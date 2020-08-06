Campus Cooking Recipes

Looking for recipes a college student can cook? Browse recipes for smoothies, microwave recipes, one-pot meals, and snacks that can be made with minimal equipment.

Staff Picks

Dev's Dorm Room Casserole

14
Craving real food with a touch of home, I decided to experiment with my microwave (the only cooking implement allowed in my college dorm), and made this delectable casserole! Quick, easy, and tastes like a home cooked meal. Perfect for every college student and single non-cook.
By DEVINT

A Very Intense Fruit Smoothie

86
Gorgeous colour and absolutely refreshing. Use your favorite canned fruit - I prefer peaches or pears.
By Diane

Hummus Pizza

260
This pizza uses hummus instead of the usual red sauce. Top with your favorite veggies and cheese.
By POODLEMOLUC

Kristil's Frat House Cookies

15
I cook for a college fraternity with 56 members. The guys love these cookies. I work in large batches, obviously, and use a 5 quart mixer bowl for these. You can easily half this recipe for smaller batches.
By Kristil

Microwave Tacos

25
This is my mom's recipe for tacos. I really enjoy the way she seasons her meat. Her seasonings are way better than those store bought packs.
By Zan

Peanut Butter Popcorn

268
If you love peanut butter and popcorn you'll love this! Definitely for the sweet tooth though!
By AmyMTeets

Penne with Chicken and Pesto

852
I sometimes substitute chicken broth for half the heavy cream called for in the recipe to reduce calories. I also use additional Parmesan.
By MARYSTEVE

Pollo Fajitas

1245
Chicken thighs are used in this recipe, but boneless, skinless breasts could be used instead. Be careful not to overcook, as the result could be rather dry chicken. Serve with warm flour tortillas, salsa and sour cream.
By Teresa C. Rouzer

Quick Brownbag Burritos

172
These are quick enough to whip up anytime and are even good cold, which makes them great for bagged lunches!
By Lori Brodhurst

Ramen Noodle Soup

111
This soup is just very very good....you can find ramen noodles at most supermarkets, or at Asian grocery stores.
By dakota kelly

Delicious Egg Salad for Sandwiches

This is a wonderful-tasting egg salad sandwich that you will definitely devour. It's really good on rye.
By wifeyluvs2cook

Microwave Corn on the Cob

This is a no-nonsense recipe for corn on the cob. Perfect for when you run out of stove or grill space. I freeze the corn on the cob in plastic bags, and remove a single ear of frozen corn in the cold winter months to have the sweet taste of summer corn throughout the year!
By Cheri Weiner
Inspiration and Ideas

Easy Recipes for College Students
Classic recipes make campus dinner easy on time and money.
Chocolate Cornstarch Pudding
"I was having a major chocolate craving and boy did this satify it in a hurry! YUMM!" – LISA_THE_MUM
Fried Egg Sandwich
208
No Bake Oatmeal Cookies
78
20 Cheap and Easy Meals for College Students
More Campus Cooking Recipes

Delicious Egg Salad for Sandwiches

2023
Simple ingredients and quick prep makes the perfect egg salad for sandwiches!

Microwave Baked Potato

361
This microwave baked potato tastes like it was slow-roasted in the oven.
By CJME

Creamy Rice Pudding

5826
With golden raisins and a pinch of nutmeg or cinnamon, this creamy, classic rice pudding makes a quick and easy dessert that everyone will love.
By Allrecipes Member
One Bowl Chocolate Cake

4028
This simple one bowl chocolate cake takes only minutes to prepare.
By shirleyo

Ultimate Twice Baked Potatoes

3563
Take baked potatoes to the ultimate level of creamy, cheesy, buttery goodness. Then top with bacon. Mmm bacon!
By PONYGIRL64

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

824
Bread, butter and Cheddar cheese - here's a way to make this classic sandwich in a nonstick pan.
By sal

Perfect Baked Potato

863
This perfect baked potato is crispy on the outside and light and fluffy on the inside.
By CURLEEGIRLEE

Easiest Peanut Butter Fudge

2407
Peanut butter, brown sugar, butter, milk, confectioners' sugar and vanilla are the ingredients in this easy fudge.
By ANGIEH

Apple Pie Cake-Mix Cake

76
My mum taught me this recipe when I was just learning to bake, and I still use it for parties as it is a crowd-pleaser. Having only 3 ingredients it is super quick and easy to make. A dollop of vanilla ice cream tops it very well.
By Marya Marta Krause

Chocolate Eclair Dessert

1566
This is a no-bake pudding dessert that's so quick and easy to make--everyone loves it. I always keep the ingredients on hand in case I need a quick dessert. It's best if it sits overnight before serving.
By KBehrens2

No Egg Chocolate Mug Cake

33
This easy chocolate mug cake is made with flaked almonds and no egg. It is ready in a few minutes and perfect if you're dying for something sweet.
By Chantal

Chex® Muddy Buddies®

183
Another popular name for this favorite mix is "puppy food". Chow down; it's doggone good!
By Chex
Dry Onion Soup Mix

198
Whip up this dry onion soup mix substitute using ingredients you probably already have in your pantry. The recipe makes a substitute for a 1-ounce envelope of purchased mix.
By Faye Watkins

Easy Tuna Casserole

1735
Tuna, macaroni, creamy soup, cheese and fried onions are all you need to make this super easy tuna casserole that I learned from my roommate. It's great as leftovers, too.
By LMCDEVIT

Vegan Brownies

1126
MMMMM...Vegan Brownies!!!! These are very gooey, which is a good thing in my book. However, if you want your brownies a little more solid you'll need to cook them longer than the recommended time. Great for people with egg or dairy allergies too!
By SANDYWIFEY31S

Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

2531
This is a spicy, hearty sandwich that will please those who love buffalo chicken wings. This recipe is perfect for those days spent watching football.
By Divinesolace21

Spicy Tuna Rice Bowl

42
What we have here is equal parts tuna and rice by weight, which for me, gives this the perfect balance between protein and starch. While this may remind some people of a fried rice dish, this is significantly lighter, and actually very low on the fat content, but that doesn't mean it's not satisfying, and like most rice dishes, it's very comforting.
By Chef John

Microwave Mochi

70
A microwavable form of the Japanese dessert made with sweet rice flour. More varied and interesting flavors are available as well.
By DINKYPIE

Vegan Chocolate Cake

937
This is a really simple, yet very tasty cake. You can use rice flour or something other than wheat. You can also add chocolate chips and, or nuts.
By Allrecipes Member

Vegan Pancakes

864
This batter makes light, fluffy, and delicious pancakes. I have been making them for years and everyone that tries them wants the recipe.
By NICDELIS

Rich Pasta for the Poor Kitchen

170
A quick, simple pasta tossed with butter, parsley, and Parmesan cheese. A wonderful recipe to make when you don't feel like making a trip to the grocery store. I used what I had on hand and it worked like a charm! Add summer vine-ripened tomatoes for an extra dash of flavor!
By VAMPYRELADY

Fried Egg Sandwich

208
Great comfort food! You can use any type of bread or cheese that you want for this quick and easy breakfast. Serve with fruit and juice and/or milk for a full breakfast.
By Erica
