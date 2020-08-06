Tailgating Recipes

My favorite sports pub serves this, and I've come up with a simple and delicious home version. Many local restaurants sell wing sauce, and most grocery stores carry it near the steak and BBQ sauces. It's rich, so serve in squares as an appetizer. Serve ranch dressing, celery, and carrot sticks on the side. Enjoy!
This is my jazzed up version of classic queso dip taken to a heartier level, perfect for football games, tailgating or for taking along to pot lucks in a slow cooker! This is a serious crowd-pleaser that is served hot as a dip, spooned over crisp tortilla chips nacho-style, or rolled up in a warm flour tortilla! The heat can be turned up or down with the addition of jalapenos to taste.
These are wonderful, chewy 'brownies' except that they are made with oatmeal instead of chocolate. Add your favorites (nuts, chocolate chips, chocolate candies, toffee chips) and create a truly delicious snack.
This fun-sized take on the game day appetizer offers everything you love about Buffalo wings, minus the bones, messy frying, and any risk of your drunk friends dripping sauce all over the place. Instead of wings, we simply take chicken thighs, simmer them directly in butter 'n hot sauce, shred, and mix with celery. The blue cheese comes in the accompanying crostini: baguette slices toasted and spread with butter and blue cheese.
From Real Women of Philadelphia 2010 Host Caryn Ross: Hawaiian bread rolls provide a subtly sweet contrast to the savory flavors of ham and PHILADELPHIA Chive and Onion Cream Cheese. The sandwiches are melt-in-your-mouth good after they come out of the oven.
When I first started out making wedges, the one thing I was intimidated by was how to cut potatoes into the perfect shape wedge. Getting them crispy was another insane issue I had. It is actually the complete opposite, and they are so easy to make. I prefer them over making regular fries.
This is a favorite at potlucks and barbeques! I've often wondered if I get invited for my company or my Cola Beans! I've tried several different brands of colas, but have found that Coke® works best. I like to pre-cook the bacon about half-way so it doesn't make the beans too greasy, but it's not necessary. This recipe can also be baked in a conventional oven at 350 degrees F for about 1 hour.