Salmon Fillet Recipes

Salmon fillets can make dinner prep quick and easy. Browse recipes for grilled salmon fillets, broiled salmon fillets, pan seared salmon, and more.

Grilled Salmon I

A simple soy sauce and brown sugar marinade, with hints of lemon and garlic, are the perfect salty-sweet complement to rich salmon fillets. Even my 9 year old loves this recipe!
By tinamenina

Lemon Rosemary Salmon

445
This is the perfect romantic dinner for two when served with an Oregon Pinot Noir, crusty bread, wild rice, and salad.
By CHEDDAR97005

Fast Salmon with a Ginger Glaze

201
This glaze is really wonderful on salmon, but equally delicious on swordfish, halibut, tuna, or any other firm, full-flavored fish.
By Chef John

Paleo Pecan-Maple Salmon

93
This recipe is not only easy but healthy and tasty! Paleo, gluten-free and dairy-free!
By Health Nut

Chef John's Baked Lemon Pepper Salmon

95
You don't need the broiler to make great salmon fillets. A hot oven can produce tender, moist, flaky meat every time. This recipe uses lots of lemon juice and black pepper.
By Chef John

Salmon Fillets with Creamy Dill

498
A family recipe for how Alaskans make a delicious salmon dish. Use king, red, or silver salmon. Serve with wild rice!
By JessieD

Big Ray's Lemony Grilled Salmon Fillets with Dill Sauce

5
Grilled lemons add a smoky tartness to a butter sauce made to enjoy with grilled salmon. A touch of dill adds a fresh, clean finish. Make sure to use fresh dill; it really makes a difference!
By bfr610

How to Get Perfectly Seared Salmon Fillets Every Time

It's not about a special tool, not how long to cook each side, or the right way to flip. It actually happens before you even turn on your stove.
By Hannah Klinger

Curry Salmon with Mango

6
Curried salmon with mango is best served immediately. Enjoy!
By Utonah Ruiz
Tomato-Basil Salmon Fillets
"Excellent! The layers of ingredients made for a very pretty dish. The salmon is so tender, moist and juicy!" – OkinawanPrincess
Red Pepper Baked Salmon and Pasta
197
"We found this recipe so flavorful, easy, and healthy as written we knew it was a keeper right away!" – Keeli
How to Smoke Salmon, Step by Step
Chef John's Broiled Salmon Fillets
288
Blackened Salmon Fillets

Salmon with Brown Sugar Glaze

977
This is my favorite recipe! I make this way too often. It's quick and easy! I serve this with rice and broccoli.
By Tamara

Super Simple Salmon

605
This is a very simple but delicious way to prepare fresh salmon using just a few ingredients from your pantry.
By Angela

Best Salmon Bake

38
Fresh salmon fillets topped with red tomatoes and chopped green onions is the perfect quick, easy, and delicious dinner for two!
By MAGGIE1205

Blackened Salmon Fillets

1137
Fire up succulent salmon with an exciting blend of Cajun-style spices!
By JEFF CALKINS

Air-Fried Bang Bang Salmon

5
Easy, fast, and tasty! These tender, air-fried salmon fillets are full of subtly sweet and spicy flavor. Serve with rice and a green vegetable for the perfect healthy dinner.
By NicoleMcmom

Baked Dijon Salmon

3603
This is a wonderful way to prepare fresh salmon fillets in the oven. Be sure to make extra, your family will be begging for more!
By Esmee Williams

Cedar Planked Salmon

799
This is a dish my brother prepared for me in Seattle. It is by far the best salmon I've ever eaten. I like to serve it with an Asian-inspired rice and roasted asparagus.
By Wendy Freeman-More

Easy, No-Mess Baked Salmon

7
This is an easy, no-mess, no-cleanup recipe that tastes delicious! If I don't feel like scrubbing a lot of pans after dinner, I just throw this in the oven next to some rice and vegetables, or just throw it over some lettuce and tomatoes for a nice salad, and my husband thinks I was cooking for hours! People will think you put a ton of effort into this fancy entree.
By N. Adams

Baked Salmon II

3257
This is a great recipe for beginners! This was my first time making fish and it was a hit. Even my 9 year old daughter who wouldn't dream of eating fish EVER had half of my portion!
By LADYBLADE

Baked Salmon in Foil

28
A delicious recipe for salmon in foil - I bought a really large piece of wild salmon and made this when we had guests. Very little prep and the fish came out wonderfully.
By barbara

Balsamic-Glazed Salmon Fillets

1581
A glaze featuring balsamic vinegar, garlic, honey, white wine and Dijon mustard makes baked salmon fillets extraordinary.
By ISYBEL

Baked Salmon Fillets Dijon

1488
Delicious baked salmon coated with Dijon-style mustard and seasoned bread crumbs, and topped with butter.
By CHRISTYJ
Pan Seared Salmon I

256
Simply seasoned with salt and pepper, these salmon fillets are pan seared with capers, and garnished with slices of lemon.
By Noreen421

Melt-in-Your-Mouth Broiled Salmon

235
Fresh salmon with butter and herbs melts in your mouth; it's truly the best. Serve it with wild rice pilaf and fresh string beans.
By Deborah Swanson

Salmon with Lemon and Dill

818
This is a wonderful (and easy) recipe I got from my Aunt. The flavors of lemon and dill really complement the fish. I like to use wild Alaskan salmon for this recipe, but any salmon will work. I usually don't measure, so these are all estimates. Play with the ingredients to suit your own tastes!
By Michelle Ramey
Parchment Baked Salmon

83
Salmon baked in parchment paper is the best way to steam in great taste.
By tiger77

Cajun Air Fryer Salmon

27
Full of flavor with a hint of sweetness, this moist and delicious salmon is ready in under 10 minutes! You may want to add salt before serving if you are using an unsalted Cajun seasoning. I like to use a Misto® sprayer with my own oil, but feel free to use regular cooking spray. For best results, use center-cut fillets that are about an inch thick.
By France C

Air-Fried Frozen Salmon

From your freezer to dinner plates, these flaky, moist, and tender air-fried salmon fillets are ready in just about 15 minutes.
By NicoleMcmom

Salmon and Shrimp Cakes

33
This is a tasty and different salmon dish that you will definitely enjoy!!
By Kelly

Mediterranean Salmon

256
This is a great recipe for salmon incorporating Mediterranean ingredients and spices. Everyone I've made this for loved it!!
By ARIEL1O1

Air Fryer Salmon for One

1
Did you know an air fryer can do more than just crisp and lend a healthier version of fried food? I decided to cook salmon in mine, and was amazed by the results! Serve with vegetables and rice pilaf if desired.
By thedailygourmet

Sweet Glazed Salmon

34
This recipe is the most delicious salmon recipe, easy to prepare and very refreshing. Everyone that ate this dish loved it. I made this recipe, and it is easily my favorite.
By Leeves
