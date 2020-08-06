Baked Salmon Recipes

Whether it's breaded and crisp-topped or gently baked in foil, baked salmon makes a  delicious and simple dinner that everyone will love.

Staff Picks

Maple Salmon

This is the best and most delicious salmon recipe, and very easy to prepare. I love maple in everything and put this together one night. My husband totally loved it; he did not like salmon that much until he had this.
By STARFLOWER

How to Bake Salmon 
Baked salmon is easy enough to serve on a weeknight, but so elegant you'll want to serve it to company on the weekend too.
By Melanie Fincher

Easy 5-Ingredient Roasted Salmon

Moist and tender salmon with a slightly sweet and salty crust—it's the perfect bite! This recipe is easy and a nice choice to serve for guests who aren't used to eating salmon.
By NicoleMcmom

Best Salmon Bake

Salmon fillets topped with chopped tomato and green onion, and baked in the oven to perfection for a deliciously quick and simple dinner for any occasion.
By MAGGIE1205

Baked Dijon Salmon

3603
This is a wonderful way to prepare fresh salmon fillets in the oven. Be sure to make extra, your family will be begging for more!
By Esmee Williams

Salmon with Lemon and Dill

818
This is a wonderful (and easy) recipe I got from my Aunt. The flavors of lemon and dill really complement the fish. I like to use wild Alaskan salmon for this recipe, but any salmon will work. I usually don't measure, so these are all estimates. Play with the ingredients to suit your own tastes!
By Michelle Ramey
Sponsored By MyPlate

Chef John's Baked Lemon Pepper Salmon

You don't need the broiler to make great salmon fillets. A hot oven can produce tender, moist, flaky meat every time. This recipe uses lots of lemon juice and black pepper.
By Chef John

Hoisin-Glazed Salmon

A spicy hoisin sauce gives this sweet and spicy salmon an Asian flair!
By Lisa Arlotti

Sheet Pan Salmon and Bell Pepper Dinner

11
An easy recipe for a quick dinner for weeknights with salmon, bell peppers, parsley, and lemon that is ready in about 30 minutes. I usually serve it with rice.
By barbara

Balsamic-Glazed Salmon Fillets

A glaze featuring balsamic vinegar, garlic, honey, white wine and Dijon mustard makes baked salmon fillets extraordinary.
By ISYBEL

Carly's Salmon En Papillote (In Paper)

Moist, delicious, almost fool-proof salmon. This salmon is wrapped in parchment paper and steamed in the oven. No fishy taste in your mouth, no fishy smell in your house. Just a delicious meal.
By carly

Tomato Basil Salmon

This quick salmon dish is perfect for a weeknight dinner. Serve with a side of sauteed spinach and a glass of pinot noir.
By CHEDDAR97005
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

10 Top-Rated Salmon Recipes Inspired by the Mediterranean Diet
Explore our most hearty and healthy Mediterranean-inspired salmon dishes, featuring grilled Mediterranean salmon foil parcels, salmon piccata with capers, Greek-style baked salmon, and more.
21 Top-Rated Salmon Recipes Ready in 30 Minutes or Less
Salmon has it all — it's simple to prepare, delicious, and healthy. These top-rated salmon recipes are ready in 30 minutes or less.
7 Sheet Pan Salmon Recipes for Busy Weeknights
The Best Healthy Baked Salmon Recipes
Easy, No-Mess Baked Salmon
Super Easy Salmon Cakes
118
Maple Salmon
5587

This is the best and most delicious salmon recipe, and very easy to prepare. I love maple in everything and put this together one night. My husband totally loved it; he did not like salmon that much until he had this.

More Baked Salmon Recipes

How to Bake Salmon 
Baked salmon is easy enough to serve on a weeknight, but so elegant you'll want to serve it to company on the weekend too.
By Melanie Fincher

Maple Salmon

5587
This is the best and most delicious salmon recipe, and very easy to prepare. I love maple in everything and put this together one night. My husband totally loved it; he did not like salmon that much until he had this.
By STARFLOWER

Easy 5-Ingredient Roasted Salmon

Moist and tender salmon with a slightly sweet and salty crust—it's the perfect bite! This recipe is easy and a nice choice to serve for guests who aren't used to eating salmon.
By NicoleMcmom

Best Salmon Bake

37
Salmon fillets topped with chopped tomato and green onion, and baked in the oven to perfection for a deliciously quick and simple dinner for any occasion.
By MAGGIE1205

