Easter Candy Recipes

Easter Popcorn

This popcorn is an easy and festive way to enjoy some leftover Easter candy! You can use any kind of candy, nuts, or "mix-ins" that you like! And make sure to adjust the salt at the end, it really helps to balance out the sweetness! Make sure to store this in a cool, dry, and airtight container, or the popcorn will become soft. It should be eaten within a few days of being made.