Quinoa

Quinoa is the healthy wonder grain we can't get enough of—we even eat it for breakfast! Learn how to cook quinoa with over 360 recipes complete with nutrition information.

Quinoa Chicken

184
This is incredibly easy, delicious and spicy! Taste-test approved by a very picky 3-year-old.
By StephR0131

Savory Rice and Quinoa Pilaf

4
Pretty, delicious, and can easily be personalized. Freeze leftovers for a quick side dish ready in minutes.
By kmforestlakeMN

Power Salad Bowl

5
This hearty, power salad bowl is loaded with quinoa, beans, and egg for a vegetarian meal with great sources of protein.
By Alli Shircliff

Quinoa Tabbouleh

970
This tabouli recipe is different. Instead of using bulgur like traditional tabouli, this recipe uses quinoa. It is a grain that is available at health food stores. It looks and tastes better than bulgur. My husband and I both love this and neither of us is vegetarian. It's a great meal for a hot summer day. The longer it sits the better it tastes.
By SYNEVA B
Mary's Gone Crackers® Copycat

17
These gluten-free crackers make a delicious snack on their own or with dips and cheeses. You can add other seeds such as caraway, cumin, or nigella for different flavor profiles. Or you can experiment with dried herbs or garlic powder depending on your individual preferences.
By Cazuela

Black Bean, Corn, and Quinoa Salad

35
This is a wonderful Southwestern style salad that is quick and easy to make.
By tarnapx

Roasted Sweet Potato Quinoa Salad

45
Purple sweet potatoes add beautiful color to the mix in this healthy, fresh tasting, zesty salad!
By Melanie McClare

Balsamic and Herb Quinoa Salad

7
Serve this cold salad as a delicious summer side to your favorite grilled meat or try it alone as a great light lunch. I have been experimenting a lot with quinoa recently, and this is by far my favorite recipe. It's such a nice, healthy alternative to pasta and rice!
By suzyk

Turkey and Quinoa Meatballs

8
I developed this recipe with turkey and quinoa, but have since used it successfully with just about every type of ground meat and variety of grain. The addition of grains not only adds nutritional value and keeps the texture light, but also helps those on a budget stretch a small amount of quality meat into a bigger meal. It's simple, clean, nutritious eating but will please even the pickiest of meatloaf lovers. Make extra grains and serve those alongside a green salad, steamed asparagus, or roasted vegetables. Enjoy!
By mfbama

Spiced Quinoa

412
This recipe combines pungent Mediterranean and Indian flavors for a quick and delicious side dish.
By Cinderella

Garlicky Quinoa and Garbanzo Bean Salad

172
This dish is a meal in itself-- it contains a good fat (olive oil), green vegetables (broccoli), a whole grain (quinoa), and a protein source (garbanzo beans)! It's also vegan. I usually have this for breakfast or lunch.
By jjane123
Steel-Cut Oats and Quinoa Breakfast

The best make-ahead breakfast! Full of fiber and protein will keep you full all morning. Keeps in the fridge for up to a week.
By AnneP
How to Cook Quinoa
Quick-cooking quinoa - nutritious and delicious! Learn more about quinoa nutrition and the different types available, and get tips for how to cook it.
Quinoa Vegetable Salad
148
"This is a wonderful dish—light and very tasty! My four kids (ages 2 to 7) ate it up and asked for more!" – JANELLECOLE
Lemony Quinoa
Mediterranean Quinoa Salad
Amazing Chocolate Quinoa Cake!
101

Zesty Quinoa Salad

1469
This bright and colorful salad is a great summertime recipe (or anytime you want to feel like it's summertime). Light and citrusy, it's a whole new way to enjoy quinoa. Lime juice and cilantro give a refreshing kick, while quinoa and black beans provide tasty vegan protein. If you're not vegan, add even more protein by adding chunks of chicken or turkey. Yum!
By scrumdiddly

Quinoa and Black Beans

5979
Very flavorful alternative to black beans and rice. Quinoa is a nutty grain from South America.
By 3LIONCUBS
Quinoa Black Bean Burgers

1105
These vegetarian burgers are delicious! Your carnivorous friends will be impressed. My favorite way to serve is on a whole-wheat bun with garlic-lemon mayonnaise, fresh raw spinach, sliced tomato, and caramelized onions!
By DownHomeCitySisterscom
One-Skillet Mexican Quinoa

438
Quinoa and black beans star in this family-friendly, one-skillet meal.
By The Gruntled Gourmand

Turkey and Quinoa Meatloaf

2380
I always found turkey meatloaf to be quite disappointing. The flavor is usually lacking as well as the texture. Well, I have developed this version that has a great texture and a surprisingly good flavor (my brother couldn't even tell that it wasn't beef)! The secret is the quinoa, which adds wonderful texture and is much nuttier than breadcrumbs. I hope you enjoy this recipe!
By Andrew Benoit

Quinoa Side Dish

714
Quinoa is a great alternative to rice - it's lighter, and cooks in about half the time.
By sal

Amazing Chocolate Quinoa Cake!

101
This delicious cake is made with quinoa and no flour! Enjoy!
By Stacy Evans

Mediterranean Quinoa Salad

621
An easy to make light salad that can be served with or without chicken for vegetarians.
Kale, Quinoa, and Avocado Salad with Lemon Dijon Vinaigrette

573
Steaming the kale removes some of the bitterness. The salad dressing ties all the flavors together. A quartet of super foods (kale, quinoa, avocado, and olive oil) make this a healthy meal!
By Stephanie Ford
Best Greek Quinoa Salad

143
This is my absolute favorite quinoa recipe! It's so flavorful and always a big hit with my family and friends. Trust me, you'll want to eat every single bite!
By AllisonKaye

Quinoa with Chickpeas and Tomatoes

378
This delicious recipe was presented to me by a vegan friend. The lime juice gives the quinoa a fresh flavor that can't be beat!
By sarahhouston

Quinoa with Veggies

248
I love quinoa and I wanted to make something that was flavorful and filling. The vegetables can be changed to your liking!
By feminiSh

Cranberry and Cilantro Quinoa Salad

544
I got this recipe from the restaurant my dad built. I love the unique way of cooking the quinoa and the great combinations of the flavors.
By Alison
Garlic Quinoa

94
This is a quick and easy, basic quinoa recipe that we use in our house instead of rice as a great side.
By sjflick

Chicken with Quinoa and Veggies

527
A quick recipe that can be adjusted to include whatever vegetables you have on hand. It could probably be done well with shrimp also. You could easily try different vegetables. The times and amounts are variable depending upon how thick you slice your chicken and veggies, as well as how crisp you prefer the zucchini.
By kmo1070

Kale and Quinoa Salad

253
Delicious and nutritious! This salad is sure to please the crowd! And with so many options to mix and match to your tastes, you can't go wrong. You can play with the kale-to-quinoa ratio to make this your own. Use alternative nuts and dried fruit to customize to your own taste buds.
By Kicius
Curried Quinoa

290
A light curry flavor makes delicious quinoa a great side dish for a multitude of main courses.
By AF.

Lemon-Basil Quinoa Salad

81
Found this and thought I would share since quinoa seems to be becoming so popular. This make-ahead salad (served warm or room temperature) is great for outdoor parties since it won't spoil in the sun.
By manella

Buddha Bowl

97
Tasty healthy meal in under 1 hour.
By mkinshella
