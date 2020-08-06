Smoked Salmon Recipes

Alder Plank Smoked Salmon

Rating: 4.78 stars 18

This smoked salmon derives its flavor from Alder wood planks. I get these planks at the local lumber yard. Be sure you tell whoever helps you that you are cooking salmon on the wood so that you do not get any creosote wood or other treated wood. Also, make sure you know what plank size will fit in your smoker before you go to get the wood. This salmon will come out very moist and smoky, so be prepared for some of the best smoked fish you've ever eaten!