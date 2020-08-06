On The Go Recipes

Find top-rated recipes perfect for camping, picnics, potlucks, road trips, and more!

Staff Picks

Quick Camping Pineapple Cakes

13
In an effort to avoid S'more burnout on our last trip, I came up with this quick recipe you can make right at camp and just toss on the hot coals of the campfire.
By Jill C

Potato Potluck Dish

76
This is a very cheesy potato side dish that's perfect for sharing at the Thanksgiving table. You'll definitely be asked to bring it year after year.
By sal

Picnic Marinated Summer Slaw

54
Oh, such a summertime taste. This easy-to-prepare slaw was given to me by a neighbor who said a little lady from her church gave it to her! A refreshing and delightful change for slaws. Tastes delicious after allowing to marinate for several hours. Enjoy!
By rosebud434

Easy Granola Bars

875
Fantastic bars that have a lot of flexibility. You can adapt the recipe to your liking. Great for hikes, long road trips and camping as they store well and keep fairly long - unless you eat them all! Use any combination of chocolate chips, dried fruit, coconut, pecans, almond slices, or any other tidbits you'd like in a granola bar.
By Aliceyn Fokuhl

Wazzu Tailgate Chili

286
This is a great and simple chili, full of flavor, and plenty of spice. It's best when refrigerated overnight and reheated before the game. One tip: season meat heavily with chili powder, cumin, salt and pepper while browning.
By GStorment

Campfire Banana Splits

181
This was a recipe from my old Girl Scouting days. A very easy recipe for all ages that needs little adult supervision. Great for sleep-overs and backyard camping trips.
By Toni Boncella Blyth

Jalapeno-Bacon-Stuffed Pretzel Dippers

10
Great for game day! Serve these delicious dippers with nacho or queso cheese dip and you will surely please the masses!
By Jaana Bauman

Texas Sheet Cake V

779
I have made this recipe for years. My children always chose it for their birthday cake over any other, and it makes enough for a crowd. Moist and delicious. Very easy to make. Enjoy!
By Carolyn Herbert

Slow Cooker Texas Pulled Pork

2914
Texas-style pulled pork simmers in a tangy chili-seasoned barbecue sauce with plenty of onion, then pulled into tender shreds to serve on a buttered, toasted bun.
By cmccreight

Campfire Baked Potatoes

20
This brings back memories of summers with my grandfather. Serve them with salt, pepper, and additional butter.
By Lowcountry Chef

Maggie's Camper Specials

A unique blend of salted peanuts, chocolate chips, espresso and coconut result in a crispy, crunchy cookie. Great for traveling or camping because the cookie maintains its crispness for several days.
By MAGGIE MCGUIRE

Jerky Lover's Jerky - Sweet, Hot and Spicy!

If you love hot and sweet we're confident this will be your favorite. An ultimate treat for family outings, sporting events, camping or hiking trips. Pineapple juice is the key that ties the flavors together. Go easy on the black and red pepper as the flavor goes a long ways!
By DIXYCHIK
Inspiration and Ideas

Hobo Beans
52
"A really good combination of beans, ground beef, and bacon; the taste is similar to a traditional Calico Beans. I used half the sugar. Easy, and a thumbs up!" – lutzflcat
Chef John's Chocolate Energy Bars
"Delicious! I have a very picky family and these were a hit." – skristenl
Tasty Maple Trail Mix
6
Southern Side Dishes for Summer Picnics
Good Morning Wrap
21

More On The Go Recipes

Best Brownies

13080
Cakey on the outside and fudgy in the middle, this easy brownie recipe really is the best! Done in an hour.
By Allrecipes Member

Slow Cooker Cowboy Beans

52
This slow cooker recipe delivers a hearty dish of hamburger, bacon, and beans in a thick and sweet sauce.
By Heather

Classic Macaroni Salad

2646
This classic macaroni salad is a crowd-pleaser at every cookout, potluck, and picnic!
By Graden

Sloppy Joes II

7510
Ground beef, onion, green pepper, and ketchup are seasoned with garlic powder and sweetened with brown sugar to make this hearty meat filling. Serve on hamburger buns.
By Allrecipes Member

