Shrimp scampi is a classic, but decadent dish typically made with lots of butter and served over high-carb pasta or white rice. This version lightens things up a bit and is quick and easy enough for a weeknight meal.
This shrimp scampi recipe varies from the typical one as there are sun dried tomatoes in the recipe. This is like eye candy when presented in a warmed ramekin dish with some chopped parsley and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese added to the top. Hubby says this is his favorite scampi and better than any he gets at an upscale restaurant.
I've been buying a well known frozen dinner bag that's absolutely fantastic, but rather expensive. So I checked the ingredients, searched scampi recipes online, and decided to create my own by adding, subtracting, and tweaking all of them. This is my first!!
The shrimp scampi that even those that aren't shrimp lovers will become one! With a slight bold spicy flavor, it will soon be a family-favorite as it is ours. Serve over linguini. I usually add butter and garlic salt tossed in the linguini.
This shrimp scampi is transformed into a keto meal by using shirataki noodles. I like to double the amount of crushed red chiles for an extra kick! This will make 3 lunch-sized portions or 2 dinner-sized portions. Grate some Parmesan cheese on top before serving, if desired.
I've been buying a well known frozen dinner bag that's absolutely fantastic, but rather expensive. So I checked the ingredients, searched scampi recipes online, and decided to create my own by adding, subtracting, and tweaking all of them. This is my first!!
This shrimp scampi is transformed into a keto meal by using shirataki noodles. I like to double the amount of crushed red chiles for an extra kick! This will make 3 lunch-sized portions or 2 dinner-sized portions. Grate some Parmesan cheese on top before serving, if desired.
This is a very elegant dish good for a nice simple meal. Tasty and pretty enough for company, but my husband and I enjoy it as a nice weekend meal. The brining of the shrimp takes the longest, but is very easy and improves the taste and texture of the shrimp.
I've probably been making this recipe since I got it from my Mom in about 1985. I have no idea where she got the recipe from. I've been changing it over the years, and now I call it my own. When we started dating back in 1997, my husband would every now and then order shrimp scampi at a restaurant and always regret it afterwards, saying none of them competed with mine. You can vary the amounts of some of the ingredients, like the cayenne and garlic, to suit your taste. That's what I've done here because we like spicy and garlicky. Yum! Serve over angel hair pasta or any pasta of your choosing.
Shrimp scampi is a classic, but decadent dish typically made with lots of butter and served over high-carb pasta or white rice. This version lightens things up a bit and is quick and easy enough for a weeknight meal.