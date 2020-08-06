Hash Brown Potato Recipes

Hash Brown Potato Recipes

Need a recipe for hash browns? Allrecipes has more than 30 hash brown recipes, from classic diner-style to sweet potato hash browns.

Crispy Hash Browns

1139
These crispy, homemade hash browns are perfect for breakfast or brunch.

Classic Hash Browns

321
These classic diner-style hash browns are crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside.
By Chef John

Quick and Easy Home Fries

A quick way to make crispy home fries. Great for breakfast or as a side dish. Potatoes may be shredded and cooked in the same manner for crispy hash browns.
By magicallydelicious

Cheesy Ham and Hash Brown Casserole

2652
I mostly use this as a breakfast casserole, but it's great anytime. May be served with or without diced ham. Quick and easy to make, not to mention delicious!
By POOBOO

Hash Brown Waffles

Similar to latkes but the waffle iron makes a lot more crunchy surface area and steams the potatoes perfectly. Serve immediately with your favorite hash brown toppings.
By Janel

Hash Brown Casserole II

Cheesy and delicious, this hash brown casserole has a crunchy topping.
By CMANSKY

Loaded Bacon, Cheddar, and Ranch Potatoes

263
Best potatoes you will ever make, guaranteed! This recipe feeds a lot of people. I took it to a potluck and the pan came home licked clean, literally! People were going back for seconds and thirds and disappointed when it was all gone. This is a totally addictive potato recipe, you just can't stop eating them! It's a cinch to toss together and goes great with chicken, beef or pork, heck it would even make your sneakers taste good. Recipe can easily be halved to feed a family of four.
By Barbi

Sweet Potato and Fennel Hash

A favorite breakfast hash in our home. It's sweet, savory, spicy, and fantastic with eggs!
By littlewummer

Steve's Famous Garlic Home Fries

Home fries with lots of flavor - a big hit every time!
By BACHELORSTEVE

Tex-Mex Air Fryer Hash Browns

Use an air fryer to make this crispy, tasty potato hash featuring bell peppers and jalapenos with Tex-Mex seasoning.
By Buckwheat Queen

Hungry Man's Hash Browns

Home made hash browns cooked with bacon chunks and onions. A breakfast hearty enough to fill anyone's appetite!
By ADABA11798

Hash Brown Sausage Patty

A simple and delicious accompaniment to your morning eggs.
By Deb C
Inspiration and Ideas

Emily's Famous Hash Browns
"Great! Proper instructions for crispy hash browns. Rinsing and thoroughly drying the potatoes is the kicker to achieve mom-n-pop restaurant-style hash browns." – Dale
Asiago Hash Browns
57
" We loved this and this is the only hash brown casserole recipe I will make from now on." -- Dianne
Sweet and Sassy Hash Browns
49
7 Secrets To Diner-Worthy Hash Browns
11 Ways to Upgrade Your Breakfast Potatoes

