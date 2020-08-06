Salmon Fillet Recipes

Staff Picks Grilled Salmon I
A simple soy sauce and brown sugar marinade, with hints of lemon and garlic, are the perfect salty-sweet complement to rich salmon fillets. Even my 9 year old loves this recipe!
Lemon Rosemary Salmon
This is the perfect romantic dinner for two when served with an Oregon Pinot Noir, crusty bread, wild rice, and salad.
Fast Salmon with a Ginger Glaze
This glaze is really wonderful on salmon, but equally delicious on swordfish, halibut, tuna, or any other firm, full-flavored fish.
Chef John's Baked Lemon Pepper Salmon
You don't need the broiler to make great salmon fillets. A hot oven can produce tender, moist, flaky meat every time. This recipe uses lots of lemon juice and black pepper.
Inspiration and Ideas Tomato-Basil Salmon Fillets
"Excellent! The layers of ingredients made for a very pretty dish. The salmon is so tender, moist and juicy!" – OkinawanPrincess
Red Pepper Baked Salmon and Pasta
"We found this recipe so flavorful, easy, and healthy as written we knew it was a keeper right away!" – Keeli
Super Simple Salmon
This is a very simple but delicious way to prepare fresh salmon using just a few ingredients from your pantry.
Best Salmon Bake
Fresh salmon fillets topped with red tomatoes and chopped green onions is the perfect quick, easy, and delicious dinner for two!
Air-Fried Bang Bang Salmon
Easy, fast, and tasty! These tender, air-fried salmon fillets are full of subtly sweet and spicy flavor. Serve with rice and a green vegetable for the perfect healthy dinner.
Baked Dijon Salmon
This is a wonderful way to prepare fresh salmon fillets in the oven. Be sure to make extra, your family will be begging for more!
Cedar Planked Salmon
This is a dish my brother prepared for me in Seattle. It is by far the best salmon I've ever eaten. I like to serve it with an Asian-inspired rice and roasted asparagus.
Easy, No-Mess Baked Salmon
This is an easy, no-mess, no-cleanup recipe that tastes delicious! If I don't feel like scrubbing a lot of pans after dinner, I just throw this in the oven next to some rice and vegetables, or just throw it over some lettuce and tomatoes for a nice salad, and my husband thinks I was cooking for hours! People will think you put a ton of effort into this fancy entree.
Baked Salmon II
This is a great recipe for beginners! This was my first time making fish and it was a hit. Even my 9 year old daughter who wouldn't dream of eating fish EVER had half of my portion!
Baked Salmon in Foil
A delicious recipe for salmon in foil - I bought a really large piece of wild salmon and made this when we had guests. Very little prep and the fish came out wonderfully.
Balsamic-Glazed Salmon Fillets
A glaze featuring balsamic vinegar, garlic, honey, white wine and Dijon mustard makes baked salmon fillets extraordinary.
Baked Salmon Fillets Dijon
Delicious baked salmon coated with Dijon-style mustard and seasoned bread crumbs, and topped with butter.
Pan Seared Salmon I
Simply seasoned with salt and pepper, these salmon fillets are pan seared with capers, and garnished with slices of lemon.
Salmon with Lemon and Dill
This is a wonderful (and easy) recipe I got from my Aunt. The flavors of lemon and dill really complement the fish. I like to use wild Alaskan salmon for this recipe, but any salmon will work. I usually don't measure, so these are all estimates. Play with the ingredients to suit your own tastes!
Cajun Air Fryer Salmon
Full of flavor with a hint of sweetness, this moist and delicious salmon is ready in under 10 minutes! You may want to add salt before serving if you are using an unsalted Cajun seasoning. I like to use a Misto® sprayer with my own oil, but feel free to use regular cooking spray. For best results, use center-cut fillets that are about an inch thick.
Air-Fried Frozen Salmon
From your freezer to dinner plates, these flaky, moist, and tender air-fried salmon fillets are ready in just about 15 minutes.
Mediterranean Salmon
This is a great recipe for salmon incorporating Mediterranean ingredients and spices. Everyone I've made this for loved it!!
Air Fryer Salmon for One
Did you know an air fryer can do more than just crisp and lend a healthier version of fried food? I decided to cook salmon in mine, and was amazed by the results! Serve with vegetables and rice pilaf if desired.
Sweet Glazed Salmon
This recipe is the most delicious salmon recipe, easy to prepare and very refreshing. Everyone that ate this dish loved it. I made this recipe, and it is easily my favorite.
