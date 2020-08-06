Banana Pancake Recipes

I have a common pancake recipe that I modify from time to time. This one tastes fantastic with warm maple or strawberry syrup. I freeze leftover pancakes and reheat in the toaster, spreading them with strawberry or raspberry jam. Yum!
Tender and delicious pancakes featuring peanut butter, bananas, and chocolate chips! Inspired by the folklore surrounding Elvis and his fried peanut butter and banana sandwiches. Serve with butter and maple syrup and try not to think about the weight you're about to gain! Enjoy!!
A flourless banana pancake recipe I tried was mushy and difficult to flip. I adjusted the recipe and these came out puffy and light like traditional pancakes, though they contain no wheat flour, added sugar, or milk. Kids love the subtle banana flavor, too. Serve with butter and syrup of choice.
After trying and tweaking several different pancake recipes, I'm very happy with this one. The oats add texture, the bananas make them sweet, and the almond meal adds protein and a delicate crispiness. My kids love these pancakes on a Saturday morning, and I always make sure I save some for myself! Serve warm with maple syrup.
If you're a fan of our banana bread, then you're gonna love this, since it's based on that recipe. As easy as that is to make, these are even easier. I really think that this threads the needle between something that has the flavor of banana bread, but that is very close to the texture of a classic pancake. Top with butter and banana slices and serve with warm maple syrup.
Easy and yummy! Banana pancakes from scratch, with the perfect coconut syrup. My family absolutely loves them! I usually have to triple the recipe! It took me forever to find a good banana pancake recipe I like. It took me even longer to find coconut syrup I liked. This syrup is great because it doesn't have any of the coconut shavings in it. So kids will like it!
I've done a lot of experimenting with flourless pancakes and came up with this version recently. So far these are my favorite! They taste best with maple syrup and a dollop of whipped cream on top if you have some handy. My kids like to use cookie cutters to make shapes out of these pancakes before they gobble them up. Enjoy!
I fell in love with the sweet potato pancakes at Cracker Barrel®. I decided that I wanted to come up with my own, healthier version. This is what I put together, and it has been a hit every single time I have made them! Not only are they delicious, but they are also very good for you. Win win! These pancakes are loaded with all-around nutrition and tasted delicious with pretty much any topping. After you are done, just add the topping of your choice. I like honey, agave, or the Maple Agave Syrup from Trader Joe's®. Enjoy!
So you'd rather hang with your brunch guests than stand over a hot oven flipping flapjacks? Gather everyone around for a giant baking sheet pancake, instead! When you set this hot cake in the center of the table, everyone can add their own toppings and slice at will. A great choice for busy moms, too: just give the kids cookie cutters to make their own fun and you'll both have a great breakfast! Serve with syrups, jams, and fresh fruit.
I love banana pancakes and my daughter loves chocolate chip pancakes, so we came up with this yummy recipe to make us both happy! Serve with a dollop of soft butter, a sprinkle of powdered sugar, sliced bananas, and whipped cream with a side of butter pecan or maple syrup.
I combined a few gluten-free recipes to make these pancakes. They are super-high in protein and sweet enough to eat without any toppings, though I usually chop some strawberries or blueberries to top them! Feel free to add chopped fruit, syrup, or whipped cream to top your pancakes!
