Layer Cake From a Mix Recipes

I enjoyed a lemon cream cake at a popular Italian restaurant so much that I wanted to recreate it at home. It is a white cake topped with vanilla crumbs and filled with rich lemon cream. After a few attempts, this is the version that I like best. It uses a white cake mix to cut preparation time. Store cake in the refrigerator.
I made this once for a family gathering and now everyone insists that it be at every gathering! It's so easy; you use a box cake mix! For chopping the chocolate bars, I put them in the freezer, then hit them with a hammer while still in the wrapper
Incredibly moist and sweet with a delightful coconut taste that's not overwhelming, this is the best coconut cake ever. Each bite combines a cold and creamy filling, a soft cake, and a thick, sweet frosting--it melts in your mouth! And it looks fancy, like you spent all day making it, but it's actually super easy and approachable.
This delicious and moist cake mimics the famous drop-a-shot-into-a-pint flavors: Guinness®, Baileys®, and Jameson®. The whiskey is the dominant flavor. The amount can always be reduced and substituted with water. Additionally, heavy cream can replace the Baileys® in the frosting.