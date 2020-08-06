Dessert Sauce Recipes

Find every sweet dessert sauce recipe you need to take your desserts over the top, like salted caramel sauce, fudge sauce, hard chocolate shell sauce, fruit compote and sauce, and whipped cream.

Staff Picks

Whipped Cream

1137
How to make basic whipped cream. For best results make sure whisk and bowl are ice cold.
By Erin Nesbit

Blueberry Sauce

Delicious, warm blueberry sauce which is fabulous on pancakes, waffles, cheesecake or ice cream! Fresh or frozen blueberries work equally well.
By ISYBEL

Supreme Strawberry Topping

1007
Awesome restaurant-style strawberry topping. Serve cold over cheesecake or ice cream.
By Brad G Reynolds

Oh-So-Easy Caramel Sauce

416
This caramel sauce recipe calls for a higher ratio of sugar to butter, producing a rich, sweet sauce that is perfect for less-sweet desserts.
By BARB MAXWELL

Raspberry Sauce

338
I've made raspberry sauce so many ways and this is my favorite. Thanks to MSG Mark Morgan.
By The_Tattooed_Chef

Hot Fudge Sauce II

142
This is a great hot fudge sauce to use for almost any chocolate dessert. My mom gave me this recipe with a note that said, 'Use this sauce over brownies and vanilla ice cream to make 'Eskimo Pie Delight'. It was a favorite of mine from college.
By Erin Nesbit

Easy Devonshire Cream

A wonderful topping for scones, or use as a dip for fruit.
By STARP

Sweet Blackberry and Brandy Sauce

64
This is a really easy sauce to serve over ice cream, cheesecake, or perhaps even pancakes. Serve it warm over vanilla ice cream or chill it, and serve over plain cheesecake.
By Wilemon

Fresh Strawberry Sauce

131
This is an excellent sauce for pies and cakes - especially cheesecakes!
By Chef John

Lemon Sauce II

13
This is a tasty lemon and honey sauce that can be served with cakes and other desserts. Pineapple juice may be used in place of the orange.
By MELLY343

Chocolate Syrup

492
This is my step-mom's syrup recipe, and everyone says it's better than Hershey's! Great on ice cream, in chocolate milk, or drizzled on warm brownies.
By Zen K

Southern-Style Chocolate Gravy

225
Oh yes, you can have chocolate for breakfast! Excellent served on top of hot flaky biscuits or homemade drop biscuits. Everyone will be cheering for more.
By April Yeager
