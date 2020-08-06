Salmon Steak Recipes

Salmon is a favorite of my husband. This recipe never fails to be a hit, whether we broil the salmon in the oven or grill it outdoors. Pair it with some homemade teriyaki fried rice to complete your meal.
Something I created myself when trying to figure out what to do with some salmon steaks, spinach, chives, and thyme ended up being very delicious. Serve with sweet potato fries and acorn squash or with your choice of sides.
The fresh lime juice and mustard add a nice tang to this moist and flaky grilled salmon. I came up with this marinade after tasting something similar at a friend's house and it is now one of our favorite ways to do fish. You may also use other firm fish steaks instead of salmon; halibut, tuna and swordfish all work well.
