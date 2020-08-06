Egg Bread Recipes

Egg breads are enriched doughs that need plenty of rising time. Make perfect shiny challah braids, holiday loaves, and brioche with these recipes.

Staff Picks

Braided Egg Bread

160
This makes a very large and impressive loaf. I have used it for large parties.
By Marilou Hitt

A Number One Egg Bread

229
This makes all other egg breads look weak. I learned the recipe from two older ladies in Hawaii. This makes the best bread pudding and french toast imaginable. Try cutting it in chunks and dipping it in fondue---WOW!
By Kevin Ryan

French Brioche

77
A rich eggy bread, made easier by preparing the dough in the bread machine.
By Linda

Miriam's Not-So-Secret Challah

169
A surprisingly sweet, yet light, challah that makes any night special. Feel free to knead some raisins into the dough if you like.
By MIRIAM571

Kalacs (Hungarian Cinnamon Swirl Bread)

160
My husband's aunt passed along this super-easy recipe for this Hungarian sweet bread, and I made a couple of revisions to my family's taste. Cinnamon, poppy seed, or walnuts are a traditional filling. Her recipe is for cinnamon, but one of my favorite ways is to break from tradition and use a cocoa/sugar/butter/vanilla mixture. It's delicious, especially when the leftovers are toasted and buttered!
By wisweetp

Shabbat Challah

117
My Shabbat Challah is something out of this world. I made it up on my own, because the ones I tasted, I just didn't like. Try it you will love it!! This can make 6 regular sized loaves, or two large braided loaves.
By NUNU123182

Challah I

803
Traditional egg bread for the Jewish Sabbath. You can add 1 cup raisins or golden raisins to the dough just before shaping and then make the loafs into round braids for Rosh Hashanah.
By Joan Callaway

Paska Bread

56
This traditional Polish egg bread is wonderfully light with a slightly sweet flavor.
By Tiffany Leyda

Brioche

58
A fresh brioche can be served with jelly or other preserves to accompany tea or coffee, or with pate or hors d'oeuvre. The tops of the small ones can easily be pulled away, giving space for a sweet or savory filling. Brioche dough can also be used for wrapping other ingredients such as beef for boeuf-en-croute, a salmon filling for a koulibiaca, or a spicy garlic sausage.
By MC

Polish Egg Bread

15
This recipe came from a friend and it is fantastic. I was in Poland in August and enjoyed the bread there so I was glad when I received this recipe. Everyone asks me for the recipe.
By BOBBIELLEN1

Italian Easter Bread (Anise Flavored)

42
Growing up, this was the best treat of Easter morning (and still is)! One bite of this light, fluffy, sweet bread and you're twelve years old again! Bakery quality in two hours. Try this South Philly Italian tradition and keep the heritage alive...Buona Pasqua a Tutti!
By LadyAnna123

Bread Machine Challah II

235
Absolutely delicious. I have a two pound bread machine and use it to make the Challah dough. It freezes well.
By MARYLYN PISSERI
Inspiration and Ideas

Braided Egg Bread
"This had the flavor I was looking for along with a wonderful texture. I made 1/4 of the recipe and shaped it differently, just for a change of pace." – Deb C
Basic Babka
This version has a cinnamon-walnut filling.
Sy's Challah
Pumpkin Brioche
Cheese Babka
54
Bread Machine Challah I
431

Easy recipe for challah or egg bread using a bread machine. I use the light setting on my bread machine.

More Egg Bread Recipes

Potica

38
This is a wonderful bread from Slovenia with a sweet, nutty filling. Due to the spelling and pronunciation (paw-tee'-tzah) it's very hard to find the recipe.
By Vicky Bryant

Basic Babka

7
This Jewish treat is a hybrid of sweet roll, swirl bread, and coffee cake. It's a sweet yeast dough that you roll out, fill, and roll up like a jelly roll, then cut, twist, and bake in a loaf pan. Don't worry: It looks fancy (and it IS a little messy), but it's seriously easy to do. And once you get the dough down, you can try it with other fillings.

Easy Challah Bread

56
A six-ingredient, simple recipe for Challah bread.
By copetenn

Sweet Challah

43
This is a sweet bread that is really easy to make. It is so good that a 30-year-old man who was a guest at my Shabbat Table actually giggled when he ate it. The doughier you want the bread to be, the shorter you should bake it.
By SuperRebbetzin

Chocolate Babka

60
Of all of the breads I've baked, my friends love this one the most. It's soft and moist, and the chocolate just melts in your mouth when you bite into a slice. I hope you'll like it as much as we do!
By Lilia

Most Amazing Challah

132
I made up my own Challah that is amazing! I have tried countless combinations to finally get it right. It uses quick rise yeast to save you a bunch of time. Enjoy!
By Palsar7

Irresistible Whole Wheat Challah

74
Warm and light, fresh out of the oven with butter and salt sprinkled on top, it is a delicious gift or dessert for any occasion. Best with whole wheat, but just white flour or a mixture works. It is easy and fun, but takes all day. Trust me, it is so worth it!
By HopelessFanatic
Sponsored By MyPlate

Sweet Braided Easter Bread

2
Delicious egg bread made with eggs, orange zest, and anise egg wash for an "eggstra" special flavor! A slightly sweet bread good by itself or toasted, especially with coffee or tea. You can even use it for French toast or bread pudding. I make this every year for my family at Easter. A special treat they look forward to once a year! The colored eggs are great fun too and add to your holiday decor.
By Sandi

Ukrainian Country Babka

14
This Ukrainian Country Babka is not as rich, it has less eggs. Some Babka's may have as many as 30 eggs. You can also add pumpkin to this recipe for richer flavor. Perfect for special occasions.
By Olga D

Decadent Challah Bread

66
This recipe is for a decadent, rich Challah bread. No matter who I serve this to, everyone hails it the best Challah they've tasted. Makes 2 large loaves.
By Allrecipes Member

Sy's Challah

121
Virtually fail-proof recipe designed for ease of preparation and maximum flavor. NOT sweet, but may be sweetened by using 1/2 cup sugar instead of 1/4 cup.
By Sy Dolnick

Honey Whole Wheat Challah

14
Challah, the delicious and beautiful braided bread traditionally served at the Friday night Jewish Sabbath meal, is made with the addition of whole wheat, and sweetened with honey. This slow-rise recipe is designed for flexibility, so split-second timing isn't necessary. This is a wonderful bread for a first-time breadmaker. Braid with a 3 or 4-strand braid, and sprinkle with sesame or poppy seeds.
By Bobbie Kramer

Everything Challah

10
Challah is traditionally eaten on the Jewish Sabbath (Shabbos). This is not your average challah recipe. It is a twist on my trusty old water challah recipe (which even water-challah-phobics have loved), and has some of the taste of an everything bagel. It's really something else. Enjoy! This challah freezes extremely well after baking, just defrost in a ziplock bag with the zipper open. I always freeze it, even what I bake on Thursday nights for use on Friday! It preserves the freshness so well.
By twkitchen
