Tailgating Recipes

Find all the delicious recipes you need for your tailgating feast. Get recipes, including dips, chili, burgers, and easy desserts.

Community Picks

Chef John's Hot Sloppy Joe Dip

40
For me this checks all the boxes for a hot party dip. It's relatively cheap and easy to make, but maybe more importantly, it's great hot, warm, or room temp. And it's also incredibly versatile.

Super Nachos

155
Loaded nachos with taco-seasoned ground beef, refried beans, and cheese.
By Melanie
Sponsored By Sparkle

David's Favorite Football Dip

3
I created this recipe and it was instantly my husband's favorite football season dip!
By Anna Schultz

Touchdown Pizza

41
My favorite sports pub serves this, and I've come up with a simple and delicious home version. Many local restaurants sell wing sauce, and most grocery stores carry it near the steak and BBQ sauces. It's rich, so serve in squares as an appetizer. Serve ranch dressing, celery, and carrot sticks on the side. Enjoy!
By Saveur

Slow Cooker Texas Pulled Pork

3036
Slow cooked, Texas-style pulled pork that is served on a buttered and toasted roll. My family's favorite.
By cmccreight

Best Brownies

13539
Cakey on the outside and fudgy in the middle, this easy brownie recipe really is the best! Done in an hour.
By Angie

Slider-Style Mini Burgers

1010
These remind me of my favorite fast food restaurant's little burgers! Perfect appetizer to bring to a party!
By Minnesota_Girl

Outrageous Warm Chicken Nacho Dip

853
This is my jazzed up version of classic queso dip taken to a heartier level, perfect for football games, tailgating or for taking along to pot lucks in a slow cooker! This is a serious crowd-pleaser that is served hot as a dip, spooned over crisp tortilla chips nacho-style, or rolled up in a warm flour tortilla! The heat can be turned up or down with the addition of jalapenos to taste.
By brightlightz

Prize Winning Baby Back Ribs

766
Baby back ribs, seasoned with a cumin, chili powder, and paprika spice rub, are slow-cooked on your grill over indirect heat until fall-off-the-bone tender.
By Bonnie

Ram (Rosemary, Ancho, Molasses) Wings

7
Chef John uses "the easiest of methods to produce the most crowd-pleasing, finger-messing 'sticky wings.'"
By Chef John

Warm Mexican Corn Dip

28
This is a delicious, easy, and creamy corn dip. You can adjust the spicy level according to the type of tomatoes with green chile peppers you buy. Serve with tortilla chips.
By Jamie Beth

Milly's Oatmeal Brownies

318
These are wonderful, chewy 'brownies' except that they are made with oatmeal instead of chocolate. Add your favorites (nuts, chocolate chips, chocolate candies, toffee chips) and create a truly delicious snack.
By Milly Suazo-Martinez
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Wazzu Tailgate Chili
287
"This is the best chili I've ever had. I made it for football Sunday and it was a huge hit—everyone loved it." – ydudziak
Slow Cooker Classics for Your Next Tailgate
No single tool is more of a game-changer for tailgate-style cooking than the slow cooker.
Our 15+ Best Bite-Sized Snacks For Your Tailgate Buffet
12 Chili Cook-off Champion Recipes
Chef John's Buffalo Wing Sauce
836
Winning Breakfast Tailgate Recipes
Grilled Salmon
5548

A simple soy sauce and brown sugar marinade, with hints of lemon and garlic, are the perfect salty-sweet complement to rich salmon fillets.

More Tailgating Recipes

Tailgating Spicy Taco Cheese Ball

19
Fiery hot and just right for tailgating and parties. Best served with tortilla chips. Stores nicely for a week before serving.
By Melissa Goff

You've Never Had Tailgate Food Like This Before

Want to win for best tailgate party this weekend? Nicole McLaughlin shows off our best new gameday recipes.
By Rai Mincey

Real Nacho Cheese Sauce

37
Great on any Mexican dish. I use any leftover cheese sauce to make enchiladas.
By leeleeb

Slow Cooker Texas Pulled Pork

3059
Texas-style pulled pork simmers in a tangy chili-seasoned barbecue sauce with plenty of onion, then pulled into tender shreds to serve on a buttered, toasted bun.

