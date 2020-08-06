Shrimp Scampi

Find easy and elegant recipes for shrimp scampi, complete with reviews, videos, and cooking tips.

Staff Picks

Lighter Baked Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp scampi is a classic, but decadent dish typically made with lots of butter and served over high-carb pasta or white rice. This version lightens things up a bit and is quick and easy enough for a weeknight meal.
By lutzflcat

Grilled Scampi

41
Very simple Scampi, but very sweet and tasty.
By NESSY

Shrimp Scampi ala Norelllaura

77
I've been tinkering with scampi recipes for a while and was never quite satisfied until the other night when I created this one. Everyone raved and said I should post it. I hope you enjoy it.
By NORELLLAURA

My Special Shrimp Scampi Florentine

165
This shrimp scampi has the fresh flavors of tomatoes, spinach, and pesto. Serve over rice with hot Italian bread on the side.
By Valerie

Shrimp Scampi with Sun-Dried Tomatoes

5
This shrimp scampi recipe varies from the typical one as there are sun dried tomatoes in the recipe. This is like eye candy when presented in a warmed ramekin dish with some chopped parsley and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese added to the top. Hubby says this is his favorite scampi and better than any he gets at an upscale restaurant.
By PIDGE

Scrumptious Shrimp Scampi Linguine

99
I've been buying a well known frozen dinner bag that's absolutely fantastic, but rather expensive. So I checked the ingredients, searched scampi recipes online, and decided to create my own by adding, subtracting, and tweaking all of them. This is my first!!
By misteme

Spicy Shrimp and Tomato Scampi

30
A twist on shrimp scampi that I threw together for my hungry husband one day, made with things I had in the cupboard. It went over so well that it is a regular at our house now.
By Rachel Timmerman

Shrimp Scampi Lisa-Style

58
The shrimp scampi that even those that aren't shrimp lovers will become one! With a slight bold spicy flavor, it will soon be a family-favorite as it is ours. Serve over linguini. I usually add butter and garlic salt tossed in the linguini.
By knlneal

Keto Shrimp Scampi

This shrimp scampi is transformed into a keto meal by using shirataki noodles. I like to double the amount of crushed red chiles for an extra kick! This will make 3 lunch-sized portions or 2 dinner-sized portions. Grate some Parmesan cheese on top before serving, if desired.
By France C

Shrimp Scampi with Pasta

1175
Try this shrimp scampi recipe served with pasta for the ultimate seafood pasta dish.
By JustJen

Shrimp Scampi with Rice

This recipe for shrimp scampi is served over rice - the perfect side for a delicious sauce.
By Bibi

Shrimp Scampi

1175
A simple but elegant shrimp dish. Combine it with garlic bread and a salad for a delicious dinner.
By RNCOGGINS
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Baked Shrimp Scampi
142
"My family flipped over this meal! I have a new status in their eyes of a great cook, thanks to this great recipe—loved it!" – Jeanie
14 Great Ways to Make Shrimp Scampi
At its most basic, shrimp scampi is shrimp bathed in garlicky butter and blasted under the broiler. So easy, so perfect.
Grilled Shrimp Scampi
Chef John's Best Shrimp Dinner Recipes
Garlic Shrimp Linguine
937
Creamy Shrimp Scampi
112

This shrimp scampi is the closest that I've found to what some of the finest restaurants serve. My husband says it's the best he's ever had.

More Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi with Pasta

1175
Try this shrimp scampi recipe served with pasta for the ultimate seafood pasta dish.
By JustJen

Shrimp Scampi with Rice

This recipe for shrimp scampi is served over rice - the perfect side for a delicious sauce.
By Bibi

Shrimp Scampi

1175
A simple but elegant shrimp dish. Combine it with garlic bread and a salad for a delicious dinner.
By RNCOGGINS

Garlic Shrimp Linguine

937
A dazzlingly simple and delicious recipe. This is an elegant dish to serve drop-in dinner guests.
By STACEYO

Creamy Shrimp Scampi

112
This shrimp scampi is the closest that I've found to what some of the finest restaurants serve. My husband says it's the best he's ever had.
By DonnaT

