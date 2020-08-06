Buffalo Chicken Wings

Browse more than 25 recipes for spicy Buffalo wings, from classic fried wings to slow-cooked, baked, air-fried, grilled, and Instant Pot versions.

Community Picks

Restaurant-Style Buffalo Chicken Wings

3510
This is similar to the hot wings recipe served at a popular restaurant chain. If you have ever had them, you have to love them.
By Kelly

Baked Buffalo Wings

1482
These baked Buffalo wings are easy to prep, and much easier than frying.
By Leesah

Boneless Buffalo Wings

981
Boneless, skinless chicken breasts replace wings in this easy pub grub.
By BETTYCOOK

Scott's Coast-to-Coast Famous Chicken Wings

47
Where I'm from, they're just called 'Wings.' I've made this recipe for as long as I can remember - hopping from my hometown of Buffalo, NY, to Raleigh, NC, now to Seattle, WA. This wing recipe has been sought after by many that have tasted them, and I've never given up the recipe or prep method...until now.
By ieetcows

Air Fryer Buffalo Chicken Wings

14
Push the deep fryer aside and pull out the air fryer instead next game day. There is no need to add all of that oil when you can achieve crispy wings straight out of the air fryer. Serve with celery sticks and ranch dressing, if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Buffalo Chicken Wings III

227
Chicken wings baked with a mixture of hot sauce, tomato sauce, chili powder and cayenne. A nice spicy bite! Vary the seasonings to your liking.
By WALTDOUD

Buffalo-Style Chicken Wings

6
This is a recipe I learned from a very good friend, and every time I make it there isn't a wing left over. Always a 5-star with friends and family. You can tweak the recipe how you like. Less butter gives you a thicker sauce. I prefer a thinner sauce.
By kocyandia

Dry-Rub Air-Fried Chicken Wings

29
Easy, tasty air-fried chicken wings seasoned with a Memphis-style dry rub.
By K Knox

Awesome Slow Cooker Buffalo Wings

190
Perfect for a Super Bowl party; serve with ranch or blue cheese dressing.
By amylrowe

Buffalo Chicken Wings I

417
Let your palate fly away on wings of fire - easy, spicy buffalo wings!
By Ginger

Fried Buffalo Wings with Spicy, Sweet, and Umami Sauce

3
The secret to creating great fried chicken at home is par-boiling the meat before frying. Believe it or not, this actually produces a incredibly crunchy piece of chicken while keeping the meat tender and juicy. Using wings gives you a ton of surface area for more crunch and more of the special sauce. The sauce in this recipe is a twist on the traditional Buffalo wing sauce with the addition of molasses and Worcestershire sauce for a slightly sweet and 'umami' flavor. Frying with lard adds flavor and extra crunch.
By Cali_home_cook

Home-Style Buffalo Wings

29
An easy and non-fried recipe of Buffalo chicken wings. Serve with blue cheese salad dressing, sticks of carrot, and celery.
By Aparna Pathak Nambiar
Original Buffalo Wings

23
If you are looking for a less greasy alternative, grill the meat instead of frying. Serve with blue cheese dressing. You can also use thighs in this recipe. Using thighs is less wasteful - no bones, no tips to throw away. Just good eating! Serve these wings with blue cheese dressing.
By Nancy Blair

Air Fryer Buffalo Chicken Wings from Frozen

Use your air fryer to cook chicken wings from frozen. All you need are frozen wings and Buffalo wing sauce, no thawing required.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Air Fryer Buffalo Wings

4
Try these no-fuss, spicy Buffalo wings in your air fryer. Serve with ranch or blue cheese sauce or eat as-is!
By sweaver

Buffalo Chicken Wings in a Jar

7
This fun-sized take on the game day appetizer offers everything you love about Buffalo wings, minus the bones, messy frying, and any risk of your drunk friends dripping sauce all over the place. Instead of wings, we simply take chicken thighs, simmer them directly in butter 'n hot sauce, shred, and mix with celery. The blue cheese comes in the accompanying crostini: baguette slices toasted and spread with butter and blue cheese.
By Chef John

Crispy Restaurant Style Buffalo Chicken Wings

5
Regardless of how you dress your wings, the key to making amazing wings is to fry them twice. I love them tossed in the dry seasoning rub listed below, since they maintain their crunchy flavor! I never understood those who chose to oven-bake their wings; it's called a guilty pleasure for a reason! You can also season the wings with an Asian soy, BBQ, herb or traditional buffalo-style hot sauce. Serve immediately along side celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing, if desired!
By vince's princess

Home-Style Buffalo Wings

28
An easy and non-fried recipe of Buffalo chicken wings. Serve with blue cheese salad dressing, sticks of carrot, and celery.

Thai Buffalo Wings

13
Spicy and slightly sweet with unique flavors.
By Patrick McCreary
