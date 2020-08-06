Frittata Recipes

Italian-style omelets for stove top or oven. Great for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Hot or Cold Vegetable Frittata

149
Not your typical zucchini quiche. This fantastic medley of fresh veggies may be served either hot or cold. You can even cut it into small pieces and serve as finger food!
By PEGAREE

Air Fryer Breakfast Frittata

Frittatas are easy to make using a cake pan that fits in the air fryer basket. Switch up the ingredients to suit your taste. If you are worried about the frittata sticking to the cake pan, line the bottom of the pan with parchment paper.
By bd.weld

What Is a Frittata?

A frittata is an Italian egg dish where the eggs are mixed with the ingredients and not folded in as a filling, like in an omelet.
By Nadia Hassani

Frittata Alle Erbette (Baked Herb Omelette)

7
This baked omelette is quick, easy and a great summer dish. Scamorza cheese is an Italian cheese similar to mozzarella, that's harder and has more flavor. You can use mozzarella or a semi-hard cheese instead. This omelette would go well with a side dish like cherry tomato and anchovy salad.
By Deborah Lo Scalzo

Smoked Salmon Frittata

71
A delicious Pacific Northwest recipe made with smoked salmon and cream cheese. Garnish with fresh herbs or avocado slices for a beautiful presentation.
By DEBBIST

Muffin Pan Frittatas

155
What an easy way to make eggs for a group.
By OMARILYN

Frittata di Zucchine e Fiori di Zucca (Italian Zucchini Frittata)

This classic Italian frittata uses both zucchini and zucchini blossoms, boasting loads of summertime flavors. It's great warm or at room temperature, which makes it a great choice for buffets or picnics.
By AnnaG

How to Make a Perfect Frittata

Spend a little time mastering this super versatile egg dish and you'll whip it up for countless breakfasts, lunches, and dinners.
By Elizabeth Brownfield

Asparagus and Mushroom Frittata

117
This is one of my favorites. The most important thing (I think) is to cook it slowly so the eggs stay tender.
By MAGGIDEW
Potato and Vegetable Frittata

62
This is an easy and filling supper dish, good with cooked greens or a tossed salad and some sprouted grain bread. Almost any vegetables can go into the mix; just make sure they're all cut up before you begin, and add the longest cooking ones first.
By PSPINRAD
Tortilla Espanola

Tortilla Espanola is a dish I make all the time at home. My boyfriend's family are Spanish, and he just loves this authentic dish. It's easy to prepare and always a crowd pleaser. Traditionally this dish only uses only onions, potatoes and egg; however I like to add a little green, either parsley or chives depending on your taste. They're both wonderful.
By Jaime The Tomato Snob

Bacon Cheese Frittata

Make this frittata even easier by using cooked bacon from the freezer. It's a wonderful dish to serve at brunch or to take as leftovers for lunch.
By Mildred Marie Martin
Potato and Pepper Frittata
34
"Awesome and easy. I love that you can put anything you want in it." – blueangel084
Green Chile Frittata
"Wonderful every single time! We've had it for brunch and lunch and dinner too!" – jereca74
Chef John's Spring Vegetable Frittata
41
Asparagus, Potato, and Onion Frittata
Our Best Frittata Recipes Are Easier Than Omelets
Frittata Recipes That Help You Use Up Leftover Veggies
Egg Bites
8

Easy baked version of those egg bites made popular by that famous chain coffeehouse. I like them with hot sauce!