Parmesan-Crusted Shrimp Scampi with Pasta

147
This Parmesan-crusted shrimp scampi with pasta takes your basic shrimp scampi to the next level! This dish has everything you love about scampi and more.
By Margaritas On The Rocks

Shrimp Scampi Bake

2664
Easy version of this classic with the wonderful 'zip' of Dijon-style mustard.
By Kimber

Garlic Shrimp Scampi

490
A family pleaser for years! The more garlic the better for the garlic lovers of the world!
By MLT

Creamy Shrimp Scampi with Half-and-Half

39
Dinner doesn't have to take forever--prove it with this fast and delicious shrimp scampi recipe.
By thedailygourmet

Scrumptious Shrimp Scampi Linguine

99
I've been buying a well known frozen dinner bag that's absolutely fantastic, but rather expensive. So I checked the ingredients, searched scampi recipes online, and decided to create my own by adding, subtracting, and tweaking all of them. This is my first!!
By misteme

Garlicky Appetizer Shrimp Scampi

179
Quick, garlicky, and delicious shrimp scampi.
By MARBALET

My Special Shrimp Scampi Florentine

165
This shrimp scampi has the fresh flavors of tomatoes, spinach, and pesto. Serve over rice with hot Italian bread on the side.
By Valerie

Quick and Easy Shrimp Scampi

196
A delicious and quick way to enjoy shrimp - even on a busy weeknight!
By Deborah Corda

Absolutely The Best Shrimp Scampi

336
The best scampi ever. Will melt in your mouth. Serve with a rice pilaf and salad for a wonderful meal.
By Kat

Keto Shrimp Scampi

16
This shrimp scampi is transformed into a keto meal by using shirataki noodles. I like to double the amount of crushed red chiles for an extra kick! This will make 3 lunch-sized portions or 2 dinner-sized portions. Grate some Parmesan cheese on top before serving, if desired.

Penne with Shrimp

377
A light but tasty Italian dish!
By K Douglas

Lemony Garlic Shrimp with Pasta

159
This is a very elegant dish good for a nice simple meal. Tasty and pretty enough for company, but my husband and I enjoy it as a nice weekend meal. The brining of the shrimp takes the longest, but is very easy and improves the taste and texture of the shrimp.
By Dan'ish

Shrimp Scampi with Linguini

100
This recipe results in lots of garlicky shrimp with some white wine and lemon juice.
By janiceliv

Sexy Shrimp Scampi

217
This simple but flavorful Scampi is sure to be a big hit.
By TRAILINDAWG

Baked Shrimp Scampi

142
I've probably been making this recipe since I got it from my Mom in about 1985. I have no idea where she got the recipe from. I've been changing it over the years, and now I call it my own. When we started dating back in 1997, my husband would every now and then order shrimp scampi at a restaurant and always regret it afterwards, saying none of them competed with mine. You can vary the amounts of some of the ingredients, like the cayenne and garlic, to suit your taste. That's what I've done here because we like spicy and garlicky. Yum! Serve over angel hair pasta or any pasta of your choosing.
By WannaBACook

One-Pot Shrimp Scampi Orzo

56
A different take on classic shrimp scampi, this dish is cooked in one pot and is ready in under 45 minutes. Serve with a side salad, if desired.
By Bren

Broiled Shrimp Scampi

64
Here's a recipe that I have made several times for our family. Set your broiler and watch the shrimp closely. The shrimp is done when it turns pink. Do not overcook! Serve with baked potato and salad.
By Randy

Lighter Baked Shrimp Scampi

5
Shrimp scampi is a classic, but decadent dish typically made with lots of butter and served over high-carb pasta or white rice. This version lightens things up a bit and is quick and easy enough for a weeknight meal.

Herbed Shrimp Scampi in a Pouch

6
Quick, easy, and delish! Serve one bundle to each person with some good crusty bread to dip in juices.
By It's A New Day
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com