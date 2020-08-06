Frittata Recipes

Frittatas are easy to make using a cake pan that fits in the air fryer basket. Switch up the ingredients to suit your taste. If you are worried about the frittata sticking to the cake pan, line the bottom of the pan with parchment paper.
This baked omelette is quick, easy and a great summer dish. Scamorza cheese is an Italian cheese similar to mozzarella, that's harder and has more flavor. You can use mozzarella or a semi-hard cheese instead. This omelette would go well with a side dish like cherry tomato and anchovy salad.
This classic Italian frittata uses both zucchini and zucchini blossoms, boasting loads of summertime flavors. It's great warm or at room temperature, which makes it a great choice for buffets or picnics.
This is an easy and filling supper dish, good with cooked greens or a tossed salad and some sprouted grain bread. Almost any vegetables can go into the mix; just make sure they're all cut up before you begin, and add the longest cooking ones first.
Tortilla Espanola is a dish I make all the time at home. My boyfriend's family are Spanish, and he just loves this authentic dish. It's easy to prepare and always a crowd pleaser. Traditionally this dish only uses only onions, potatoes and egg; however I like to add a little green, either parsley or chives depending on your taste. They're both wonderful.
Frittatas are easy to make using a cake pan that fits in the air fryer basket. Switch up the ingredients to suit your taste. If you are worried about the frittata sticking to the cake pan, line the bottom of the pan with parchment paper.
This basically is eggs, on top of cheese, on top of cheese, on top of eggs making an interesting concoction of eggs, cheese, and flour. To add a little extra kick, add a small can of diced chiles or jalapenos into the mix. Serve with sour cream, salsa, and green taco sauce.
My variation on the traditional Hangtown Fry contains cheese and fresh herbs and is finished under the broiler where the egg/oyster mixture puffs up like a cross between a frittata and a souffle. I get the best results using a cast iron skillet. It's important that the oven be hot before you place the skillet under the broiler.
Dress up your eggs with some great keto add-ins. All the veggies are low-carb, and they add great flavor and texture, not to mention, great nutrition. Leave out the Tabasco for sensitive palates. Bonus: Leftovers reheat well, for those in-a-hurry mornings.
Tortilla Espanola is a dish I make all the time at home. My boyfriend's family are Spanish, and he just loves this authentic dish. It's easy to prepare and always a crowd pleaser. Traditionally this dish only uses only onions, potatoes and egg; however I like to add a little green, either parsley or chives depending on your taste. They're both wonderful.
This is an easy and filling supper dish, good with cooked greens or a tossed salad and some sprouted grain bread. Almost any vegetables can go into the mix; just make sure they're all cut up before you begin, and add the longest cooking ones first.