Bacon Tater Egg Cups

40
Bacon tater egg cups are packed full of protein and veggies! Make ahead and easily reheat. The perfect way to start your day!
By Culinary Envy

Cheesy Baked Eggs

105
This basically is eggs, on top of cheese, on top of cheese, on top of eggs making an interesting concoction of eggs, cheese, and flour. To add a little extra kick, add a small can of diced chiles or jalapenos into the mix. Serve with sour cream, salsa, and green taco sauce.
By Hammertime

Hangtown Fry with Parmesan and Fresh Herbs

15
My variation on the traditional Hangtown Fry contains cheese and fresh herbs and is finished under the broiler where the egg/oyster mixture puffs up like a cross between a frittata and a souffle. I get the best results using a cast iron skillet. It's important that the oven be hot before you place the skillet under the broiler.
By Cazuela

Muffin Pan Frittatas

155
What an easy way to make eggs for a group.
By OMARILYN

Spinach and Potato Frittata

627
This dish is not only delicious, but easy to make. I make this for Saturday family brunches and get togethers. It's a big hit.
By Cheryl Leiser Harding

Easy Asparagus Frittata

10
I love making a frittata whenever I want a quick meal. I always have eggs in the fridge and you can use a variety of vegetables. I like asparagus the best, though. This is also a KETO-friendly recipe.
By Marianne

Cottage Cheese Frittata with Cucumber and Radish Dip

1
Bursting with potatoes, zucchini, and bell pepper, this tasty cottage cheese frittata is served alongside a cool and crunchy cucumber and radish dip.
By chefdavidgeisser

Bacon and Mushroom Frittata with Spinach and Gouda

5
Perfect for brunch or a light dinner, this bacon and mushroom frittata is a complete meal with the addition of fresh spinach and smoked Gouda cheese.
By Farmland

Air-Fried Greek Yogurt Frittata

1
Greek yogurt, eggs, and fresh spinach cook in your air fryer to make a healthy brunch meal. The yogurt gives a lovely texture and is healthier than fatty cheeses.
By Buckwheat Queen

Kuku Sabzi

This easy Persian frittata, or kuku sabzi, uses egg as the binder to showcase the fresh herbs that make this dish so delicious.
By Ali Ramee

Potato and Cheese Frittata

170
This potato and cheese frittata is great by itself or with some fruit on a Sunday morning.
By DONSSWEETY

Italian Frittata

52
Frittatas are a cinch to make, and you can substitute the ingredients with whatever you have on hand! It's fun to get creative with them! They also make great leftovers!
By Shagen McBride

The Farmer's Frittata (Italian-Style Omelet)

1
Loaded with fresh vegetables and a touch of bacon, this farmer's frittata has great texture, taste, and visual appeal and can be served at any meal of the day.
By Chef John

Air Fryer Frittata with Savory Breakfast Links and Vegetables

The air fryer offers a quick, convenient way to make a breakfast favorite.
By Pure Farmland

Halloumi and Zucchini Frittata

A tasty combination of zucchini and fresh herbs goes so well with salty Halloumi cheese in this easy frittata. To make a frittata for 4, simply double the ingredients and use a larger frying pan.
By Diana Moutsopoulos

Sausage Frittata

75
Delicious for brunch or a quick week-night dinner, this frittata with sausage, potatoes, and Parmesan cheese is topped with chopped tomato and sliced green onion.
By JimmyDean
Keto Breakfast Frittata

5
Dress up your eggs with some great keto add-ins. All the veggies are low-carb, and they add great flavor and texture, not to mention, great nutrition. Leave out the Tabasco for sensitive palates. Bonus: Leftovers reheat well, for those in-a-hurry mornings.
By Bibi

Tortilla Espanola

46
Tortilla Espanola is a dish I make all the time at home. My boyfriend's family are Spanish, and he just loves this authentic dish. It's easy to prepare and always a crowd pleaser. Traditionally this dish only uses only onions, potatoes and egg; however I like to add a little green, either parsley or chives depending on your taste. They're both wonderful.
By Jaime The Tomato Snob

Nan's Potato and Egg Frittata

39
A potato and 6 eggs are fried in olive oil to make this simple frittata. Cut it into rectangles or wedges and serve between 2 slices of Italian bread either by itself or with tomato slices. Delicious!
By Nan

Potato and Vegetable Frittata

62
This is an easy and filling supper dish, good with cooked greens or a tossed salad and some sprouted grain bread. Almost any vegetables can go into the mix; just make sure they're all cut up before you begin, and add the longest cooking ones first.
By PSPINRAD
