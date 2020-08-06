Picnic Recipes

Find recipes for picnic food that is easy to make and easy to pack, including baked beans, no-fuss salads, and classic fried chicken.

Chef John's Salami Bread

4
What started out as a frustrating attempt to test some pizza dough, turned into what we're calling salami bread. It would make a great Italian submarine sandwich, or just load it up with lots of Italian cheeses and fresh and pickled vegetables.
By Chef John

Old Fashioned Potato Salad

1255
Potato salad the old-fashioned way, with eggs, celery and relish.
By jewellkay

Chunky Cheesecake Brownies

675
Wow! Melt-in-your-mouth brownies that are easy and elegant. Chocolate brownies marbled with cheesecake make fabulous squares! This is by far my most requested recipe.
By bakergirl

Classic Macaroni Salad

2643
This classic macaroni salad is a crowd-pleaser at every cookout, potluck, and picnic!
By Graden

Watermelon and Strawberry Lemonade

189
This recipe makes for fresh fruit that you can drink! It's best served cold over ice.
By MaryAnn Rajczewski

Triple-Dipped Fried Chicken

918
This is the crispiest, spiciest, homemade fried chicken I have ever tasted! It is equally good served hot or cold and has been a picnic favorite in my family for years.
By QUIRKYIQ

White Texas Sheet Cake

415
This cake is good to make a day ahead, and is very popular at pot-lucks.
By Diane Kester

How to Pack a Cooler to Keep Food Fresh Longer

Get smart tips for packing a cooler or ice chest so food stays cold and fresh longer.
By Vanessa Greaves

Shoepeg Corn Salad

44
A simple but delicious no-cook side dish for summer that is equally good and easy to do any time of the year!
By HappyGrandma

Real N'awlins Muffuletta

212
These gigantic sandwiches were invented a century ago at Sicilian Deli here in New Orleans. The spicy, tangy olive salad is what really sets this meat and cheese sandwich apart. A genuine muffuletta should be made on oven-fresh Italian bread topped with sesame seeds. Be sure and use the highest-quality ingredients available; it really makes a difference! Since you're going to all the trouble of making the olive salad, consider doubling the recipe so you'll have some extra waiting around for when you get another muffuletta craving -- it keeps for at least a month! Note: Use round bread loaves for real muffuletta.
By jenn

Rainbow Pasta Salad II

160
This is a really quick and easy pasta salad. Great for picnics and BBQ's.
By JENNIEANNE

Easy Fruit Cobbler

485
This cobbler can be made with peaches, apples, cherries, or berries.
By Rosemarie Reeher
New Twists on Potato Salad
Pile your plates high with these potato salads: they'll be the stars of the picnic.
Joanne's Super Hero Sandwich
Chef John's Shooter's Steak Sandwich
4
Cucumber Lemonade
49
Southern Side Dishes for Summer Picnics
Delicious Egg Salad for Sandwiches

2018
Simple ingredients and quick prep makes the perfect egg salad for sandwiches!
By wifeyluvs2cook

Chef John's Buttermilk Fried Chicken

451
While it may not be traditional for "Southern" fried chicken, I love the tangy tenderization that the buttermilk provides. After the buttermilk soak, dredge the chicken pieces in seasoned flour, and fry them in hot oil until crisp and golden.
By Chef John

Authentic German Potato Salad

1469
Bacon gives this warm German potato salad recipe a boost of flavor. The vinegar and sugar dressing on this salad has the perfect combination of salty and sweet.
By Angela Louise Miller

Boston Baked Beans

1321
This recipe for Boston baked beans uses navy beans, molasses, brown sugar, and ketchup to create a wonderful old-fashioned baked bean flavor.
By AJRHODES3

Banh Mi

80
This version of the popular Vietnamese bahn mi sandwich has sweet and tangy pickled vegetables and broiled chicken breast, served on a toasted French baguette.
By metzstar

Marinated Cucumber, Onion, and Tomato Salad

511
This cucumber and tomato salad is marinated in a simple dressing.
By BogeyBill

Homestyle Potato Chips

214
Making homestyle potato chips is fun and easy. Guaranteed they won't last long! A food processor with a slicing attachment is very helpful. Experiment with the thickness; you may like them thicker or thinner.
By ALMALOU

Crispy Fried Chicken

717
An excellent recipe for technique as much as anything, as the few coating ingredients of buttermilk, flour and paprika are not difficult to combine!
By Elaine O

Chex® Muddy Buddies®

183
Another popular name for this favorite mix is "puppy food". Chow down; it's doggone good!
By Chex
Three Bean Salad

281
We like a buffet with all the family here. We serve a variety of salads. This is also great for summer picnics and cookouts. Keeps well, and serves a lot of people.
By JJOHN32

Absolutely Fabulous Greek/House Dressing

2052
This is the 'secret' Greek dressing recipe from the pizzeria that I work at. The recipe makes almost a gallon but can be scaled down easily. It can be used for picnics and travels very well, since it doesn't need to be refrigerated. This is the best dressing I have ever tasted, people offer to buy it constantly, but if we sold it we wouldn't be able to make enough to use in the restaurant!
By DANIELLE M

Honey Garlic Chicken with Rosemary

235
A succulent, moist, easy-to-make chicken.
By Linette Gall Kalbach

Creamy Broccoli Salad

26
This scrumptious salad is the best tasting broccoli salad, and the dressing really makes it.
By Mark Simma

Ham Salad Spread

194
Whip up a quick and easy ham salad spread with hard-cooked eggs, mayonnaise, and pickle relish. Serve with assorted crackers.
By smile_u_nut

Detroit Hot Honey Wings

390
A sweet, spicy wing recipe that is amazing on the grill! This is a Detroit recipe, so enjoy!
By MMMMFOOD1

Melt In Your Mouth Blueberry Cake

470
This is a nice tender cake—one of my Mom's specialties from years ago. It is a great cake to take along to a picnic.
By IRENED

Cedar Planked Salmon

799
This is a dish my brother prepared for me in Seattle. It is by far the best salmon I've ever eaten. I like to serve it with an Asian-inspired rice and roasted asparagus.
By Wendy Freeman-More

Spicy Tuna Rice Bowl

42
What we have here is equal parts tuna and rice by weight, which for me, gives this the perfect balance between protein and starch. While this may remind some people of a fried rice dish, this is significantly lighter, and actually very low on the fat content, but that doesn't mean it's not satisfying, and like most rice dishes, it's very comforting.
By Chef John

Southern-Style Buttermilk Fried Chicken

176
This is a down home recipe that I have used for years, and thought I would share it! The buttermilk marinade is terrific and is such a comfort food. However this is not a recipe that can be done quickly, but the wait is WELL worth it!
By pinkchef
