Southern Dessert Recipes

The rich pudding is made on the stovetop, poured over the bananas and wafers, topped with meringue, and then baked in the oven. Passed down from my grandmother, it is a unique take on a Southern favorite.
A beloved recipe for bread pudding, rich with milk and eggs, and chock-full of raisins, was found tucked away in a family Bible for safekeeping. It has a smooth vanilla sauce for serving warm over the pudding, too.
If you like banana cream pie, you'll absolutely love baked banana pudding. Not only is there no pie crust to mess with, but I think the vanilla wafer cookies pair even more perfectly with the fruit and custardy pudding. We want the bananas to match the texture of the custard-soaked cookies, so make sure you buy them a week beforehand. Other than that, not much can go wrong with this simple Southern classic.
This is a very old Southern recipe. It's a very sweet, rich pie which cannot be described as anything but marvelous. This is not my personal recipe but was passed to me by my grandmother and from her grandmother and so on and so forth.
I first tried this when I was visiting my sister in West Virginia. After trying it, I loved it, however I neglected to ask her for the recipe. 10 years later, I have it, and I still love it! The kids can help make it if you use an air popper (which I did to reduce fat and calories...there's enough in the butter!) I used my deep dish lasagna pan to cook it in the oven. You can use a roasting pan or any other large, deep dish pan. It makes a lot, so either invite your friends or store it in an airtight container for later.
When I moved from Lebanon to Florida spring of 1999, I brought with me my love for cooking and search for new recipes. The famous key lime pie was new to me. It was a friend's best dessert, and he used to buy it from Costco every time we go for shopping. I tasted the pie at several places, but they were missing that wow flavor. I kept playing with the recipe, and the right flavor is found. I live now in North Bay, Ontario, and we only get the Key Limes twice a year, so sometimes I substitute with fresh lime juice. I hope you all enjoy!!