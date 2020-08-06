Apple Cake Recipes

Warm apple cake from the oven is the flavor of fall. Cinnamon, caramel, nuts, and frostings set these cakes apart.

Staff Picks

Grandma's Fresh Apple Cake

Rating: 4.38 stars
170
A wonderful loaf cake that is chock full of apples. It also contains raisins and nuts.
By Steve Dale

German Apple Cake I

Rating: 4.57 stars
1585
This German Apple Cake is a moist dense cake that keeps well. It has been a family favorite for twenty years.
By Barbara

Apple Spice Cake

Rating: 4.64 stars
321
Very moist spicy sweet cake with chunks of tender apples and raisins.
By Krissyp

Apple Banana Cupcakes

Rating: 4.67 stars
448
This is a cupcake that smells as good as it tastes. It's an old Polish recipe from some of the best bakers in Milwaukee!
By Barbara

Fresh Apple Walnut Cake

Rating: 4.44 stars
50
Moist cake with wonderful flavor that improves the next day. Needs no frosting.
By LEEMERC

Apple Bundt Cake

Rating: 4.54 stars
411
This is a good wholesome cake, especially nice for the fall.
By Carol

Romanian Apple Cake

Rating: 4.64 stars
241
This is a wonderfully simple, yet delicious cake! It is so moist and fresh, it will surely be a favorite with your family, just like it is with mine! The main length of the preparation time is cutting and peeling the apples. A mixture of apples works great, although I usually use Golden Delicious.
By RAVRAM

Apfelkuchen (Apple Cake)

Rating: 4.71 stars
62
I fell in love with apfelkuchen when I was in 6th grade. Our teacher let us order from a local German bakery and eat our treats in class once a month. These flavors bring back wonderful memories.
By Adrienne Gardner

Debbie's Amazing Apple Bread

Rating: 4.11 stars
345
I was given this recipe years ago by my friend Debbie. I've had it written down on a torn piece of paper for years and decided today that this recipe needs to be on AllRecipes. It is a moist, sweet, and delicious bread with a crispy crust. By far my favorite bread recipe!
By Melissa Jennings Lake

Apple Crumble Coffee Cake

Rating: 4.77 stars
93
Finally, after all these years, I've come up with a solution for people who can't decide whether to make an apple crumble or coffee cake. This features the best things about both of those recipes. It's like baking a crumb-topped coffee cake on top of another coffee cake!
By Chef John

Jewish Apple Cake I

Rating: 4.55 stars
220
A delicious cake filled and topped with apples and cinnamon.
By JBS BOX

Versunkener Apfelkuchen (German Sunken Apple Cake)

For this apple cake you need to cut the apples like a fan not only for looks - this little trick makes the cake especially moist. I like to use tart apples. You will need between 5 and 7 apples, depending on their size.
By Marianne
Inspiration and Ideas

Spicy Apple Cake
Rating: Unrated
79
"The best apple cake I have ever made. Moist, light, and delicious!" – Brenda
Apple Cake V
Rating: Unrated
335
"Excellent. I added cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove. Great as a coffee cake with or without glaze." – MMMMM1
Easy Apple Charlotte
Apple Butter Spice Cake
Rating: Unrated
178
Apple Cinnamon White Cake
Rating: Unrated
552
Apple Desserts That Are Easier Than Pie

More Apple Cake Recipes

Never Fail Applesauce Spice Cake

Rating: 4.54 stars
184
You need just one bowl and one pan while preparing this quick and delicious spice cake with applesauce and pecans.
By Glenda

Mother's Applesauce Cake

Rating: 4.71 stars
122
This is a good old-fashioned applesauce cake. It will fill your house with the spicy fragrance of fall.
By Cathy Brisco

Old Fashioned Apple Cake

Rating: 4.46 stars
24
A moist apple cake that I make in an angel food pan. Sauce is poured over cake when taken out of oven. Delicious!
By TCCLOWN

Apple Coffee Cake

Rating: 4.8 stars
510
This is really easy and so very, very good. I like to add a dollop of vanilla yogurt on top of my piece of coffee cake. Yummy!
By Nancy Gibson

Autumn Cheesecake

Rating: 4.73 stars
994
This is a delicious Apple Cheesecake that I usually make in the fall.
By Stephanie

