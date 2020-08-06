Banana Pancake Recipes

Banana egg pancakes, banana oatmeal pancakes, banana chocolate pancakes, and more. Find easy banana pancake recipes, including some healthy, and paleo versions.

Staff Picks

Banana Pancakes I

Crowd pleasing banana pancakes made from scratch. A fun twist on ordinary pancakes.
By ADDEAN1

Easy Banana Nut Pancakes

129
This has to be one of the best pancakes I have ever had. They smell wonderful and taste like banana nut bread! When you make these on a Sunday morning, they disappear before you know it.
By CoOkInGnUt

Peanut Butter Banana Pancakes

124
I have a common pancake recipe that I modify from time to time. This one tastes fantastic with warm maple or strawberry syrup. I freeze leftover pancakes and reheat in the toaster, spreading them with strawberry or raspberry jam. Yum!
By ELFMAN42

Elvis Pancakes

48
Tender and delicious pancakes featuring peanut butter, bananas, and chocolate chips! Inspired by the folklore surrounding Elvis and his fried peanut butter and banana sandwiches. Serve with butter and maple syrup and try not to think about the weight you're about to gain! Enjoy!!
By JTucker

No Milk, No Wheat, Banana Pancakes

57
A flourless banana pancake recipe I tried was mushy and difficult to flip. I adjusted the recipe and these came out puffy and light like traditional pancakes, though they contain no wheat flour, added sugar, or milk. Kids love the subtle banana flavor, too. Serve with butter and syrup of choice.
By greaterexp3

Whole Grain Banana Pancakes

41
After trying and tweaking several different pancake recipes, I'm very happy with this one. The oats add texture, the bananas make them sweet, and the almond meal adds protein and a delicate crispiness. My kids love these pancakes on a Saturday morning, and I always make sure I save some for myself! Serve warm with maple syrup.
By Elizabeth B

Banana Chocolate Chip Pancakes

11
These pancakes are something that I just threw together one morning and they tasted wonderful! Plus it's good with whipped cream and confectioners' sugar.
By Kimberlee Booth

Banana Bread Pancakes

If you're a fan of our banana bread, then you're gonna love this, since it's based on that recipe. As easy as that is to make, these are even easier. I really think that this threads the needle between something that has the flavor of banana bread, but that is very close to the texture of a classic pancake. Top with butter and banana slices and serve with warm maple syrup.
By Chef John

Coconut Banana Pancakes

67
Easy and yummy! Banana pancakes from scratch, with the perfect coconut syrup. My family absolutely loves them! I usually have to triple the recipe! It took me forever to find a good banana pancake recipe I like. It took me even longer to find coconut syrup I liked. This syrup is great because it doesn't have any of the coconut shavings in it. So kids will like it!
By Courtnie Diane Whipple

Buttermilk Banana Pancakes

12
These delicious banana-buttermilk pancakes use whole wheat flour combined with soy flour to make them light and fluffy. Try adding cocoa powder or cinnamon and nutmeg for more flavor.
By TicklingYourTastebuds

Easy Flourless Banana Flax Pancakes

5
I've done a lot of experimenting with flourless pancakes and came up with this version recently. So far these are my favorite! They taste best with maple syrup and a dollop of whipped cream on top if you have some handy. My kids like to use cookie cutters to make shapes out of these pancakes before they gobble them up. Enjoy!
By Kelly'sKitchen

Sourdough and Banana Pancakes

A tasty and easy breakfast for two hearty appetites! Perfect for when you need to use up some starter and have an overripe banana. I add mini chocolate chips to mine.
By Carolyn Meigs
Inspiration and Ideas

Chunky Monkey Pancakes
481
These chocolate and banana pancakes are a delicious breakfast treat.
Our 15 Best Banana Pancake Recipes to Pretend Like It's the Weekend
With our best banana pancake recipes, you'll want to eat them daily — and you can.
Whole Wheat, Oatmeal and Banana Pancakes
3-Ingredient Pancakes
Our Best Pancake Recipes of All Time
Pancakes (Paleo)
Banana Pancakes
2517

Quick and easy homemade banana pancakes made from scratch.

