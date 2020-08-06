Tortilla Recipes

Browse recipes for delicious corn tortillas, flour tortillas, and many more, and make tortillas fresh at home.

Homemade Flour Tortillas

Traditional flour tortillas - homemade and much better than store bought. Do not substitute vegetable oil or shortening for the lard.
By LaDonna

Chef John's Flour Tortillas

Homemade tortillas are so much better that if you do decide to give these a try, be warned that you'll have a very hard time ever going back to the packaged option again.
By Chef John

Corn Tortillas

This is the real thing! A simple mixture of masa harina and water results in the most wonderful corn tortillas you ever tasted. The secret is to use a cast iron pan! You can buy masa harina at Mexican grocery stores or in the ethnic food aisle of large supermarkets.
By jenn

Tortillas II

Fresh and tender wheat flour tortillas are great with breakfast, lunch or dinner.
By teresa

Oat Bran Tortillas

Great for tacos and quesadillas, these tortillas also have added flavor and fiber from oat bran.
By ByMarce

Tortillas I

To Latinos everywhere, these are not only our bread but usually our utensil at mealtime as well! Some like big and thin, some like them small and fat, depending on the region of the country you're from and the way your grandmother made them!
By Esther Nelson

Authentic Mexican Tortillas

I learned how to make these growing up watching my mother Alma. We have never used an actual recipe, but for your convenience I came up with one.
By Jamie Mikall Martinez

Gluten Free Tortillas

My sons really miss flour tortillas since we have gone gluten-free. So I have tinkered with a bunch of wheat flour tortilla recipes to create one that fits our new diet. These aren't your traditional thin tortillas (basically because I press them by hand) but a nice thick and more chewy-style that reminds me of flat bread.
By perwin

Baked Corn Tortilla Strips for Mexican Soups

Baked corn tortilla strips are a staple in Mexican soups - use in your favorite tortilla soup or to garnish other Mexican soups.
By gem

Cassava Flour Tortillas

Soft and pliable, these easy-to-make cassava flour tortillas taste similar to a whole wheat tortilla but are naturally gluten free. Use them for your sloppiest filling, and you'll be surprised how well they hold up and how delicious they taste!
By Buckwheat Queen

What Is Masa Harina?

This humble flour is the secret to essential Mexican foods including corn tortillas and tamales.
By Melanie Fincher

Thick-Style Flour Tortillas

Most flour tortillas use lard or vegetable shortening as one of the ingredients. This recipe uses canola oil with the same great tortilla taste. A great alternative for those of you who are allergic to soy products. Add a bowl of green chili and then get ready to sop it up with a tasty tortilla. Store tortillas in the refrigerator in a gallon-size plastic bag or place in the freezer.
By Lela
Homemade Tortillas That Are Better Than Store Bought
Soft, tender, and flavorful homemade tortillas do not leave anything to be desired, unlike most that come from the store. 
All About Tortillas
Tortillas are one of the staples of Mexican cuisine and serve as the base for countless dishes.
Simple Egg and Cheese Breakfast Quesadillas
Paleo Tortillas
Tasty Ways to Use Tortillas
Paleo Cassava Flour Tortillas

Mexican Chicken Taco Casserole

This is flavorful way to deconstruct your tacos and make serving them up a little easier on you! Serve tacos casserole-style, and top them with your favorite toppings - shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, salsa, sour cream, etc. as desired! Adjust the seasonings to your preference - you can start with less than called for and add more if you're worried it will be too strong of a flavor profile. Add your favorite taco toppings such as shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream, salsa, etc. if desired to serve!

More Tortilla Recipes

Mexican Whole Wheat Flour Tortillas

I learned this recipe from watching my mom in Mexico, however, nobody (not even my mom) knows how much of every ingredient you are supposed to use, so I experimented with different amounts of ingredients and came up with this one, which is pretty good and not so loaded with fat. This is great to do with kids on the weekend, and something you can enjoy anytime!
By Claudia

Sincronizada

Sincronizadas are quesadillas made with ham and cheese. They are a common light meal in many parts of Mexico and make a quick and easy breakfast or lunch.
By CLOUDSSUNRAIN

Keto Tortillas

These tasty low-carb and grain-free keto tortillas are perfect for your next taco or fajita night. So easy and quick to make, and they taste like real tortillas! Adapted from gnom-gnom blog.
By Fioa

