No-cook, no eggs, made with half-and-half and cream. Great, simple, classic vanilla ice cream! This is designed for an old-fashioned ice cream maker that yields 1 gallon; be sure to scale recipe down if you have a countertop model.
A custard-style ice cream base -- from my favorite chef -- that any number of flavors can be added to. We have used chocolate, banana, strawberry, cookie dough, and blueberries, and all were wonderful!
Flavorful rice milk is mixed with coconut milk and coconut cream then churned to give you a frozen version of the Mexican drink horchata. An optional splash of dark rum adds a slight kick. This makes approximately 1 quart of frozen dessert.
Basic Gelato Recipe...from my Italian mother-in-law. This recipe may be used as a base for your favorite flavors. Try adding vanilla, shaved chocolate or your favorite fruits. Experiment with desired flavors!
I make this for my family all the time! This is a great recipe for vegan/vegetarian diets, just replace the peanut butter with organic peanut butter or another nut butter. Substitute water for milk if desired. The more milk you add, the thinner and soupier your ice cream will be. Serve with sliced fresh fruit or handmade whipped cream.
Many people consider this type of strawberry ice cream recipe a 'hack' or a 'cheat' because we're skipping the more time-consuming and sometimes temperamental egg-custard step; but even if I didn't want to save time I'd still prefer this method. To be clear, I'm only speaking about this specific flavor of ice cream. For deep, dark chocolate, or butter pecan, I'll take the classic French-style every time. But, for sweet, juicy strawberries, I'm not a big fan of the egginess you get with the traditional method.