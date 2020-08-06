Hash Brown Potato Recipes

Best potatoes you will ever make, guaranteed! This recipe feeds a lot of people. I took it to a potluck and the pan came home licked clean, literally! People were going back for seconds and thirds and disappointed when it was all gone. This is a totally addictive potato recipe, you just can't stop eating them! It's a cinch to toss together and goes great with chicken, beef or pork, heck it would even make your sneakers taste good. Recipe can easily be halved to feed a family of four.
This a quick and easy slow cooker recipe, great for potlucks and game day parties. I use a slow cooker liner for easy clean up. Be creative and use different types of cheese or even hash browns for a kick.
These easy hash browns are perfect for breakfast or served as a side dish for dinner. This is a basic recipe, but feel free to include such add-ins as different cheeses, eggs, bell pepper, chives, or a variety of herbs and spices to change up the flavor. And as a bonus, you can cook your bacon in the oven at the same time, just not as long.
My Grandma made these simple hash browns nearly every morning when I spent time with her. They take a little planning, but they're better than any others! Serve with your favorite style eggs and breakfast meat!
These hash brown potatoes will beat restaurant hash browns hands down. I like to cook them very crisp and well done. I usually make one large pan-sized hash brown so I just have to flip once in the hot oil. These potatoes are superior to frozen or restaurant hash browns. I saw a similar recipe online and wanted to have a written copy for the kitchen so I did not have to watch the video each time I made these.
These are so easy! Take your frozen hash browns, add a few tasty ingredients to them, and spread them out on a sheet pan to bake until tender and crispy. Super simple, deliciously flavorful, crispy, cheesy, and an easy way to make hash browns almost completely hands-off.