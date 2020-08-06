Ice Cream

Make homemade ice cream in exactly the flavor you crave. 31 flavors? We've got way more including peach, pumpkin, even coconut-avocado.

Vanilla Ice Cream V

410
No-cook, no eggs, made with half-and-half and cream. Great, simple, classic vanilla ice cream! This is designed for an old-fashioned ice cream maker that yields 1 gallon; be sure to scale recipe down if you have a countertop model.
By JKINFLA

How to Make Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla is the king of ice cream flavors. This version without eggs ('American' or 'Philadelphia-style') has a brighter, more pronounced vanilla flavor.
By Chef John

Easy, Eggless Strawberry Ice Cream

Use your ice cream maker to create this rich and creamy strawberry ice cream. There are no eggs in this recipe.
By ejw825

Ice Cream Base

134
A custard-style ice cream base -- from my favorite chef -- that any number of flavors can be added to. We have used chocolate, banana, strawberry, cookie dough, and blueberries, and all were wonderful!
By Autumn Pumpkin

What's the Difference Between Ice Cream and Gelato?

Consider this your perfect primer for a sweeter summer.

Vegan Horchata Ice Cream

Flavorful rice milk is mixed with coconut milk and coconut cream then churned to give you a frozen version of the Mexican drink horchata. An optional splash of dark rum adds a slight kick. This makes approximately 1 quart of frozen dessert.
By Buckwheat Queen

Strawberry Ice Cream

111
This vibrant frozen dessert offers fresh berry flavor at its best.
By Christy J.

Cherry Ice Cream

40
Delicious cherry ice cream! It's a fabulous, dark shade of magenta and has a tart flavor that kids (and adults) will love. I have been experimenting with tart cherry juice, and I love this recipe!
By HeidiLynn75

Dark Chocolate and Cinnamon Frozen Custard

11
This is a gourmet blend of smooth and creamy dark chocolate frozen custard with cinnamon. Garnish with an extra sprinkle of cinnamon and a piece of dark chocolate on top.
By House of Aqua

Mint Mojito Coffee Ice Cream

1
Yummy ice cream for adults inspired by Philz Coffee®'s Ice Mint Mojito Coffee.
By Allrecipes Member

Gelato

100
Basic Gelato Recipe...from my Italian mother-in-law. This recipe may be used as a base for your favorite flavors. Try adding vanilla, shaved chocolate or your favorite fruits. Experiment with desired flavors!
By OSTAFF1

Super Lemon Ice Cream

112
Tart and tangy ice cream that is very refreshing in the summer!
By AOSWALT
Chef John's Strawberry Ice Cream
"This is the best strawberry ice cream I have ever had! I love the simple, real ingredients used in this recipe." – RainbowJewels
More Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

202
Vanilla ice cream is coated with egg white and corn flakes spiced with cinnamon, then quickly fried for a paradoxical paradise.
By Christy J.

Very Chocolate Ice Cream

597
This is a very rich, custard-style chocolate ice cream.
By Wendy

Five Ingredient Ice Cream

185
It takes only 5 ingredients to make this fabulously creamy family pleaser! Before freezing, you can also add crushed sandwich cookies, nuts, chocolate chips, coconut or other favorites!
By Alisha

Snow Ice Cream II

244
I have fond memories of my mom making this for us as a child. And now I get to make it for my 3 year old.
By Lil'MadSavy

Easy Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream

269
Use this easy recipe to make vanilla ice cream, or add your favorite flavors to it.
By Eagle brand
Five Minute Ice Cream

604
A fast way to make delicious ice cream without compromising quality. Use any frozen fruit in place of the strawberries. This is a quick recipe to WOW company who drop by.
By Pamela Euless-Barker

Easy Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

658
This is a GREAT mint chocolate chip ice cream that I discovered by accident. The 2% milk makes the ice cream taste 'lighter' I think.
By Darryn M. Briggs

Coconut Ice Cream

343
Creamy ice cream with a rich coconut flavor. A sweet treat that any coconut lover would enjoy.
By SUEMB

2-Ingredient Ice Cream

11
This is the easiest recipe for ice cream I have found. Add any extra ingredients (chocolate chips, caramel, vanilla bean, etc.) before freezing!
By Spetia

Rocky Road Ice Cream

254
Who doesn't love ice cream on a hot summer day? This creamy recipe is made even better with nuts and marshmallows.
By Sugar Cookie

Banana and Peanut Butter 4-Ingredient 'Ice Cream'

24
I make this for my family all the time! This is a great recipe for vegan/vegetarian diets, just replace the peanut butter with organic peanut butter or another nut butter. Substitute water for milk if desired. The more milk you add, the thinner and soupier your ice cream will be. Serve with sliced fresh fruit or handmade whipped cream.
By roxyanndra

Vanilla Ice Cream

145
No cooking involved in this recipe for homemade ice cream using just cream, sugar, and vanilla with your ice cream maker.
By Ginger

Frozen Vanilla Custard

34
American-style ice cream uses no eggs, but this is the French style--with eggs! It's rich and creamy and, although traditionally served soft in cones, I prefer to freeze it firm then scoop it.
By Chef John

Cinnamon Ice Cream

465
This is a delicious treat. It reminds of the cinnamon ice cream I used to get at Ray's Ice Cream in Detroit!
By Elizabeth

Easy Banana Ice Cream

5
When bananas are over-ripe, don't throw them away. Peel them, wrap them in plastic wrap, and freeze them. Two ingredients are all you need to make this family-pleaser.
By ANNE MARSHALL

Easy Ice Cream in a Bag

5
Great recipe for kids on a campout. Eat the ice cream right out of the bag or serve over homemade cobbler.
By JOLEANB

Matcha Green Tea Ice Cream

36
This recipe uses real matcha powder. I created the recipe based on Ben and Jerry's® sweet cream base.
By Jennifer

Chef John's Strawberry Ice Cream

128
Many people consider this type of strawberry ice cream recipe a 'hack' or a 'cheat' because we're skipping the more time-consuming and sometimes temperamental egg-custard step; but even if I didn't want to save time I'd still prefer this method. To be clear, I'm only speaking about this specific flavor of ice cream. For deep, dark chocolate, or butter pecan, I'll take the classic French-style every time. But, for sweet, juicy strawberries, I'm not a big fan of the egginess you get with the traditional method.
By Chef John
