Turkey and Quinoa Meatballs

I developed this recipe with turkey and quinoa, but have since used it successfully with just about every type of ground meat and variety of grain. The addition of grains not only adds nutritional value and keeps the texture light, but also helps those on a budget stretch a small amount of quality meat into a bigger meal. It's simple, clean, nutritious eating but will please even the pickiest of meatloaf lovers. Make extra grains and serve those alongside a green salad, steamed asparagus, or roasted vegetables. Enjoy!