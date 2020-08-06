Crawfish Recipes

An authentic Louisiana recipe with a rich and spicy fresh tomato based roux with fresh garlic, bell peppers, celery and onions mixed with crawfish and shrimp. A little time consuming but well worth it!! Serve over steamed rice with hushpuppies and/or crackers on the side.
Being from New Orleans, and being a true 'Cajun cook' I create a lot of my own recipes simply by experimenting. This dip recipe came to me when I decided that adding crab boil to almost anything will make it taste incredible. Everyone that tastes it agrees! It's best when prepared a day ahead of time and reheated. Serve with chicken flavored crackers.
Feed a crowd with a Cajun-style crawfish boil prepared outside over propane heat or inside atop the stove. Use your largest stockpot and boil artichokes, potatoes, corn, onions, mushrooms, green beans, and sausage with crawfish in a spicy broth brimming with traditional seasonings.
I am married, have a daughter, and work full-time outside the home. Nutritious, quick and simple is my game. This is a simple meal that can be prepared in 25 minutes that is absolutely delicious. Serve with a salad and garlic bread for a complete meal.
This fresh corn dish is a Cajun favorite you won't see much outside of Louisiana. Every time I make this for people they love it. You can leave out the crawfish for a vegetarian side dish, or you can substitute fresh shrimp if crawfish is hard to find.
Boulettes is French for 'little balls.' These combine the naturally sweet taste of crawfish tails with the Cajun 'Trinity' of onions, bell peppers, and celery, with an extra kick from the Cajun seasoning. They are deep fried until golden brown and delicious. You will love these!
Here in Louisiana, there's nothing better than this classic during crawfish season. This recipe is easy and can be substituted with shrimp when crawfish are out of season. Even better when served with hot garlic French bread! Start cooking the rice first since this is a quick and easy dish.
My mom and I make this recipe and it always gets rave reviews. It's so creamy and hearty. Being from Louisiana, I am happy to be able to make a crawfish bisque better than any I've ever tried at any restaurant. Serve with French bread and a nice salad.
This recipe was (after much prodding) given to me by a friend. The soup seems an odd addition, but replaces the traditional roux -- and the end result is nothing short of wonderful. Serve over rice or linguine.
Every spring I do a crawfish boil and every year I think there has got to be an easier way. It takes 30 minutes to get the stockpot full of water to come to a boil and then the crawfish require 30 minutes of soaking, which results in overcooked potatoes and corn. This year I was determined to simplify the process and set out looking for an Instant Pot® method online. There were plenty of recipes that called for frozen crawfish but I couldn't find one single one that used live crawfish. Challenge accepted!
I'm from Louisiana so that means this is a true recipe for Crawfish Etouffe. My family loves it when I make this recipe! If you can find crawfish fat use it instead of the tomato paste. I hope you enjoy it as much as we do.
If you've ever been to Brenda's French Soul Food in San Francisco, you know how delicious these things are, and for those who haven't, prepare yourself for a mouthful of awesome! I'm not sure the exact measurements they use, but this is my personal version that comes pretty close to the real thing. Looking forward to your feedback and hope you all enjoy!
This soup is a staple in several New Orleans restaurants. If you don't like it spicy do not use the Creole seasoning, just add more salt and pepper. Serve with salad and garlic bread. It's easy and delicious!
