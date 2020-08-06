Restaurant-Style Buffalo Chicken Wings
This is similar to the hot wings recipe served at a popular restaurant chain. If you have ever had them, you have to love them.
Scott's Coast-to-Coast Famous Chicken Wings
Where I'm from, they're just called 'Wings.' I've made this recipe for as long as I can remember - hopping from my hometown of Buffalo, NY, to Raleigh, NC, now to Seattle, WA. This wing recipe has been sought after by many that have tasted them, and I've never given up the recipe or prep method...until now.
Air Fryer Buffalo Chicken Wings
Push the deep fryer aside and pull out the air fryer instead next game day. There is no need to add all of that oil when you can achieve crispy wings straight out of the air fryer. Serve with celery sticks and ranch dressing, if desired.
Buffalo Chicken Wings III
Chicken wings baked with a mixture of hot sauce, tomato sauce, chili powder and cayenne. A nice spicy bite! Vary the seasonings to your liking.
Buffalo-Style Chicken Wings
This is a recipe I learned from a very good friend, and every time I make it there isn't a wing left over. Always a 5-star with friends and family. You can tweak the recipe how you like. Less butter gives you a thicker sauce. I prefer a thinner sauce.
Dry-Rub Air-Fried Chicken Wings
Easy, tasty air-fried chicken wings seasoned with a Memphis-style dry rub.
Awesome Slow Cooker Buffalo Wings
Perfect for a Super Bowl party; serve with ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Fried Buffalo Wings with Spicy, Sweet, and Umami Sauce
The secret to creating great fried chicken at home is par-boiling the meat before frying. Believe it or not, this actually produces a incredibly crunchy piece of chicken while keeping the meat tender and juicy. Using wings gives you a ton of surface area for more crunch and more of the special sauce. The sauce in this recipe is a twist on the traditional Buffalo wing sauce with the addition of molasses and Worcestershire sauce for a slightly sweet and 'umami' flavor. Frying with lard adds flavor and extra crunch.
Home-Style Buffalo Wings
An easy and non-fried recipe of Buffalo chicken wings. Serve with blue cheese salad dressing, sticks of carrot, and celery.