Lemon Chicken Recipes

I learned to make this when I was vacationing in Bermuda after high school. It has been 18 years, and this is still one of our favorite dishes ever! My children ALL love it - from the toddler to the teen! And it's so easy that even my non-cooking husband can whip this up! The longer you marinate the chicken, the better it is!
Not your everyday chicken dish! Stuffed with Cheddar and cream cheeses, then drenched with a garlic-lemon-butter sauce, your friends and family will be begging you to make this recipe - believe me, I know!
Seasoned, browned chicken breasts slow cooked with lemon juice, garlic, and chicken bouillon. A wonderful 'fix and forget' recipe that is easy and pleases just about everyone. Great served with rice or pasta, or even alone.
This is the most requested dish by my teens' friends! Great even as leftovers, if there ever are any! Best served with a risotto or fettucine alfredo with a side of broccoli. Not for the diet conscious!
I love one-pan meals, especially when no measuring and exact ingredients are involved. I made this one Sunday when I didn't want to babysit my food in the kitchen! Turned out great, and I served it with tzatziki sauce.
Want to cook whole chicken quicker and more evenly? Remove the backbone with a knife or kitchen scissors to flatten the chicken. The breast meat doesn't dry out, the dark meat is tender and juicy, and there's lots of crispy golden skin to enjoy. Here, it's simply roasted with lemon and rosemary, but butterflied chicken is especially good on the grill.
One of our go-to recipes for chicken breast that we make often during the week because it's so easy. Chicken breast gets marinated in Mediterranean flavors like lemon juice, olive oil, and herbs and then baked in the oven.
This simple, sensational marinade and sauce for grilled chicken is made with lemon, garlic, rosemary, and butter. Separate the marinade into thirds: 1/3 for marinating, 1/3 for basting, and 1/3 for topping.
My Grandma grew up on a farm and this was her recipe - no shortcuts but still pretty easy. For best results you must use a whole chicken and flour. You can also use some chicken stock for added flavor. The trick is the lemon which makes the chicken tender and adds flavor to the soup. Leftovers won't last very long with this.