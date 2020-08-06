Bundt Cake From a Mix Recipes

Staff Picks Poppy Seed Bundt Cake III
This cake is very easy to make and tastes wonderful. You can use different pudding and cake mix combinations.
By Susie
Southern Praline Pecan Cake
This is an easy but wonderful recipe, all my friends love It, and I sell it to Tea Rooms.
By Debbie Halford Irish Cream Bundt Cake
Great tasting glazed Bundt cake with Irish cream baked in. Excellent for any time or any occasion.
By Sue Haser Vodka Mocha Bundt Cake
This cake tastes even better after being refrigerated! If it makes it to the refrigerator ...
By Michelle Johnstone Golden Rum Cake
My family requests this rummy Bundt cake from me at all our get-togethers. The butter rum glaze makes it special. An easy way to glaze your cake is to pour half of the glaze into Bundt pan, reinsert cake, then pour the rest of glaze over the bottom of the cake. Let absorb well then invert back onto platter.
By Allrecipes Member Sock it to Me Cake III
A butter cake mix helps make this cake with cinnamon, brown sugar, and pecans fairly quick and easy to achieve.
By Becky Inspiration and Ideas Orange Cake
This is the best cake I have ever tasted. My mom gave me this recipe and I can't make it often because I would weigh 500 pounds. Hope it lasts more than a day at your house!
Easy Dump Cake
An EASY, moist, and delicious cake. You just dump all the ingredients in a bowl and mix. PERFECT for 1st-time bakers!
Easy Lemon-Blueberry Bundt® Cake Easy Lemon-Blueberry Bundt® Cake
No one would ever guess this lemon-blueberry cake starts out with a boxed mix. Adding blueberries, lemon, and milk to the mix will result in a moist, light, and fluffy cake.
By Meredith No Fail Pound Cake
This is one of the best pound cakes I've ever tasted. It's simple to make, starting with a store bought mix. I often take one to work where it quickly disappears. I also use this recipe at Christmas time to make 6 small loaves for gifts, which take about 15 minutes less.
Lemon Bundt Cake
Lemon instant pudding and lemon-lime soda make this a very moist and delicious lemon cake.
By Phyllis Easy Chocolate Chip Pound Cake
This cake is very easy, very rich, and very good! You may substitute vanilla pudding for a less chocolaty cake, or substitute semi-sweet chocolate chips for a more intense chocolate flavor.
Cinnamon Coffee Cake II
Tastes great for breakfast, brunch or dessert. May also be made in a Bundt pan.
By Janis Woods Memaw's Lemon Sunshine Cake
This is the BEST cake I have ever had, hands down! My Memaw used to make this for holidays from Easter to Christmas. It is a family favorite! Easy to make and delicious!
Chocolate Pudding Fudge Cake
This chocolate cake is very easy to make and even easier to eat! Chocolate cake mix, chocolate pudding, chocolate chips and sour cream make this cake extremely moist and irresistible!
By BNB Harvey Wallbanger Cake
The cake you get from this delightfully easy recipe tastes just like the cocktail, thanks to the use of Galliano in the batter and glaze.
By Shawna Buffum Double Chocolate Brownie Cake
Chocolate lovers beware! Very yummy! An easy Bundt cake made with cake mix, instant pudding, sour cream and chocolate chips!
By ECHOSZERO Sour Cream Bundt Cake
This recipe is great for both yellow and chocolate flavored cakes! It makes a light, fluffy, and SERIOUSLY moist cake.
By Sue Smith Chocolate Rum Cake
Make this recipe for a chocolate-flavored rum cake using chocolate cake mix and chocolate pudding mix for a cake good for Christmas!
