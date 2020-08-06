Crawfish Recipes

No, they aren't tiny lobsters--crawfish are delicious crustaceans in their own right. Find all the best recipes for crawfish etouffee, crawfish fetuccine, crawfish pie, and crawfish boil, and more.

Staff Picks

Cajun Crawfish and Shrimp Etouffe

An authentic Louisiana recipe with a rich and spicy fresh tomato based roux with fresh garlic, bell peppers, celery and onions mixed with crawfish and shrimp. A little time consuming but well worth it!! Serve over steamed rice with hushpuppies and/or crackers on the side.
By RHONDA35

Crawfish Etouffee Like Maw-Maw Used to Make

53
This delicious crawfish entree is great for impressing guests (or even your spouse!) Serve with rice and crusty bread.
By RITALEE76

Crawfish Cornbread

A yummy Cajun twist on Mexican cornbread. Everyone can't quit talking about this recipe. It's sure to become a favorite.
By JERKIE3

Niki's Famous Crawfish Dip

20
Being from New Orleans, and being a true 'Cajun cook' I create a lot of my own recipes simply by experimenting. This dip recipe came to me when I decided that adding crab boil to almost anything will make it taste incredible. Everyone that tastes it agrees! It's best when prepared a day ahead of time and reheated. Serve with chicken flavored crackers.
By Niki Mouton

Louisiana Crawfish Boil

27
Feed a crowd with a Cajun-style crawfish boil prepared outside over propane heat or inside atop the stove. Use your largest stockpot and boil artichokes, potatoes, corn, onions, mushrooms, green beans, and sausage with crawfish in a spicy broth brimming with traditional seasonings.
By IMANKAY
Sponsored By Sparkle

Doug's Crawfish Pie

6
Crawfish and puff pastry -- does it get any better than that? Spice it up. Have fun with it.
By Doug Matthews

Crayfish or Shrimp Pasta

78
This dish can be made with either crawfish or shrimp. It's a great crowd pleaser. Serve with a salad and crispy French bread.
By B. Gisclair

Crawfish Linguine

41
I am married, have a daughter, and work full-time outside the home. Nutritious, quick and simple is my game. This is a simple meal that can be prepared in 25 minutes that is absolutely delicious. Serve with a salad and garlic bread for a complete meal.
By JJGUADALUPE

Crawfish Bisque

This rich, creamy soup will knock you off your feet! Great as part of a large meal, but meaty enough to use as a full meal.
By Randy Brown

Crawfish Fettuccine II

21
This recipe is great for 'creamy pasta' lovers. Fettuccine noodles can easily be substituted with angel hair pasta.
By Jessica

Crawfish Macquechou

This fresh corn dish is a Cajun favorite you won't see much outside of Louisiana. Every time I make this for people they love it. You can leave out the crawfish for a vegetarian side dish, or you can substitute fresh shrimp if crawfish is hard to find.
By cheesemite

Crawfish Boulettes

Boulettes is French for 'little balls.' These combine the naturally sweet taste of crawfish tails with the Cajun 'Trinity' of onions, bell peppers, and celery, with an extra kick from the Cajun seasoning. They are deep fried until golden brown and delicious. You will love these!
By Chef Bayou
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Louisiana Crawfish Étouffée
232
Here in Louisiana, there's nothing better than this classic during crawfish season. This recipe is easy and can be substituted with shrimp when crawfish are out of season. Even better when served with hot garlic French bread! Start cooking the rice first since this is a quick and easy dish.
Louisiana Crawfish Bisque
48
My mom and I make this recipe and it always gets rave reviews. It's so creamy and hearty. Being from Louisiana, I am happy to be able to make a crawfish bisque better than any I've ever tried at any restaurant. Serve with French bread and a nice salad.
Cajun Crawfish and Shrimp Étouffée
578
Crawfish Fettuccine I
140

One word -- delicious! This creamy dish will leave them begging for more. The crawfish and Cajun seasonings give a new twist to fettuccine.

More Crawfish Recipes

Louisiana Crawfish Étouffée

232
Here in Louisiana, there's nothing better than this classic during crawfish season. This recipe is easy and can be substituted with shrimp when crawfish are out of season. Even better when served with hot garlic French bread! Start cooking the rice first since this is a quick and easy dish.
By Bonnie Lang Turnage-Mortgage O

Louisiana Crawfish Boil

27
Feed a crowd with a Cajun-style crawfish boil prepared outside over propane heat or inside atop the stove. Use your largest stockpot and boil artichokes, potatoes, corn, onions, mushrooms, green beans, and sausage with crawfish in a spicy broth brimming with traditional seasonings.
By IMANKAY
Sponsored By Sparkle

Louisiana Crawfish Bisque

48
My mom and I make this recipe and it always gets rave reviews. It's so creamy and hearty. Being from Louisiana, I am happy to be able to make a crawfish bisque better than any I've ever tried at any restaurant. Serve with French bread and a nice salad.
By jennybird55

