawfish boil prepared outside over propane heat or inside atop the stove. Use your largest stockpot and boil artichokes, potatoes, corn, onions, mushrooms, green beans, and sausage with crawfish in a spicy broth brimming with traditional seasonings.
By IMANKAY
Louisiana Crawfish Étouffée

234
Here in Louisiana, there's nothing better than this classic during crawfish season. This recipe is easy and can be substituted with shrimp when crawfish are out of season. Even better when served with hot garlic French bread! Start cooking the rice first since this is a quick and easy dish.
By Bonnie Lang Turnage-Mortgage O

Southern Fried Chicken Livers

179
Chicken livers are coated with garlic-flavored flour, and deep fried to a golden, crispy brown for an old-time Southern treat.
By Cindy Capps Lepp

Beignets

312
A traditional New Orleans-style recipe for their famous beignets! Grab a café au lait and you're set!
By ginampls
