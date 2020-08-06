Low-Carb Seafood Main Dish Recipes

These 490+ seafood main dish recipes are also low-carb.

Staff Picks

Cedar Planked Salmon

800
This is a dish my brother prepared for me in Seattle. It is by far the best salmon I've ever eaten. I like to serve it with an Asian-inspired rice and roasted asparagus.
By Wendy Freeman-More

Grilled Marinated Shrimp

1667
This makes the best shrimp! Remove from skewers and serve on a bed of pasta with sauce for a great meal.
By Robbie Rice

Scott Ure's Clams And Garlic

424
So simple, but so good - steamed clams served in their own liquor. Serve with a crusty Italian bread, or over pasta.
By Scott Ure

Broiled Tilapia Parmesan

10174
Flavorful recipe for this farm raised fish that is easy and done in minutes! The fish is broiled with a creamy cheese coating for an impressive flavor and texture.
By Phoebe

Baked Halibut Steaks

492
An Italian-style vegetable and feta cheese topping is the perfect enhancement to delicious baked halibut.
By dakota kelly

Firecracker Grilled Alaska Salmon

1342
These are salmon fillets in a tasty, tangy sauce with a little heat! Serve with rice and a simple stir-fry of baby corn, shiitake mushrooms and snow peas.
By Allrecipes Member
Sponsored By MyPlate

Grilled Sea Bass

386
Sea bass is rubbed with seasonings and grilled in an herbed butter blend.
By ZSTYLIN

Ann's Shrimp Etouffee

244
Delicious shrimp dish with a Cajun flair! I've spent 6 years perfecting this shrimp recipe. I use shrimp harvested from a local shrimp farm. This is also great with firm crab meat or fish!!
By Ann Cooper

Baked Orange Roughy Italian-Style

491
The flavor of this delicate fish is enhanced with Italian-style seasonings that are sure to please even the pickiest eater. Quick, easy, and simply delicious.
By TKFraz

Grilled Fish Steaks

528
My husband is not much of a fish lover but when I made this recipe with halibut he very much enjoyed it. It's very simple.
By Sadie

Salmon Patties I

753
These salmon patties are delicious for lunch or dinner.
By Allrecipes Member

Grandma's Famous Salmon Cakes

388
Simple and tasty pan fried salmon cakes! Just salmon, eggs, onion and black pepper. Mix it all up, shape into patties and you are ready to go! Great with macaroni and cheese.
By JESS4UANDME
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Pan Seared Salmon I
256
Simply seasoned with salt and pepper, these salmon fillets are pan seared with capers, and garnished with slices of lemon.
Easy Garlic-Lemon Scallops
585
Scallops sauteed in butter and garlic will melt in your mouth. Lemon juice gives it a nice kick.
Shrimp Burgers
2
Super Simple Salmon
608

This is a very simple but delicious way to prepare fresh salmon using just a few ingredients from your pantry.

More Low-Carb Seafood Main Dish Recipes

Salmon Patties I

753
These salmon patties are delicious for lunch or dinner.
By Allrecipes Member

Grandma's Famous Salmon Cakes

388
Simple and tasty pan fried salmon cakes! Just salmon, eggs, onion and black pepper. Mix it all up, shape into patties and you are ready to go! Great with macaroni and cheese.
By JESS4UANDME

Pan Seared Salmon I

256
Simply seasoned with salt and pepper, these salmon fillets are pan seared with capers, and garnished with slices of lemon.
By Noreen421

Easy Garlic-Lemon Scallops

585
Scallops sauteed in butter and garlic will melt in your mouth. Lemon juice gives it a nice kick.
By Button

Shrimp Burgers

2
Shrimp burgers with lemon and butter. Great for a summer lunch.
By Ellen Jane Burdin Donahue

Super Simple Salmon

608
This is a very simple but delicious way to prepare fresh salmon using just a few ingredients from your pantry.
By Angela

Baked Fresh Rainbow Trout

103
Baked whole fresh trout seasoned with dill and thyme is a quick and easy meal that looks like a dish from a fancy restaurant. Serve with rice and vegetables.
By In-a-Pickle

Crab Legs with Garlic Butter Sauce

204
I ended up getting some snow crab legs on sale at the market. I wanted something a little different from plain steamed, boiled, or grilled crab legs, so I ended up throwing a few things together to make this awesome crab leg dish. Enjoy! This would be great with shrimp as well.
By Tamaralynn

Blackened Salmon Fillets

1138
Fire up succulent salmon with an exciting blend of Cajun-style spices!
By JEFF CALKINS

Best Salmon Bake

38
Fresh salmon fillets topped with red tomatoes and chopped green onions is the perfect quick, easy, and delicious dinner for two!
By MAGGIE1205

Baked Salmon in Foil

30
A delicious recipe for salmon in foil - I bought a really large piece of wild salmon and made this when we had guests. Very little prep and the fish came out wonderfully.
By barbara

Baked Fish Fillets

11
Good recipe for any filleted fish. If using other fish, cook time may vary depending on the type and thickness of fillets.
By JAcob Griffin

Blackened Fish

267
This recipe calls for trout, but catfish or red snapper would be equally good. Be sure to have a well-ventilated kitchen!
By SUSANHOR

Air Fryer Lobster Tails with Lemon-Garlic Butter

13
Don't wait for your next Maine vacation to indulge in lobster tails! You can enjoy meaty lobster tails at home—cooked in your air fryer—with a lemon-garlic butter sauce.
By Allrecipes

Grilled Sea Bass

386
Sea bass is rubbed with seasonings and grilled in an herbed butter blend.
By ZSTYLIN

Lemon-Orange Orange Roughy

246
Orange roughy fillets with a citrus twist. Very quick to prepare.
By Brian Ehrler

Grilled Fish Steaks

528
My husband is not much of a fish lover but when I made this recipe with halibut he very much enjoyed it. It's very simple.
By Sadie

Crab Stuffed Flounder

410
This is an easy recipe that my children have enjoyed. They're not big fish eaters either!
By DThomRN2

Parchment Baked Salmon

83
Salmon baked in parchment paper is the best way to steam in great taste.
By tiger77

Melt-in-Your-Mouth Broiled Salmon

235
Fresh salmon with butter and herbs melts in your mouth; it's truly the best. Serve it with wild rice pilaf and fresh string beans.
By Deborah Swanson

Grilled Yellowfin Tuna with Marinade

88
This marinade can be used with most fish.
By grncreek

Pistachio-Crusted Salmon

39
Make ordinary salmon extra special by topping it with a pistachio crust. You can have it on the table in under 30 minutes for a quick weeknight meal or a dinner party for guests. Serve with a chilled glass of Sauvignon Blanc.
By France C

Baked Cod in Foil

16
Cod is combined with bell pepper, tomatoes, and basil, wrapped in foil, and then baked in the oven for a quick, delicious low-carb dish for weeknights.
By Natasha Titanov

Salmon Loaf

187
Salmon, cracker crumbs, milk, egg and butter, baked into a loaf.
By Gloria
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com