Chocolate Dessert Recipes

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

This is the simplest version of chocolate covered strawberries I know. Paraffin was originally used instead of shortening. Turn the strawberries upside down and insert by the toothpicks into a piece of styrofoam for easy cooling, or simply place them on a sheet of wax paper. White chocolate may be drizzled over the milk chocolate for a fancier look. They are perfect for weddings when decorated with frosting bow ties, bells, butterflies, roses, etc.
By Kitten

Chocolate Ganache

This is a rich, dark chocolate topping or decoration that has lots of uses. It can be whipped as filling or icing, or just poured over whatever cake you like.
By INGRIDEVOGEL

Flourless Chocolate Cake I

A dense chocolate cake for those of us who can't tolerate wheat or gluten.
By Maggie

Best Big, Fat, Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookie

Make bakery-style chocolate chip cookies with this easy recipe.
By ELIZABETHBH

Lots of Chocolate Cherry Cookies

These wonderful chocolate cookies with tart dried cherries are sure to be a favorite!
By Jennifer Baker

Brooke's Best Bombshell Brownies

These brownies are the bomb! I've found the perfect combination of ingredients to make the fudgiest brownies yet... Enjoy!
By BROOKE

Elizabeth's Extreme Chocolate Lover's Cake

If you are a chocolate lover, you're gonna LOVE this!! The best chocolate cake I've ever concocted! The ganache and cream cheese chocolate buttercream frosting are absolutely decadent! Serve with fresh raspberries, if desired.
By ELIZABETHBH

15 Easy Chocolate Desserts That Look Fancy Enough to Impress

We pulled together some of our favorite chocolate treats that look fancy but are easy enough for beginner cooks to make.
By Stacey Ballis

One Bowl Chocolate Fudge

For peanut butter squares, drop peanut butter by spoonfuls into chocolate and cut into fudge with knife before refrigerating.
By MELISSA H.

Chocolate Eclair Cake

My favorite person in the world, my second mom Patty, gave me this easy and delicious recipe. Its the best.
By mspms

Chocolate Cream Pie II

This is an old family recipe my grandmother used to make me when I was a little boy.
By Cecil

Chef John's Chocolate Souffle

These visually impressive individual chocolate soufflés are perfect for your special someone. If you're serving more people, the recipe should scale up just fine.
By Chef John
Microwave Chocolate Mug Cake
Make an individual-size dessert using this decadent recipe for microwave chocolate mug cake.

More Chocolate Dessert Recipes

Quick and Easy Brownies

This quick and easy recipe for chocolate brownies with walnuts takes about 45 minutes to make.
By Allrecipes Member

One Bowl Chocolate Cake

This simple one bowl chocolate cake takes only minutes to prepare.
By shirleyo

Edible Cookie Dough

Have you ever just wanted to eat cookie dough that you are about to put in the oven, then thought better of it because you didn't want to get Salmonella poisoning? Well now you can! This cookie dough is just for eating. I have made this with friends before and they said that they loved the taste. So do I. The leftovers will keep in the freezer for up to 3 months.
By Kala McKay

Chewy Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies

These chocolate chip oatmeal cookies are crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside.
By PANTHERA

No Bake Cookies I

Tasty no-bake cookies made with oatmeal, peanut butter and cocoa.
By Allrecipes Member

Tiramisu II

This tiramisu recipe features rum and coffee-soaked ladyfingers layered with mascarpone custard and whipped cream.
By Allrecipes Member

Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookies I

These cookies are great...you get a double dose of chocolate! My kids love them.
By KATHY

Sour Cream Bundt Coffee Cake

My aunt Enid passed down this recipe to me. It's an incredible sour cream coffee cake with a twist; cinnamon and chocolate chips make a wonderful combination. It will be a big hit when you serve it! I brought it to a Navy wives' social and it was gone in minutes!
By Allrecipes Member

Chewy Chocolate Cookies II

This easy recipe makes chewy and delicious chocolate cookies that taste like brownies.
By Allrecipes Member

Chocolate Cornstarch Pudding

My mom's best chocolate pudding recipe made with cornstarch and cocoa.
By Kelly Thompson

Chocolate Eclair Cake

Unbelievable Two-Ingredient Chocolates

Everyone that has tried these simple but unbelievably delicious chocolates raves about them. They are even more astonished when I tell them what the ingredients are. Nothing could be more simple, and trust me, not too many things are more delicious. A perfect combination of sweet and salty! They freeze well too! So so yummy!
By clynnd

Quick Keto Chocolate Mousse

When a sweet craving hits, whip up this quick keto chocolate mousse in minutes. No need to pre-whip the heavy cream—just throw everything into a bowl and mix!
By France C

Too Much Chocolate Cake

This cake won me First Prize at the county fair last year. It is very chocolaty.
By Denise

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies III

I was served this cookie at a restaurant in Springfield, MO during a business conference. Went home and made up this recipe which has been a hit at any church gathering when I take them...better than the one I had at the conference.
By Allrecipes Member

Black Forest Cake I

This recipe delivers a classic version of the original Black Forest cake with whipped cream frosting and cherry topping.
By Allrecipes Member

Chewy Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

The cookies from this recipe blending peanut butter and chocolate chip cookie recipes are really chewy and addictive.
By Allrecipes Member

Chocolate Cupcakes

Ready in 30 minutes, this quick chocolate cupcake recipe is the perfect party treat.
By Ladan M Miller

No Egg Chocolate Mug Cake

This easy chocolate mug cake is made with flaked almonds and no egg. It is ready in a few minutes and perfect if you're dying for something sweet.
By Chantal

Chocolate Protein Balls

Everyone loves chocolate and peanut butter together, right? Make these protein-filled snack balls for a tasty after-school snack during and after back-to-school season.
By Sarah Gadacz

Chocolate Trifle

Trifle with layers of brownies, chocolate pudding and whipped topping chilled to perfection.
By Wayne

