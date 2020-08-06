March Madness® Recipes

Buffalo Chicken Dip
Five simple ingredients in your slow cooker make this creamy, cheesy, zesty hot dip that tastes just like Buffalo chicken wings.
BLT Dip
This dip is a hit whether you serve it at a block party or a formal dinner party! It really tastes like a BLT. You can cut the fat down if you want to use low-fat or fat free ingredients. Serve with crackers or chips.
Seven Layer Taco Dip
Seven layer taco dip made with refried beans, sour cream, and salsa is the perfect platter for parties and family get-togethers.
Cheese Ball I
This is a wonderful cheese ball. It is very easy to make and simply delicious. Whenever I make it for gatherings or work it always gets great reviews. Serve with an assortment of crackers.
Nuts and Bolts Party Mix
Nuts, pretzels and cereal squares are all baked together with a simple seasoned coating. This is 'Party Mix 101.'
Fruit Dip II
This is a really light and fluffy fruit dip that is great at parties, holidays, or any time! Serve with fruit of your choice.
Avocado, Tomato and Mango Salsa
Looking for a refreshing salsa for a warm summer evening? This is our favorite. Serve with tortilla chips. This is also fantastic served on white fish. I often use a canned jalapeno instead of fresh.
Terrific Turkey Chili
Using some fresh and some canned ingredients, this chili is a snap to throw together and will keep you craving it for days. Chunky zucchini, fresh green onion, sour cream, and - what the heck - shredded Cheddar cheese, are sure to make this your favorite chili recipe. If you like beans in your chili, garbanzos right out of the can are great in this.
Bacon Wrapped Smokies
Time consuming but it is well worth it! The brown sugar and bacon grease combine beautifully and give such a great taste.