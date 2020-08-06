Crisps and Crumbles Recipes

I don't tack the word ultimate onto just any recipe. This berry well may be my favorite summer dessert, with the perfect balance of sweet and tart, tender and crisp, fruit and crumble. Some ice cream on the side is highly recommended.
A truly incredible dessert! It's just soooo good and really easy to make. Everyone always raves about it and asks me for the recipe when I make it. Wonderful served with whipped topping or ice cream. Great for vegans!
Growing up in Wisconsin, we had a patch of rhubarb growing in our backyard, and I loved all of the delicious desserts my Mom would make when it was in season. This recipe is my spin on her strawberry-rhubarb cake. Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of sweetened whipped cream, if desired.
If you've never tried rhubarb before, this is the recipe for you. The sweet, crisp topping taking the edge off the tart, tangy fruit, both benefiting from a creamy scoop of vanilla ice cream. This is a great, old-fashioned American dessert. You can substitute all-purpose flour for the whole wheat flour.
Use this easy recipe with leftover apples from the fall or anytime in the year when you want an easy take-along dish or when company arrives at your door unexpectedly!!!! Serve warm with ice cream or whipped topping. You can substitute 2 (21 ounce) cans of apple pie filling for the apples and water.
This is a wonderful berry crisp. I use a triple berry mixture of raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries, but just one works well too! My family loves it! Serve it with whipped cream and it looks great.
This super-easy cobbler is great for unexpected company or spur-of-the-moment cravings. The juice from the fruit cooks out to produce enough moisture to make this cobbler delicious. You can also use fresh peaches instead of apples.
Nothing screams fall like warm apple crisp! You can use any variety of apples that you like, but I prefer a mixture of tart (Granny Smith or MacIntosh) and sweet (Honeycrisp or Fuji). Using your air fryer is perfect for a small portion! Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, if desired.
I don't usually like 'baking' with the microwave, but this recipe works great. The topping comes out crispy on top, moist inside, and delicious all around. It's a wonderful dessert that's quick and easy to make. Best served warm with vanilla ice cream or whipped topping.
A yummy one-biter! Whenever I ask 'what can I bring?' these top the list! Sweet cinnamon-scented apples held in a buttery crispy oatmeal cup and crunchy sweet topping. I like to make sweet treats to share with friends. I came up with this recipe so that I could bake and take apple crisp to share easily with everyone.
The simplest apple crisp recipe proves that less is more when it comes to apples. I grew up with this recipe and it never fails to impress. If you have small casserole dishes, you can make individual serving sizes for the kids. I prefer the slightly tart Haralson apple for this recipe. Top with half-and-half, whipped cream, or ice cream.
An easy recipe with a delicious golden brown crumble. The best part is you don't have to heat up the kitchen or tie up your oven because this crumble is air fried instead of baked. We love this served warm with a scoop of ice cream.