Baked Salmon Fillets Dijon

1488
Delicious baked salmon coated with Dijon-style mustard and seasoned bread crumbs, and topped with butter.
By CHRISTYJ
Sponsored By MyPlate

Baked Dijon Salmon

3603
This is a wonderful way to prepare fresh salmon fillets in the oven. Be sure to make extra, your family will be begging for more!
By Esmee Williams

Baked Salmon II

3256
This is a great recipe for beginners! This was my first time making fish and it was a hit. Even my 9 year old daughter who wouldn't dream of eating fish EVER had half of my portion!
By LADYBLADE

Baked Salmon in Foil

28
A delicious recipe for salmon in foil - I bought a really large piece of wild salmon and made this when we had guests. Very little prep and the fish came out wonderfully.
By barbara

Balsamic-Glazed Salmon Fillets

1581
A glaze featuring balsamic vinegar, garlic, honey, white wine and Dijon mustard makes baked salmon fillets extraordinary.
By ISYBEL

Parchment Baked Salmon

83
Salmon baked in parchment paper is the best way to steam in great taste.
By tiger77

Salmon with Lemon and Dill

818
This is a wonderful (and easy) recipe I got from my Aunt. The flavors of lemon and dill really complement the fish. I like to use wild Alaskan salmon for this recipe, but any salmon will work. I usually don't measure, so these are all estimates. Play with the ingredients to suit your own tastes!
By Michelle Ramey
Sponsored By MyPlate

Lemon Rosemary Salmon

445
This is the perfect romantic dinner for two when served with an Oregon Pinot Noir, crusty bread, wild rice, and salad.
By CHEDDAR97005

Sheet Pan Salmon and Bell Pepper Dinner

11
An easy recipe for a quick dinner for weeknights with salmon, bell peppers, parsley, and lemon that is ready in about 30 minutes. I usually serve it with rice.
By barbara

Salmon Loaf

187
Salmon, cracker crumbs, milk, egg and butter, baked into a loaf.
By Gloria

Salmon with Brown Sugar Glaze

975
This is my favorite recipe! I make this way too often. It's quick and easy! I serve this with rice and broccoli.
By Tamara

Everything Salmon Sheet Pan Dinner

1
Delicate salmon with a crunchy topping is paired with tender potatoes and broccoli drizzled with a sweet and spicy mustard glaze in this simple, 30-minute sheet pan dinner. The whole family will love the indulgent taste of this nutritious meal!
By NicoleMcmom

Chef John's Baked Lemon Pepper Salmon

93
You don't need the broiler to make great salmon fillets. A hot oven can produce tender, moist, flaky meat every time. This recipe uses lots of lemon juice and black pepper.
By Chef John

Super Easy Salmon Cakes

118
This recipe is a great way to used canned or leftover salmon, and is easily adapted to include whatever spices you like.
By Marianna

Pistachio-Crusted Salmon

39
Make ordinary salmon extra special by topping it with a pistachio crust. You can have it on the table in under 30 minutes for a quick weeknight meal or a dinner party for guests. Serve with a chilled glass of Sauvignon Blanc.
By France C

Easy, No-Mess Baked Salmon

6
This is an easy, no-mess, no-cleanup recipe that tastes delicious! If I don't feel like scrubbing a lot of pans after dinner, I just throw this in the oven next to some rice and vegetables, or just throw it over some lettuce and tomatoes for a nice salad, and my husband thinks I was cooking for hours! People will think you put a ton of effort into this fancy entree.
By N. Adams

Hoisin-Glazed Salmon

142
A spicy hoisin sauce gives this sweet and spicy salmon an Asian flair!
By Lisa Arlotti

Carly's Salmon En Papillote (In Paper)

37
Moist, delicious, almost fool-proof salmon. This salmon is wrapped in parchment paper and steamed in the oven. No fishy taste in your mouth, no fishy smell in your house. Just a delicious meal.
By carly

Tomato Basil Salmon

281
This quick salmon dish is perfect for a weeknight dinner. Serve with a side of sauteed spinach and a glass of pinot noir.
By CHEDDAR97005

Panko Parmesan Salmon

26
Of all the recipes I make, this one is my husband's favorite for salmon. It's made with panko, or Japanese bread crumbs, which are very light and crunchy, mixed with Parmesan cheese. It's baked in the oven until the panko is nice and toasted.
By Dianne
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com