Easter Candy Recipes

An easy recipe for hard candy. The hardest part is waiting for the sugar to reach the proper temperature. Be patient and use a candy thermometer for perfect candy. This recipe can easily be adjusted by using different flavored extracts and food colorings.
This is a basic truffle filling to which you can add your own flavorings or extracts. You may use this to fill the chocolate shells you make using candy molds or roll into balls then into powdered sugar, cocoa, sprinkles or other toppings
This recipe explains how to make chocolate Easter eggs with a mold. You can make 1 giant easter egg or a number of smaller eggs, depending on your egg mold size(s). You can fill the egg with candy, chocolates, or small toys.
This is a delicious recipe reminiscent of the peppermint bark made at Christmastime that uses a favorite Easter treat. Fun and easy to make too! Everyone really enjoys the combination of creamy white chocolate and fruity jellybeans. Use your favorite, but I always go for the small pectin variety. Hope you enjoy!
This popcorn is an easy and festive way to enjoy some leftover Easter candy! You can use any kind of candy, nuts, or "mix-ins" that you like! And make sure to adjust the salt at the end, it really helps to balance out the sweetness! Make sure to store this in a cool, dry, and airtight container, or the popcorn will become soft. It should be eaten within a few days of being made.