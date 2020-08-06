March Madness® Recipes

Find easy appetizers and delicious snacks to keep your team going strong all through the basketball madness of March!

Buffalo Chicken Dip

5017
Five simple ingredients in your slow cooker make this creamy, cheesy, zesty hot dip that tastes just like Buffalo chicken wings.
By NUNPUNCH

BLT Dip

1093
This dip is a hit whether you serve it at a block party or a formal dinner party! It really tastes like a BLT. You can cut the fat down if you want to use low-fat or fat free ingredients. Serve with crackers or chips.
By Kathy Bezemes Walstrom

Seven Layer Taco Dip

2790
Seven layer taco dip made with refried beans, sour cream, and salsa is the perfect platter for parties and family get-togethers.
By SUE CASE

Cheese Ball I

355
This is a wonderful cheese ball. It is very easy to make and simply delicious. Whenever I make it for gatherings or work it always gets great reviews. Serve with an assortment of crackers.
By Ellen Rainey

Nuts and Bolts Party Mix

19
Nuts, pretzels and cereal squares are all baked together with a simple seasoned coating. This is 'Party Mix 101.'
By Juanita Peek

Guacamole

7430
Cilantro and cayenne give this classic guacamole a tasty kick. Serve it smooth or chunky.
By Allrecipes Member

Fruit Dip II

1131
This is a really light and fluffy fruit dip that is great at parties, holidays, or any time! Serve with fruit of your choice.
By Crystal Gossett

Avocado, Tomato and Mango Salsa

1088
Looking for a refreshing salsa for a warm summer evening? This is our favorite. Serve with tortilla chips. This is also fantastic served on white fish. I often use a canned jalapeno instead of fresh.
By FHIVESHOT
Terrific Turkey Chili

1068
Using some fresh and some canned ingredients, this chili is a snap to throw together and will keep you craving it for days. Chunky zucchini, fresh green onion, sour cream, and - what the heck - shredded Cheddar cheese, are sure to make this your favorite chili recipe. If you like beans in your chili, garbanzos right out of the can are great in this.
By big surprise

Bacon Wrapped Smokies

1871
Time consuming but it is well worth it! The brown sugar and bacon grease combine beautifully and give such a great taste.
By JILL1018
