This is a wonderfully simple, yet delicious cake! It is so moist and fresh, it will surely be a favorite with your family, just like it is with mine! The main length of the preparation time is cutting and peeling the apples. A mixture of apples works great, although I usually use Golden Delicious.
I was given this recipe years ago by my friend Debbie. I've had it written down on a torn piece of paper for years and decided today that this recipe needs to be on AllRecipes. It is a moist, sweet, and delicious bread with a crispy crust. By far my favorite bread recipe!
Finally, after all these years, I've come up with a solution for people who can't decide whether to make an apple crumble or coffee cake. This features the best things about both of those recipes. It's like baking a crumb-topped coffee cake on top of another coffee cake!
For this apple cake you need to cut the apples like a fan not only for looks - this little trick makes the cake especially moist. I like to use tart apples. You will need between 5 and 7 apples, depending on their size.
There are very few Jewish Apple Cake recipes on Allrecipes, so after writing a review for the best one I could find and adding my own tips, I found that 111 people used them. So here is my version of the best Jewish Apple Cake out there (it was handed down to me by my grandmother). I've been making this cake for 37 years now. It is a foolproof recipe and a sure crowd-pleaser.
For a family that LOVES bread pudding, double this recipe and bake it in a 9x13-inch pan. Enjoy this healthier version - which features whole wheat bread, reduced sugar, and apple or pear - for breakfast or dessert! Optional: Dust lightly with confectioners sugar before serving. Yum!
This is just like traditional Christmas pudding, but with less fat. The house smells great all day long. It's wonderful served with rum or cranberry sauce. For variations, try lemon or chocolate sauce. You can also line the mold with pecan halves or cranberries before filling. Be creative and add Christmas decorations to the plate before serving. The sky is the limit.
A guaranteed show stopper. It's a big hit in my family. I learned this dessert from the best cook in the whole world, my (late) Grandmother. The apples and walnuts are optional - serve warm with whipped cream.
This is another great cake for the fall. When apples are plentiful and delicious there are so many ways to thank mother nature for its bounty. I pick a lot of the wild apples in the fall, and turn them into great desserts.
A moist and delicious treat with a great mix of flavors. Perfect for those unused cranberries from Thanksgiving. You can use a variety of pans depending on what you have. Baking times will vary based on the pan. Two loaf pans take about an hour.