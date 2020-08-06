Banana Pancake Recipes

Sweet Potato Banana Pancakes

I fell in love with the sweet potato pancakes at Cracker Barrel®. I decided that I wanted to come up with my own, healthier version. This is what I put together, and it has been a hit every single time I have made them! Not only are they delicious, but they are also very good for you. Win win! These pancakes are loaded with all-around nutrition and tasted delicious with pretty much any topping. After you are done, just add the topping of your choice. I like honey, agave, or the Maple Agave Syrup from Trader Joe's®. Enjoy!