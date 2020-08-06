Lemon Chicken Recipes

Got lemons? Make chicken! It will brighten the flavor of chicken, even acts as a tenderizer. With dozens of recipes to look at, you're sure to find a favorite.

Roasted Lemon Herb Chicken

746
My family loves this. My husband even requests it.
By barbzal

Easy Grilled Lemon Chicken

132
I learned to make this when I was vacationing in Bermuda after high school. It has been 18 years, and this is still one of our favorite dishes ever! My children ALL love it - from the toddler to the teen! And it's so easy that even my non-cooking husband can whip this up! The longer you marinate the chicken, the better it is!
By MelindaG

Greek Lemon Chicken and Potatoes

1202
A one-pan recipe for crispy, tender, and oh-so-tasty chicken and potatoes.
By Chef John

Garlic-Lemon Double Stuffed Chicken

1291
Not your everyday chicken dish! Stuffed with Cheddar and cream cheeses, then drenched with a garlic-lemon-butter sauce, your friends and family will be begging you to make this recipe - believe me, I know!
By CHRCAMILLO

Lemon Chicken I

22
Easy recipe - serve with baked potato or rice.
By Audrey

Slow Cooker Lemon Garlic Chicken II

1608
Seasoned, browned chicken breasts slow cooked with lemon juice, garlic, and chicken bouillon. A wonderful 'fix and forget' recipe that is easy and pleases just about everyone. Great served with rice or pasta, or even alone.
By Allrecipes Member

Moroccan Chicken with Saffron and Preserved Lemon

24
Chicken thighs full of spice and amazing scents to take you right to the Mediterranean. Great with quinoa or brown rice and lots green veggies.
By katherine99

Braise-Roasted Chicken with Lemon and Carrots

39
A spatchcock chicken sits atop a simple broth with carrots, onion, and lemon, creating a delicious gravy while roasting.
By hello angie

Chicken with Lemon-Caper Sauce

424
A rich chicken dish, perfect for a special meal.
By ALISSASMOM

Vietnamese Grilled Lemongrass Chicken

77
A lemongrass and fish sauce marinade makes this flavorful grilled chicken.
By LUCHAPROV

My Best Chicken Piccata

165
This is the most requested dish by my teens' friends! Great even as leftovers, if there ever are any! Best served with a risotto or fettucine alfredo with a side of broccoli. Not for the diet conscious!
By LROHNER

Creamy Lemon Chicken Thighs

102
Tender dark-meat chicken thighs and drumsticks baked in a rich, creamy white sauce.
By Destiny Elizabeth Glynn
Rosemary Lemon Grilled Chicken
278
"This is darn good. I followed advice and cut the butter with olive oil. My guests loved it!" – SteveB
Simple Lemon Herb Chicken
314
These quick-cooking chicken breasts are perfect for topping salads, pastas, or enjoying in sandwiches.
Lemony Chicken with Artichoke Hearts
188
Greek Lemon Chicken and Potato Bake
854
Baked Lemon Chicken with Mushroom Sauce
936
Mushroom Chicken Piccata
775
Greek Lemon Chicken and Potato Bake
851

I love one-pan meals, especially when no measuring and exact ingredients are involved. I made this one Sunday when I didn't want to babysit my food in the kitchen! Turned out great, and I served it with tzatziki sauce.

Easy Chicken Piccata

51
If you have a picky eater in your family, give this sublime and lemony yet easy chicken piccata recipe a try.
By Sarah Gilmore de Ruiter

Butterflied Roast Chicken with Lemon and Rosemary

20
Want to cook whole chicken quicker and more evenly? Remove the backbone with a knife or kitchen scissors to flatten the chicken. The breast meat doesn't dry out, the dark meat is tender and juicy, and there's lots of crispy golden skin to enjoy. Here, it's simply roasted with lemon and rosemary, but butterflied chicken is especially good on the grill.
By foodelicious

