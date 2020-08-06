Southern Dessert Recipes

Cinnamon-Sugar Popcorn

Rating: 4.5 stars 155

I first tried this when I was visiting my sister in West Virginia. After trying it, I loved it, however I neglected to ask her for the recipe. 10 years later, I have it, and I still love it! The kids can help make it if you use an air popper (which I did to reduce fat and calories...there's enough in the butter!) I used my deep dish lasagna pan to cook it in the oven. You can use a roasting pan or any other large, deep dish pan. It makes a lot, so either invite your friends or store it in an airtight container for later.