Wheat Bread

Bread Machine Almond Bread

Rating: 4.5 stars 10

I wanted a bread with some extra protein for breakfast, so I came up with this. This is an excellent very faintly sweet breakfast bread with an unusual but satisfyingly 'bread' texture. The crust has a great flaky/chewy consistency while remaining soft. It is dense but not heavy and the extra protein from the almond flour keeps the mid-morning munchies away. It is very good with a slice of cheese and some fruit on the side. This is not (nor was it intended to be) a gluten-free recipe; the addition of vital gluten is critical to maintain cell structure for the rise. The xanthan gum is only in there because I like the ability to slice my homemade bread and use it for sandwiches.