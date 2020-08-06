Vegetarian Breakfast and Brunch Recipes

Grab-and-go breakfasts or leisurely brunches: these 5-star vegetarian recipes have you covered, deliciously.

Whole Wheat Pancakes

325
These are very light and tender pancakes. These pancakes are excellent with maple syrup.
By jen

Tofu Quiche with Broccoli

92
This is one of the best quiches I have eaten! It is also one of the easiest to make!
By WhirledPeas

Sweet Potato Breakfast Casserole

95
This is a lighter twist on a delicious breakfast casserole for the carb-conscious and the vegetarians! Serve immediately or refrigerate overnight and serve the next day!
By Zafah7

Black Bean Breakfast Bowl

117
A quick breakfast if you're trying to avoid carbs.
By Allrecipes Member

Easy Gorgonzola Tofu Scramble

15
This is an extremely easy and very delicious breakfast, lunch, or dinner! Its healthy and packed with protein! Serve immediately and enjoy!
By sc_cook25

Creamy Blueberry Coconut Ricotta Bowl

15
This filling breakfast bowl will jumpstart your day and keep you full all morning. It is chock full of protein and is super delicious and creamy.
By Lexus Oliver

Scrambled Tofu

83
This is a wonderful vegetarian dish with a great flavor. The cheese can be omitted, and other vegetables such as green peppers or mushrooms can be added. It's great served with hot bran muffins.
By LKAUMANS

Chakchouka (Shakshouka)

316
This Tunisian dish is like a Mediterranean version of huevos rancheros. Fried eggs simmer in a sauce of tomatoes, onions, colorful bell peppers, chile peppers, and spices.
By Ben

Fluffy Pancakes

16524
Tall, fluffy pancakes make the best breakfast, especially when there's plenty of butter and syrup. Make it extra special with berries and whipped cream!
By kris

German Potato Pancakes

These are a nice change from regular pancakes. They make a great dinner meal when served with bratwurst sausage. I spread mine with cranberry sauce and top with maple syrup.
By SWIZZLESTICKS

Overnight Asparagus Mushroom Strata

166
This recipe of my mom's is a colorful make-ahead dish that makes brunch a breeze! Substitute the asparagus with other veggies such as broccoli or zucchini, or add a cup of cooked diced ham or sausage for a non-vegetarian twist.
By Shandeen Gemanis

Feta Eggs

219
A very TASTY way to add zip to boring scrambled eggs.
By Allrecipes Member
Sunday Vegetarian Strata
This make-ahead casserole is filled with vegetarian sausage, red bell pepper, and whole wheat bread soaked in a cheesy custard and baked until puffed and brown.
Chef John's Eggplant "Bacon"
See how to make these super thin and savory veggie strips.
How To Make Scrambled Tofu
Plant-Based Breakfasts to Energize Your Day
Crustless Spinach Quiche

3223
This crustless quiche made with spinach and Muenster cheese is quick and easy!
By ANY14TNS

Loaded Vegetarian Quiche

148
This cheesy, deep-dish quiche is loaded with vegetables.
By Kurt

Turkish Eggs (Cilbir)

34
At my age I feel like I've seen and done it all, so you can only imagine my shock at finding a new way to do eggs. I would never have thought to pair yogurt with poached eggs and a spicy red pepper butter, but it might be my new favorite breakfast now. Fried eggs also work in this, any way you like 'em. Serve with toasted crusty bread for dipping.
By Chef John

Easy Broccoli Quiche

1459
This easy vegetarian quiche is a snap to make but looks great on the table.
By sal

Strawberry Oatmeal Breakfast Smoothie

1217
This is a fast vegan smoothie with a deep pink color and a rich, creamy texture. VERY filling, and perfect for people in a rush in the morning. You don't have to give up a good breakfast when it's this fast to make! I use vitamin fortified soy milk.
By ASTROPHE
Baby Spinach Omelet

347
Tender baby spinach, Parmesan cheese, and a little nutmeg are cooked with eggs. A carb-cutter's perfect start for the day.
By HOLLYJUNE

Fruit Salad for Easter Sunday

6
This fresh salad is so easy to prepare! Kid friendly too!
By Shastina Blaylock

Light and Fluffy Spinach Quiche

818
Very tasty and fluffy quiche. Easy to prepare. You'll love it. The spinach can be substituted for any fresh or frozen vegetable.
By KRISTINJONI

Egg White Breakfast Bites

21
These low-calorie, low-fat egg bites with feta cheese, spinach, and roasted red peppers make a quick weekday breakfast and they're equally as convenient for midday snacks.
By France C

Air Fryer Seasoned Breakfast Potatoes

3
Seasoned breakfast potatoes made easy in the air fryer. No need to stand over a skillet and babysit. Throw them in the air fryer for 10 minutes, shake, and cook 10 minutes more. Perfectly crispy on the outside, soft and tender on the inside.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Vegan Pancakes

864
This batter makes light, fluffy, and delicious pancakes. I have been making them for years and everyone that tries them wants the recipe.
By NICDELIS

Muesli

189
This is a nutritious and delicious breakfast cereal. Use any type of dried fruit you desire! You can also use almonds in place of walnuts if you like. Wonderful when served in bowls with milk and fresh berries or sliced fresh fruit.
By Allrecipes Member
Transformed Spinach Mushroom Quiche

163
This moist vegetarian quiche is perfect for every meal. The quiche was originally a quiche Lorraine, but has since been transformed. Feel free to add sausage if you choose. I usually make 2 large pies or several small ones all at one time, freezing whatever is left over.
By EMBRYOCONCEPTS

Spinach-Ricotta Quiche

103
This savory quiche is perfect for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or served with a side salad for a light dinner. It's light and fluffy with a creamy texture, and bursting with delicious flavors!
By Kim's Cooking Now

Green Shakshuka

1
Veggies, herbs, and eggs delight the taste buds in this green shakshuka.
By Jonathan Charbz

Home-Fried Potatoes

307
Yummy 'home-style' fried potatoes. Chunky and flavorful fried potatoes with onion, green pepper and parsley.
By dakota kelly

Chef John's Shakshuka

253
This North African one-dish-meal is so fast, easy, and delicious. Be sure to cook your sauce until the veggies are nice and soft and sweet. Once the eggs go in, you can finish covered on the stove, or just pop the pan into a hot oven until they cook to your liking.

Cornmeal Mush

80
This is a basic recipe for a very easy and versatile dish. You can eat it like hot cereal, or chill it and then fry it. This goes well with syrup as a breakfast dish, or with savory sauces and vegetables for dinner.
By NANCYELLEN

Air Fryer Breakfast Toad-in-the-Hole Tarts

4
Ham, egg, and cheese nestled inside a crisp and fluffy tart. These little gems are impressive enough to serve to guests, yet simple enough to make any day.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Homemade Granola with Ginger

4
This homemade granola combines nuts and oats with bits of crystallized ginger, adding a sweet and spicy taste to every bite.
By Jennifer Rash
