Vegetarian Breakfast and Brunch Recipes

This recipe of my mom's is a colorful make-ahead dish that makes brunch a breeze! Substitute the asparagus with other veggies such as broccoli or zucchini, or add a cup of cooked diced ham or sausage for a non-vegetarian twist.
At my age I feel like I've seen and done it all, so you can only imagine my shock at finding a new way to do eggs. I would never have thought to pair yogurt with poached eggs and a spicy red pepper butter, but it might be my new favorite breakfast now. Fried eggs also work in this, any way you like 'em. Serve with toasted crusty bread for dipping.
This is a fast vegan smoothie with a deep pink color and a rich, creamy texture. VERY filling, and perfect for people in a rush in the morning. You don't have to give up a good breakfast when it's this fast to make! I use vitamin fortified soy milk.
Seasoned breakfast potatoes made easy in the air fryer. No need to stand over a skillet and babysit. Throw them in the air fryer for 10 minutes, shake, and cook 10 minutes more. Perfectly crispy on the outside, soft and tender on the inside.
This is a nutritious and delicious breakfast cereal. Use any type of dried fruit you desire! You can also use almonds in place of walnuts if you like. Wonderful when served in bowls with milk and fresh berries or sliced fresh fruit.
This moist vegetarian quiche is perfect for every meal. The quiche was originally a quiche Lorraine, but has since been transformed. Feel free to add sausage if you choose. I usually make 2 large pies or several small ones all at one time, freezing whatever is left over.
This North African one-dish-meal is so fast, easy, and delicious. Be sure to cook your sauce until the veggies are nice and soft and sweet. Once the eggs go in, you can finish covered on the stove, or just pop the pan into a hot oven until they cook to your liking.
This is a basic recipe for a very easy and versatile dish. You can eat it like hot cereal, or chill it and then fry it. This goes well with syrup as a breakfast dish, or with savory sauces and vegetables for dinner.