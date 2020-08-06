Layer Cake From a Mix Recipes

Cake mix is a perfect shortcut for making layer cakes. These recipes for layer cake from a mix will show you how.

Staff Picks

Tiramisu Layer Cake

1827
Fancy taste without all the work. This cake is wonderful for a get together or just a special occasion at home. Using a box cake mix as a base it's a real time saver!
By bettina

Pig Pickin' Cake

269
Wonderful cake. Easy to make. Three layers topped with cool whip™ and pineapple. Got recipe from lady in Tennessee mountains
By teri

Chocolate Praline Layer Cake

68
Delicious chocolate cake to serve during the holidays. If desired, garnish with whole pecans and chocolate curls
By JJOHN32

Orange Crunch Cake

101
A yellow cake loaded with citrus flavor and with a crunch layer baked right in.
By JPECK

Strawberry Cake II

323
A beautiful cake for the strawberry lover. Easy to make with packaged gelatin and white cake mix. Fresh strawberries can be used when they are in season.
By Judalee

Lemon Layer Cake

27
An old fashioned lemon cake recipe. It is usually made up of 3 to 6 white cake layers with a cooked lemon filling between the layers and iced in Seven Minute Frosting.
By Tonya

Pineapple Upside-Down Cake V

607
This recipe makes a two-layer pineapple upside-down cake using cake mix and canned pineapple.
By Donna

Diane's German Chocolate Cake

119
This is much easier than your old-fashioned scratch recipes and it tastes just as good.
By Diane Pace

Cookies 'n Cream Cake

248
Very good, simple cake to make. Always gets a lot of attention.
By Suzanne Stull

Key Lime Cake III

338
This is a very moist cake. Very easy to make. If you like key lime, you will love this cake.
By teri

Million Dollar Cake

254
A cake made from yellow cake mix is frosted with a cream cheese, mandarin orange, and pineapple mixture for a light and refreshing cake.
By Glenda

Italian Lemon Cream Cake

108
I enjoyed a lemon cream cake at a popular Italian restaurant so much that I wanted to recreate it at home. It is a white cake topped with vanilla crumbs and filled with rich lemon cream. After a few attempts, this is the version that I like best. It uses a white cake mix to cut preparation time. Store cake in the refrigerator.
By Cindy Catudal Shank
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

How to Make Layer Cakes That Taste Better Than Everyone Else's
This easy bakery trick is the answer to dry, bland, or generally unremarkable cake.
Strawberry Dream Cake I
356
Pudding like strawberry cake with a decadent white chocolate frosting.
Red Velvet Cake III
207
Strawberry Cake and Frosting I
193

If you love the beautiful flavor, aroma and color of strawberries, you will absolutely love this cake.

More Layer Cake From a Mix Recipes

Million Dollar Cake

254
A cake made from yellow cake mix is frosted with a cream cheese, mandarin orange, and pineapple mixture for a light and refreshing cake.
By Glenda

Tiramisu Layer Cake

1827
Fancy taste without all the work. This cake is wonderful for a get together or just a special occasion at home. Using a box cake mix as a base it's a real time saver!
By bettina

Key Lime Cake III

338
This is a very moist cake. Very easy to make. If you like key lime, you will love this cake.
By teri

Pig Pickin' Cake

269
Wonderful cake. Easy to make. Three layers topped with cool whip™ and pineapple. Got recipe from lady in Tennessee mountains
By teri

Italian Lemon Cream Cake

108
I enjoyed a lemon cream cake at a popular Italian restaurant so much that I wanted to recreate it at home. It is a white cake topped with vanilla crumbs and filled with rich lemon cream. After a few attempts, this is the version that I like best. It uses a white cake mix to cut preparation time. Store cake in the refrigerator.
By Cindy Catudal Shank

Pineapple Upside-Down Cake V

607
This recipe makes a two-layer pineapple upside-down cake using cake mix and canned pineapple.
By Donna

Strawberry Dream Cake I

356
Pudding like strawberry cake with a decadent white chocolate frosting.
By Beth Lemieux

Red Velvet Cake III

207
Moist and delicious easy cake!
By teri

Cookies 'n Cream Cake

248
Very good, simple cake to make. Always gets a lot of attention.
By Suzanne Stull

Strawberry Cake and Frosting I

193
If you love the beautiful flavor, aroma and color of strawberries, you will absolutely love this cake.
By IMFLIPER

Ho Ho Cake

107
Inspired by the Hostess® favorite, the Ho Ho Cake features layers of cake and cream filling topped with chocolate.
By Olene Grieshop

Chocolate Candy Bar Cake

263
I made this once for a family gathering and now everyone insists that it be at every gathering! It's so easy; you use a box cake mix! For chopping the chocolate bars, I put them in the freezer, then hit them with a hammer while still in the wrapper
By NOUELLETTE

Chef John's Boston Cream Pie

79
This is my quick and easy version of Boston's Parker House Hotel's famous cake.
By Chef John

Simply the Best Coconut Cake

Incredibly moist and sweet with a delightful coconut taste that's not overwhelming, this is the best coconut cake ever. Each bite combines a cold and creamy filling, a soft cake, and a thick, sweet frosting--it melts in your mouth! And it looks fancy, like you spent all day making it, but it's actually super easy and approachable.
By NicoleMcmom

Rave Reviews Coconut Cake

108
A wonderful moist coconut cake perfect for birthday parties. Walnuts and pecans are interchangeable in this recipe.
By Glenda

Orange Crunch Cake

101
A yellow cake loaded with citrus flavor and with a crunch layer baked right in.
By JPECK

Doberge Cake (Dobash)

8
Also known to a friend as Jewell Cake, named after her mother, this cake is a tower of moist cake layers with icing and is no easy feat to take on! However, this recipe helps simplify it a bit!
By Summer1227

Orange Sunshine Cake

55
Orange cake with pineapple frosting - perfect for spring!
By PERRAULT46

Boozy Irish Cake

28
This delicious and moist cake mimics the famous drop-a-shot-into-a-pint flavors: Guinness®, Baileys®, and Jameson®. The whiskey is the dominant flavor. The amount can always be reduced and substituted with water. Additionally, heavy cream can replace the Baileys® in the frosting.
By CinfulySwt

Banana Flips

38
Two moist layers banana cake with a light and fluffy banana cream in between.
By ERINWALCZAK

Pig Picking Cake III

50
This is my daughters favorite. It is an easy mandarin orange cake with pineapple, nuts, pudding and whipped topping. Whip one up and it's pig-out time!
By NELL 2

Peanut Butter Cake II

354
If you like peanut butter without chocolate, you will love this cake. If you don't have cream, you may substitute milk.
By Suzanne Stull

Giant OREO Cookie Cake

59
Watch everyone's eyes light up when you bring out this fantastic cake, made to look like a giant-size OREO Cookie. The best part? It tastes as good as it looks!
By Oreo
Sponsored By Oreo

Banana Upside-Down Cake

87
Easy and yummy. Bananas, brown sugar and pecans are baked under a banana cake mix. The pans are then inverted so the bananas end up on top!
By Dana Campbell
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com