Budget Cooking Recipes

My family loved the boxed version of this ground beef stroganoff, but we have done away with processed foods. I created this out of necessity, and they don't miss the box at all! It's creamy and delicious!
Five-Ingredient Red Curry Chicken
Five-ingredient red curry chicken with noodles is easy, quick, and inexpensive to make. Sweetened with coconut milk for unbelievable flavor! Top with chopped cilantro, green onions, and red chile peppers if desired.
Cast Iron Honey-Sriracha Glazed Chicken with Roasted Root Vegetables
I combined 3 recipes to create tender juicy chicken with an awesome honey-sriracha glaze. If you've always wanted to cook more stuff with turnips, give this a try. Aside from the delicious sauce, the most important part of this dish is using the high heat of cast iron to brown the chicken and vegetables before finishing in the oven.
Chef John's Spaghetti al Tonno
Spaghetti al tonno is one of my all-time favorite go-to pasta dishes. I love a classic meat sauce as much as the next half-Italian, but when I want something quick and easy for a weeknight meal, I reach for the tuna. What if you don't like fish? Then this is perfect. The taste and texture is really closer to a veal sauce than one made with fish.
Egg and Potato Curry
North Indian in origin, I was very grateful to have found this recipe. It is very similar to what was served to us by our Bengali neighbors years ago! Serve hot with a side of thickly sliced bread.
Slow Cooker Lentil and Ham Soup
Come home at the end of the day to a richly spiced broth filled with lentils, ham and veggies. Pair it up with cornmeal muffins and you have a great meal!
Good Old Fashioned Pancakes
This is a great recipe that I found in my Grandma's recipe book. Judging from the weathered look of this recipe card, this was a family favorite.
By dakota kelly Easy Sausage Gravy and Biscuits
Hot jumbo buttermilk biscuits with creamy sausage gravy are ready in just 15 minutes for a hearty, family-favorite breakfast.
Sloppy Joes II
This is the recipe my mother used for sloppy joes and it always gets compliments!
Simple Macaroni and Cheese
A very quick and easy fix to a tasty side-dish. Fancy, designer mac and cheese often costs forty or fifty dollars to prepare when you have so many exotic and expensive cheeses, but they aren't always the best tasting. This recipe is cheap and tasty.
Pork loins lend themselves to making lots of tender meat at once to feed a family for a few days, or to cook and freeze for later meals.
10 Recipes Less Than $3 Per Serving
These recipes all use pantry staples and easy-to-find ingredients.
By dakota kelly Banana Banana Bread
This banana bread recipe is moist and delicious, with loads of banana flavor. It's wonderful toasted!
Waffles I
Made-from-scratch waffles are ready in less than 30 minutes with this basic waffle recipe.
Grandma's Famous Salmon Cakes
Simple and tasty pan fried salmon cakes! Just salmon, eggs, onion and black pepper. Mix it all up, shape into patties and you are ready to go! Great with macaroni and cheese.
By JESS4UANDME Easy Swedish Meatball Sauce
This quick and easy savory sauce turns heat-and-eat meatballs into tonight's main attraction. Serve on a bed of noodles or rice. Add a side salad, and dinner is ready in no time.
Easy Sausage Gravy and Biscuits
Hot jumbo buttermilk biscuits with creamy sausage gravy are ready in just 15 minutes for a hearty, family-favorite breakfast.
Best Beef Enchiladas
These easy enchiladas are stuffed with a savory filling of ground beef, Cheddar cheese, black beans, and black olives.
Tater Tots(R) Casserole
Frozen Tater Tots(R), Cheddar cheese, ground beef, and cream of mushroom soup combine for a comfort food classic in this recipe.
Best Tuna Casserole
Ready in just 35 minutes! This comfort food casserole uses pantry ingredients for convenience and potato chips for crunch.
By JAICARD
Cheese and Hamburger Macaroni
Homemade version of Hamburger Helper® - just as easy and tastes so much better! You will need a large skillet with a tight fitting lid.
Simple Roasted Butternut Squash
Roasted butternut squash with garlic is a quick and easy side dish ready in less than an hour for a weeknight or a holiday gathering.
Sloppy Joes II
Ground beef, onion, green pepper, and ketchup are seasoned with garlic powder and sweetened with brown sugar to make this hearty meat filling. Serve on hamburger buns.
Oven Roasted Parmesan Potatoes
I have tried a lot of good roasted potato recipes, but I keep coming back to this one. I've never found one I like better! These are crispy on the outside, and soft and creamy on the inside.
Reuben Sandwich II
These sandwiches are really delicious and easy to make. They are one of my family's fix-it-quick favorites. I like to serve them with big bowls of steaming vegetable soup and dill pickles on the side. Enjoy!
By COLETTE G. Hamburger Steak with Onions and Gravy
An easy-to-make classic featuring tasty hamburger 'steaks' smothered in gravy and onions. It's a great way to dress up a pound of ground beef, and you probably have all the ingredients on hand!
Donut Muffins
Little nutmeg-scented mini muffins are rolled in cinnamon sugar to make a treat that tastes like a donut and is fast to whip up.
Oven Roasted Sweet Potatoes
This is a simple side dish recipe for sweet potatoes roasted with sweet onion and garlic and finished with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar.
Pan-Fried Asparagus
This garlic asparagus dish is a Northern Italian side dish. My family loves it! Even the kids!
How to Make Perfect Polenta
Creamy, cheesy polenta is a side dish that goes great with all kinds of meats and sauces. You don't have to stir it constantly with Chef John's technique.
Salisbury Steak
Seasoned ground beef patties are browned and simmered in a savory onion soup sauce to make this easy and comforting Salisbury steak dinner.
