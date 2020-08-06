Smoked Salmon Recipes

See how cooks like you make smoked salmon chowder, smoked salmon pastas and spreads, and find ways to smoke salmon at home.

The Best Smoked Salmon Spread

147
The perfect way to stretch pricey smoked salmon: Here, it's crumbled in cream cheese with fresh herbs and seasonings.
By Jay

Alder Plank Smoked Salmon

18
This smoked salmon derives its flavor from Alder wood planks. I get these planks at the local lumber yard. Be sure you tell whoever helps you that you are cooking salmon on the wood so that you do not get any creosote wood or other treated wood. Also, make sure you know what plank size will fit in your smoker before you go to get the wood. This salmon will come out very moist and smoky, so be prepared for some of the best smoked fish you've ever eaten!
By Smokin' Ron

Smoked Salmon Sushi Roll

109
A very basic and easy way to make sushi rolls.
By Vivian Lee

Smoked Salmon Alfredo Sauce

92
Can be served with fettuccine, linguine, or penne.
By Jennifer Meakings

How to Smoke Salmon

Smoking salmon can be a slow-moving process, but it's well worth the effort.
By Leslie Kelly

Smoked Salmon Vodka Cream Sauce

76
A rich and creamy sauce that will complement your favorite pasta. Easy to double or triple if you need more than two servings' worth. Serve with your favorite pasta.
By Fatima

Smoked Salmon Pizza

This is a winning combination of foods! If you love salmon and pizza, you're sure to love this quick simple fix!
By Melissa Harrington

Smoked Salmon Dill Eggs Benedict

48
Despite the absence of the traditional hollandaise sauce, this smoked salmon eggs benedict is really, really good.
By Chef John

Smoked Salmon Frittata

A delicious Pacific Northwest recipe made with smoked salmon and cream cheese. Garnish with fresh herbs or avocado slices for a beautiful presentation.
By DEBBIST

Salmon Wraps

Salmon wraps are a popular appetizer for kids and adults. Small bite-sized portions make them easy to enjoy at cocktail parties.
By tiger77

Mimi's Smoked Salmon Chowder

My sister made this recipe when we were camping in a rustic cabin on the Strait of Juan de Fuca running between Vancouver Island and Washington's Olympic peninsula. It's very, very warming and delicious.
By hils

Smoked Salmon Pasta Salad

29
Fusilli pasta is fancied up with delicious pieces of smoked salmon and cucumber, which can be made in no time! I like to spice mine up with a dash of cayenne pepper.
By kate
Creamy Smoked Salmon Pasta
"This was quick and easy, but tasted like I worked hard on it. I used fresh mushrooms and garlic. I will make this one again!" – Brenda
Top-Rated Salmon Recipes Ready in 30 Minutes or Less
Salmon is so versatile: Bake, broil, or grill it; smoke, poach, or add it to stews; form it into fish cakes or burgers; add it to salads.
Make-Ahead Smoked Salmon Spread
Everything Bagel Chaffle with Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese
4
Smoked Salmon Pinwheels
14
Savory Puff Pastry Tart with Smoked Salmon
Creamy Smoked Salmon Pasta
240

This is a lighter version of pasta carbonara. For people who want the flavor but not the bacon, smoked salmon is the perfect substitute!

Smoked Salmon Spread

259
A delicious and easy spread that always gets many compliments. Serve it with somewhat bland crackers to taste the smoked salmon. You can add some chopped capers for more flavor, if needed. I usually serve this on a nice plate and put the spread in a mold before serving.
By wahine

Cucumber Cups with Dill Cream and Smoked Salmon

38
Classic combos are classic because the flavors go well together! Dill, cucumber, and smoked fish are combined with a bit of lemon to perk things up. Small pieces of smoked trout would be a good substitute for the salmon in this pretty, easy, no-cook hors d'oeuvre. Cucumber cups can be assembled and kept chilled in an airtight container 1 day ahead of time.
By RuthE

Smoked Salmon Quiche

32
Quiche quickly became my specialty. If you like smoked salmon, this dish will both surprise you and impress your guests. Best served with Caesar salad.
By Jaded

Smoked Salmon Poke Bowl

1
The best thing about making poke bowls is the ability to customize toppings around the main ingredient. In this case, it's smoked salmon. The smoked salmon is marinated with six ingredients for only 30 to 45 minutes, so you'll have dinner ready in a jiff.
By Diana71

9 Smoked Salmon Salad Recipes for Quick, Healthy Meals

Smoked salmon turns simple salads into crowd-pleasing seafood appetizers, healthy lunches, and satisfying main dishes.
By Ita Mac Airt

Mom's Smoked Salmon Fried Rice

37
This colorful, delicious, and wholesome dish will have your family begging for more--or it does at least in our family. It's amazingly easy to make, and will be on your table in minutes!
By Annie Y

Salmon and Spinach Fettuccine

193
Inspired by my favorite local Italian restaurant's secret recipe. After some trial and error, I think I have it. Creamy Alfredo sauce and salmon complement each other well. Spinach adds great color.
By Shane Roberts

Eggs Benedict with Salmon

59
Smoked salmon and rye bread add a new twist to the traditional eggs Benedict. Sauce can be set aside at room temp for up to one hour. When ready to serve, reheat gently in double boiler.
By dakota kelly

Easy Smoked Salmon Pasta

43
A really quick, easy sauce for 'pasta asciutta,' which means 'dry pasta.' It's not a dish over-loaded with sauce, but one that appreciates the simple smokiness of good smoked salmon. Serve sprinkled with some Parmesan or garnished with some parsley. This is not a creamy, thick sauce. Just one that really brings out the simple, yet fantastic flavors of smoked salmon. Enjoy!
By Rosie Liao

Smoked Salmon Mousse

119
This is a great way to serve a gourmet treat to your guests. Spread it on your favorite crackers, bread, veggies -- whatever you like. It's great inside savory tuile shells.
By Rob

Spicy Crunchy Salmon Roll with Avocado

Instead of ordering takeout, try your hand at homemade sushi with this recipe for spicy sushi rolls made with smoked salmon and avocado.
By thedailygourmet

Tasty Salmon Spread

8
This salmon spread has a delicious flavor and is wonderful with bread, crackers, or bagels!
By Kim H

Smoked Salmon Pesto Pasta

78
A rich, tasty recipe that's so simple to make!
By Alicia