More Banana Pancake Recipes

Sweet Potato Banana Pancakes

6
I fell in love with the sweet potato pancakes at Cracker Barrel®. I decided that I wanted to come up with my own, healthier version. This is what I put together, and it has been a hit every single time I have made them! Not only are they delicious, but they are also very good for you. Win win! These pancakes are loaded with all-around nutrition and tasted delicious with pretty much any topping. After you are done, just add the topping of your choice. I like honey, agave, or the Maple Agave Syrup from Trader Joe's®. Enjoy!
By The Healthy Hulk

Our 15 Best Banana Pancake Recipes to Pretend Like It's the Weekend

Eat this weekend-worthy breakfast every day with our recipes for easy three-ingredient banana pancakes, banana oatmeal pancakes, almond flour banana pancakes, banana chocolate chip pancakes, and more.
By Mary Claire Lagroue

Flourless Banana Pancakes

36
I know it sounds like a weird recipe, but it's amazing and so healthy for you! Gluten-free alternative to pancakes. Enjoy with your favorite fruit topping or serve plain with honey.
By Roseanna McGuire

Easy Buttermilk Baking Sheet Pancakes

59
So you'd rather hang with your brunch guests than stand over a hot oven flipping flapjacks? Gather everyone around for a giant baking sheet pancake, instead! When you set this hot cake in the center of the table, everyone can add their own toppings and slice at will. A great choice for busy moms, too: just give the kids cookie cutters to make their own fun and you'll both have a great breakfast! Serve with syrups, jams, and fresh fruit.
By Matt Wencl

Chunky Monkey Pancakes

481
I love banana pancakes and my daughter loves chocolate chip pancakes, so we came up with this yummy recipe to make us both happy! Serve with a dollop of soft butter, a sprinkle of powdered sugar, sliced bananas, and whipped cream with a side of butter pecan or maple syrup.
By crazycatlady - CCL

3-Ingredient Pancakes

47
The epitome of simple breakfast food. Top pancakes with a little maple syrup.
By repeatdreaming

Whole Wheat, Oatmeal, and Banana Pancakes

431
A basic whole-grain pancake to get you going in the morning. We also like to change it up a bit by adding 1/2 cup applesauce and 1 1/2 teaspoons of cinnamon instead of the banana.
By amom2boys
Banana-Oat Cottage Cheese Pancakes

31
I combined a few gluten-free recipes to make these pancakes. They are super-high in protein and sweet enough to eat without any toppings, though I usually chop some strawberries or blueberries to top them! Feel free to add chopped fruit, syrup, or whipped cream to top your pancakes!
By sarahcuse

Pancakes (Paleo)

36
Great paleo pancakes. Healthy for the whole family. Double this recipe for 4 people.
By Mouretsu

2-Ingredient Wheat-Free Banana Pancakes (Paleo)

49
I whip up these simple banana pancakes for my toddler for a quick homemade breakfast on busy mornings. It gets him to eat eggs and helps me use up those last ripe bananas!
By Karen Gaudette Brewer

Banana Pancakes the Easy Way

43
This is an easy recipe that calls for ingredients you probably already have. Kids love them!
By TINKERTHINKER

Paleo Pancakes

13
This is a paleo version of traditional pancakes. Serve with butter.
By Nichoel Casey

Oatmeal-Banana Pancakes

4
These delicate, crepe-like pancakes are dairy free and easy to make. Your kids will love them! Serve with sliced bananas, syrup, and butter.
By Yoly

Easy Vegan Banana Pancakes

6
There's no better way to start the day than with these delicious vegan banana pancakes for two, served with maple syrup and fresh berries.
By Fioa

Three-Ingredient Banana Pancakes

Amazingly simple and quick banana pancakes that even my 2-year-old couldn't get enough of. Serve with agave nectar, syrup, honey, butter, nutella, the options are endless.
By JoAnn Marie Beatty
