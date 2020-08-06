Low-Carb Seafood Main Dish Recipes

Staff Picks Cedar Planked Salmon
This is a dish my brother prepared for me in Seattle. It is by far the best salmon I've ever eaten. I like to serve it with an Asian-inspired rice and roasted asparagus.
Grilled Marinated Shrimp
This makes the best shrimp! Remove from skewers and serve on a bed of pasta with sauce for a great meal.
Scott Ure's Clams And Garlic
So simple, but so good - steamed clams served in their own liquor. Serve with a crusty Italian bread, or over pasta.
By Scott Ure Broiled Tilapia Parmesan
Flavorful recipe for this farm raised fish that is easy and done in minutes! The fish is broiled with a creamy cheese coating for an impressive flavor and texture.
Baked Halibut Steaks
An Italian-style vegetable and feta cheese topping is the perfect enhancement to delicious baked halibut.
By dakota kelly Firecracker Grilled Alaska Salmon
These are salmon fillets in a tasty, tangy sauce with a little heat! Serve with rice and a simple stir-fry of baby corn, shiitake mushrooms and snow peas.
By Allrecipes Member
Grilled Sea Bass
Sea bass is rubbed with seasonings and grilled in an herbed butter blend.
By ZSTYLIN Ann's Shrimp Etouffee
Delicious shrimp dish with a Cajun flair! I've spent 6 years perfecting this shrimp recipe. I use shrimp harvested from a local shrimp farm. This is also great with firm crab meat or fish!!
Baked Orange Roughy Italian-Style
The flavor of this delicate fish is enhanced with Italian-style seasonings that are sure to please even the pickiest eater. Quick, easy, and simply delicious.
Grilled Fish Steaks
My husband is not much of a fish lover but when I made this recipe with halibut he very much enjoyed it. It's very simple.
Salmon Patties I
These salmon patties are delicious for lunch or dinner.
By Allrecipes Member Grandma's Famous Salmon Cakes
Simple and tasty pan fried salmon cakes! Just salmon, eggs, onion and black pepper. Mix it all up, shape into patties and you are ready to go! Great with macaroni and cheese.
Simply seasoned with salt and pepper, these salmon fillets are pan seared with capers, and garnished with slices of lemon.
Easy Garlic-Lemon Scallops
Scallops sauteed in butter and garlic will melt in your mouth. Lemon juice gives it a nice kick.
Super Simple Salmon Super Simple Salmon
This is a very simple but delicious way to prepare fresh salmon using just a few ingredients from your pantry.
Shrimp Burgers
Shrimp burgers with lemon and butter. Great for a summer lunch.
Baked Fresh Rainbow Trout
Baked whole fresh trout seasoned with dill and thyme is a quick and easy meal that looks like a dish from a fancy restaurant. Serve with rice and vegetables.
Crab Legs with Garlic Butter Sauce
I ended up getting some snow crab legs on sale at the market. I wanted something a little different from plain steamed, boiled, or grilled crab legs, so I ended up throwing a few things together to make this awesome crab leg dish. Enjoy! This would be great with shrimp as well.
Best Salmon Bake
Fresh salmon fillets topped with red tomatoes and chopped green onions is the perfect quick, easy, and delicious dinner for two!
By MAGGIE1205
Baked Salmon in Foil
A delicious recipe for salmon in foil - I bought a really large piece of wild salmon and made this when we had guests. Very little prep and the fish came out wonderfully.
By barbara Baked Fish Fillets
Good recipe for any filleted fish. If using other fish, cook time may vary depending on the type and thickness of fillets.
Blackened Fish
This recipe calls for trout, but catfish or red snapper would be equally good. Be sure to have a well-ventilated kitchen!
Crab Stuffed Flounder
This is an easy recipe that my children have enjoyed. They're not big fish eaters either!
Pistachio-Crusted Salmon
Make ordinary salmon extra special by topping it with a pistachio crust. You can have it on the table in under 30 minutes for a quick weeknight meal or a dinner party for guests. Serve with a chilled glass of Sauvignon Blanc.
Baked Cod in Foil
Cod is combined with bell pepper, tomatoes, and basil, wrapped in foil, and then baked in the oven for a quick, delicious low-carb dish for weeknights.
By Natasha Titanov Salmon Loaf
Salmon, cracker crumbs, milk, egg and butter, baked into a loaf.
