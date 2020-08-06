Crisps and Crumbles Recipes

They go by the names crisps, crumbles, and buckles, but we all know them as the easiest, family-friendliest ways to transform fruit into dessert.

The Ultimate Berry Crumble

I don't tack the word ultimate onto just any recipe. This berry well may be my favorite summer dessert, with the perfect balance of sweet and tart, tender and crisp, fruit and crumble. Some ice cream on the side is highly recommended.
By Chef John

Cherry Crisp

A truly incredible dessert! It's just soooo good and really easy to make. Everyone always raves about it and asks me for the recipe when I make it. Wonderful served with whipped topping or ice cream. Great for vegans!
By Holly

Blueberry Crisp II

The mayonnaise adds a little tang to this delightful fresh blueberry crisp. It's really delicious.
By ESCAPETONH

Plum Crisp

A tangy plum dessert I've made for years to make use of all that midsummer fruit from my tree. Try it with vanilla ice cream. It's a favorite with or without!
By Donna

Strawberry-Rhubarb Buckle

Growing up in Wisconsin, we had a patch of rhubarb growing in our backyard, and I loved all of the delicious desserts my Mom would make when it was in season. This recipe is my spin on her strawberry-rhubarb cake. Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of sweetened whipped cream, if desired.
By Kim's Cooking Now

Mom's Peach Crisp

My mom and I would often make this yummy and easy peach crisp using her home-canned peaches when I was little.
By Stephanie

Air Fryer Strawberry Crisp

This strawberry crisp comes together in no time at all. With strawberries in season this is the perfect summer dessert. Top with ice cream or with a dollop of whipped cream, if desired.
By Yoly

What Is the Difference Between a Cobbler, Crisp, and Crumble? 
What's really in a name? Let's investigate.
By Melanie Fincher

Chef John's Rhubarb Crisp

If you've never tried rhubarb before, this is the recipe for you. The sweet, crisp topping taking the edge off the tart, tangy fruit, both benefiting from a creamy scoop of vanilla ice cream. This is a great, old-fashioned American dessert. You can substitute all-purpose flour for the whole wheat flour.
By Chef John

Apple Crisp II

A simple dessert that's great served with ice cream.
By Diane Kester

Blueberry and Peach Crisp

Juicy, sweet peaches and blueberries with an oat-and-cinnamon topping makes a simply delicious dessert! Top this home-style dessert with vanilla or cinnamon ice cream.
By Meg&Mom

Fresh Apricot Crisp

Quick recipe that can use just about any fruit.
By Miriam
Apple Oatmeal Crisp

Its easy to make, one bowl and no mess. This has been handed down from my grandmother and I would like to share it with you.
By Dave Behnke

Cherry Crisp

A truly incredible dessert! It's just soooo good and really easy to make. Everyone always raves about it and asks me for the recipe when I make it. Wonderful served with whipped topping or ice cream. Great for vegans!
By Holly

Blueberry Buckle

I make this at least twice when blueberries are in season. Makes a great coffeecake or dessert.
By JBS BOX

Air Fryer Apple Crisp with Oatmeal Streusel

Air fry your apple crisp for a super crispy oatmeal streusel topping and a soft and moist apple center. Top with ice cream or whipped cream and caramel sauce, or eat it straight out of your air fryer.
By Yoly

Apple Crisp III

Easiest apple crisp ever! This is quick and delicious. Enjoy! Recipe should be brown but not burnt -- will make the house smell good while cooking also.
By Carrie

Cherry Crumble

This dessert is great served warm with vanilla ice cream.
By Debbie Rowe

Easy Apple Crisp

Use this easy recipe with leftover apples from the fall or anytime in the year when you want an easy take-along dish or when company arrives at your door unexpectedly!!!! Serve warm with ice cream or whipped topping. You can substitute 2 (21 ounce) cans of apple pie filling for the apples and water.
By Mary

Apple Betty

Everyone always raves about this pie. You don't have to make pie crust! You can control the sweetness by the amount of streusel topping you use.
By Barbara Milam

Slow Cooker Apple Crisp

An easy way to make a wonderful comfort food using those abundant fall apples! Serve with vanilla ice cream.
By Connie V.

Triple Berry Crisp

This is a wonderful berry crisp. I use a triple berry mixture of raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries, but just one works well too! My family loves it! Serve it with whipped cream and it looks great.
By Allrecipes Member
Apple and Pear Crumble

A great dessert that nobody can resist! Tastes great with vanilla ice cream.
By Mel

Apple Cobbler Crumble

This super-easy cobbler is great for unexpected company or spur-of-the-moment cravings. The juice from the fruit cooks out to produce enough moisture to make this cobbler delicious. You can also use fresh peaches instead of apples.
By Scottley

Apple Crumble

This apple crumble is easy to make and works with pears, peaches, or berries as well.
By Danaleigh

Air Fryer Apple Crisp

Nothing screams fall like warm apple crisp! You can use any variety of apples that you like, but I prefer a mixture of tart (Granny Smith or MacIntosh) and sweet (Honeycrisp or Fuji). Using your air fryer is perfect for a small portion! Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, if desired.
By Kim's Cooking Now

Apple Crisp IV

This is a very good recipe for apple crisp made with oatmeal. Serve warm or cold.
By rhonda

Best Apple Crisp Ever

Easy to make and delicious, with a thick, crunchy, cinnamony topping over brown sugar coated apple slices.
By Olga

Apple-Cranberry Crisp

A wonderful combination of apples and fresh cranberries with a crisp, pecan topping.
By PATTON0626

Microwave Apple Crisp

I don't usually like 'baking' with the microwave, but this recipe works great. The topping comes out crispy on top, moist inside, and delicious all around. It's a wonderful dessert that's quick and easy to make. Best served warm with vanilla ice cream or whipped topping.
By Joy

Simple Flourless Apple Crisp

I made this quick and easy, flourless apple crisp to cut out some carbs. I've found that 2 Macintosh and 2 Granny Smith apples work best.
By ybustos

Apple Crisp Cups

A yummy one-biter! Whenever I ask 'what can I bring?' these top the list! Sweet cinnamon-scented apples held in a buttery crispy oatmeal cup and crunchy sweet topping. I like to make sweet treats to share with friends. I came up with this recipe so that I could bake and take apple crisp to share easily with everyone.
By debbie eckstein

Crispiest Apple Crisp

The secret ingredient in this apple crisp is Grape Nuts®. This extremely crispy and crunchy breakfast cereal does some amazing things to your basic oatmeal-based fruit crisp topping mixture.
By Chef John

Minnesota Apple Crisp

The simplest apple crisp recipe proves that less is more when it comes to apples. I grew up with this recipe and it never fails to impress. If you have small casserole dishes, you can make individual serving sizes for the kids. I prefer the slightly tart Haralson apple for this recipe. Top with half-and-half, whipped cream, or ice cream.
By T. Larson

Air Fryer Apple Crumble

An easy recipe with a delicious golden brown crumble. The best part is you don't have to heat up the kitchen or tie up your oven because this crumble is air fried instead of baked. We love this served warm with a scoop of ice cream.
By Yoly

Classic Pear Crisp

Pears and crystallized ginger are baked under a crispy golden oat crust.
By JAYDA
