Wheat Bread

I developed this recipe over the years when I was trying to provide good nutrition for my children. Now my husband and I eat half a loaf the minute it comes out of the oven! We haven't bought bread at the grocery in years.
I decided to give the old no-knead ciabatta a higher-fiber makeover. Since I don't have much whole wheat baking experience, I did what any good chef would do: I didn't do any research and just tried to figure it out. I was quite happy with the taste and texture, and going 50/50 with the all-purpose flour provided just enough of that crusty, chewy ‘normal' bread experience.
I wanted a bread with some extra protein for breakfast, so I came up with this. This is an excellent very faintly sweet breakfast bread with an unusual but satisfyingly 'bread' texture. The crust has a great flaky/chewy consistency while remaining soft. It is dense but not heavy and the extra protein from the almond flour keeps the mid-morning munchies away. It is very good with a slice of cheese and some fruit on the side. This is not (nor was it intended to be) a gluten-free recipe; the addition of vital gluten is critical to maintain cell structure for the rise. The xanthan gum is only in there because I like the ability to slice my homemade bread and use it for sandwiches.
I modified this recipe from a 'copycat' recipe which made mini-loaves as served at a local steakhouse chain restaurant. They no longer serve their mini-loaves, but I can have this delicious bread at home anytime thanks to this recipe!
This bread is also known as Bible Bread or Fasting Bread. This version does not use beans; instead it contains cooked lentils and several whole grain flours. You may have to visit a health foods store to find some of these ingredients.
In Ezekiel 4:9 in the Bible, there is a description of bread that Ezekiel was to live on for 390 days. I have tried another recipe on Allrecipes which did not turn out for me; however I have developed one that turned out great. I would like to share it with you.