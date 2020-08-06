Easter Candy Recipes

Find the perfect treat for Easter including peanut butter Easter eggs, homemade marshmallow chicks, and jelly bean bark.

Staff Picks

Jelly Bean Nests

98
Crunchy Chinese noodles and melted marshmallows make the cutest little nests for your jelly beans. Great as place markers at Easter dinner.
By Lindibakes

Instant Chocolate Covered Bunnies (On a Stick)

21
Yummy after school/work snack for all chocolate lovers.
By Ciera

Candy Strawberries

41
Perfect addition for cookie trays for parties!
By Martha

Angel Food Candy

116
Sugar and dark corn syrup are cooked with vinegar and tempered with baking soda to make a crunchy candy that gets covered in a chocolate coating.
By Debbie

12 Leftover Easter Candy Recipes

Use your leftover Easter candy — such as M&M's, Robin Eggs, Cadbury Creme Eggs, and jelly beans — to make these fabulous springtime treats.
By Corey Williams

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

382
A simple but decadent confection that quells the urge to dip your chocolate bar in the peanut butter.
By SHAUNNSMOM

Hard Candy

186
An easy recipe for hard candy. The hardest part is waiting for the sugar to reach the proper temperature. Be patient and use a candy thermometer for perfect candy. This recipe can easily be adjusted by using different flavored extracts and food colorings.
By JUDITH SYNESAEL

Easter Bird's Nests

45
Such a cute edible decoration!
By Jilly

Chocolate Covered Easter Eggs

106
This is a great recipe that you can add different ingredients to that will make 4 different kind of eggs...all yummy. I always get tons of compliments when I make these.
By JAMVS

Rocky Road Candies

129
It couldn't be easier to make this treat. Just melt chocolate chips and stir in peanuts and marshmallows.
By sal

Easter Eggs

120
If you want to wow your family with extra-special Easter eggs, this is the recipe for you! These peanut butter and coconut cream eggs dipped in chocolate are both delicious and beautiful!
By Joan Zaffary

Basic Truffles

128
This is a basic truffle filling to which you can add your own flavorings or extracts. You may use this to fill the chocolate shells you make using candy molds or roll into balls then into powdered sugar, cocoa, sprinkles or other toppings
By Gina Mork
Inspiration and Ideas

Peanut Butter Easter Eggs
368
"I doubled the recipe and got about 36 eggs. I used a deviled egg tray to get the shape, and froze them before coating with chocolate. Excellent recipe!" – Jen
Jellybean Bark
71
"This is a great Easter treat, and very easy to make." – JEWELJETT
Bird's Nests III
41
Homemade Marshmallow Chicks
159
Butter Cream Easter Egg Candies
5
Coconut Candies
29

Chewy coconut candies are made with just milk, sugar, coconut and vanilla.

More Easter Candy Recipes

Peanut Butter Easter Eggs

368
My Mom made these chocolate-dipped peanut butter eggs for many years. She would put our names on them in frosting and decorate with bunnies and flowers. They bring back wonderful memories.
By Valerie Cain Cuff

Emily's Famous Marshmallows

159
These marshmallows are the real thing. Husbands love 'em, kids love 'em, picky eaters scramble for 'em. Better than store bought! Taste great in hot cocoa.
By HBIC

Caramel Candies

66
These caramels are made with brown sugar, cream, butter and corn syrup and flavored with a hint of vanilla.
By sal

Easter Chocolate Eggs Made with a Mold

1
This recipe explains how to make chocolate Easter eggs with a mold. You can make 1 giant easter egg or a number of smaller eggs, depending on your egg mold size(s). You can fill the egg with candy, chocolates, or small toys.
By liz

Brown Sugar Candy

31
This recipe is from my mother. This is only one of the many candy recipes she makes at Christmas and gives away to friends.
By KAYKWILTS

Strawberry Fruit Balls

15
This is a confection shaped like a strawberry.
By willi

Stained Glass Candy II

30
Easy and delicious rolled chocolate, walnut, coconut and colored marshmallow candy!
By Bea Gassman

Easter Popcorn

This popcorn is an easy and festive way to enjoy some leftover Easter candy! You can use any kind of candy, nuts, or "mix-ins" that you like! And make sure to adjust the salt at the end, it really helps to balance out the sweetness! Make sure to store this in a cool, dry, and airtight container, or the popcorn will become soft. It should be eaten within a few days of being made.
By Kim

Goof Balls

10
A marshmallow treat covered with caramel and crispy rice cereal.
By Lisa

White Chocolate Easter Bunny Bark

The kids will love this bark for Easter. It's fun to look at and fun to eat. Easy to make with any combination of cookies, candies, or jelly beans. Use whatever you like, the sky's the limit.
By Yoly

Marshmallow Peeps® or Homemade Marshmallows

This recipe makes homemade marshmallows that can be cut in shapes and rolled in colored sugar, similar to marshmallow Peeps®.
By PADUNCAN
