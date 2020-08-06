Southern Dessert Recipes

Browse classic Southern dessert recipes for pecan pie, peach cobbler, bread pudding, sweet potato pie, and pralines complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Staff Picks

Mississippi Mud Cake I

31
This very rich cake with coffee, rum, and chocolate is sure to become one of your favorite recipes once you taste it.
By Amy

Banana Pudding with Meringue

61
The rich pudding is made on the stovetop, poured over the bananas and wafers, topped with meringue, and then baked in the oven. Passed down from my grandmother, it is a unique take on a Southern favorite.
By Laura M

Southern Pecan Pie I

250
This recipe has been passed down in my family. Use light or dark corn syrup.
By Allrecipes Member

Apple Stack Cake

4
This is an apple stack cake with six layers.
By MELISSAPARCEL

Best Bread Pudding with Vanilla Sauce

546
A beloved recipe for bread pudding, rich with milk and eggs, and chock-full of raisins, was found tucked away in a family Bible for safekeeping. It has a smooth vanilla sauce for serving warm over the pudding, too.
By Gail Cobile

Margaret's Southern Chocolate Pie

140
A rich, creamy chocolate pie reminiscent of old-fashioned Southern home cookin'!
By Becky

Georgia Peach Homemade Ice Cream

139
This is the best peach ice cream you'll ever eat!!!
By Allrecipes Member

Buttermilk Chess Pie

265
This simple buttermilk custard pie is an American classic.
By Krystina

Bananas Foster II

1085
Bananas are cooked in a bubbling pan of dark brown sugar, butter, rum and cinnamon and served over ice cream with walnuts in this elegant, quick dessert.
By BUTTERMEBREAD

Sweet Potato Pie

3103
This sweet potato pie is a favorite for everyone who's tasted it.
By COUGAAR

Fresh Southern Peach Cobbler

3870
This peach cobbler recipe with fresh Southern peaches makes the perfect dessert.
By aeposey

Mardi Gras King Cake

381
Mardi Gras isn't complete without a sweet and colorful king cake, filled with cinnamon, sugar, pecans, and maybe even a plastic baby.
By Jo
Inspiration and Ideas

13 Southern Grandma Desserts That Taste Like Home
Recreate the memories of your grandmother's kitchen with these tried-and-true Southern desserts.
Texas Sheet Cake V
779
I have made this recipe for years. My children always chose it for their birthday cake over any other, and it makes enough for a crowd. Moist and delicious. Very easy to make. Enjoy!
Pecan Pie
756
Southern-Style Baked Banana Pudding
42
Southern Style Banana Split Cake
124

This great recipe belonged to my Grandma and requires no cooking.

More Southern Dessert Recipes

Grandma's Iron Skillet Apple Pie

475
This three-layer apple pie is a Southern favorite!
By T L Dixon

Kentucky Butter Cake

1237
This rich Bundt cake is moistened with a luscious vanilla butter sauce while it's still warm.
By Suzanne Stull

Pig Pickin' Cake

269
Wonderful cake. Easy to make. Three layers topped with cool whip™ and pineapple. Got recipe from lady in Tennessee mountains
By teri

Chess Pie

284
This is a very old Southern recipe. It's a very sweet, rich pie which cannot be described as anything but marvelous. This is not my personal recipe but was passed to me by my grandmother and from her grandmother and so on and so forth.
By Allrecipes Member

Butter Tarts

258
Old family recipe from my daughter-in-laws family in southern Mississippi. It is very good.
By Barbara

Cinnamon-Sugar Popcorn

155
I first tried this when I was visiting my sister in West Virginia. After trying it, I loved it, however I neglected to ask her for the recipe. 10 years later, I have it, and I still love it! The kids can help make it if you use an air popper (which I did to reduce fat and calories...there's enough in the butter!) I used my deep dish lasagna pan to cook it in the oven. You can use a roasting pan or any other large, deep dish pan. It makes a lot, so either invite your friends or store it in an airtight container for later.
By MACCO

Pralines

202
Had these in New Orleans and loved them, so I tried different combos and liked this best.
By MARKR

Williamsburg Orange Cake

24
This is a lovely orange cake for when company calls.
By Carol

Carolina Butter Pecan Cake Bars

13
A delicious twist on a Southern favorite! Serve cold.
By Bethany

Blackberry Cobbler II

1069
Throw together this cobbler in minutes using fresh berries from the yard!
By Amanda Johnson-Lindsey

Phoenician's Key Lime Pie

231
When I moved from Lebanon to Florida spring of 1999, I brought with me my love for cooking and search for new recipes. The famous key lime pie was new to me. It was a friend's best dessert, and he used to buy it from Costco every time we go for shopping. I tasted the pie at several places, but they were missing that wow flavor. I kept playing with the recipe, and the right flavor is found. I live now in North Bay, Ontario, and we only get the Key Limes twice a year, so sometimes I substitute with fresh lime juice. I hope you all enjoy!!
By Arlette Therese Abdallah

Mini Key Lime Pies

39
Nothing taste better than key lime pie made with fresh key limes. This one is really tasty and super simple to make. Mini pies are great because everyone can have their own.
By Lisawas

Sweet Potato Pound Cake

315
A light-tasting, fine-textured cake. Excellent for the holiday season.
By ANNE MCCULLOUGH

Kentucky Bourbon Balls

138
Try this smooth, delicious, and authentic Kentucky bourbon ball candy.
By KY Piano Teacher
