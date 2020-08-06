Smoked Salmon Recipes

This smoked salmon derives its flavor from Alder wood planks. I get these planks at the local lumber yard. Be sure you tell whoever helps you that you are cooking salmon on the wood so that you do not get any creosote wood or other treated wood. Also, make sure you know what plank size will fit in your smoker before you go to get the wood. This salmon will come out very moist and smoky, so be prepared for some of the best smoked fish you've ever eaten!
My sister made this recipe when we were camping in a rustic cabin on the Strait of Juan de Fuca running between Vancouver Island and Washington's Olympic peninsula. It's very, very warming and delicious.
A delicious and easy spread that always gets many compliments. Serve it with somewhat bland crackers to taste the smoked salmon. You can add some chopped capers for more flavor, if needed. I usually serve this on a nice plate and put the spread in a mold before serving.
Classic combos are classic because the flavors go well together! Dill, cucumber, and smoked fish are combined with a bit of lemon to perk things up. Small pieces of smoked trout would be a good substitute for the salmon in this pretty, easy, no-cook hors d'oeuvre. Cucumber cups can be assembled and kept chilled in an airtight container 1 day ahead of time.
The best thing about making poke bowls is the ability to customize toppings around the main ingredient. In this case, it's smoked salmon. The smoked salmon is marinated with six ingredients for only 30 to 45 minutes, so you'll have dinner ready in a jiff.
A really quick, easy sauce for 'pasta asciutta,' which means 'dry pasta.' It's not a dish over-loaded with sauce, but one that appreciates the simple smokiness of good smoked salmon. Serve sprinkled with some Parmesan or garnished with some parsley. This is not a creamy, thick sauce. Just one that really brings out the simple, yet fantastic flavors of smoked salmon. Enjoy!