Budget Cooking Recipes

One-Pot Ground Beef Stroganoff

62
My family loved the boxed version of this ground beef stroganoff, but we have done away with processed foods. I created this out of necessity, and they don't miss the box at all! It's creamy and delicious!
By rural chef

Five-Ingredient Red Curry Chicken

17
Five-ingredient red curry chicken with noodles is easy, quick, and inexpensive to make. Sweetened with coconut milk for unbelievable flavor! Top with chopped cilantro, green onions, and red chile peppers if desired.
By Culinary Envy

Cast Iron Honey-Sriracha Glazed Chicken with Roasted Root Vegetables

53
I combined 3 recipes to create tender juicy chicken with an awesome honey-sriracha glaze. If you've always wanted to cook more stuff with turnips, give this a try. Aside from the delicious sauce, the most important part of this dish is using the high heat of cast iron to brown the chicken and vegetables before finishing in the oven.
By Willpio

They Didn't Have 'Budgets' but My Grandmothers Taught Me How to Save While Shopping, Cooking, and Feeding a Family

From bags of flour to bushels of homegrown produce, my grandmothers taught me as much about living frugally as they did about cooking.
By Amy Barnes

Chef John's Spaghetti al Tonno

66
Spaghetti al tonno is one of my all-time favorite go-to pasta dishes. I love a classic meat sauce as much as the next half-Italian, but when I want something quick and easy for a weeknight meal, I reach for the tuna. What if you don't like fish? Then this is perfect. The taste and texture is really closer to a veal sauce than one made with fish.
By Chef John

Egg and Potato Curry

5
North Indian in origin, I was very grateful to have found this recipe. It is very similar to what was served to us by our Bengali neighbors years ago! Serve hot with a side of thickly sliced bread.
By sunwind

Slow Cooker Lentil and Ham Soup

845
Come home at the end of the day to a richly spiced broth filled with lentils, ham and veggies. Pair it up with cornmeal muffins and you have a great meal!
By queendiva1

Good Old Fashioned Pancakes

This is a great recipe that I found in my Grandma's recipe book. Judging from the weathered look of this recipe card, this was a family favorite.
By dakota kelly

Easy Sausage Gravy and Biscuits

Hot jumbo buttermilk biscuits with creamy sausage gravy are ready in just 15 minutes for a hearty, family-favorite breakfast.
By JimmyDean

Sloppy Joes II

This is the recipe my mother used for sloppy joes and it always gets compliments!
By Tamara

Simple Macaroni and Cheese

A very quick and easy fix to a tasty side-dish. Fancy, designer mac and cheese often costs forty or fifty dollars to prepare when you have so many exotic and expensive cheeses, but they aren't always the best tasting. This recipe is cheap and tasty.
By g0dluvsugly

Quick and Easy Chicken Noodle Soup

When you don't have time to make your soup totally from scratch, this is a very easy, very good substitute.
By MARYVM
Inspiration and Ideas

What to Make When Pork Loin Is on Sale
Pork loins lend themselves to making lots of tender meat at once to feed a family for a few days, or to cook and freeze for later meals.
10 Recipes Less Than $3 Per Serving
These recipes all use pantry staples and easy-to-find ingredients.
Casseroles on a Budget
Affordable Mediterranean Diet Recipes
Two Weeks of $2 Per Serving Dinners
15 Vegetarian Recipes That Are Easy on the Wallet
Banana Banana Bread

15525
This banana bread recipe is moist and delicious, with loads of banana flavor. It's wonderful toasted!
By Shelley Albeluhn

Waffles I

4903
Made-from-scratch waffles are ready in less than 30 minutes with this basic waffle recipe.
By OneShyOfABunch

Grandma's Famous Salmon Cakes

388
Simple and tasty pan fried salmon cakes! Just salmon, eggs, onion and black pepper. Mix it all up, shape into patties and you are ready to go! Great with macaroni and cheese.
By JESS4UANDME

Easy Swedish Meatball Sauce

344
This quick and easy savory sauce turns heat-and-eat meatballs into tonight's main attraction. Serve on a bed of noodles or rice. Add a side salad, and dinner is ready in no time.
By Mary B

Easy and Quick Halushki

143
Polish dish combining bacon, fried cabbage and egg noodles.
By Laura Burger Pozdol

Easy Sausage Gravy and Biscuits

1000
Hot jumbo buttermilk biscuits with creamy sausage gravy are ready in just 15 minutes for a hearty, family-favorite breakfast.
By JimmyDean
Best Beef Enchiladas

437
These easy enchiladas are stuffed with a savory filling of ground beef, Cheddar cheese, black beans, and black olives.
By country_cooker

Tater Tots(R) Casserole

336
Frozen Tater Tots(R), Cheddar cheese, ground beef, and cream of mushroom soup combine for a comfort food classic in this recipe.
By barryzimm

Best Tuna Casserole

2680
Ready in just 35 minutes! This comfort food casserole uses pantry ingredients for convenience and potato chips for crunch.
By JAICARD

Cheese and Hamburger Macaroni

137
Homemade version of Hamburger Helper® - just as easy and tastes so much better! You will need a large skillet with a tight fitting lid.
By macandjakesmom

Simple Roasted Butternut Squash

1270
Roasted butternut squash with garlic is a quick and easy side dish ready in less than an hour for a weeknight or a holiday gathering.
By MChele

Salmon Patties I

747
These salmon patties are delicious for lunch or dinner.
By Tamara

Sloppy Joes II

7509
Ground beef, onion, green pepper, and ketchup are seasoned with garlic powder and sweetened with brown sugar to make this hearty meat filling. Serve on hamburger buns.
By Tamara

Oven Roasted Parmesan Potatoes

511
I have tried a lot of good roasted potato recipes, but I keep coming back to this one. I've never found one I like better! These are crispy on the outside, and soft and creamy on the inside.
By bellepepper

Reuben Sandwich II

602
These sandwiches are really delicious and easy to make. They are one of my family's fix-it-quick favorites. I like to serve them with big bowls of steaming vegetable soup and dill pickles on the side. Enjoy!
By COLETTE G.

Hamburger Steak with Onions and Gravy

3910
An easy-to-make classic featuring tasty hamburger 'steaks' smothered in gravy and onions. It's a great way to dress up a pound of ground beef, and you probably have all the ingredients on hand!
By Anne Marie Sweden

Donut Muffins

2761
Little nutmeg-scented mini muffins are rolled in cinnamon sugar to make a treat that tastes like a donut and is fast to whip up.
By Dianne

Oven Roasted Sweet Potatoes

265
This is a simple side dish recipe for sweet potatoes roasted with sweet onion and garlic and finished with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar.
By CATICALIC

Indian Chicken Curry (Murgh Kari)

1048
This is an easy recipe for Indian chicken curry with just the right amount if spice.
By Ayshren

Pan-Fried Asparagus

1738
This garlic asparagus dish is a Northern Italian side dish. My family loves it! Even the kids!
By Tamara

How to Make Perfect Polenta

205
Creamy, cheesy polenta is a side dish that goes great with all kinds of meats and sauces. You don't have to stir it constantly with Chef John's technique.
By Chef John

Salisbury Steak

4649
Seasoned ground beef patties are browned and simmered in a savory onion soup sauce to make this easy and comforting Salisbury steak dinner.
By Tamara

Broccoli, Rice, Cheese, and Chicken Casserole

1015
A meal-in-one casserole with chicken, rice, broccoli, cheese, onion, and creamy soups all baked into one dish. May be made ahead and frozen.
By Tamara