Easy 4-Ingredient Low-Carb Keto Wraps

These keto wraps are made with 4 basic ingredients and taste delicious! Such a quick and easy idea to add to your low-carb, gluten-free, and paleo diet.
By Fioa

Gluten-Free Corn Tortillas with 3 Ingredients

How to make corn tortillas with 3 ingredients and that are also gluten free? These are delicious, so let's get started!
By Anonymous

Granny's Corn Flour Tortillas

Granny made these and every time I make them I think of her. Hope you enjoy them! Serve these with your favorite burrito or fajita recipe!
By Kim

Shrimp Tacodillas

These shrimp tacos are a cross between a taco and a quesadilla. They are crispy on the outside with a melty and cheesy interior. Top tacodillas with sliced avocado, a squeeze of fresh lime juice, and hot sauce, such as Tapatio®. Delicious and easy to prepare.
By Yoly

Copycat Triple Layer Nachos

Last week at work there was some chatter about how it had been a year since Taco Bell® took the Triple Layer Nachos off their menu and how they were missed. I set out on a mission and this is what I came up with. Note: the restaurant chain sells their own line of refried beans, queso, and sauce so that makes it all the more easy to recreate this at home. This will dirty 4 pans but it is so worth it!
By Soup Loving Nicole

Easy Mexican Tortilla Soup

This easy Mexican tortilla soup features fried tortilla strips in a tomato-based broth seasoned with pasilla chiles. Delicious served as tradition dictates: with panela cheese and avocado.
By Carlos Campos

Chicken and Black Bean Chimichangas

While traditional chimichangas are deep-fried, this version pan-fries them instead for a friendlier take on the classic. Feel free to add sour cream and guacamole, and don't forget a glass of 14 Hands Hot to Trot!
By 14 Hands Winery
Mexican Bean and Tortilla Soup (Sopa Tarasca)

It's not possible to get tired of this traditional recipe for Mexican bean and tortilla soup, or sopa tarasca, from the state of Michoacan. Besides delicious, it is easy, fast, and economical.
By Ainé

Coconut Flour Tortillas

Awesome tortillas without the gluten!
By Sarah Pryor

Twisted Air Fryer Shrimp Tacos

It only takes a short time to assemble these air fried shrimp tacos with the help of an air fryer. Oh and did you know the shell on a shrimp is edible?! That's something my fishmonger told me! I wasn't brave enough to try it, but feel free to, if you want!
By thedailygourmet

Ecuadorian Huevos Rancheros

A tortilla bowl filled with black beans, onions and garlic, topped with 2 fried eggs smothered with melted cheese, avocado, and sour cream.
By CaptainRallie

Easy Wheat Tortillas

Light blend of whole wheat and all-purpose flours make a light, lower fat, and easy alternative to a basic flour tortilla. This recipe came together one afternoon when I ran out of tortillas midway through a dish I was making. The family enjoyed them so much, I will make them from scratch from now on.
By Momster

Paleo Cassava Flour Tortillas

These paleo-friendly tortillas are made with cassava flour and duck fat. Tortillas can be eaten immediately or stored in a sealed container in the refrigerator for 3 days.
By Angela Sackett Superhotmama

Dreamy, Creamy Cauliflower Tortillas

Maybe you are thinking about dreamy, creamy cauliflower tortillas, is that possible? Yes, it is and they taste amazing. Just follow this recipe!
By Anonymous

Egg-Free Gluten-Free Keto Wraps

These tasty homemade keto wraps are the most fabulous starting point for any quick and easy meal. These wraps are perfect for an egg-free, low-carb, gluten-free, and paleo diet.
By Fioa

Flourless Crepe Tortillas

These paleo tortillas are soft, pliable, and sturdy enough to be used for wraps or soft taco shells. You can even use them as wrappers for sweet fillings! Use immediately or wrap stack of tortillas in a paper towel and store in a resealable plastic bag in the fridge for a few days. Tortillas will still be soft and pliable right out of the fridge.
By A Day In the Kitchen

Gluten-Free Tortillas

A great alternative to traditional corn or flour tortillas. They worked perfectly the first time, too. I use these as sandwich thins as well.
By goodsaltmusic

Peanut Butter Burrito

Your typical broke college student food: very sweet, very addictive.
By Cumthru$tompn!
