Homemade Marshmallow Recipes

Some say homemade marshmallows are tricky to make, but with our homemade marshmallow recipes, you'll find they're actually easier than you think, and surprisingly forgiving.

Staff Picks

Emily's Famous Marshmallows

These marshmallows are the real thing. Husbands love 'em, kids love 'em, picky eaters scramble for 'em. Better than store bought! Taste great in hot cocoa.
By HBIC

Homemade Marshmallow Creme

68
A substitute for the store-bought marshmallow fluff. This makes 7 ounces, equivalent to 2 cups.
By MattOlay V-H

Easy Peppermint Marshmallows

These easy, fluffy marshmallows have a hint of peppermint. They are wonderful with chocolate fondue and melt delightfully in hot chocolate. A great treat for winter!
By Jan Eichel

Homemade Marshmallows II

68
These are delicious homemade marshmallows. If you wish, add a few drops of food coloring with the vanilla.
By Barb Gretsch

Marshmallows with Coconut

1
Better than marshmallows from the store.
By jowolf2

Pumpkin Marshmallows

These soft, airy marshmallows taste like pumpkin pie. The recipe takes at least a full 24 hours to make, so give yourself lots of time to get everything ready. If the cocoa dredging mixture isn't sweet enough, you can sift some confectioners' sugar into it, although the bitter chocolate coating balances the very sweet marshmallow nicely.
By xarrium

Peppermint Marshmallows

These homemade marshmallows with a hint of peppermint are great for adding to a cup of hot chocolate.
By Cari

Double-Decker Marshmallow Fudge

A layer of homemade marshmallow batter is poured over a pan of fudge to make a truly decadent version of this holiday favorite.
By Mackenzie Schieck

Homemade Marshmallows

You can't even begin to compare these to store-bought! Color them, flavor them, coat them in chocolate, add them to s'mores or cocoa, or use mini cookie cutters to make fun marshmallow shapes. Store in airtight container for up to 1 week.
By Chocolate Moose

Spooky Homemade Marshmallows

Homemade marshmallows that you can customize with different flavors and spices make any occasion special.
By ARGO®, KARO® and FLEISCHMANN'S®

Marshmallow Peeps® or Homemade Marshmallows

This recipe makes homemade marshmallows that can be cut in shapes and rolled in colored sugar, similar to marshmallow Peeps®.
By PADUNCAN

Inspiration and Ideas

More Homemade Marshmallow Recipes

Cherry Marshmallows

There's just something about these pillowy sweet cherry marshmallows that turns them into a gourmet treat.
By lutzflcat

