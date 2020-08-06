This tabouli recipe is different. Instead of using bulgur like traditional tabouli, this recipe uses quinoa. It is a grain that is available at health food stores. It looks and tastes better than bulgur. My husband and I both love this and neither of us is vegetarian. It's a great meal for a hot summer day. The longer it sits the better it tastes.
These gluten-free crackers make a delicious snack on their own or with dips and cheeses. You can add other seeds such as caraway, cumin, or nigella for different flavor profiles. Or you can experiment with dried herbs or garlic powder depending on your individual preferences.
Serve this cold salad as a delicious summer side to your favorite grilled meat or try it alone as a great light lunch. I have been experimenting a lot with quinoa recently, and this is by far my favorite recipe. It's such a nice, healthy alternative to pasta and rice!
I developed this recipe with turkey and quinoa, but have since used it successfully with just about every type of ground meat and variety of grain. The addition of grains not only adds nutritional value and keeps the texture light, but also helps those on a budget stretch a small amount of quality meat into a bigger meal. It's simple, clean, nutritious eating but will please even the pickiest of meatloaf lovers. Make extra grains and serve those alongside a green salad, steamed asparagus, or roasted vegetables. Enjoy!
This dish is a meal in itself-- it contains a good fat (olive oil), green vegetables (broccoli), a whole grain (quinoa), and a protein source (garbanzo beans)! It's also vegan. I usually have this for breakfast or lunch.
This bright and colorful salad is a great summertime recipe (or anytime you want to feel like it's summertime). Light and citrusy, it's a whole new way to enjoy quinoa. Lime juice and cilantro give a refreshing kick, while quinoa and black beans provide tasty vegan protein. If you're not vegan, add even more protein by adding chunks of chicken or turkey. Yum!
These vegetarian burgers are delicious! Your carnivorous friends will be impressed. My favorite way to serve is on a whole-wheat bun with garlic-lemon mayonnaise, fresh raw spinach, sliced tomato, and caramelized onions!
I always found turkey meatloaf to be quite disappointing. The flavor is usually lacking as well as the texture. Well, I have developed this version that has a great texture and a surprisingly good flavor (my brother couldn't even tell that it wasn't beef)! The secret is the quinoa, which adds wonderful texture and is much nuttier than breadcrumbs. I hope you enjoy this recipe!
A quick recipe that can be adjusted to include whatever vegetables you have on hand. It could probably be done well with shrimp also. You could easily try different vegetables. The times and amounts are variable depending upon how thick you slice your chicken and veggies, as well as how crisp you prefer the zucchini.
Delicious and nutritious! This salad is sure to please the crowd! And with so many options to mix and match to your tastes, you can't go wrong. You can play with the kale-to-quinoa ratio to make this your own. Use alternative nuts and dried fruit to customize to your own taste buds.