Juiciest Hamburgers Ever

1235
These juicy, flavorful burgers are perfect for summer BBQs or parties.
By Allrecipes Member

Our 20 Best Potluck Dessert Recipes of All Time Will Make You a Potluck Legend

If you want to go home with an empty serving dish, get lots of recipe requests, and generally be praised for your desserting skills, you've landed in the right spot.
By Mackenzie Schieck

King Ranch Chicken Casserole

407
A classic King Ranch chicken casserole is a supreme supper or potluck dish.

Baked Ziti I

8559
Spaghetti sauce and three kinds of Italian cheeses make a surprisingly quick and budget-friendly baked ziti that's perfect for a weeknight meal.
By Allrecipes Member

Broccoli, Rice, Cheese, and Chicken Casserole

1020
A meal-in-one casserole with chicken, rice, broccoli, cheese, onion, and creamy soups all baked into one dish. May be made ahead and frozen.
By Allrecipes Member

Grilled Salmon I

5473
A simple soy sauce and brown sugar marinade, with hints of lemon and garlic, are the perfect salty-sweet complement to rich salmon fillets.
By tinamenina

Authentic German Potato Salad

1471
Bacon gives this warm German potato salad recipe a boost of flavor. The vinegar and sugar dressing on this salad has the perfect combination of salty and sweet.
By Angela Louise Miller

Jumbo Breakfast Cookies

171
Jumbo breakfast cookies are perfect for grabbing on the way out the door. Feel free to substitute chocolate chips or dried cranberries for the raisins or any combination of the three for a little different twist.
By J Diamond

Strawberry Spinach Salad I

2934
Someone brought this salad to a pot luck dinner and I had to have the recipe. I have made it many, many times since then and I have been asked for the recipe every time I bring it somewhere. It is also a great way to get kids to eat spinach!
By TOZENUF

15 Potluck Recipes So Good They'll Make You Famous at Church

These recipes will stand out amid a sea of soupy casseroles and sad salads.
By Kimberly Holland

Judy's Strawberry Pretzel Salad

1794
This show-stopping dessert is made with a pretzel crust, a cream cheese layer, and a strawberry gelatin topping.
By Allrecipes Member

Old Southern Chocolate Pecan Sheet Cake

29
I received this recipe from an old Southern cook, a copy of a copy of a typed-up sheet from long ago, annotated with her notes (which included the word oleo instead of margarine). I've never seen another chocolate cake recipe like it, which instructs the cook to heat part of the cake batter on the stove, and pour the cooked icing over a hot cake. The result is a wonderfully rich (yet surprisingly light) chocolate sheet cake topped with a cooked chocolate and pecan frosting. This cake has an incredible homemade taste, yet is foolproof! Will make you forget Duncan Hines®!
By Leslie41

Boston Baked Beans

1307
Baked beans with bacon and onions, are a great side dish for any barbecue.
By AJRHODES3

White Texas Sheet Cake

415
This cake is good to make a day ahead, and is very popular at pot-lucks.
By Diane Kester

Baked Spaghetti

1309
A comforting baked spaghetti casserole with plenty of melted cheese is the perfect dish for potlucks, family gatherings, or a week-night dinner.
By CALLIKO

Seven Layer Bars

635
Easy to make, and very rich. Can use different kinds of chips (vanilla or peanut butter) to suit your taste.
By P. Tindall

Peanut Butter Bars I

2996
These peanut butter bars taste just like peanut butter cups.
By Allrecipes Member

Potato Salad

220
Quick and easy potato salad recipe with a lot of old-fashioned potato salad flavor. This will become a go-to summer side dish recipe. Better if made the day before.
By MRANDAL

Shoepeg Corn Casserole

143
A co-worker brought this casserole to one of our potlucks. After I got the recipe, I made it for one of my family's Thanksgiving dinners and it has been requested so often that it has become a staple at family gatherings.
By DIVER3DOWN
