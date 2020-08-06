Campus Cooking Recipes

Craving real food with a touch of home, I decided to experiment with my microwave (the only cooking implement allowed in my college dorm), and made this delectable casserole! Quick, easy, and tastes like a home cooked meal. Perfect for every college student and single non-cook.
I cook for a college fraternity with 56 members. The guys love these cookies. I work in large batches, obviously, and use a 5 quart mixer bowl for these. You can easily half this recipe for smaller batches.
Chicken thighs are used in this recipe, but boneless, skinless breasts could be used instead. Be careful not to overcook, as the result could be rather dry chicken. Serve with warm flour tortillas, salsa and sour cream.
This is a no-nonsense recipe for corn on the cob. Perfect for when you run out of stove or grill space. I freeze the corn on the cob in plastic bags, and remove a single ear of frozen corn in the cold winter months to have the sweet taste of summer corn throughout the year!
My mum taught me this recipe when I was just learning to bake, and I still use it for parties as it is a crowd-pleaser. Having only 3 ingredients it is super quick and easy to make. A dollop of vanilla ice cream tops it very well.
This is a no-bake pudding dessert that's so quick and easy to make--everyone loves it. I always keep the ingredients on hand in case I need a quick dessert. It's best if it sits overnight before serving.
MMMMM...Vegan Brownies!!!! These are very gooey, which is a good thing in my book. However, if you want your brownies a little more solid you'll need to cook them longer than the recommended time. Great for people with egg or dairy allergies too!
What we have here is equal parts tuna and rice by weight, which for me, gives this the perfect balance between protein and starch. While this may remind some people of a fried rice dish, this is significantly lighter, and actually very low on the fat content, but that doesn't mean it's not satisfying, and like most rice dishes, it's very comforting.
A quick, simple pasta tossed with butter, parsley, and Parmesan cheese. A wonderful recipe to make when you don't feel like making a trip to the grocery store. I used what I had on hand and it worked like a charm! Add summer vine-ripened tomatoes for an extra dash of flavor!