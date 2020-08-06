Wheat Bread

The best whole wheat bread recipes all in one spot.

Staff Picks

Simple Whole Wheat Bread

2451
This honey wheat bread is proof that wonderful flavor, texture and aroma can be had if you just follow a straightforward game plan.
By Kathy Nowell

Honey Whole Wheat Bread

507
Honey whole wheat bread for a bread machine. This bread is very tasty.
By Kathy Nowell

Maple Whole Wheat Bread

114
Chewy, hearty, whole wheat bread for bread machines!
By ENVISION

Fabulous Homemade Bread

611
Best Homemade Bread - 6 loaves in less than 3 hours! This is a variation of my mother Elaine's recipe. She is 75, and still makes hers by hand. I cheat and use a Bosch mixer, that's my time saver.
By J Drury

Westrup Whole Wheat Bread

26
I developed this recipe over the years when I was trying to provide good nutrition for my children. Now my husband and I eat half a loaf the minute it comes out of the oven! We haven't bought bread at the grocery in years.
By Shannon Westrup

Honey Wheat Bread II

375
Everybody loves this never fail recipe! It is lovely served with any meal.
By Meghan Monahan

Buttermilk Whole Wheat Bread

6
This is the only loaf bread we eat at home. It won a grand-prize ribbon at the county fair! We grow and grind our own white wheat, so I have the luxury of using fresh flour.
By jcounts

Clare's Whole Wheat Potato Bread

34
This is a family recipe.
By PAMMPURRD

Chef John's Whole Wheat Ciabatta

I decided to give the old no-knead ciabatta a higher-fiber makeover. Since I don't have much whole wheat baking experience, I did what any good chef would do: I didn't do any research and just tried to figure it out. I was quite happy with the taste and texture, and going 50/50 with the all-purpose flour provided just enough of that crusty, chewy ‘normal' bread experience.
By Chef John

Classic Whole Wheat Bread

149
A tasty, nourishing whole wheat bread that's easy to make.
By CHEWLY

Buttermilk Honey Wheat Bread

284
A very nice whole wheat bread with the taste of honey. Great right out of the oven.
By Tom Denney

Seven Grain Bread II

A delicious and wholesome bread. I buy the 7-grain cereal in the bulk section of the supermarket.
By Pat
Inspiration and Ideas

11 Spelt Bread Recipes to Try
Spelt flour makes beautiful bread with a nutty taste and firm texture. You can substitute regular or white whole wheat flour for the spelt flour in these recipes, too.
How to Bake the Best Healthy Breads From Scratch
When it comes to baking healthy bread, the simplest way to boost nutrition is to use whole-grain flours.
Flax and Sunflower Seed Bread
How to Store Flour So It Stays Fresh
Bread’s Gone Stale? We’ve Got The Cure
Try This Dutch Crunch Topping
Easy 100% Whole Wheat Bread
7

This is a foolproof, beginner 100% whole wheat bread, easy to make with a stand mixer like a Kitchenaid®.

More Whole Wheat Breads

How to Make Bread, Whether You're a Beginner or an Expert

Whether you've never turned on your oven or you come from a long line of artisan bakers, the perfect bread recipe exists to match your skill level.
By Jackie Freeman

Cracked Wheat Bread II

33
Nutty and moist, this bread is light and makes great toast.
By NMLARSON

Adapting a Bread Machine Recipe to a Manual Recipe

Here are the basic steps to making most yeast breads by hand (or stand mixer).
By Allrecipes Editors

Bread Machine Almond Bread

10
I wanted a bread with some extra protein for breakfast, so I came up with this. This is an excellent very faintly sweet breakfast bread with an unusual but satisfyingly 'bread' texture. The crust has a great flaky/chewy consistency while remaining soft. It is dense but not heavy and the extra protein from the almond flour keeps the mid-morning munchies away. It is very good with a slice of cheese and some fruit on the side. This is not (nor was it intended to be) a gluten-free recipe; the addition of vital gluten is critical to maintain cell structure for the rise. The xanthan gum is only in there because I like the ability to slice my homemade bread and use it for sandwiches.
By Jennifer Mervine

Flax and Sunflower Seed Bread

552
This is a great bread for seed lovers, one of the tastiest I've tried.
By Erna Walmsley

Easy Whole Wheat Bread

81
An easy basic recipe for whole wheat bread that is great for sandwiches and for toasting!
By Petal

Steakhouse Wheat Bread for the Bread Machine

425
I modified this recipe from a 'copycat' recipe which made mini-loaves as served at a local steakhouse chain restaurant. They no longer serve their mini-loaves, but I can have this delicious bread at home anytime thanks to this recipe!
By Jennifer

High Protein Bread

17
A very good high protein bread. I use it for sandwiches and toast.
By LDJP

Dutch Oven Whole Wheat Bread

6
Here is delicious whole wheat bread with reduced sodium, baked in a Dutch oven.
By My Healthy Kitchen

Ezekiel Bread II

12
This bread is also known as Bible Bread or Fasting Bread. This version does not use beans; instead it contains cooked lentils and several whole grain flours. You may have to visit a health foods store to find some of these ingredients.
By MARBALET

Honey Wheat Bread I

768
This is a county fair blue ribbon winning loaf - it is delicate and soft.
By Kristin Zaharias

High Fiber Bread

3
This dense, chewy bread has a good dose of fiber and is great toasted in the morning with my oatmeal.
By blazing belilah

Rustic Whole Wheat Bread

19
Much quicker than the usual recipes, these loaves of whole wheat bread can be ready to eat in a little over an hour. Easy, quick and delicious.
By Jan Mowbray

High Flavor Bran Bread

71
This was given to me by a friend who also uses a bread machine.
By Jennifer Meakings

Fabulous Homemade Bread For the Food Processor

24
Best homemade bread -- 2 loaves in about 3 hours! This is a variation of Allrecipes' Fabulous Homemade Bread by J. Drury to allow mixing in a food processor for only 2 loaves.
By George R Kasica

Bread Machine Ezekiel Bread

2
In Ezekiel 4:9 in the Bible, there is a description of bread that Ezekiel was to live on for 390 days. I have tried another recipe on Allrecipes which did not turn out for me; however I have developed one that turned out great. I would like to share it with you.
By CHARANN2