Buffalo Chicken Wings in a Jar

7
This fun-sized take on the game day appetizer offers everything you love about Buffalo wings, minus the bones, messy frying, and any risk of your drunk friends dripping sauce all over the place. Instead of wings, we simply take chicken thighs, simmer them directly in butter 'n hot sauce, shred, and mix with celery. The blue cheese comes in the accompanying crostini: baguette slices toasted and spread with butter and blue cheese.

Sassy Tailgate Sandwiches

167
From Real Women of Philadelphia 2010 Host Caryn Ross: Hawaiian bread rolls provide a subtly sweet contrast to the savory flavors of ham and PHILADELPHIA Chive and Onion Cream Cheese. The sandwiches are melt-in-your-mouth good after they come out of the oven.
By Philadelphia
Sponsored By PHILADELPHIA Cream Cheese

Seven Layer Taco Dip

2808
Quick, no-bake, 7-layer taco dip that has all the classic Mexican flavors.
By SUE CASE

Air-Fryer Potato-Skin Wedges

1
When I first started out making wedges, the one thing I was intimidated by was how to cut potatoes into the perfect shape wedge. Getting them crispy was another insane issue I had. It is actually the complete opposite, and they are so easy to make. I prefer them over making regular fries.
By Gavin Lewis

Simply Guacamole

72
This is so easy and so good. It's always the hit of the party and it's gone before anything else on the table.
By Paulina

Cookie Balls

585
Only 3 ingredients! Can decorate with chocolate jimmies or colored sprinkles if done immediately after dipping.
By Annette

Boilermaker Tailgate Chili

7962
Ground beef, sausage, beans, and tons of spice make a real crowd-pleaser.
By MIGHTYPURDUE22

Slow Cooker Chili

982
Hearty chili made in a slow cooker is an easy recipe for weeknight dinners.
By Danelle

Texas Sheet Cake

804
Chocolate cake with frosting and walnuts that is moist, delicious and easy.
By Carolyn Herbert

Homestyle Potato Chips

226
Homemade chips are golden, crispy and delicious, and they smell heavenly!
By ALMALOU

Seven Layer Bars

651
These rich, chewy bar cookies are so easy to make, and so delicious!
By P. Tindall

Blueberry Crumb Bars

889
In these easy bar cookies, blueberries top a pastry crust and get sprinkled with a cinnamon crumble before baking. You can use any berries you like.
By A Beavers

Delicious Raspberry Oatmeal Cookie Bars

1908
Raspberry jam sandwiched between buttery brown sugar and oat cookie crusts.
By MARBALET

Cola Beans

67
This is a favorite at potlucks and barbeques! I've often wondered if I get invited for my company or my Cola Beans! I've tried several different brands of colas, but have found that Coke® works best. I like to pre-cook the bacon about half-way so it doesn't make the beans too greasy, but it's not necessary. This recipe can also be baked in a conventional oven at 350 degrees F for about 1 hour.
By OHHCANDY

Marinated Grilled Shrimp

3622
Make tasty grilled shrimp with an easy, garlicky tomato-vinegar marinade.
By BLONDIEPEREZ

Real Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds

104
Beer battered, deep fried, these cheese curds are a real Wisconsin treat.
By Markg238

Blonde Brownies

1887
Chewy, buttery blonde brownies with chopped nuts and semisweet chocolate.
By Sue Bush

Grill Master Chicken Wings

657
These grilled chicken wings with a spicy butter sauce are sure to be a hit!
By PartyFil-Grillmaster

Detroit Hot Honey Wings

392
Grilled honey-glazed chicken wings tossed with a sweet hot butter sauce.
By MMMMFOOD1

Simple Country Ribs

588
Ribs are boiled in BBQ sauce before grilling for tender and tasty results.
By PHOENIX33_64
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com