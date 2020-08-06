Dessert Sauce Recipes

Staff Picks Whipped Cream
How to make basic whipped cream. For best results make sure whisk and bowl are ice cold.
Blueberry Sauce
Delicious, warm blueberry sauce which is fabulous on pancakes, waffles, cheesecake or ice cream! Fresh or frozen blueberries work equally well.
Oh-So-Easy Caramel Sauce
This caramel sauce recipe calls for a higher ratio of sugar to butter, producing a rich, sweet sauce that is perfect for less-sweet desserts.
Raspberry Sauce
I've made raspberry sauce so many ways and this is my favorite. Thanks to MSG Mark Morgan.
Hot Fudge Sauce II
This is a great hot fudge sauce to use for almost any chocolate dessert. My mom gave me this recipe with a note that said, 'Use this sauce over brownies and vanilla ice cream to make 'Eskimo Pie Delight'. It was a favorite of mine from college.
Sweet Blackberry and Brandy Sauce
This is a really easy sauce to serve over ice cream, cheesecake, or perhaps even pancakes. Serve it warm over vanilla ice cream or chill it, and serve over plain cheesecake.
Lemon Sauce II
This is a tasty lemon and honey sauce that can be served with cakes and other desserts. Pineapple juice may be used in place of the orange.
Chocolate Syrup
This is my step-mom's syrup recipe, and everyone says it's better than Hershey's! Great on ice cream, in chocolate milk, or drizzled on warm brownies.
Southern-Style Chocolate Gravy
Oh yes, you can have chocolate for breakfast! Excellent served on top of hot flaky biscuits or homemade drop biscuits. Everyone will be cheering for more.
"Made as stated, with coconut oil. Served over coconut ice cream and it was awesome!" – Kim Henke
Salted Caramel Sauce
"It may be blasphemy to say that hot fudge isn't the ultimate ice cream topping, but after tasting this amazing sauce, that's exactly what I'm suggesting." – Chef John
Cannoli Dip Cannoli Dip
This dip takes the tastes and flavors of a cannoli and turns it into a wonderful party snack! To serve, break up pizzelle cookies or waffle cones into chip-size pieces to scoop cannoli dip and enjoy! The dip tastes just like the filling from a cannoli, and the pizzelles act as the shell.
Easy Homemade Chocolate Sauce
If you are a regular buyer of store-bought chocolate sauce, and didn't realize how easy it is to make your own at home, then I hope you give this recipe a try. Enjoy!
Instant Chocolate Hard Shell
Two ingredients and less than 5 minutes to a delicious chocolate candy shell for ice cream. After trying recipe after recipe that turned out either rock hard or thick gummy hard shells - I thought to read the ingredient list on a bottle of the store stuff and came up with this! You can use any oil that has NO flavor or has a flavor compatible with chocolate and your ice cream - canola or soybean work ok here, but the coconut oil sends the flavor over the top and makes it a tad crunchier! Drizzle on top of your favorite ice cream!
Rum Sauce
This is a great Rum Sauce for Bread Pudding. I used the extra over vanilla ice cream- YUMMM...
Good Meringue
Egg whites beaten with cream of tartar, then sugar until those famous stiff peaks form...golly, that's good meringue! A nice, basic recipe.
Lemon Sauce I
Wonderful dessert sauce. Serve with gingerbread or cake.
Vanilla Sauce
This is a great sauce to serve over gingerbread! It has been my favorite dessert since I was a child!
Meringue II
This meringue is wonderful. It doesn't get weepy, and has such a good vanilla flavor.
Easy Clotted Cream
A tasty alternative to the real thing. Heavy cream is lightly sweetened, whipped until stiff, and mixed with a little sour cream for flavor. Serve with scones or fruit.
Skor® Creamy Caramel Dip
This quick and easy recipe can be made in advance and is sure to be a hit. My sister made it for a dinner party and it did not last too long!!
Sue's Hot Fudge Sauce
Decadent thick and delicious hot fudge sauce. Simple to make and so much better than store-bought!
Grandma's Chocolate Custard Pie
Straight from grandma's kitchen, a delicious Southern holiday tradition. A smooth and rich chocolate dessert that will have you asking for thirds.