Jewish Apple Cake from Bubba's Recipe Box

Rating: 4.57 stars
109
There are very few Jewish Apple Cake recipes on Allrecipes, so after writing a review for the best one I could find and adding my own tips, I found that 111 people used them. So here is my version of the best Jewish Apple Cake out there (it was handed down to me by my grandmother). I've been making this cake for 37 years now. It is a foolproof recipe and a sure crowd-pleaser.
By Janyce

Apple Cake IV

Rating: 4.67 stars
499
A great tasting, moist cake and a great way to use up extra apples
By Ann

Healthier Bread Pudding II

Rating: 4.62 stars
52
For a family that LOVES bread pudding, double this recipe and bake it in a 9x13-inch pan. Enjoy this healthier version - which features whole wheat bread, reduced sugar, and apple or pear - for breakfast or dessert! Optional: Dust lightly with confectioners sugar before serving. Yum!
By MakeItHealthy

Apple Harvest Pound Cake with Caramel Glaze

Rating: 4.62 stars
421
This is a fantastic Bundt cake that my grandmother used to make for Thanksgiving. It has been a family favorite for years!
By Dani

Apple and Carrot Christmas Pudding

Rating: 4.46 stars
13
This is just like traditional Christmas pudding, but with less fat. The house smells great all day long. It's wonderful served with rum or cranberry sauce. For variations, try lemon or chocolate sauce. You can also line the mold with pecan halves or cranberries before filling. Be creative and add Christmas decorations to the plate before serving. The sky is the limit.
By rosie

Apple Cake I

Rating: 4.38 stars
310
This is a tasty cake that stores well and is quite easy to make.
By Judy Richardson

Sugarless Applesauce Cake

Rating: 4.12 stars
43
Applesauce and an artificial brown sugar replacement pair to make this raisin-studded cake.
By Jenny

Applesauce Fruitcake

Rating: 4.69 stars
16
Fruitcake made with applesauce and maraschino cherries.
By TEETEE

Super Duper Easy Apple Cake

Rating: 4.39 stars
115
This cake is so easy to make and delicious it is almost sinful. Tell them you made it homemade!
By Cindy

Cinnamon Pudding Cake

Rating: 4.48 stars
65
A guaranteed show stopper. It's a big hit in my family. I learned this dessert from the best cook in the whole world, my (late) Grandmother. The apples and walnuts are optional - serve warm with whipped cream.
By Matthew Flanagan

Applesauce Cake VI

Rating: 4.52 stars
124
Easy as can be, but can be a dessert you will be proud to serve or give. I let it cool and dust with confectioners' sugar. You may add 1 cup of chopped nuts if you like.
By CORAL52

Applesauce Raisin Cake

Rating: 4.41 stars
22
This cake is moist and delicious. I am from Washington state and this is my Mother's recipe. Great topped with caramel frosting!
By Sharon Sisson

Apple and Cheddar Skillet Cake

Rating: 5 stars
2
A skillet cake with delicious candied apple flavor and a savory bread crust.
By Pomander

Apple Bavarian Torte

Rating: 4.61 stars
289
This torte is made in a springform pan. Cream cheese, almonds, and apples deck this to the nines! Enjoy this dessert with your loved ones during the holidays.
By TERRI DALLEN

PHILLY Bavarian Apple Torte

Rating: 4.84 stars
162
Easy to prepare and absolutely delicious, this is a rich dessert perfect for special occasions.
By Philadelphia
Dutch Apple Cake

Rating: 4.57 stars
56
This is another great cake for the fall. When apples are plentiful and delicious there are so many ways to thank mother nature for its bounty. I pick a lot of the wild apples in the fall, and turn them into great desserts.
By Carol

Cranberry Apple Cake

Rating: 4.68 stars
34
A moist and delicious treat with a great mix of flavors. Perfect for those unused cranberries from Thanksgiving. You can use a variety of pans depending on what you have. Baking times will vary based on the pan. Two loaf pans take about an hour.
By stupidmonke

Ukrainian Apple Cake (Yabluchnyk)

Rating: 4.5 stars
74
Here is a delicious cake which is easy to prepare. You can also use this pastry base with pitted cherries, plums, or sliced peaches.
By Olga Drozd

Easiest Applesauce Cake

Rating: 4.56 stars
55
This moist spice cake starts with a simple mix, but makes a wonderful breakfast or snack cake. This is the easiest Applesauce Cake I have ever made!
By EAGLES1955