Cajun Crawfish and Shrimp Étouffée

578
An authentic Louisiana recipe with a rich and spicy fresh tomato based roux with fresh garlic, bell peppers, celery and onions mixed with crawfish and shrimp. A little time consuming but well worth it!! Serve over steamed rice with hushpuppies and/or crackers on the side.
By RHONDA35

Crawfish Fettuccine I

140
One word -- delicious! This creamy dish will leave them begging for more. The crawfish and Cajun seasonings give a new twist to fettuccine.
By CYNTHIA2

Louisiana Crawfish Ya-Ya Pasta

32
This cheesy, creamy, rich crawfish pasta is found at every family gathering in the New Orleans area - a great addition to your seafood recipe box and a great way to try crawfish!
By Janessa

Crawfish Cornbread

60
A yummy Cajun twist on Mexican cornbread. Everyone can't quit talking about this recipe. It's sure to become a favorite.
By JERKIE3

Crawfish Pistolettes

9
Pistolette bread is fried and then stuffed with a delicious, cheesy, crawfish mixture! To reheat, place pistolettes in a sheet pan and heat in oven at 200F for 20 minutes.
By jjelli1

Crawfish Chowder

293
I serve this chowder Christmas night. Everyone welcomes the change from all of the junk food and turkey. It is very creamy and satisfying. Serve it with cornbread or crusty French bread.
By STKA

Heather's Crawfish Etouffee

17
I am from Louisiana and one of the specialty dishes here is Crawfish Etouffee. This is a simple dish with bold flavor. Enjoy!
By Heather W

Crawfish Etouffee IV

49
This is a quick and very good Cajun dish that was given to me by my mother.
By Jason Poche

Go-To Crawfish Etouffee

28
This recipe was (after much prodding) given to me by a friend. The soup seems an odd addition, but replaces the traditional roux -- and the end result is nothing short of wonderful. Serve over rice or linguine.
By Staci

Broccoli Crawfish Cheese Soup

81
This is a wonderful rich soup. I like to use crawfish, but shrimp will work equally as well.
By DONTOM

Instant Pot® Live Crawfish Boil for Four

Every spring I do a crawfish boil and every year I think there has got to be an easier way. It takes 30 minutes to get the stockpot full of water to come to a boil and then the crawfish require 30 minutes of soaking, which results in overcooked potatoes and corn. This year I was determined to simplify the process and set out looking for an Instant Pot® method online. There were plenty of recipes that called for frozen crawfish but I couldn't find one single one that used live crawfish. Challenge accepted!
By Soup Loving Nicole

Crawfish Pie

27
This delicious pie is loaded with crawfish and fresh vegetables. Even the pickiest of eaters will enjoy crawfish when you make this pie!
By Randy Brown

Cold Crawfish Dip

24
This is a 'make a day before' recipe that is out of this world! Very rich and great for parties or get togethers as it makes a lot. Serve on crackers.
By KSHARP01

Crawfish Etouffee II

58
I'm from Louisiana so that means this is a true recipe for Crawfish Etouffe. My family loves it when I make this recipe! If you can find crawfish fat use it instead of the tomato paste. I hope you enjoy it as much as we do.
By Lori Ferguson

Crawfish Etouffee

24
This spicy dish was designed after one of my favorite meals from New Orleans.
By MIKI

Crawfish Etouffee Like Maw-Maw Used to Make

53
This delicious crawfish entree is great for impressing guests (or even your spouse!) Serve with rice and crusty bread.
By RITALEE76

Crawfish Beignets

4
If you've ever been to Brenda's French Soul Food in San Francisco, you know how delicious these things are, and for those who haven't, prepare yourself for a mouthful of awesome! I'm not sure the exact measurements they use, but this is my personal version that comes pretty close to the real thing. Looking forward to your feedback and hope you all enjoy!
By Tastefull Wonders

Crawfish and Corn Soup

41
This soup is a staple in several New Orleans restaurants. If you don't like it spicy do not use the Creole seasoning, just add more salt and pepper. Serve with salad and garlic bread. It's easy and delicious!
By LucyF

Richard and Suzanne's Louisiana Crawfish Pasta

34
This is a traditional crawfish dish in New Orleans. This dish can be spicy or mild depending on the amount of red pepper flakes you use, so be careful.
By Richard and Suzanne

Crawfish Boulettes

5
Boulettes is French for 'little balls.' These combine the naturally sweet taste of crawfish tails with the Cajun 'Trinity' of onions, bell peppers, and celery, with an extra kick from the Cajun seasoning. They are deep fried until golden brown and delicious. You will love these!
By Chef Bayou

Niki's Famous Crawfish Dip

20
Being from New Orleans, and being a true 'Cajun cook' I create a lot of my own recipes simply by experimenting. This dip recipe came to me when I decided that adding crab boil to almost anything will make it taste incredible. Everyone that tastes it agrees! It's best when prepared a day ahead of time and reheated. Serve with chicken flavored crackers.
By Niki Mouton
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com