Homemade Flour Tortillas
Traditional flour tortillas - homemade and much better than store bought. Do not substitute vegetable oil or shortening for the lard.
Chef John's Flour Tortillas
Homemade tortillas are so much better that if you do decide to give these a try, be warned that you'll have a very hard time ever going back to the packaged option again.
Corn Tortillas
This is the real thing! A simple mixture of masa harina and water results in the most wonderful corn tortillas you ever tasted. The secret is to use a cast iron pan! You can buy masa harina at Mexican grocery stores or in the ethnic food aisle of large supermarkets.
Oat Bran Tortillas
Great for tacos and quesadillas, these tortillas also have added flavor and fiber from oat bran.
Tortillas I
To Latinos everywhere, these are not only our bread but usually our utensil at mealtime as well! Some like big and thin, some like them small and fat, depending on the region of the country you're from and the way your grandmother made them!
Authentic Mexican Tortillas
I learned how to make these growing up watching my mother Alma. We have never used an actual recipe, but for your convenience I came up with one.
Gluten Free Tortillas
My sons really miss flour tortillas since we have gone gluten-free. So I have tinkered with a bunch of wheat flour tortilla recipes to create one that fits our new diet. These aren't your traditional thin tortillas (basically because I press them by hand) but a nice thick and more chewy-style that reminds me of flat bread.
Baked Corn Tortilla Strips for Mexican Soups
Baked corn tortilla strips are a staple in Mexican soups - use in your favorite tortilla soup or to garnish other Mexican soups.
Cassava Flour Tortillas
Soft and pliable, these easy-to-make cassava flour tortillas taste similar to a whole wheat tortilla but are naturally gluten free. Use them for your sloppiest filling, and you'll be surprised how well they hold up and how delicious they taste!
What Is Masa Harina?
This humble flour is the secret to essential Mexican foods including corn tortillas and tamales.
Thick-Style Flour Tortillas
Most flour tortillas use lard or vegetable shortening as one of the ingredients. This recipe uses canola oil with the same great tortilla taste. A great alternative for those of you who are allergic to soy products. Add a bowl of green chili and then get ready to sop it up with a tasty tortilla. Store tortillas in the refrigerator in a gallon-size plastic bag or place in the freezer.