Homemade Marshmallow Recipes

Emily's Famous Marshmallows
These marshmallows are the real thing. Husbands love 'em, kids love 'em, picky eaters scramble for 'em. Better than store bought! Taste great in hot cocoa.
Homemade Marshmallow Creme
A substitute for the store-bought marshmallow fluff. This makes 7 ounces, equivalent to 2 cups.
Easy Peppermint Marshmallows
These easy, fluffy marshmallows have a hint of peppermint. They are wonderful with chocolate fondue and melt delightfully in hot chocolate. A great treat for winter!
Homemade Marshmallows II
These are delicious homemade marshmallows. If you wish, add a few drops of food coloring with the vanilla.
Pumpkin Marshmallows
These soft, airy marshmallows taste like pumpkin pie. The recipe takes at least a full 24 hours to make, so give yourself lots of time to get everything ready. If the cocoa dredging mixture isn't sweet enough, you can sift some confectioners' sugar into it, although the bitter chocolate coating balances the very sweet marshmallow nicely.
Peppermint Marshmallows
These homemade marshmallows with a hint of peppermint are great for adding to a cup of hot chocolate.
Double-Decker Marshmallow Fudge
A layer of homemade marshmallow batter is poured over a pan of fudge to make a truly decadent version of this holiday favorite.
Homemade Marshmallows
You can't even begin to compare these to store-bought! Color them, flavor them, coat them in chocolate, add them to s'mores or cocoa, or use mini cookie cutters to make fun marshmallow shapes. Store in airtight container for up to 1 week.
Spooky Homemade Marshmallows
Homemade marshmallows that you can customize with different flavors and spices make any occasion special.
Marshmallow Peeps® or Homemade Marshmallows
This recipe makes homemade marshmallows that can be cut in shapes and rolled in colored sugar, similar to marshmallow Peeps®.
