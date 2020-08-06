Baked Salmon Recipes

This is the best and most delicious salmon recipe, and very easy to prepare. I love maple in everything and put this together one night. My husband totally loved it; he did not like salmon that much until he had this.
This is a wonderful (and easy) recipe I got from my Aunt. The flavors of lemon and dill really complement the fish. I like to use wild Alaskan salmon for this recipe, but any salmon will work. I usually don't measure, so these are all estimates. Play with the ingredients to suit your own tastes!
Delicate salmon with a crunchy topping is paired with tender potatoes and broccoli drizzled with a sweet and spicy mustard glaze in this simple, 30-minute sheet pan dinner. The whole family will love the indulgent taste of this nutritious meal!
Make ordinary salmon extra special by topping it with a pistachio crust. You can have it on the table in under 30 minutes for a quick weeknight meal or a dinner party for guests. Serve with a chilled glass of Sauvignon Blanc.
This is an easy, no-mess, no-cleanup recipe that tastes delicious! If I don't feel like scrubbing a lot of pans after dinner, I just throw this in the oven next to some rice and vegetables, or just throw it over some lettuce and tomatoes for a nice salad, and my husband thinks I was cooking for hours! People will think you put a ton of effort into this fancy entree.
Of all the recipes I make, this one is my husband's favorite for salmon. It's made with panko, or Japanese bread crumbs, which are very light and crunchy, mixed with Parmesan cheese. It's baked in the oven until the panko is nice and toasted.