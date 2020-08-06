On The Go Recipes

Oh, such a summertime taste. This easy-to-prepare slaw was given to me by a neighbor who said a little lady from her church gave it to her! A refreshing and delightful change for slaws. Tastes delicious after allowing to marinate for several hours. Enjoy!
Fantastic bars that have a lot of flexibility. You can adapt the recipe to your liking. Great for hikes, long road trips and camping as they store well and keep fairly long - unless you eat them all! Use any combination of chocolate chips, dried fruit, coconut, pecans, almond slices, or any other tidbits you'd like in a granola bar.
This is a great and simple chili, full of flavor, and plenty of spice. It's best when refrigerated overnight and reheated before the game. One tip: season meat heavily with chili powder, cumin, salt and pepper while browning.
If you love hot and sweet we're confident this will be your favorite. An ultimate treat for family outings, sporting events, camping or hiking trips. Pineapple juice is the key that ties the flavors together. Go easy on the black and red pepper as the flavor goes a long ways!
Jumbo breakfast cookies are perfect for grabbing on the way out the door. Feel free to substitute chocolate chips or dried cranberries for the raisins or any combination of the three for a little different twist.
Someone brought this salad to a pot luck dinner and I had to have the recipe. I have made it many, many times since then and I have been asked for the recipe every time I bring it somewhere. It is also a great way to get kids to eat spinach!
I received this recipe from an old Southern cook, a copy of a copy of a typed-up sheet from long ago, annotated with her notes (which included the word oleo instead of margarine). I've never seen another chocolate cake recipe like it, which instructs the cook to heat part of the cake batter on the stove, and pour the cooked icing over a hot cake. The result is a wonderfully rich (yet surprisingly light) chocolate sheet cake topped with a cooked chocolate and pecan frosting. This cake has an incredible homemade taste, yet is foolproof! Will make you forget Duncan Hines®!
A co-worker brought this casserole to one of our potlucks. After I got the recipe, I made it for one of my family's Thanksgiving dinners and it has been requested so often that it has become a staple at family gatherings.