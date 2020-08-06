Salmon Steak Recipes

Season and cook salmon steaks with these delicious recipes, and find a great sauce or salsa to go on top.

Mango Salsa Salmon

105
This is a delicious and colorful recipe! It's very easy to make and has a nice sweet flavor.
By KASIAN

Parmesan Crusted Salmon

90
A robust crust brings an awesome flavor to this dish!
By Chef Dave

Teriyaki Salmon

174
Salmon is a favorite of my husband. This recipe never fails to be a hit, whether we broil the salmon in the oven or grill it outdoors. Pair it with some homemade teriyaki fried rice to complete your meal.
By Katzmeow

Lemon-Pepper Salmon

197
Simple, tasty and fast! Salmon is sauteed with all ingredients at once, and served over couscous. Great with a spinach salad.
By AMAGICITY

Salmon with Dill

772
This is a simple recipe for salmon fillet or salmon steak. With just a hint of seasoning, you can bring out the delicious taste of the salmon. Serve with tartar sauce and lemon.
By John Bragg

Baked Salmon Steak

29
Something I created myself when trying to figure out what to do with some salmon steaks, spinach, chives, and thyme ended up being very delicious. Serve with sweet potato fries and acorn squash or with your choice of sides.
By MikeG

Salmon with Brown Sugar and Bourbon Glaze

543
This is a simple and delicious way to serve salmon. It is very pretty and good served with brown rice and fresh asparagus.
By DEBOKC

Easy Bake Fish

313
Easy recipe for people who spent so much on the fish they couldn't buy the sauce!
By MOMMY_OUV_2

Grilled Cilantro Salmon

240
Summer is for salmon on the grill! This sensational salmon marinade combines honey, lime, garlic, and cilantro.
By C.BURKS

Grilled Salmon Steaks Italian-Style

19
I wanted to get more fish in our diet, so I experimented with different flavorings for salmon steaks. This combination seemed to always be especially delicious with a risotto and vegetable side.
By Wolfman's Bro

Lime-Marinated Grilled Salmon

121
The fresh lime juice and mustard add a nice tang to this moist and flaky grilled salmon. I came up with this marinade after tasting something similar at a friend's house and it is now one of our favorite ways to do fish. You may also use other firm fish steaks instead of salmon; halibut, tuna and swordfish all work well.
By whodunitrdr
Grilled Salmon with Avocado Dip

233
This dip fits perfectly with grilled salmon. Serve with rice. Greek style yogurt is a bit more sour than regular plain yogurt.
By Carolin
Inspiration and Ideas

Mango Salsa Salmon
105
"Beautiful and delicious! I seasoned the salmon steaks with salt and pepper, and added chopped jalapeño to the salsa. I look forward to having this again!" – Paniolo Girl
Salmon Sarciado
30
Use salmon, tilapia, or cod in this easy Pinoy recipe that has a tomato-based sauce with onion and garlic. Serve with rice.
Grilled Salmon Steaks with Savory Blueberry Sauce
102
Salmon with Fruit Salsa
80

Baked salmon and fruit salsa with a spicy kick. Serve over rice.

More Salmon Steak Recipes

Salmon Sarciado

30
Use salmon, tilapia, or cod in this easy Pinoy recipe that has a tomato-based sauce with onion and garlic. Serve with rice.
By lola

Grilled Salmon Steaks with Savory Blueberry Sauce

102
Salmon and blueberries deliciously combine in this summer dish.
By JAYDA

Salmon with Fruit Salsa

80
Baked salmon and fruit salsa with a spicy kick. Serve over rice.
By Tawnea

Paper Salmon

52
A tasty and clean way to bake salmon! Serve in paper with buttered new potatoes. Yummy!
By Karen

Broiled Salmon with Lemon-Dill Sauce

This easy-to-make broiled salmon recipe is good for even non-fish eaters.
By Rick Janssen

Poached Salmon with Lemon Dill Sauce

A light poached salmon dish with an amazing, easy sauce.
By Keanay

Maple BBQ Salmon Steaks

I ran out of salmon marinade one day and threw maple syrup and BBQ sauce together to come up with this recipe. It's great served with potatoes or acorn squash!
By Dancer109

Steamed Salmon and Vegetables

I studied abroad and didn't have an oven. Since I usually bake salmon and didn't have an oven, I had to get creative with the stove and came up with this steamed version.
By Jace

Grilled Salmon Steaks with Spicy Chile Pesto

Really easy, delicious recipe I found in a barbeque cookbook I had years ago. The cookbook is lost, but here's the recipe.
By eric brockman