Mushroom Chicken Piccata

766
Classic Piccata reaches a new peak with the marvelous addition of mushrooms! This is a favorite in our family. Serve with rice and a green salad if desired.
By Allrecipes Member

Roasted Lemon Herb Chicken

742
My family loves this. My husband even requests it.

Homemade Portuguese Chicken

4
This Portuguese chicken can be baked or grilled. You may double or triple the recipe (or more if required) for bigger batches of chicken. An easy recipe to make several servings for a party!
By Juliette D

Easy Mediterranean Baked Chicken Breast

106
One of our go-to recipes for chicken breast that we make often during the week because it's so easy. Chicken breast gets marinated in Mediterranean flavors like lemon juice, olive oil, and herbs and then baked in the oven.
By Allrecipes Member

Pan-Seared Chicken Tenderloin

43
A simple combination of seasonings with olive oil and lemon juice makes these chicken tenderloins so delicious!
By Dee

Grilled Honey-Lemon Chicken

177
Tangy, moist citrus chicken for the grill! Goes great with grilled potatoes and coleslaw.
By Autumn Pumpkin

Grilled Lemon Chicken

587
Good tasting marinade for chicken. Quick and easy.
By KRCTLC

Chicken Paillard

38
This is a super-easy dinner and very refreshing for an outdoor barbeque or spring dinner. The lemon adds a fresh taste to a simple chicken dish.
By Megan

Keto Lemon-Garlic Chicken Thighs in the Air Fryer

17
These keto-friendly and low-carb chicken thighs are packed with tangy lemon and garlic flavor. Serve with mashed cauliflower or your favorite keto side dish.
By France C

Southern Style Chicken and Dumplings

107
A southern favorite and the hit of our family reunion in 1995!
By Allrecipes Member

Baked Lemon Chicken Breasts

16
Lemon chicken baked in a wonderful lemon juice sauce. Great served over rice.
By Sarah

Greek Lemon-Garlic Chicken Thighs and Potatoes

14
This simple Greek chicken and potato bake is a great family dinner. Chicken thighs are marinated in a garlic-lemon marinade and then baked in the oven.
By Virginia Vohasek

Lemony Mediterranean Chicken

115
This is one of my most favorite family recipes. I can remember my mom would always make this when people would come over.
By joecraig

Lemon-Parmesan Chicken and Rice Bowl

68
A quick and delicious meal that is healthy and the family will love it. Cheesy, lemony, crunchy!
By Teyonna Mason

Lemon Thyme Chicken Tenders

99
Sauteed chicken tenders get a flavor boost from fresh lemon and thyme. Great as a main meal or as a salad topper.
By BEE_QUEEN

Lemon Garlic Chicken Breasts

77
Its so easy and so tasty. Serve over cooked vermicelli.
By Karina Mitchell

Rosemary Lemon Grilled Chicken

276
This simple, sensational marinade and sauce for grilled chicken is made with lemon, garlic, rosemary, and butter. Separate the marinade into thirds: 1/3 for marinating, 1/3 for basting, and 1/3 for topping.
By ANGELLACHELLE

Better than Cracker Barrel® Chicken 'n Dumplings

52
My Grandma grew up on a farm and this was her recipe - no shortcuts but still pretty easy. For best results you must use a whole chicken and flour. You can also use some chicken stock for added flavor. The trick is the lemon which makes the chicken tender and adds flavor to the soup. Leftovers won't last very long with this.
By jadedgurl

Slow Cooker Lemon Pepper Chicken

122
A whole chicken is seasoned with lemon pepper, garlic, and thyme, then slow-cooked to perfection.
By loisln77

Roasted Greek Chicken

133
Juicy, flavorful chicken meat with a crispy skin. Tastes wonderful and is super simple to make.
By GatorJess

Lemon Basil Chicken

31
Fabulous lemon basil chicken dish that is always a crowd pleaser! Quick and easy, this recipe never fails. Serve plain or over rice.
By Lillian's Kitchen

Fresh Rosemary Chicken Thighs

7
Quick, tasty rosemary chicken thighs.
By Arlene Tallman
