Chocolate Dessert Recipes

This is the simplest version of chocolate covered strawberries I know. Paraffin was originally used instead of shortening. Turn the strawberries upside down and insert by the toothpicks into a piece of styrofoam for easy cooling, or simply place them on a sheet of wax paper. White chocolate may be drizzled over the milk chocolate for a fancier look. They are perfect for weddings when decorated with frosting bow ties, bells, butterflies, roses, etc.
If you are a chocolate lover, you're gonna LOVE this!! The best chocolate cake I've ever concocted! The ganache and cream cheese chocolate buttercream frosting are absolutely decadent! Serve with fresh raspberries, if desired.
Have you ever just wanted to eat cookie dough that you are about to put in the oven, then thought better of it because you didn't want to get Salmonella poisoning? Well now you can! This cookie dough is just for eating. I have made this with friends before and they said that they loved the taste. So do I. The leftovers will keep in the freezer for up to 3 months.
My aunt Enid passed down this recipe to me. It's an incredible sour cream coffee cake with a twist; cinnamon and chocolate chips make a wonderful combination. It will be a big hit when you serve it! I brought it to a Navy wives' social and it was gone in minutes!
Everyone that has tried these simple but unbelievably delicious chocolates raves about them. They are even more astonished when I tell them what the ingredients are. Nothing could be more simple, and trust me, not too many things are more delicious. A perfect combination of sweet and salty! They freeze well too! So so yummy!
I was served this cookie at a restaurant in Springfield, MO during a business conference. Went home and made up this recipe which has been a hit at any church gathering when I take them...better than the one I had at the conference.